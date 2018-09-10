Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her $600 Goop-product-intensive skincare routine

We were sent this video from Harper’s Bazaar, and I only glanced at it at first, thinking “why is it notable that Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t wearing makeup?” As it turns out, it’s part of the Bazaar series “Go To Bed With Me,” where celebrities show Bazaar their nighttime routines, with nightly skincare and such. You can see the Bazaar piece here, and I’m embedding the video below. I quickly figured out why Gwyneth agreed to be seen without makeup: this entire video is an advertisement for her Goop skincare line. My only enjoyment here was creeping on Gwyneth’s home interiors. Her bathroom is kind of awesome, quite honestly.
Apparently, the price tag for all of these Goop products is $600. It’s not like she’s using $600 worth of product every single night, but if she is using all of that stuff every night, she’s going through it at a steady clip. And… it’s so unnecessary. CB loves to talk about skincare and makeup stuff, and I always feel like such a skincare heathen – I just wash my face with soap and water and use a drugstore nightcream and eyecream. If I found a good product to help me reduce my dark eye circles, I would use it… but not if it’s crazy-expensive. I also just use Pantene shampoo and I don’t really know why people would need to exfoliate their scalp. So, basically, I’m the wrong person to discuss this stuff because I’m cheap, lazy and I honestly like the efficacy and smell of drugstore products. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
But hey, at least we got to creep on Gwyneth’s Hamptons bathroom.
Screencaps courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar.
I need to exfoliate my scalp or I get dandruff. Dark hair, dry skin. Also, don’t use Pantene! It leaves so much build up on the hair. I used to use it too and when I stopped, my hair changed completely.
Agree on the Pantene, it leaves my hair waxy and coated. And not in a good way!
I’m guessing people who get a lot of buildup have to exfoliate their scalps? I just use cleansing conditioner and friction from my fingers to get the dirt/product out of my hair (I have coarse, tight Afro-Latina curls so my hair is wildly different from Goop’s) skincare though? For sure buying it at the drugstore. There’s lots of great products available.
I just read somewhere that the majority of hair issues come from buildup and lack of attention to your scalp. Makes sense to me, so I can get behind exfoliation.
Ooh don’t use Pantene! Try to use a product that’s paraben and Sulfate-free. Much better for your hair.
Same here. I use a lot the 100% Pure line of shampoos or I make my own when I feel like it. My hair and scalp have never been healthier since I stopped using chemical dyes (I only use henna now) and shampoos.
I like her showing off the “natural her”, though. She just looks average, as they all do without the photoshop, airbrushing and pro makeup.
My real enjoyment from these photos is how ordinary and unsmug looking she looks.
honestly I’ve never understood why people go on and on about her beauty. She is pretty, but in the way someone walking on the street in your local town is pretty. Not movie star oh my God she’s so gorgeous pretty.
To be fair, most movie stars aren’t “movie-star gorgeous ” either. Lots of smoke and mirrors! 😁
Though I completely get what you are saying. She’s not really impressive.
I don’t think anyone would notice Gwyneth if she was short. Her height is her strength.
I felt positively evil for thinking “whatever she’s using, she’s paying too much for it.”
Thought the same thing, felt petty, and then thought that all of the gullible rich ladies who buy into her shtick totally deserve it. I mean the poster girl for the products is not convincing at all. Then I felt petty again. Then I remembered that Gwinnie here has been trying to convince people that she and her team have any medical expertise to make the health claims they make about their products. Then I cackled.
She’s not a supermodel, but an actress. So her looks shouldn’t be that important or at all, but we were taught differently.
My hairdresser yelled at me recently when I told her I use Pantene. “Use literally ANYTHING but Pantene”, she said. She said it is terrible for your hair.
My amazing dermatologist told me the only face care item to spend more on was sunscreen. Good sunscreen and genetics determine how you age. I buy my face wash and lotion at Costco. When my son had acne there was a neutrogena face wash she had him use but other than that, the entire household uses the same stuff.
Okay, you people have sold me. Within the first 5 comments there have been 3 of you saying Pantene is awful….which is what I use. Guess I need to switch to something else.
I changed up my shampoo recently to something from Amazon that doesn’t have sulfates in it and my hair is so improved. It’s a few dollars more than regular grocery store stuff but the improvement is real and noticeable
I started using sulfate free shampoo and conditioner because of my curly hair and the improvement was amazing! Natural product are so much better!
Gwyneth loves to say that she doesn‘t know how to apply makeup and went to many events without makeup.
To the ladies with knowledge: i use Dove shampoos for years, they are the only shampoos that work for me. Are they bad though? Reading here that Pantene is not good.
Use what works for you. Don’t worry about this alarmist ideology that all synthetic chemicals are bad for you. If your hair is happy, that’s what’s up.
All those expensive products yet her hair is stringy and straw-like and her skin shows signs of sun damage.
Best thing to spend your money on is sunblock.
And time travel? Because Gwen can’t reverse the sundamage now.
On a b!tchy note she looks rough without makeup – her skin isn’t great.
Am with others who say do not use Pantene – bad for the hair and can cause dandruff and it creates a buildup of crap that can affect how dyes take to your hair.
As for skincare – I cleanse, tone and exfoliate (using a very fine powder) almost everyday. I use a few drops of oil as a moisturiser at night and use a honey based gel during the day. Once or twice a week I use Sudocrem as either a face mask or moisturiser. I’ve recently got into aromatherapy and have been mixing up my own body and facial oils. For my face am using Jojoba and ginger oil, it has helped with bloating and brightened my skin up. Might mix it with Myrrh or Frankincense. which are good for anti-aging.
Noted regarding Pantene. I hadn’t used it since the early 90s but ran into my local DG and grabbed some last week, the “moisturizing” kind. Yesterday I said to my husband that strangely, my hair seemed even drier than normal considering. I guess I’m going to have to grab something else today.
Gwenyth’s upper lip is completely frozen. That video was disturbing.
I get really really dry patches around my temples. It’s super annoying – so I get why people would need to exfoliate their scalp. I’m pretty sure mine is some form of dermatitis or eczema or something – but it hasn’t annoyed me to the point where I’ve bothered to ask the dr.
I also have fine hair that gets oily – and I use dry shampoo somewhat regularly. I saw a walnut exfoliating scrub for scalp on Sephora, I almost ordered, but it was new at the time so I was waiting for reviews. I might have to look into it. I hate the feeling of buildup on my hair.
Pantene really isn’t great for your hair. It adds a coating on the hair shaft – which makes it look and feel nice. But it’s just coating it and hiding the problem. I had used it for a bit as a teenager, and when I stopped got what I thought was crazy dandruff – when it was just the product leaving my hair.
If you want an affordable shampoo – try Verb. It’s been great. I use the ghost shampoo and conditioner set, and bought a primer the other day. My hair feels amazing – and it’s color safe. It hasn’t stripped the blue out of mine, though I do use a pigment depositing conditioner every week or two. But my hair feels great, my scalp feels as good as it ever does. They have hydrating ones, curl ones – they have a ton of products and they’re all gentle. I can’t say enough good things about it.
Try a shampoo with ketaconazole – works for cradle cap as well.
You can get affordable organic/paraben free shampoo if you shop around online – I used to work with a girl who made her own with aromatherapy oils etc.. and she had fabulous hair. I’m fortunate enough to live near Camden Market in London and can get a lot of hand made natural products cheaply – these local markets are a great place to get these types of things if you have one near you.
My hairdresser tells me not to use conditioners as they are just as bad as some shampoo’s – she said oil treatments once or twice a week are much better on the hair. I only use conditioner on the ends and have also been know to use it on dry hair before using my straightening irons.
I use this Australian brand a lot and swear by their hair products: http://www.aesop.com – a bit pricey but they are worth it. I use some of their skin products as well.
If you have oily hair – maybe try a product that has charcoal in it, its good for the scalp and helps absorb oils.
Get aveno eczema therapy and rub a TINY bit on those patches. It goes a long way! I’ve used super hardcore prescription stuff for eczema and nothing has beat drugstore Aveno.
Is she going to bed with wet hair?!
I’ve always liked that she’s comfortable being on camera and being photographed with no makeup. Not ‘no makeup makeup’ but totally bare-faced.
Also, hate to say it, but that Vinter’s Daughter facial oil is really amazing. Probably the only really expensive skincare I’ve tried that I thought was worth every cent.
I agree the Vitner’s Daughter Active Botanical serum is one of the best facial oils I’ve ever tried and I’ve tried a lot from high end brands like Sunday Riley Luna & Juno, Rodin Olio Lusso, La Mer Renewal Oil, Verso Super Facial Oil, Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil to department store brands like Clarins, Darphin, Declor all the way to cheapies like Kiehl’s and The Ordinary.
It really is worth every penny and I’m not a huge fan of putting botanicals directly on my face!
I tend to suffer from psoriasis on the back of my neck from product build up so to counteract this I use the Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt once a week.
It’s honestly one of the most luxurious products I’ve ever used and you only need the tiniest amount to lather up like a dream and give your scalp the most glorious massage. It also smells divine, like sugar and lemons.
I use Oribe Hair products exclusively for all my other hair needs but I can highly recommend the Christophe Robin Salt Scrub and it’s great value for money as the tub has lasted me well over a year and I’m still only halfway through it.
I’m loving all these comments! I started paying more attention to skincare this year. I have always been a makeup addict, but at 33 I realized my skin wasn’t getting any better. An important turning point for me was using an eye cream regularly. My concealer was always creasing and looking weird and I thought I was using the wrong products. But no, I needed hydration in my under eye area. Now all my concealers work just fine (Nobody needs more than one concealer, I just spent some time and money trying to find the right one).
I always used drugstore products until about five years ago when I realized my hair looks a million times better with salon products. It really does make a difference. I do still use mostly drugstore skincare and makeup, although I also love Origins and am always happy when my mom and sister gift me with their stuff.
The best treatment for my skin has always been drinking a s%^t ton of water.
Kaiser, PLEASE tell me what works for dark circles. I beg you.
What I’ve realized (through age – 54!) is how important it is to invest in your body……rather than clothes and things to fill a home, stuff, stuff and more stuff!
Instead, what you eat, what you put on your skin is where the money should go.
Your body is the one true constant you’ll have until the end.
I feel like American women’s recent obsession with skincare needs an examination. I mean, we were always a little obsessed, but I feel like it’s gotten worse with the introduction of 10-step K-beauty routines. It just seems like everyone I know (myself included) is gobbing on 5-6 products every morning and every night, and some of that stuff isn’t cheap. I mean, I’m down for washing your face, moisturizing, and SPF, but I do think it’s gotten a bit absurd.
What’s odd is it’s being sold to women under the guise of self-care. Like, spend $600 on your skincare routine because you deserve it. It’s like, trying to be sell female insecurity and blatant capitalism as self-care and feminism. Um, no.
In retrospect the only skin care I’ve been slavish about is sunblock /sunscreen. After getting sunburnt on my shoulders at the age of 14 (I was living in the Caribbean then), I started slapping on the coppertone every since. Never mind that I was medium-dark skinned and sunblock would turn my skin blue, I still stuck to it. I’m a lot older now, but I do get compliments on my skin from my face to my chest, and that’s due to sunscreen. I spend a fair £££s on that, whereas everything else, I’m just letting it fall by the way. I don’t spend as much mone as I used to with regards to facial products.
For my hair, because its afro, Garnier honey hair products work for me, and for oil, it’s just the body shop’s coconut pomade, and that’s less than a fiver.
I have crazy sensitive skin and the only thing that works for me is switching between moisturizers every couple of days. I am allergic to soap so I mostly just use water and really scrub. Sometimes if I’ve got a lot of makeup on I’ll use a makeup wipe and rinse a lot afterwards. I can’t imagine doing a huge routine like this every night. How exhausting.
I just turned 42 last week and people say I look like I’m in my early 30s. My skin is a pain in the ass but at least I look really young.
I’m a real re-actor too, and have tossed a lot of cleansers, body washes, moisturizers because they gave me red bumps, streaks, itching. Have had the best luck with Paula’s choice products, but to remove makeup nothing has been better than philosophy’s Purity.
I can’t recommend the Sensibio line by the French pharmacy brand Bioderma for sensitive skin highly enough. If you can get one get “Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water” for cleansing it removes even waterproof mascara without much rubbing. You can get it on Amazon.
Plus she lasers, peels, plumps and botoxes the hell out of her face. Except for when she uses too much fillers, her skin admittedly looks pretty good.
I think she has major filters on the camera because we’ve all seen her skin in photos and it doesn’t look that healthy and lineless. Or, she got some Botox before filming.
I still tend to have oily skin though I’m abt to turn 45, I only use cere ve cleanser and no 7. day cream for normal/oily skin. It has spf 15 in it. Does anyone have any recommendations for an oil free sunscreen? I normally just use neutrogena (when I remember to put it on). I wouldn’t mind using goop products, but there’s no way I could afford them.
Aveeno has an oil free facial sunscreen that I like (and I mentioned before, I’ve got super sensitive skin, and I tried it because their body wash is one of few I can use).
Neutrogena’s sunscreen is quality and if it works for you, stick with it, imho. Neutrogena also makes an anti-residue shampoo so instead of “exfoliating” your scalp, try the shampoo, max. maybe 2x per week. Last comment on Neutragena (really! if you have scalp/neck psoriasis, try their t-gel shampoo. Very gentle and effective for this condition.
How many scrubs do you need?? Will you have any skin left??
Has goop never heard of Lush’s Sea Salt shampoo, chock full of salt for exfoliation? Her shampoo isn’t revolutionary because Lush has had theirs for years and she just copied it.
That is how Gwyneth rolls, she co-opts and has done so for years. She always thinks she’s the pioneer -claiming all the credit- when someone else has been doing it for longer or who has brought it before.
I got my butt in gear on skin care this year And I can’t say enough about the combination of an electric skin brush that I bought from Amazon for $40 plus strivectin lotion and eye cream from Marshall’s for $30. Then I put us a moisturizer on top from the drugstore and I swear my skin looks 10 years younger. This is coming from someone who lives in a hot climate and runs in the Sun all the time so it’s been a Godsend and not very expensive.
I’ve mentioned this before, but switching to a 90% Korean skincare routine was truly life changing. My skin looks so good now, and it isn’t super expensive.
And FYI, L’Oreal makes an affordable scalp scrub if that’s something your interested in.
