“With his Emmy win this weekend, John Legend completed his EGOT” links

John Legend has EGOT’d!!! He won an Emmy, his final piece of the EGOT puzzle, over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Mac Miller. [Rolling Stone]
Do not blame Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death. [Dlisted]
Serena Williams won’t wait to talk about sexism until it’s “convenient.” [LaineyGossip]
The Milly show was very pretty and summery. [Go Fug Yourself]
A review of Can You Ever Forgive Me? [Pajiba]
Recap of 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]
Sen. Susan Collins’ office was been flooded with thousands of coat hangers. [Jezebel]
Fergie recorded the new theme song to The Wendy Williams Show. [OMG Blog]
Primetime Emmy too! Congrats to John Legend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg, I’m sorry, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are too cute together. They are one of those celebrity couples that will crush me should they ever break up.
Amazing accomplishment for John Legend. Even more impressive given his age – only Robert Lopez beat him out for youngest EGOT status by one whole year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but his emmys are daytime emmys so its not really the same thing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a primetime Emmy (and yes, daytime Emmy’s count as Whoopi’s is a daytime Emmy).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
90 Day Fiance is such trash TV and I love every moment of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH GOD, ME TOO HA HA HA HA HA!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No write up about the queer eye guys winning? 😓
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chrissy is a pretty woman, but with her hair slicked back like that, she looks somewhat strange.
Congrats to Legend!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BRAVO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yayyyyy John!!!
black excellence!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That video in the linked post of John putting his Emmy on the shelf, then staring at it and saying, “perfect,” with that look of amazement in his eyes is perfection itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mac Miller story breaks my heart. He had a friend ASAP Yams that also died at 26 from a toxic mix of lean and Xanax. I think Mac passed this way as well. Purple drank is gonna take even more lives from the hip hop community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Legend reminds me of Robert Duvall’s character Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in “Apocalypse Now” when it comes to life…
“He was just one of those guys with that weird light around him. You just knew he wasn’t gonna get so much as a scratch here.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to John! Goodness, what a man! So deserving. This is what happens when you nurture your child’s talents, be it in the arts or in the sciences. I love him and I’m so happy for him. I remember being an obsessed neo-soul fan back in the day and listening to Floetry and John and Robin Thicke, Maxwell and the rest. John has stayed the course and continued his grind and keeps releasing decent music. I’m truly happy for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse