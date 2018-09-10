“With his Emmy win this weekend, John Legend completed his EGOT” links
  • September 10, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Press Room

John Legend has EGOT’d!!! He won an Emmy, his final piece of the EGOT puzzle, over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys. [Buzzfeed]
Rest in peace, Mac Miller. [Rolling Stone]
Do not blame Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death. [Dlisted]
Serena Williams won’t wait to talk about sexism until it’s “convenient.” [LaineyGossip]
The Milly show was very pretty and summery. [Go Fug Yourself]
A review of Can You Ever Forgive Me? [Pajiba]
Recap of 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]
Sen. Susan Collins’ office was been flooded with thousands of coat hangers. [Jezebel]
Fergie recorded the new theme song to The Wendy Williams Show. [OMG Blog]

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Press Room

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““With his Emmy win this weekend, John Legend completed his EGOT” links”

  1. Nova says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Primetime Emmy too! Congrats to John Legend.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    omg, I’m sorry, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are too cute together. They are one of those celebrity couples that will crush me should they ever break up.

    Amazing accomplishment for John Legend. Even more impressive given his age – only Robert Lopez beat him out for youngest EGOT status by one whole year.

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    90 Day Fiance is such trash TV and I love every moment of it.

    Reply
  4. Wow says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    No write up about the queer eye guys winning? 😓

    Reply
  5. Anastasia says:
    September 10, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Chrissy is a pretty woman, but with her hair slicked back like that, she looks somewhat strange.

    Congrats to Legend!!!

    Reply
  6. MI6 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    BRAVO!

    Reply
  7. Nev says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Yayyyyy John!!!
    black excellence!!!

    Reply
  8. ms says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    That video in the linked post of John putting his Emmy on the shelf, then staring at it and saying, “perfect,” with that look of amazement in his eyes is perfection itself.

    Reply
  9. Parigo says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    The Mac Miller story breaks my heart. He had a friend ASAP Yams that also died at 26 from a toxic mix of lean and Xanax. I think Mac passed this way as well. Purple drank is gonna take even more lives from the hip hop community.

    Reply
  10. Lala11_7 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    John Legend reminds me of Robert Duvall’s character Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in “Apocalypse Now” when it comes to life…

    “He was just one of those guys with that weird light around him. You just knew he wasn’t gonna get so much as a scratch here.”

    Reply
  11. Bc says:
    September 10, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Congratulations to John! Goodness, what a man! So deserving. This is what happens when you nurture your child’s talents, be it in the arts or in the sciences. I love him and I’m so happy for him. I remember being an obsessed neo-soul fan back in the day and listening to Floetry and John and Robin Thicke, Maxwell and the rest. John has stayed the course and continued his grind and keeps releasing decent music. I’m truly happy for him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment