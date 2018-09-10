“With his Emmy win this weekend, John Legend completed his EGOT” links

John Legend has EGOT’d!!! He won an Emmy, his final piece of the EGOT puzzle, over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys. [Buzzfeed]

Rest in peace, Mac Miller. [Rolling Stone]

Do not blame Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s death. [Dlisted]

Serena Williams won’t wait to talk about sexism until it’s “convenient.” [LaineyGossip]

The Milly show was very pretty and summery. [Go Fug Yourself]

A review of Can You Ever Forgive Me? [Pajiba]

Recap of 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]

Sen. Susan Collins’ office was been flooded with thousands of coat hangers. [Jezebel]

Fergie recorded the new theme song to The Wendy Williams Show. [OMG Blog]