Azealia Banks has a story about Grimes consoling an acid-tripping Elon Musk

I tend to ignore Azealia Banks at this point. I’m not minimizing her experiences – I do think she’s been mistreated and abused by various people – but I also think she’s abused and harassed many people too. She’s really messy and I’m not always 100% sure what’s real with her and what is some kind of melodrama that exists only in her head. So the story goes that Grimes wanted to collaborate with Azealia Banks on some new music. Grimes invited Banks to her boyfriend’s LA mansion. Grimes is currently dating Elon Musk. Azealia ended up being somewhat stuck in Elon’s mansion for the entire weekend while – she says – Grimes ghosted her and Elon was on an acid trip and calling up investors or something. Banks shared the whole story via her Instagram Stories (because she’s been banned from every other social media platform). Some highlights of what Banks claimed:
Waiting for Grimes: “Literally been sitting at Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions. I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home. Staying at Elon Musk’s house has been like a real life episode of Get Out.”
Banks says Elon Musk was tweeting while on acid: Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he was considering making Tesla a private company with shares starting at $420, which was a pretty big business announcement. Azealia Banks claimed on Instagram that he had tweeted the decision while tripping on acid, and that after the fact, he was freaking out because he had not secured the necessary funding to take the company from public to private. Banks claims that Grimes spent the weekend trying to console her billionaire, union-busting boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while tripping.
Scrounging for investors? In a conversation with a Business Insider reporter, Banks claimed that while she was at Musk’s house, she overheard him on the phone, panicked and “scrounging for investors.” She also said “I could run Tesla better than he does,” and added that she thinks Grimes and Musk are “so pitiful.”
I mean, there’s a lot more but I want to keep this as clean as possible. Banks is an obscene wordsmith though, and you can easily find all of the insults she lodged at Elon and Grimes on her now-deleted IG Stories.
For what it’s worth, Elon Musk claims he doesn’t know Azealia and maybe this was all some kind of magnificent short fiction by Banks. If that’s the case, she definitely gets an A+ for storytelling. I really felt like I was in the mansion with her, watching Grimes console an acid-tripping Elon Musk.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why did she stay at the mansion if she was being ignored/everyone was elsewhere/the music recording she allegedly went for wasn’t happening? Weird and I don’t trust her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. If Grimes wasn’t there, why would you stay more than one or two days at the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently…she had gotten a one-way ticket there…as they didn’t know how long they would be working together….and this is part of the creative process with musicians…you can hang around…FOREVA!!!!! This story…yesterday gave me complete…and utter…LYFE…yesterday!!! I haven’t seen a drag so entertaining IN A WHILE!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SAME
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s got major issues. She needs to get help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs some sort of help,she is so angry and obscene it boggles the mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. She doesn’t keep confidences, does she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. Why would anyone ever help her with anything when this is the likely result? She’s like a rabid animal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the story I didnt know I needed. Forget lilo give Azealia a tv show
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I don’t even need this to be true, although is so crazy it could be. Give Azealia a reality show asap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly…I can believe most of it. She may be an asshole, but for the most part, Elon Musk hasn’t given me much evidence that he isn’t an acid-tripping moron who only managed to look good from afar given his past couple months of behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY! Just like I believed her about what went down between her and Russell Crowe…I believe this too…and am SOOOOOO thankful she shared it with the universe!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The least believable part for me is the threesome thing, but it’s clear she was making that as a backhanded joke.
But honestly, ultra-rich people? I generally assume they’re doing drugs regularly. It’s not like they’re going to jail for being an addict. Just look at how prevalent they are in Hollywood. And Musk* is the kind of guy who doesn’t know when to shut up when he’s ahead when he’s SOBER, so I can see this happening.
*Before I get jumped on by his stans, I don’t hate the guy. I just think he needs to learn discretion and get off Twitter because he’s not as smart as he thinks he is. I’m actually pretty fond of Tesla products itself, minus their employee practices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she had it in her head that she was definitely going to be propositioned for a threesome, and when she realised Musk and Grimes weren’t even thinking about her she felt rejected. I’m not saying she was interested, but I think she was certain they were interested, and she lost it when she realised they weren’t at all.
She was writing weird stuff about how it was ok, Grimes could have him and she didn’t even want him, and how he’s not even hot, and how Grimes is just a rebound anyway…she also complained to a reporter that she came there expecting to hang out with them, both of them. Why would she even care whether Musk was around or not? Why was her ranting so focused on Musk and not nearly so much on Grimes, the person who left her hanging? I think in her roller coaster of a brain, he’s rejected and embarrassed her, without ever even meeting her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica S. – you and I are in the same place about this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m sitting with you guys because this story is AMAZING and i believe it! yes she’s a mess/ canceled, but she’s not a liar.
From twitter: “the worst thing is Azealia’s never been caught lying about anything. Talking about sacrificing chickens? We saw her closet. Even RZA eventually admitted she didn’t lie about Russel Crowe. This all happened with Grimes and her plutocrat lover “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, she’s lied about so much stuff. Even the verified stories have a bunch of lies mixed in.
This one isn’t even hard to debunk, because Musk was in two different states, not at his house in LA, and even her first version of the story confirmed he wasn’t around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me enjoy this at least until my iced coffee kicks in, please!
Maybe it’s my dislike for Musk, but this feels like a feelgood story for some reason
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her first story was that she arrived in LA, that Musk and Grimes weren’t there, and that she was waiting around for Grimes to show up and had no clue what was happening. Then she realised there was some mileage in a story about being at Elon Musk’s house, and things spiralled from there.
Musk and Grimes were in Vegas and Boulder while Azealia was at his house. He attended DEFCON and gave a talk there, then three of his sons had a birthday party with their cousins in Boulder. His plane didn’t land back in LA til after Azealia had already melted down and left.
Honestly this story is probably the best ever example of just how awful she is. In all her ranting, there’s not even the slightest hint that Musk actually did or said anything to bother her, and even her own account suggests they never interacted. His only involvement in her self-created drama is letting her stay in his home, and for that she’s actively trying to ruin his life. She’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s really interesting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this 100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do people still worship this Musky Elon is a baffling scenario to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he’s what every mediocre male wants to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Naddie, you hit the nail on the head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The cult worship baffles me, but I respect his ambition where green energy is concerned. His idea of “affordable” is pretty skewed, but at least he’s trying to put electric cars out there in a market where the average middle class can pursue the option if they want. The problem is his inability to take criticism or look at the larger picture of what a green future really means (i.e. mass transit).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The newest car will be pretty affordable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica S., good point! He is a champion for those kinds of things and visibility of that kind is important, which is appreciated. Though his cars…aren’t there issues with production that’s taking some even more than a year to receive? And we have definitely seen his inability to receive criticism. He thinks he’s an isolated intellectual, a tortured soul, if you will…and that anything brought against him is personal, not an alternative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is thinking about mass transit. The Hyperloop and his Boring tunnels are both about mass transit.
Unfortunately electric cars are still fairly expensive because of the batteries. The only way to make them properly cheap right now is to massively sacrifice range (essentially leaving you with a car that’s useless outside a city). Tesla’s whole thing is making electric cars that are actually desirable and practical, so they aren’t making that kind of car. They plan to make more and more affordable cars as soon as battery breakthroughs allow them too though. They’re pouring a ton of money into that.
Tesla’s newest model has a waiting list of over 400,000. So there’s a wait. They had production issues, but compared to other new mass market cars it’s actually been a very fast ramp up. No one cares when Ford or GM take a year to slowly ramp up, but with Tesla every little thing has been news. They rushed into production a year early after being overwhelmed by the reservations, and that slowed things down and caused issues, but they’re still ahead of their original timeline, so it’s kind of a wash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He a visionary and super problematic. I’m not a fan personally. I’ve spent time around rich tech guys. Yes, they do like their drugs and especially their psychedics. I totes believe some of this is true. Def the part about her consoling him. They can be a bunch of insecure whiners. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His views on mass transit are problematic beyond the limitations of his vision – it’s that it reflects a substantially privileged ideology about the purpose of mass transit and who it mainly serves. There are people out there who absolutely cannot afford to drive and own cars, and stripping away the layers of social accessibility that transit provides is, frankly, a terrible idea. One of America’s biggest infrastructural failings is that we don’t have better designed and more affordable mass transit systems, much less anything like the nationalized light rail system the Obama administration was suggesting. Both of his mass transit ideas got shot down by people with actual urban development experience, if I recall, because they pointed out that they weren’t really sensible for densely populated urban areas. He was not happy about it. Which ties into his need to get the hell over himself. You can be very clever and brilliant at some things and not at others. It’s not the end of the world to have to go back to the drawing board.
I have read that the battery costs are what keep the car prices up. I’ll give Tesla the credit that they do price the cars relatively close to production value and offset it by getting rid of marketing and printing costs. This said, a car in the $20,000+ arena is still out of the range of the working and lower middle classes (it’s not even an option for the poor), so we do need to take a serious look at what a “clean energy” future looks like that includes transportation for all social classes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jessie: very poignant point about Ford/GM car and production rollout. It does seem unfair, and perhaps the spotlight is more on Elon Musk because he is an interesting fella…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As worse as she might be, I believe this. Like the thread says, I can even picture it in my head.
On a sad note, it pains me to know that she’s probably the most talented pop singer out there, yet a very nasty person. Girl can put Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in her pocket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, I know Azealia Banks’ word isn’t exactly reliable, but this line KILLED ME: “Staying at Elon Musk’s house has been like a real life episode of Get Out.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get that the image is funny, but I think that was a really crappy thing to say (no surprise given the source, but still). She’s got people calling Musk all manner of racist now, when all that happened is she was alone in his home. Like, aside from all her ranting, that’s the whole story of how she spent the weekend. She was alone in a mansion, posting on IG about taking long baths in his awesome bathroom. That’s what she’s comparing to Get Out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, thats hilarious. To me anyway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The minute she said someone wanted to work with her, you knew it was a lie. Banks is certifiable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grimes acknowledged it on Twitter Jul 31. It’s also confirmed that she was at one of Musk properties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story was hilarious, the description and everything about it.
Elon musk was a serious guy but he is just a moron with a cult around him now, his attitude with employees, the ridiculous statements about the kids that were trapped in the cave under water and the scuba divers that saved them, grimes on Twitter defending her Alfa lover about donations to Republican Party, the inability to take criticism ( now he sounds like trump attacking the media and pushing his followers to do the same) and the business promises that he never keep the promised date ( last year he said that the first comercial trip to the space would be this year, until now it isnt scheduled yet)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sounds a lot like a story she told about Rihanna where she said that Rih invited her over for song writing but then she left Banks downstairs eating peanuts all night while Rih partied upstairs with her friends 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the headline really gets at the juice of Banks’ Insta story, which was the part about Musk having *not secured* financing for his supposed take-back of Tesla (he wants to make the company private again, but would need private funding again to do it). Because Musk tweeted last week that he had already secured funding, Banks’s revealing that he hadn’t, and was “scrambling” in his talks with investors, which Banks says she “overheard” (NOT by eavesdropping on purpose, of course), this was a big deal in the business world. It was Business Insider who took this story mainstream – the reporter from BI published her texts with Banks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s going to be on a lot of people’s deposition lists. Agree that it’s a huge scandal. Also, if he were never there when she was there, they would have said that. His saying that he never met doesn’t even mean that she didn’t see him in the kitchen because if he was stressed he may not have bothered with an intro..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was asked if he knew her by a reporter via Twitter DM. He wasn’t asked about her various stories, just if he knew her. Hence the response.
He’d be crazy to put out a longer statement talking about her right now, because she’d just start up again. She already turned on the media, claiming it’s their fault this turned into a story just hours after she was speaking to multiple reporters about this story, so unless he reignites this she’s probably done with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never listen to this psycho, however, in this story, some parts seemed truthful. The part of the story towards the end where she says Grimes has a big mouth and has told her secrets about Elon that no one has any biz knowing??? And WTF is he doing with Grimes?? She’s young and can do her thing but Elon is in his 40’s and has like 4 children. Not a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Banks may be a mess, but she, to my knowledge, hasn’t shown herself to be a compulsive liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why people say this. She lies constantly. She’s already told three different versions of this story.
In the first, she shows up at Elon Musk’s house, he and Grimes aren’t there, and she has no clue what’s up and no contact with either of them.
She stuck with that for a day, then she started claiming she had all sorts of second hand gossip about his situation, but she was also still saying they never showed up, she’d been totally alone for days (she’d only been there 2 days at this point), and she couldn’t reach Grimes.
Then when the story gets press attention and reporters start reaching out, suddenly the gossip is first-hand and they were there the first day and she personally heard and witnessed a ton of stuff and also Grimes was in contact later and telling her things.
It’s nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enty dropped a blind on this before this story broke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do believe the part about being at the mansion and Grimes and Musk acting weird. But I don’t buy Musk crying about a tweet while on acid. It would take a while to regret something like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The SEC has already opened an investigation and there are three lawsuits happening about the suit in question. His mood seems legit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse