Azealia Banks has a story about Grimes consoling an acid-tripping Elon Musk

I tend to ignore Azealia Banks at this point. I’m not minimizing her experiences – I do think she’s been mistreated and abused by various people – but I also think she’s abused and harassed many people too. She’s really messy and I’m not always 100% sure what’s real with her and what is some kind of melodrama that exists only in her head. So the story goes that Grimes wanted to collaborate with Azealia Banks on some new music. Grimes invited Banks to her boyfriend’s LA mansion. Grimes is currently dating Elon Musk. Azealia ended up being somewhat stuck in Elon’s mansion for the entire weekend while – she says – Grimes ghosted her and Elon was on an acid trip and calling up investors or something. Banks shared the whole story via her Instagram Stories (because she’s been banned from every other social media platform). Some highlights of what Banks claimed:

Waiting for Grimes: “Literally been sitting at Elon Musk’s house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions. I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home. Staying at Elon Musk’s house has been like a real life episode of Get Out.” Banks says Elon Musk was tweeting while on acid: Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he was considering making Tesla a private company with shares starting at $420, which was a pretty big business announcement. Azealia Banks claimed on Instagram that he had tweeted the decision while tripping on acid, and that after the fact, he was freaking out because he had not secured the necessary funding to take the company from public to private. Banks claims that Grimes spent the weekend trying to console her billionaire, union-busting boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while tripping. Scrounging for investors? In a conversation with a Business Insider reporter, Banks claimed that while she was at Musk’s house, she overheard him on the phone, panicked and “scrounging for investors.” She also said “I could run Tesla better than he does,” and added that she thinks Grimes and Musk are “so pitiful.”

[From Billboard & The Cut]

I mean, there’s a lot more but I want to keep this as clean as possible. Banks is an obscene wordsmith though, and you can easily find all of the insults she lodged at Elon and Grimes on her now-deleted IG Stories.

For what it’s worth, Elon Musk claims he doesn’t know Azealia and maybe this was all some kind of magnificent short fiction by Banks. If that’s the case, she definitely gets an A+ for storytelling. I really felt like I was in the mansion with her, watching Grimes console an acid-tripping Elon Musk.