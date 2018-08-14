People: Duchess Camilla will ‘be a great consort as queen’ apparently

As we’ve discussed, People Magazine current cover story is just a promotion for a People Mag-produced and sponsored ABC docu-special on the Windsors. People has been parceling out the exclusives, and it’s about what you’d expect: self-proclaimed royal experts spouting Windsor PR. For example, they’re holding the Queen up as some kind of public relations master who should be credited with modernizing the monarchy. Which… not so much, in my opinion. But here’s an interesting new wrinkle: apparently, the pro-Windsor line is that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will make an excellent Queen Consort. Oh how times have changed.

When Prince Charles ascends the throne, he’ll have his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, by his side. Since tying the knot in 2005 (after they were permitted to marry by Queen Elizabeth), the royal couple has tackled their royal duties as a team. Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen, praises Camilla in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, as someone who “kind of jollies” her husband and “doesn’t let him get too overburdened by the woes of the world.” He explains, “She’s got a good philosophy about life: There are things you can change, other things you can’t change . . . Don’t get too hung up about it. And I think she’ll be a great consort as queen,” Anson adds.

[From People]

The rest of that article is just a soft-focus reframing of Charles and Camilla’s affair throughout his marriage to Diana. While there is little positive to say about either of their actions, I have to admit: Charles’ PR campaign on this score has been a wild success. He took a rumpled, blousy, drunk-seeming mistress and turned her into a duchess and a future Queen Consort and at this point, everyone just accepts her. Camilla still comes across as a bit rumpled and drunk, but it’s actually sort of charming. She’s not a fashion-plate. She’s not trying to save the world. She’s not trying to be grand. And I sort of like her for that.

All that being said, I would love it if one of these royal reporter types did a deeper dive into all of the sh-t that went down in the late ‘80s and throughout the ‘90s, just not through Diana’s perspective. We know that version of the story. I want to know if Camilla was the only mistress, because I don’t think she was. Diana didn’t think Camilla was the only one either.