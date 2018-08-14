“Taraji P. Henson looks hilarious in the ‘What Men Want’ trailer” links

Lord help me, but I think What Men Want looks amazing. [JustJared]
I sort of disagree with Lainey’s Brangelina take here. [LaineyGossip]
Liam Payne is reportedly dating an 18-year-old “Instagram model.” [Wonderwall]
Ruby Rose quit Twitter following the Batwoman backlash. [Looper]
Bethenny Frankel pays tribute to her boyfriend. [Starcasm]
Henry Golding is still hawt, just by the way. [GFY]
Lil’ Kim & Nicki Minaj are still beefing? [Dlisted]
Freida Pinto should go for more streamlined clothes. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ariana Grande & James Corden make Titanic into a musical. [Seriously OMG WTF]
The Ruby Rose thing is bizarre and sad and ridiculous. It’s almost exclusively self-proclaimed “leftists” who are attacking her for taking the role. Even the woman they’re promoting has told them to knock it off and supports Ruby. A great example of the “regressive left” that the Right will use against us. Great job, idiots.
I have to wonder if it is truly the “leftist” that are doing this to her, and not just trolls.
Looks funny. Going to see this
Omg you guys i just read somewhere that serena and venus williams are jehovah’s witness??? Really??? I’m so dissappointed if that’s true, as they are mostly known as a sect. I had such high regard for serena…
Sorry for the off topic. Just was shocked by this on a different website.
I don’t know if they are but I had a friend in elementary school that was a Jehovah’s Witness. They were a wonderful family and treated me amazingly. They didn’t push their religion on me at all. They allowed their daughter to be friends with me…an Indian girl from a religion VERY different than their own. Please don’t paint everyone with the same paintbrush.
They’re not, but they’re possibly associated with them in some way b/c their mother is JW.
Did you know Prince was a JW?
I don’t see why you’d be “disappointed” in someone’s religious beliefs, we have freedom of religion in the States so people can practice whatever beliefs they want.
Not sure if you’re quite young or if your comment just came across that way (to me).
That must be it, the association with their mother’s religion. Thanks.
I was a high school librarian for 40 years, had eight different principals during that time. My next to last principal was a JW. He was one of my favorite principals and favorite people. A profoundly nice man who never pushed his views on anyone. I didn’t even know he was a JW until I went to the memorial service for his son who was killed in a wreck two days before his scheduled wedding.
Indeed they are. However, neither is baptised (otherwise the baby before marriage would have been a huge deal). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Uh, really? So you are disappointed in people just because they are born into a different religion than you?
@MYHIDDLES:
I know, I was like what the hell? I mean, there are certain religions that I definitely don’t agree with, so I wouldn’t join them.
If other people do, well that’s their choice. None of my business.
The Williams sisters are amazing women. Period!
Well i don’t think JW is just another religion. From what i understand it’s more sect like. Where believers are forced into rigid rules and mind games and practises like shunning are used, causing many vunerable people unnecessary pain. So i would be disappointed in someone as awesome as Serena to be part of such an institution. Of course there is freedom of religion, but that doesn’t mean that I cannot question the practises of those religions and the people who choose those religions as their way of life.
@NEWBIE:
My grandmother is a life-long member of a religion that I can’t stand. A religion that is very popular in my part of the world, a religion that has lied about the abuse of people for a long, long time. I question my grandmother’s devotion to her religion, & I understand her, even though I don’t agree with her.
She’s a wonderful person & love her dearly, no matter what.
If Serena had been JW in the past, she would not be welcome in the church anymore based on her account of childbirth.
I have met some kind, decent JWs, but I also went through school from kindergarten to high school with a total psychopath JW who used his religious beliefs to justify his actions. For example, he told a little girl who needed life-saving surgery that she should just die because it is God’s plan for her. His behaviour escalated every year until he was arrested for trying to murder a homosexual classmate (he tried to make it look like a traffic accident).
Any group that normalizes sociopathic/psychotic behaviour is not a real religion.
My guess is your psycho classmate’s issues had to do with undiagnosed or untreated mental health issues rather than simply religion.
A lot of people with mental health, like schizophrenia, will latch onto extreme religious behaviors & become obsessive with those things.
We had a schizophrenic patient in our clinic years back who kept trying to drown people because “God’s spirit was telling him to baptize people.” He’d been off his meds for waaaaay too long… 😕
Ah yes, bc no one has ever done anything terrible in the name of Christianity or any other religion…
Annika, it was clear that he was violent and lacked empathy from kindergarten onward. You think his family didn’t notice? They were proud of him.
Jehovah’s Witnesses adhere to a very fundamentalist and evangelical form of Christianity. They have quite a literal (though not entirely literal) interpretation of the Bible, and they try to make converts through preaching to non-believers (the meanings of the words “fundamentalist” and “evangelical”). They are also deeply patriarchal. In these respects they are similar to every other fundamentalist, evangelical Christian sect. (There seems to be some confusion regarding what “sect” means. It does not have a negative connotation. It is simply a group with a particular, non orthodox set of beliefs within a larger group. The word “denomination” can be used almost interchangeably. Episcopalians are a sect of Christianity. Methodists, Baptists, Lutherans … all Christian sects.) I was raised a JW but rejected it because I didn’t have faith, was too shy to preach to strangers, and, as I grew older, decided that fundamentalist Christianity was too sexist to accommodate my world view (JWs believe, for instance, that wives should be submissive to their husbands, and it is not possible for a woman to be an “elder,” which is a leadership role in the congregation). Half of my family are still practicing members. Some are absolutely kind, sincere people, and others are boviating Pharisees. So, basically, just like any other sect. The rest of my immigrant family still practice the religion of the old country – Catholicism. Among them, too, are wonderful people, but also some intolerant extremists. And truly, when I studied Catholicism because I was considering returning to the faith of my ancestors, I found that institution no less misogynistic or patriarchal than the JWs, and in fact is much more dangerous because it’s so much more powerful. There are for sure some problems with JWs, but painting them all as cultish and horrible is as sensible as saying all Roman Catholics are complicit with child sexual abuse because of the Church’s shameful record in that regard.
Taraji is hilarious in that trailer, and it isn’t easy to get me to laugh these days. Wish it could come out sooner!
She is such a great actress! I will pretty much watch her in anything she does. She just exudes life and energy and goodness on the big screen, which I think is hard to do 😊
I’m really upset By the Ruby Rose situation and was hoping there would be a full article, although i can see why there wasn’t (idk how many people are actually interested in her as an actress and stuff). But it makes me very upset that people are telling her she’s not good enough for the role. She’s not “lesbian enough” and she isn’t Jewish, so she doesn’t deserve it apparently? People need to understand that you can’t have it all when it comes to Hollywood and this is a step in the right direction.
I am going to see this. And I have a crush on Grant Hill. I am super proud of that.
The attack on Ruby Rose is wrong and crazy – but not that surprising. We’ve been heavily propagandized that your sex/gender/race/political identity is the ONLY thing that matters about you and there have certainly been attacks on other actors who “presume” to play a character out of their identity. So the spiral is just continuing. In my opinion.
Considering the Mel Gibson’s “what women wants” came out 18 years ago, I am shocked it took this long to do this movie. From the looks of it, it will be a snooze fest for those who’ve watched the first one since the plot line is exactly the same but in reverse.
I don’t know… I find TPH way funnier that Mel Gibson. And Tracy Morgan, Max Greenfield? Count me in. It looks hilarious to me.
Lainey is right: she IS losing the PR war. She is the femme fatale who could ruin you. She has a rainbow tribe of kids. His PR fits right into America and Apple Pie and the men’s rights movement. The court orders are all compelling HIS behavior, NOT hers, but, when framed as “bad woman keeps Kids from good man who just wants to father his kids”, then you have instant buy-in to his version. She wore blood around her neck and stole a man from America’s sweetheart, so she MUST be evils. I never thought I’d think this, but I hate Brad Pitt. He isn’t different. He’s an awful human being.
Lainey is known for her sarcasm and love for Jolie. I suppose you’d have to read her piece using her high pitched voice in rapid delivery to know she’s just writing over the top observation of how the mini van majority hate that evil man eater Angelina Jolie. Poor misled Pitt, she lured him away from his marriage with her loins of destruction. *eyeroll*
I love Taraji, she’s a great actress. Movie looks funny
