“Chris Pine attempts a Scottish accent in Netflix’s ‘Outlaw King’” links

First ‘Outlaw King’ Trailer Reveals Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce in Netflix Film https://t.co/50Tne1eOap pic.twitter.com/7AwKdMSIYj
— WavemStudios (@WavemStudios) August 20, 2018
Saw To All The Boys…yesterday and it’s simply delightful. Great female characters, amazing comedic timing, a young Mark Ruffalo doppleganger and a lot of other fun things. 10/10 would watch again.
I’ve added it to my Netflix list!
I really enjoyed it, even as a jaded twenty-nine year old. I’m happy (and also a little jealous) that young Asian-Americans finally have romantic movies with leads who look like them.
Am Scottish so his accent isn’t too bad, not as bad as Mel Gibson’s in Braveheart or Johnny Depp’s in Finding Neverland. Its not an easy accent to do but he’s my fave Chris so i’ll give him a pass.
I don’t feel like I heard enough of it to make a judgment (although obviously, my opinion would not be as informed as yours), but regardless, isn’t there a Scottish actor they could have cast? I mean, I just don’t feel like Chris Pine is that big a box office draw…
He’s played safe in a way as he’s gone for a neutral sounding Scottish accent but he has put the effort in with it, I could hear it in the way he pronounced a few consonants. We Scots tend to be a bit lazy pronouncing vowels and harsh with pronouncing consonants, particularly ‘r’s (it can be a bit of a growl).
There are but none are really young enough to be a box office draw for the age range – Robert was about 40ish at this period in history and Gerard Butler is too old. Good old James Cosmo is in it thou, he seems to be in just about every film made about Scottish history LOL.
I can’t tell the difference between good or bad Scottish accents, so I make my Scottish friend sit and watch bits of Outlander and comment on the actors’ accents. But I’ll take your word for it that they’re doing okay in this trailer, @DigitalUnicorn.
Even if the accents are okay, the hairstyles and dialogue are both waaaaaaaay cheesy and over-the-top. Will that stop me from watching this? Hell no. I remember learning the story of Robert the Bruce when I was a teenager and visited Scotland for the first time, and I thought, This would make an excellent movie. I’m happy the story is getting told, it’s super exciting and dramatic and full of heroism and daring etc. But my gosh, the hair they put on Pine and Johnson!!!!!!
I am so in on this – Chris Pine as Robert Bruce…
I’ve watched some videos on Youtube from accent/dialect coaches, and apparently one of the things Americans get most wrong about Scottish accents is over-doing the accent on every single word? Pine does not appear to be making that mistake here. I also remember seeing a video where Pine is being interviewed and he picks up either his costar or the interviewer’s accent remarkably well, so since it’s possible accents are one of his acting gifts that he has never had a chance to show audiences.
That said, even if Pine can do a decent accent, he just _looks_ so all-American to me that it’s hard for me to picture him in this role.
Johnny Depp went between an Irish and Australian accent on Finding Neverland and was really off putting for me. Robert the Bruce was NOT a good looking man so this is HW making him attractive LOL. Same with William Wallace but saying that I would do him over Mel Gibson any day. haha
It has a Scottish director so am hoping the dialect in the movie is better than what we see in the trailer.
I have a great grandmother from Scotland – a Wishart. So I’m somewhat intrigued with the Wishart character, haha. Spoiler (does actual history need a spoiler warning?): he gets captured a couple of times and has a bit of a fun ‘yeah sure, I’ll do what you want. PSYCH!’ kind of moment. He’s been called an “unheroic hero of the long war”.
I’m sorry but Nicki seems like such a sore loser. Her album wasn’t number 1…oh well. She should still be proud of herself but instead goes on a rant about how Kylie and Stormi are to blame lmao ! She did make some good points about spotify though.
Nicki has been making herself look like a fool lately. Idk what her deal is but idk anyone that looks forward to her albums anymore (and I knew a few really big fans).
So violent. I’d like to watch, but I just haven’t the stomach for that stuff.
I don’t have a comment on the accent, being a girl who spent half of her life in the deep south and the other half in an obscure New England town with its own very particular accent… I’m just not qualified to judge a Scottish accent. BUT, I think the movie looks really good. I’ll go see it.
I actually think SJP handled that pretty well. She was firm, but she wasn’t mean.
Ohhh the story of the Bruce is an amazing one – Brutal but amazing. I will definitely be seeing this movie!
In the Simpsons Tapped Out game, I have a Kwik-E-Mart garden (35 stores that I buy with in-game earned cash, build, sell, and repurchase every 4 hours) to harvest donuts (mmm, premium currency) from the gobs of level-up experience points released on construction. I’m up to 711 donuts, which is my record-breaking stash and a small fortune. Well, to me. I feel so rich.
So I would love to have a Kwik-E-Mart within walking distance rather than just the boring Speedway and Village Pantry. Probably wouldn’t be able to eat many of the offerings, but I would frequently browse.
