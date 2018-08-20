“Chris Pine attempts a Scottish accent in Netflix’s ‘Outlaw King’” links

Are you here for Chris Pine in Netflix’s Outlaw King? [Pajiba]

Aw, I want to see To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. [LaineyGossip]

Blake Lively lets us know that velvet will be big this fall. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sarah Jessica Parker’s nice-girl facade fell away for a moment. [Dlisted]

Christina el Moussa still has a boyfriend. [Wonderwall]

The Real Housewife franchise taught me a new word: delusionista. [Reality Tea]

I honestly didn’t understand half of Nicki Minaj’s argument. [Jezebel]

….And Nicki Minaj will probably have some drama at the VMAs tonight. [Buzzfeed]

There’s a real Kwik-E Mart in Myrtle Beach! [Starcasm]

First ‘Outlaw King’ Trailer Reveals Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce in Netflix Film https://t.co/50Tne1eOap pic.twitter.com/7AwKdMSIYj — WavemStudios (@WavemStudios) August 20, 2018