Tom Brady hung up on a radio interviewer when asked about his shady ‘trainer’

It’s still sort of amazing to me that I’m sitting here, writing about sports. And what’s even more amazing is that I’ve been following this damn story for a while! For years now, there’s been a lot of gossip about Tom Brady’s “trainer” Alex Guerrero. Tom is in business with Guerrero – they’re doing all of the TB12 Method crap together, including the promotion of the idea that if you drink enough water, you won’t get sunburned. I sh-t you not. Guerrero is also responsible for Tom’s “mind over matter” mentality when it comes to injuries and concussions – Guerrero has seemingly drilled it into Tom’s (concussed) head that if Tom merely stretches enough and achieves peak “pliability” that he’ll avoid injury altogether.
Guerrero, if you haven’t figured out by now, is a Goop-level snake oil salesman. The Patriots invited him in, because Brady is such a BFD. Guerrero had an in-house job with the Pats, and other players would work with him too. Until last year, when Guerrero was kicked out of Patriots Org. Reportedly, the whole thing was tearing the team apart from the inside. Reportedly, Tom was doing the most to get his guru back on the payroll. And it looks like he succeeded?
Tom Brady abruptly hung up on WEEI radio host Kirk Minihane on Monday after the interviewer repeatedly asked questions about the quarterback’s controversial trainer. During Brady’s weekly call with 93.7 FM in Boston, Minihane asked about trainer Alex Guerrero, who was reportedly banned from traveling with the New England Patriots and from standing on the sidelines during games last season.
According to the USA Today, following Brady, other star Patriots players have taken up the services of Guerrero over the years, which gave him a regular presence despite not being a team employee. Differences between Guerrero’s practices and those of the Patriots’ staff have led to friction between the team and trainer.
“We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn’t for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline,” Minihane asked Brady on Monday, according to a transcript published by the radio station. “Is that accurate?” Brady confirmed Guerrero traveled with the team, prompting Minihane to ask about what lead to the ban being lifted. But the five-time Super Bowl champion quickly shut down any further talk about the subject.
“You know, I don’t want to; I’m not getting into all that,” Brady, 41, replied.
Minihane pressed on and asked about Guerrero’s relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
“I said I don’t want to get into it,” Brady shot back. “Everyone knows, it’s well documented the work he and I do together.”
Undeterred, Minihane asked Brady if Guerrero was on the sideline during the team’s preseason loss against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
“Yeah, all right guys, have a great day,” Brady said before hanging up the phone. “I’ll talk to you later.”
Tom Brady is a rude bitch, but also: I think it’s funny that he’s contractually obligated to subject himself to these weekly grillings on a local radio station. And good for Minihane for pressing Tom for answers. The whole thing is shady as hell and Tom is… well, he’s a short-sighted moron. Bill Belichick did the right thing by banning Guerrero from the organization, and my guess is that Tom whined and went over Belichick’s head to get Guerrero reinstated. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Sigh. He cut the interview short after saying “ok you guys have a great day. I’ll talk to you later” and then put the receiver down. It’s not like he started hurling insults and then slammed the phone down mid-conversation.
But because it’s Tom Brady, ZOMG scandal: “Tom Brady hung up the phone on a local sports radio host!!!” Lols.
Exactly. He wasn’t rude. He almost never is.
I also think these hot takes lack context. I’m guessing a lot of these people have never heard Minihane in other interviews. He is, for lack of a better turn of phrase, a needling prick who trolls interviewees to get himself into the news cycle. It’s an approach, sure, but it’s not like this one incident (wherein, again, TB was actually pretty polite) was completely out of the blue. Let’s not forget EEI is the same station where an on-air personality called TB’s daughter a “pissant.” There’s a history of crap he’s had to endure due to this contractually obligated nonsense.
Precisely, LAK. Anytime you are on the side of WEEI, you are on the wrong side. Let’s not forget l that WEEI is the station that employs Christian Fauria, the guy who did a racist impersonation of Don Yee, Brady’s agent.
WEEI and Boston sports radio is generally-speaking, a trashy forum rife with misogyny and racism.
Perfectly said. It’s like a microcosm of everything terrible about Boston (note: I’m a Bostonian, lest anyone think I’m trashing someone else’s city).
And Kirk Minehane’s whole bit is to be confrontational and to badger guests.
On a side note: Minehane just got out of McLean Hospital after having suicidal thoughts. He wanted to throw himself in front of a train, even went to a train station to do it but had second thoughts and went to the ER at Winchester Hospital instead. They transferred him to McLean.
Dayum….those aren’t suicidal thoughts, that’s a plan in action. Hope he finds help or peace or both…
YES! And then they rushed him back on air. EEI is such collection of scumbags.
Nah. It’s rude. It doesn’t top the scale on rudeness, but his annoyance and avoidance came through. This isn’t just a Brady thing. I’d feel the same when friends might do this.
I am surprised he didn’t start spouting “fake news” and the “dishonest media” like his best friend in the White House. If he really believes in the hocus pocus that shill is selling he shouldn’t be afraid to talk about it.
Hey @LA and @Kitten, a local here concurring with the both of you. And I do find it weird, but also in a way it makes sense, why Tom has to have these weekly calls on air. It’s also crazy how Tom is rich and pushes TB12 a lot, but their foundation relies on the help of volunteers. Girl, BYE! Just spend money and hire people…though we don’t want TB12 to be pushed further lol.
I read a lot of comments from Pat fans defending Tom over this, it’s crazy how much people will stick up for players as long as they play well (I’m looking at you Jim Kelly). This whole situation is sketchy af. Didn’t Alex get shut down twice for lying about different products he was selling? It’s so weird and I can’t believe how much pull Tom still has in that organization.
Hey, Bills fan here! I was a kid during the heyday (lol.) but recently heard someone speak briefly of rumors that Kelly may have been abusive to his wife. I drove myself crazy searching for any mention of this online, but found nothing. I know he’s a Republican, but that’s about all I could find. What Kelly dirt are you referring to?
As far as fans blindly following players as long as they are fans…totally agree. A more current reference might be turning a blind eye to the accusations LeSean McCoy’s ex has made against him regarding allegedly hiring a hit against her, and abusing his kid and dog. Buffalo fans also seem fine that the Bills signed QB Josh “white is right!” Allen, and ditched the black QB who led us to the playoffs for the first time in decades. I’ve just come to conclude football isn’t for me any more. We’re being fed a load of bullsh*t about these men as heroes, meanwhile, abuse and racism are swept under the rug.
As a now-former Bills fan, I obviously will always hate Brady, but can say, being the Goop of football is a pretty minor offense relatively, FWIW.
Yay Bills fans! I think all Bills relationships are complicated haha. I have heard first hand accounts regarding some of Jim’s issues; some of it regarding abuse, cheating, making fun of children with diseases and a man with mental health issues. Jim’s wife wrote a lot about it in her book, but says he’s changed since being a born again Christian.
Yeah, I don’t like Tom Brady because of my team, but compared to most of our players’ issues, Tom is a saint.
THANK YOU! I am a huge Bills fan (it’s a complicated relationship. On the darkest days I say to myself “But we have a woman owner”) and grew up in the Bills hey-day but think the lionization of Jim Kelly is absurd, and it’s like nobody can say anything bad about him in public. I also think he has no place on the sidelines currently, but that’s another story. I am grateful for the joy his playing brought to my life (seriously), but I do not think he is worth hero worship. I’ve heard rumors but without any substantiation I’m loathe to repeat, but his public personal is enough to turn me off anyway and question his character.
In conclusion, Tom Brady is the worst.
Doesn’t Jim Kelly do commentary for one of the networks? I haven’t watched a whole game in years.
No that’s Steve Tasker. Kelly is just there on the Bills sideline, as a vestige of glory, making comments on how players need to stand for the pledge of allegiance…
Okay….I too have been following this story…because I’m messy…and I’m relatively new to sports…and I understand the NFL’s rules the most out of all of them right now….and I’m messy…and my Baby HATES the Pats…and I used to LOVE them until I saw how much of they cheat…MEIN GOTT DO THEY CHEAT…and oh yea…I’m messy AF! And THIS is MESSY TO THE NTH DEGREE!!!!
I’on know WHAT Tom Brady has on Robert Kraft, the owner of the Patriots…but I will say this…
Bill Belichek always maintained that the MINUTE owners got involved with his decision making…that was the time for him to go…Now, we already saw Belicheck order a Megabus and run it over Tom Brady several time during that “Deflategate” crap cause Belichek is OVER Tom now…it’s time for him to go…he had a NEW HOTNESS that he was in love with…and then Tom went whining to Kraft about Belichek’s new “Hotness” QB Jimmy Garoppolo…and basically FORCED Belichek to get rid of his new sexssy thang, which DEVASTATED Belichek so much that he made SURE that his new hotness got setup in the BEST…POSSIBLE…SITUATION…EVER MADE FOR A QB!!!! …and NOW Belichek is FORCED to deal with Tom’s Rasputin…AGAIN…who he ALREADY kicked out of the plane/bus/building and HE DESPISES?!?!
Oh yea…Belichek is SO OUTTA THERE!!!! And I say good…after years of the sort of cheating that would make the Russians go…DAYUM…and all that BS “Patriot Way” crap…it’s nice to see the cracks in the foundation….
Lol. Well said! 👌 Belichek is the devil.
A huge part of why Guerrero was banned was because teammates felt a lot of pressure to train with him and TB12 in order to be in Tom’s “good graces” on the team. The Patriots made the right decision when they got rid of him especially since they have their own extensive team of trainers and actual team doctors. If Tom is profiting off of Guerrero’s proximity to the team, he absolutely should be asked these questions.
That wasn’t the Patriots decision (Kraft)…that was purely Belichek’s decision….
And as coach he has every right to decide who can be in his locker room.
Kaiser–don’t forget about the Julian Edelman aspect of the Guerrero story. Edelman, a star wide receiver for the Patriots was out all of last year after injury/knee surgery. Amongst the people he worked with to rehab his knee was…Alex Guerrero. Just prior to the pre-season training camps Edelman tested positive for PEDs. Edelman has taken the high road but a lot of people assume Guerrero played a role. (Edelman has been suspended for the first 4 games.)
What’s with this stupid sunburn theory? I’ve been drinking over 2 litres of water out in the sun this summer and if I’m out there for half an hour without sunscreen I will burn. How dumb is Tom Brady?
How dumb is Tom Brady? Very. Not to mention shady and boring. That’s all I have, except to tell Bridget she is the lucky one.
How dumb is Tom Brady?
well, about as dumb as the rest of 45′s supporters.
I would have thought that all teams have their own trainers and if any one player wanted to use a different trainer it would be outside the work place. My bad.
Yeahhh I don’t like Tom Brady at all but this is the same station that called his young daughter an inappropriate name right? I wouldn’t be too friendly to these people either lol
That being said, that trainer is crazy sketchy. I wouldn’t want him to have access to my players either if I were a coach. If Brady wants to use him off the field, fine. But trying to bring him on and he’s going against medically trained staff? No way man.
Sketchy is a word that always is in a Brady/Pats story, right. Hope your pregnancy is going smoothly @HelloSunshine. It’s been a long, hot summer with these two wrestling with me! But, come Xmas, I will have the best gifts possible. Idk your due date, but again, wish you well!
Your whole comment is perfect
I agree.
It is a source of occasional annoyance to me that I don’t have the lax morals necessary to create a magic bean diet and lifestyle to shill to idiots. I’d make a mint.
I guess it’s better than hurling insults, though it doesn’t improve the idea that the trainer isn’t shady AF. Tom Brady just strikes me as a guy who has too much money and too little education to want any real answers to the questionable pseudoscience to which he’s submitting.
Alex Guerrero is probably his boyfriend. I’ve always that Tom Brady was gay. He’s also a whiny little bitch. HATE him and the Patriots.
