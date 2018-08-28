Tom Brady hung up on a radio interviewer when asked about his shady ‘trainer’

Embed from Getty Images

It’s still sort of amazing to me that I’m sitting here, writing about sports. And what’s even more amazing is that I’ve been following this damn story for a while! For years now, there’s been a lot of gossip about Tom Brady’s “trainer” Alex Guerrero. Tom is in business with Guerrero – they’re doing all of the TB12 Method crap together, including the promotion of the idea that if you drink enough water, you won’t get sunburned. I sh-t you not. Guerrero is also responsible for Tom’s “mind over matter” mentality when it comes to injuries and concussions – Guerrero has seemingly drilled it into Tom’s (concussed) head that if Tom merely stretches enough and achieves peak “pliability” that he’ll avoid injury altogether.

Guerrero, if you haven’t figured out by now, is a Goop-level snake oil salesman. The Patriots invited him in, because Brady is such a BFD. Guerrero had an in-house job with the Pats, and other players would work with him too. Until last year, when Guerrero was kicked out of Patriots Org. Reportedly, the whole thing was tearing the team apart from the inside. Reportedly, Tom was doing the most to get his guru back on the payroll. And it looks like he succeeded?

Tom Brady abruptly hung up on WEEI radio host Kirk Minihane on Monday after the interviewer repeatedly asked questions about the quarterback’s controversial trainer. During Brady’s weekly call with 93.7 FM in Boston, Minihane asked about trainer Alex Guerrero, who was reportedly banned from traveling with the New England Patriots and from standing on the sidelines during games last season. According to the USA Today, following Brady, other star Patriots players have taken up the services of Guerrero over the years, which gave him a regular presence despite not being a team employee. Differences between Guerrero’s practices and those of the Patriots’ staff have led to friction between the team and trainer. “We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn’t for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline,” Minihane asked Brady on Monday, according to a transcript published by the radio station. “Is that accurate?” Brady confirmed Guerrero traveled with the team, prompting Minihane to ask about what lead to the ban being lifted. But the five-time Super Bowl champion quickly shut down any further talk about the subject. “You know, I don’t want to; I’m not getting into all that,” Brady, 41, replied. Minihane pressed on and asked about Guerrero’s relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “I said I don’t want to get into it,” Brady shot back. “Everyone knows, it’s well documented the work he and I do together.” Undeterred, Minihane asked Brady if Guerrero was on the sideline during the team’s preseason loss against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. “Yeah, all right guys, have a great day,” Brady said before hanging up the phone. “I’ll talk to you later.”

[From People]

Tom Brady is a rude bitch, but also: I think it’s funny that he’s contractually obligated to subject himself to these weekly grillings on a local radio station. And good for Minihane for pressing Tom for answers. The whole thing is shady as hell and Tom is… well, he’s a short-sighted moron. Bill Belichick did the right thing by banning Guerrero from the organization, and my guess is that Tom whined and went over Belichick’s head to get Guerrero reinstated. Ugh.

Embed from Getty Images