Angelina Jolie was ‘hands on’ with Shiloh & Zahara during their shopping trip

Brad Pitt’s calculated smear job on his estranged wife made me sick to my stomach. The only silver lining there is that Brad is being so obvious about it now that even his long-time fans are like “whoa, really?” While I hope that Angelina Jolie is quietly preparing to ruin him, she has been presenting a different kind of image in recent weeks, since she returned to LA after working on Maleficent 2. She’s been stepping out every so often with the kids, all of whom look happy and well-adjusted and undramatic. Last week, Angelina had a girls-day-out with Shiloh and Zahara. They went to Kitson for what seemed like some back-to-school shopping. Someone at Kitson spilled the details about how Angelina interacted with Shi and Zahara.
Retail therapy! Angelina Jolie brought her oldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, shopping in Los Angeles as her divorce from estranged husband, Brad Pitt, continues to make headlines.
“She came in and she was very nice,” Kitson Kitross owner Fraser Ross told Us Weekly of the 43-year-old Oscar winner’s recent visit with Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12. “The girls were nice, polite and cute. Angelina shook my hand when she entered the store. It was genuinely a girls’ day out and they were into reading everything and looking at everything. Angelina seemed relaxed and she’s definitely a very hands-on person. Anything the girls said, she’d come and look. If they had something to show her, she’d go over there. They definitely explored every part of that store. She didn’t leave there before she looked at everything.”
Ross added that the family stayed at the store for “about an hour and a half” and brought “heart-shaped” earrings for Zahara and both girls were gifted L.A. Trading Company tees with different sayings. It’s not a surprise that Jolie chose to bring her girls to Kitson. According to a source, the actress’ mother, Marcheline, “used to live at the L’Ermitage right around the corner” and “used to shop at the store too.”
They shopped for an hour and a half and the only thing they bought was a pair of earrings for Zahara? That seems weird to me, but then again, by the time I’m physically in a store and trying on clothes and all of that, I get burned out on it pretty quickly too. After a full hour of it, I rarely even care about buying the sweater/pants/whatever that I’ve chosen. Online shopping has really changed everything, hasn’t it? As for Shiloh and Zahara being polite… people always say that about the kids, that they’re not wild or crazy or anything like that.
Meanwhile, in the wake of Brad Pitt’s smear job in Page Six, Angelina stepped out with Pax for lunch in LA on Sunday:
Angelina Jolie flashes cleavage in strapless dress as she enjoys outing with son Pax, 14, in LA https://t.co/fr79KW6Gn2
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 27, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
And that’s how you counter the smearing from Brad.
Angelina not only has the children, but the children all seem happy, content and protective of their mother.
I also think Angelina is waiting to drop the nuclear bomb on Brad very soon. Her and Samantha are just waiting for the right time and they will prevail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting, I agree…what do you think the nuclear bomb is though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is that evidence of Brad misbehaving with the children.
And also maybe how these last few months, the visits haven’t gone well and the children just don’t want to be with him.
Angelina was requested to stay away and she did. If the children still don’t want to be with him or feel safe around him, then Brad is the issue.
Or Angelina has the evidence of Brad smearing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Yala: I think the “nuclear bomb” is the tape of Brad in the plane and on the tarmac. There’s no doubt there is proof if he did indeed get off the plane and continued his alcoholic psychosis episode.
I also think Brad hit Angie, especially since she stepped in between Brad and Maddox trying to protect her child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O.o
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe she would want to avoid doing that as it could hurt their children more. That’s why Brad is going after her in this way. He knows she will always put them first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cee: I agree, I don’t think Angie would do anything publicly that could do more harm to the children. If she has a tape, she could be holding it to use in court when the time is right. I don’t think she would ever let anything so incriminating be made public, not to protect Brad, but to protect their children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe…and just consider this little idea…there isn’t anything else to drop? No bombshell? No nuclear option?
I know. *mind blown*
None of us. None. Of. Us. knows what went on in their home. Everything else is just speculation and frankly, adding to the fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad needs to give it up; Angeline has been factious and dignified throughout and her kids seem to adore her. I have no doubt that these are orchestrated walks but at the same time they don’t seem to be doing the kids any harm so who cares? I wonder about the extent to which brad actually wants custody/to see his kids versus him just wanting to save face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Question everyone should be asking is Why don’t we see Brat Pitt with his children in public. Why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bap: As well as why Brad’ s visits are still supervised. Nobody reports that and it speaks volumes about him and the relationship with the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In some states, supervised visitstion is rare, so this should be taken seriously. The only recourse he has ( abuser handbook 101) is to accuse her of parental alientation, so make it all her fault. However, the children are mostly old enough to communicate to the courts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree they are orchestrated, and while that would usually bother me, I have to say I’d prefer that method (look here’s me with my kids happy) than Brad’s current one (use “sources” to trash the children’s other parent in the tabloids).
This all just needs to be settled. It has to be so stressful on the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My GOD, Pax is really handsome, isn’t he? I could def see him modeling if he was interested in that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just find people caring about her kids so odd .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine what it would be like to have people everywhere so interested in everything about me just because my parents are famous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Pax still has no use for Brad seeing as Brad sees the kids for 12 hours a day on the weekend.
I also saw a sweet pic where Pax held the car door for Angelina when she was getting back into the car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m amazed by the fact that she can wear heels while shopping. I can barely stand in heels let alone walk in them. And she walks in them so gracefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have a job/profession that requires you to wear heels all the time, you have to keep it up to maintain a certain comfort level wearing and walking in them. In fact, if you wear them too often, it actually alters the musculature of the feet and makes wearing flats more uncomfortable because the Achilles tendon shortens over time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pitt is attacking her again today, he & his team are really trying to destroy her. He has the nerve saying “she’s out for blood & trying to embarrass him”. He truly has lost the plot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Michelle: That’s it. He never had the plot to begin with. He automatically thinks since he is Brad Pitt, he’s entitled to what he wants, when he wants it and how he wants it. Including custody of his children. Bet he never thought it would be this hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He drinks, a lot, and has for decades. It seems some want to pretend it didn’t have an effect on him or his mental faculties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get online shopping. I always have to touch the fabric, to test different sizes, to see how the color suits me ets…
only once I’ve bought online -a T-shirt – and it’s fine, but much less cute than was on the picture. How ppl buy dresses or pants is beyond me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s depends on the item -I buy dresses and tops online but for trouser, I go directly to the store.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t buy clothes other than t-shirts online. All styles and brands of shorts, pants, dresses fit different and it takes a while to find the right one. I spend a long time trying on different things at the store before buying anything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I shop online for almost everything because it’s a pain to go to a store with two small kids and try stuff out. BUT I buy multiple sizes and styles, and return about 80% of what I buy – returning at the store mid-morning when it’s empty takes like 5 minutes.
Plus there are stores where I shop often and just know my sizes – the Gap for example. I rarely have to return anything because I just know how their cuts fit me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Gap is absolutely the only store where I can buy something without trying it on. Their clothes fit me perfectly thankfully, because returning clothes is a pain
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, I have a few companies where I know that their sizes fit properly, so I can order from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only do it if I know the brand well and know their sizing – or if they have free in store returns. Otherwise, yeah, it can be a crapshot, especially if you’re a woman with a more hourglassy/pear figure and/or larger bust because of the way clothing is cut these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AJ looks stunning & relax & so with her young ladies, so what if they are photographed by the paps, they are saleable & people are intrigue to what they are up to that’s why the paps hunts them + her children are used to their kind of lifestyle. There are a lot of other celebs children around but they are not hunted by paps as much as the Jolie Pitt’s kids’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their demeanor can’t be faked. She is clearly investing time in parenting their children, and it’s not possible for BP to hide who he really is in this situation now that his behavior has taken a relationship to family court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! It amazes me how people thinks that this is all fake! 3/4 of her kids are in the worst ages, where they do just what they want and, if forced, they react even worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe she does one on ones and/or pairs outings b/c she’s close w/ her kids, they adore her and she adores them. She may be taking the time to tell them to go see their father too. I don’t think Angie is trying to take the kids away, I actually think she doesn’t mind visitation by him but she still may want full custody b/c he is an alcoholic and she may worry about them if they are w/ him too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked super good when she was out with pax.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe the people at Kitson just spilling the beans on this. They even ran an instagram ad based featuring AJ and her kids from the DM article. Like, cut the crap and have some dignity as a business. Horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was so much more than that, the owner (?) was on instragram talking to Daily fail reporters. And seemed to use his 5 minutes of fame to call out Janice Min and Ken Baker, It felt like 2006- I think he even used the hashtag Team Jolie, It was very bizarre. The fail also had a similar nonsensical article written by the same person he was talking to on IG, that they both promoted like it was some Pulitzer winning story. Horrible indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s kind of Kitson’s thing, capitalizing on its celebrity clientele. They made the Team Aniston/Team Jolie shirts famous too. I’m sure Angelina is well aware of how they are, they had her picture up on the wall of the store.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitson is literally known for this. This is why celebs specifically go there. lol. They have a paparazzi picture wall with their celeb clients in the middle of the store.
Report this comment as spam or abuse