Angelina Jolie was ‘hands on’ with Shiloh & Zahara during their shopping trip

Brad Pitt’s calculated smear job on his estranged wife made me sick to my stomach. The only silver lining there is that Brad is being so obvious about it now that even his long-time fans are like “whoa, really?” While I hope that Angelina Jolie is quietly preparing to ruin him, she has been presenting a different kind of image in recent weeks, since she returned to LA after working on Maleficent 2. She’s been stepping out every so often with the kids, all of whom look happy and well-adjusted and undramatic. Last week, Angelina had a girls-day-out with Shiloh and Zahara. They went to Kitson for what seemed like some back-to-school shopping. Someone at Kitson spilled the details about how Angelina interacted with Shi and Zahara.

Retail therapy! Angelina Jolie brought her oldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, shopping in Los Angeles as her divorce from estranged husband, Brad Pitt, continues to make headlines.

“She came in and she was very nice,” Kitson Kitross owner Fraser Ross told Us Weekly of the 43-year-old Oscar winner’s recent visit with Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12. “The girls were nice, polite and cute. Angelina shook my hand when she entered the store. It was genuinely a girls’ day out and they were into reading everything and looking at everything. Angelina seemed relaxed and she’s definitely a very hands-on person. Anything the girls said, she’d come and look. If they had something to show her, she’d go over there. They definitely explored every part of that store. She didn’t leave there before she looked at everything.”

Ross added that the family stayed at the store for “about an hour and a half” and brought “heart-shaped” earrings for Zahara and both girls were gifted L.A. Trading Company tees with different sayings. It’s not a surprise that Jolie chose to bring her girls to Kitson. According to a source, the actress’ mother, Marcheline, “used to live at the L’Ermitage right around the corner” and “used to shop at the store too.”

They shopped for an hour and a half and the only thing they bought was a pair of earrings for Zahara? That seems weird to me, but then again, by the time I’m physically in a store and trying on clothes and all of that, I get burned out on it pretty quickly too. After a full hour of it, I rarely even care about buying the sweater/pants/whatever that I’ve chosen. Online shopping has really changed everything, hasn’t it? As for Shiloh and Zahara being polite… people always say that about the kids, that they’re not wild or crazy or anything like that.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Brad Pitt’s smear job in Page Six, Angelina stepped out with Pax for lunch in LA on Sunday:

39 Responses to "Angelina Jolie was 'hands on' with Shiloh & Zahara during their shopping trip"

  1. Maya says:
    August 28, 2018 at 9:56 am

    And that’s how you counter the smearing from Brad.

    Angelina not only has the children, but the children all seem happy, content and protective of their mother.

    I also think Angelina is waiting to drop the nuclear bomb on Brad very soon. Her and Samantha are just waiting for the right time and they will prevail.

    Reply
  2. Yala says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Brad needs to give it up; Angeline has been factious and dignified throughout and her kids seem to adore her. I have no doubt that these are orchestrated walks but at the same time they don’t seem to be doing the kids any harm so who cares? I wonder about the extent to which brad actually wants custody/to see his kids versus him just wanting to save face.

    Reply
  3. Gaby says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:02 am

    My GOD, Pax is really handsome, isn’t he? I could def see him modeling if he was interested in that.

    Reply
  4. Toot says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I see Pax still has no use for Brad seeing as Brad sees the kids for 12 hours a day on the weekend.
    I also saw a sweet pic where Pax held the car door for Angelina when she was getting back into the car.

    Reply
  5. Carol says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I’m amazed by the fact that she can wear heels while shopping. I can barely stand in heels let alone walk in them. And she walks in them so gracefully.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      If you have a job/profession that requires you to wear heels all the time, you have to keep it up to maintain a certain comfort level wearing and walking in them. In fact, if you wear them too often, it actually alters the musculature of the feet and makes wearing flats more uncomfortable because the Achilles tendon shortens over time.

      Reply
  6. Michelle says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Pitt is attacking her again today, he & his team are really trying to destroy her. He has the nerve saying “she’s out for blood & trying to embarrass him”. He truly has lost the plot!

    Reply
  7. Lana says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I don’t get online shopping. I always have to touch the fabric, to test different sizes, to see how the color suits me ets…
    only once I’ve bought online -a T-shirt – and it’s fine, but much less cute than was on the picture. How ppl buy dresses or pants is beyond me.

    Reply
  8. Ad says:
    August 28, 2018 at 10:22 am

    AJ looks stunning & relax & so with her young ladies, so what if they are photographed by the paps, they are saleable & people are intrigue to what they are up to that’s why the paps hunts them + her children are used to their kind of lifestyle. There are a lot of other celebs children around but they are not hunted by paps as much as the Jolie Pitt’s kids’

    Reply
  9. Sidewithkids says:
    August 28, 2018 at 11:10 am

    I believe she does one on ones and/or pairs outings b/c she’s close w/ her kids, they adore her and she adores them. She may be taking the time to tell them to go see their father too. I don’t think Angie is trying to take the kids away, I actually think she doesn’t mind visitation by him but she still may want full custody b/c he is an alcoholic and she may worry about them if they are w/ him too long.

    Reply
  10. Hmmm says:
    August 28, 2018 at 11:20 am

    She looked super good when she was out with pax.

    Reply
  11. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 28, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I can’t believe the people at Kitson just spilling the beans on this. They even ran an instagram ad based featuring AJ and her kids from the DM article. Like, cut the crap and have some dignity as a business. Horrible.

    Reply
    • Alex says:
      August 28, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      It was so much more than that, the owner (?) was on instragram talking to Daily fail reporters. And seemed to use his 5 minutes of fame to call out Janice Min and Ken Baker, It felt like 2006- I think he even used the hashtag Team Jolie, It was very bizarre. The fail also had a similar nonsensical article written by the same person he was talking to on IG, that they both promoted like it was some Pulitzer winning story. Horrible indeed.

      Reply
    • Genessee says:
      August 28, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      Kitson is literally known for this. This is why celebs specifically go there. lol. They have a paparazzi picture wall with their celeb clients in the middle of the store.

      Reply

