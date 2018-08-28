Angelina Jolie was ‘hands on’ with Shiloh & Zahara during their shopping trip

Brad Pitt’s calculated smear job on his estranged wife made me sick to my stomach. The only silver lining there is that Brad is being so obvious about it now that even his long-time fans are like “whoa, really?” While I hope that Angelina Jolie is quietly preparing to ruin him, she has been presenting a different kind of image in recent weeks, since she returned to LA after working on Maleficent 2. She’s been stepping out every so often with the kids, all of whom look happy and well-adjusted and undramatic. Last week, Angelina had a girls-day-out with Shiloh and Zahara. They went to Kitson for what seemed like some back-to-school shopping. Someone at Kitson spilled the details about how Angelina interacted with Shi and Zahara.

Retail therapy! Angelina Jolie brought her oldest daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, shopping in Los Angeles as her divorce from estranged husband, Brad Pitt, continues to make headlines. “She came in and she was very nice,” Kitson Kitross owner Fraser Ross told Us Weekly of the 43-year-old Oscar winner’s recent visit with Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12. “The girls were nice, polite and cute. Angelina shook my hand when she entered the store. It was genuinely a girls’ day out and they were into reading everything and looking at everything. Angelina seemed relaxed and she’s definitely a very hands-on person. Anything the girls said, she’d come and look. If they had something to show her, she’d go over there. They definitely explored every part of that store. She didn’t leave there before she looked at everything.” Ross added that the family stayed at the store for “about an hour and a half” and brought “heart-shaped” earrings for Zahara and both girls were gifted L.A. Trading Company tees with different sayings. It’s not a surprise that Jolie chose to bring her girls to Kitson. According to a source, the actress’ mother, Marcheline, “used to live at the L’Ermitage right around the corner” and “used to shop at the store too.”

[From Us Weekly]

They shopped for an hour and a half and the only thing they bought was a pair of earrings for Zahara? That seems weird to me, but then again, by the time I’m physically in a store and trying on clothes and all of that, I get burned out on it pretty quickly too. After a full hour of it, I rarely even care about buying the sweater/pants/whatever that I’ve chosen. Online shopping has really changed everything, hasn’t it? As for Shiloh and Zahara being polite… people always say that about the kids, that they’re not wild or crazy or anything like that.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Brad Pitt’s smear job in Page Six, Angelina stepped out with Pax for lunch in LA on Sunday:

Angelina Jolie flashes cleavage in strapless dress as she enjoys outing with son Pax, 14, in LA https://t.co/fr79KW6Gn2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 27, 2018