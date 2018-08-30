Serena Williams’ baby-blue tutu was a mood during US Open primetime

Day 3 action at the 2018 US Open

There really is nothing like Serena Williams in primetime on ESPN every other night. Serena’s feeling the love in New York this year too, after years of shenanigans and controversies. It just feels like… everyone is just happy that Serena is still around, still playing, still killing it, still wearing whatever the hell she wants. As we discussed previously, for this year’s US Open, Virgil Abloh (of Louis Vuitton) collaborated with Nike on Serena’s USO kit. The result was a one-sleeved tennis dress with a full tulle skirt like a ballerina’s tutu. For Serena’s Round 1 match, she wore the black dress. For Round 2 last night, Serena wore this baby-blue version.

What I love about this is that the US Open cannot and will not say sh-t about Serena’s ballerina get-up. Serena is big business for them, obviously, but they also don’t want to get into a controversy over her clothes, especially after the French Tennis Federation president stepped in sh-t by trying to ban Serena’s catsuit. Other players had Serena’s back on the catsuit issue – French player Alize Cornet was given an “unsportsmanlike conduct” warning for rearranging her shirt on the court a few days ago at the US Open, and she ended up receiving an apology from the tournament. When asked about it, Cornet brought it back to Serena and how men are always trying to police female athletes’ bodies, and Cornet said that what happened to Serena was “10,000 times worse.”

Anyway, Serena won her match in primetime last night. It was a great match too and Serena looks pretty sharp and very fast. Next up for Serena: Venus. Serena versus Venus in what will probably be the most-watched women’s match of the tournament. I’m assuming it will be primetime on ESPN on Friday night, right? The last time they played, Venus beat her little sister. That was in Indian Wells in March. Who do you think will win this time?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

33 Responses to “Serena Williams’ baby-blue tutu was a mood during US Open primetime”

  1. Indiana Joanna says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I love her ballerina-styled kit. It’s fun and suits her.

    Reply
  2. AmandaPanda says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Don’t like it but she can wear whatever she wants quite frankly – her tennis speaks for itself.

    The shirt violation was absolutely ridiculous and I’m glad they’ve apologised.

    Reply
  3. Mei says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I’m absolutely here for Serena forever in anything, she’s incredible. I still think that dress is just awful design-wise though, why not two sleeves in the different colours? Maybe it’s just that the blue comes off as more lilac-y, I didn’t mind it so much when it was all black, the tutu part looked much less high school design project.

    Side note, I love how she waves at every side of the crowd like a gymnast after a win :D

    Reply
  4. Nona says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I can’t tell you how much I love this! It’s strength and fierceness wrapped up in ribbons and bows. I’m going to print it out and frame it, hang it on the wall of my granddaughter’s bedroom wall. My granddaughter is three. She loves pink and says she’s a princess and she does karate. I want her see this photo and know that she does not ever have to give up one to be the other.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I just don’t know how comfortable this would be to play in, ya know? Not the skirt part so much but having one arm bound up in a sleeve when she has to swing a racket. Nevermind. She knows what she’s doing. Hopefully the fabric is super-stretchy and breathable.

    Reply
  6. rose says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Yikes…that’s just one unattractive outfit .

    Reply
  7. Reese says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Love, love, love her!
    She looks smashing in it.

    Reply
  8. SamC says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    It’s a cute outfit, but I just think of how freaking hot she must be with a long sleeve AND compression tights/hose, I don’t care how high tech the material. It’s been miserable in the northeast this week; my next door neighbor has been at the tourney the last few days and even into the evening hours said it was brutally hot and humid with poor air quality to boot.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy Serena and her outfits just as much as the next person but still, I can’t help but be concerned about her. Doesn’t she have a health problem for which she requires a certain type of clothing? Why on earth would they ban said type of clothing, knowing she has an actual issue? Isn’t it bad for her to play without it? I’m not trying to troll her or anything, I really want to know. It’s incredibly unfair to her.

    Reply
  10. adastraperaspera says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:05 am

    She looks great, and of course can wear what she wants. I would, though, like to see a male player in this dress at a tournament. I feel like the women’s clothing rules leave them “dancing backwards in high heels” sometimes.

    Reply
  11. Ninks says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I don’t love it, but I do love that she’s wearing something really ‘girly’ and ‘cute’. Often, girls and women seem to think that to be taken seriously they have to dress like men, or in a masculine way, so I really do appreciate seeing one of the best female athletes of all time, winning matches in a tutu on primetime tv.

    Long may she reign.

    Reply
  12. Chaine says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Love it, and I want to see her baby in a matching mommy-and-me outfit.

    Reply
  13. IE says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:01 am

    How does she not sweet?

    Reply
  14. Yup, Me says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I love the periwinkle blue on her and I still love the one sleeve style cause FLOJO! but that tutu thing isn’t the business, imo. However, I love Serena wearing WHAT. EVER. SHE. WANTS. TO. WEAR.

    Reply

