Teresa Giudice criticized for letting 9-year-old wear full makeup

Teresa Giudice is in the news, which I assume makes her very happy. It’s not exactly the story I would want to get me headlines but I don’t think like a reality star so what do I know. Teresa took their four daughters – Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, nine, down to the Bahamas for a little fun in the sun while Dad Joe is still serving his prison sentence for fraud. As part of what must be a kick-back agreement, Teresa has been posting tons of beautiful sun-kissed photos from the Atlantis Resort. Tuesday, she posted this particular picture of three of her daughters enjoying dinner, I assume, at Nobu in the resort:
It did not take long for ‘concerned’ moms to light up her comment section with their opinions about the fact that Audriana’s nine-year-old face was fully made up and that Gia was exposing her bra in an open shirt.
“Sister love,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned a photo of Audriana, Gia, and Milania on Instagram, unknowingly opening her page up to a controversial debate — from comments on Audriana’s makeup to remarks about Gia’s bra-baring top.
“Are you f***ing kidding me with the makeup and clothes these little girls have on!!” one enraged commenter wrote. “Where is the parental control here!!” While another said, “Beautiful girls, but no need for makeup or an unbuttoned shirt. That’s not age-appropriate.”
Some also accused Giudice of using filters on the kids’ faces. However, many came to the mom’s defense by pointing out how well she’s parenting, despite having to raise her children alone while her husband, Joe, is still serving a prison sentence for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud.
“Your girls are all so beautiful. Despite it all you are doing an amazing job,” someone wrote. “Any adult with sense knows not to say negative comments about children,” said another.
I don’t really have a problem with a mom who lets her daughter wear a full face of make-up. My daughter is 11 and sometimes she asks to wear a little eyeshadow and lipstick. I’ve let her walk out of the house like that (not to school). So Audriana going out to dinner on vacation with makeup on doesn’t register with me, other than she does a much better job than I do. Gia’s top, however, I’m having a harder time with. I would not allow my daughter or son to wear a shirt open like that anywhere. To be fair, my children would take exception with me wearing a shirt like that as well. But Gia is not my kid, so I am trying to keep an open mind. Like, if that was a bikini top, would I have a problem with it? I mean, I’d object to it as a poor fashion choice, but I don’t know that I would give Teresa grief over it (again, I would not let my children weara bikini top to a restaurant either). But Audriana’s dress is fitted in the bust and Milania’s top is strapless, so shouldn’t they all be called out sartorially or none at all?
However, my knee-jerk reaction is always to defend someone against mom-shaming comments. I allow my daughter to dye her hair. I know a lot of mom’s who wouldn’t and I’m not too interested in their opinion on it. Does she dye her hair to feel older? Probably. But I figured if I let her do that, maybe she wouldn’t be in such a hurry to rush the rest. I thought about it, I discussed it with her dad and her hair stylist. We all made the decision. That doesn’t stop folks from telling me how I’ve messed up as a mother, though.
It seems like the girls have had a rough couple of years with their parents both serving jail-time. I’m not looking to hand Teresa a Mother-of-the-Year trophy, but I assume she’s doing the best she can. Plus, she’s got those girls all over her Instagram in bikinis but doesn’t get slammed for that. Well, she does, but it’s for their tans, not the amount of skin they show. As I said, I’m struggling with my feelings of someone else making this choice for their kid, so I will simply reiterate, that top is not a choice I’d make for my kids.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
Much ado about nothing. The eldest is 17, not 14… I wouldn’t want my daughter to invite attention by showing her bra, but eh, this is not my daughter. As far as full face makeup goes? The little one is light eyed with dark lashes. She looks to me to only be wearing mascara and lip gloss, maybe even applied by big sis. Not a big deal to me, especially for a special occasion. She will be acutely interested in emulating big sister.
The daughter on the right looks like she totally over mom’s photo taking, lol.
The article says “she posted this particular picture of her three younger daughters “.
So no 17 yo there. The girl in the middle is just 14, and yes that cleavage in a restaurant at that age is weird to me.
Ashamed that I know this but Teresa has 4 daughters. The girl in the middle is Gia and she is the eldest at 17. The girl on the left is the youngest (Audriana) and she is 9. The girl on the right is Milania who is 13. Gabriella is the 14 year old and is not in this photo.
(Hangs head in shame) 😵
The daughter in the middle is not the eldest – she’s the 14 year old.
My daughter is almost 16. It’s a really hard line to walk – this clothing thing. I tend to be very hands off because I think she has a right to dress how she wants. But last night she came out with her tee shirt tied up to go to an elementary school open house. I sent her back to change. But she definitely goes out with a cute bralet and a loose tank top over – idk. I’m pretty liberal but finding the perfect balance of “You can wear whatever you want” and “OMG, put your t-ts away!” is kind of hard!
I thought the middle girl was her oldest too, sure looks like Gia but it’s been a few years since I’ve seen her kids. I’m gonna go look now, lol.
From what I can tell after looking through Instagram and google images the girl in the middle is her oldest Gia, the 14 year doesn’t have blue eyes or blonder hair. So for the bra showing whatever, she’s 17 and they are on vacation, I’m always half naked when I’m at the beach too. My 10 year says “why can’t we dress like we do at the beach once we get back home?” She knows it’s more relaxed at the beach! For the 9 year old in a little make up I also don’t care, she has 3 older sisters who likely wear make up so of course she’s going to want to as well. I think it’s hilarious these sanctimoms commenting with their “concern”, it’s bullshit they just love to snark on other moms so they can feel better about themselves.
I don’t get why criticising people in the comment section is the norm now. It’s the equivalent of yelling at the person that they are doing something wrong, while standing in the crowd of other people. If you are REALLY that concerned for their wellbeing, send a private message!
I love people applauding her for doing such a good job while her husband is in prison, like she’s some poverty stricken single mum on benefits.
I’m like you, the make up thing doesn’t bother me as much, it’s not like Kardashian levels of make up, and girls do like to experiment.
I’m more concerned about the message to her kids that, commit felonies, sell your lives on social media and tv and you’ll still make millions.
Isn’t she still in trouble for unpaid taxes? So clearly her time in prison was wasted, she learned nothing.
YES.
Whatever, she’s wearing it out to dinner. I don’t really care. She’s at least doing it pretty okay. I mean – I’d prefer my (non-existant) 9 year old to not want to be wearing makeup all the time – that’s SO young. It baffles me when there are kids in elementary school wearing anything more than like lipgloss. But not my kid, not my problem.
The thing that pisses me off is that this grifting piece of garbage gets jail time, her husband gets jail time – and somehow she can still afford to just jet off to freaking Atlantis? That’s disgusting. Good to know that there’s consequences.
Especially when they still owe huge amounts of back taxes. How does that work? And Dad Joe is facing deportation, so you know the lawyer bills must be through the roof. Yeah, I’d love to meet her accountant.
@yuck – I hate that I know this – but I believe they had paid all of the taxes back before or shortly after Joe went into prison.
@onerous: A tax lien in CA was reported just a couple of weeks ago. And I don’t believe everything they owed the IRS/NJ was paid off yet. They are still hundreds of thousands behind.
My sister and I used to play with makeup when we were kids, but we ended up looking ridiculous. These pretty girls look fine in their makeup. I thought the one in the middle was an adult when I first looked. An open shirt is something that I would wear to the beach, not a restaurant, but everyone is different
She is still around? I had forgotten about her.
I thought it was Fergie…
With a mother like teresa giudice who is all about appearance it’s not surprising the daughters are copying mom, they don’t know any better. The girls are pretty especially the one who doesn’t like to be pictured.
Once I peeped the insta of the oldest girl there… trying soooooo hard to be sexy, gorgeous, etc etc. I feel for the kids growing up with this kind of pressure. Best wishes to all these young ladies, it’s all I can muster. Their parents are two enormous train wrecks so wearing some makeup is the least of that youngest’s problems.
Oh man. If true, then that’s really sad. I’m so happy I got to enjoy my teenage years without social media.
She’s probably been all day on the beach in a bathing suit showing more than this.
With those two parents, make up is the least of these girls’ problems.
I’m more concerned with them flaunting an expensive vacation while still owing people thousands upon thousands of dollars.
Seriously.
I don’t like my eye being drawn to the cleavage of a teenage girl, which is what her top is doing. Other than that, I don’t care. It can’t be easy being Teresa and Joe’s kids.
I was 14 the first time I dyed my hair. Didn’t wear makeup until I was 17 and even then, it was just a little eyeliner, nothing else. I don’t think it’s a problem at all for teens to wear makeup, especially for a special occasion when they are getting dressed up, etc.
I honestly don’t see this as a big deal. The 17-year-old’s shirt probably shouldn’t be open like that but isn’t that the (bad) fashion these days?
That oldest has been wearing a face full of makeup since I can remember. Why people are just now paying attention beats me lol. BI do remember thinking they had their moms huge features . Theyve grown into them. they’re really pretty little girls. Besides who am I to judge my 4 year old has her spa mani pedis every two weeks, goes to the hairdresser, and ALWAYS carries her purse with lip gloss and her hello kitty makeup pallet. I love girlie girls.
I don’t approve or not approve. Not my child. As long as MY daughter understood my rules and expectations, and why I had them, that’s all that counts.
The daughter in the middle IS the oldest, Gia. & she is in fact 17. Don’t ask how I know this 🙈 I mean at 17 I prob would not want my daughter to wear this either but let’s let Theresa deal with that. The makeup on the little one is a bit much but again, her kids🤷♀️
I have mixed feelings about the open shirt because while I wouldn’t be pleased with my teen doing it, I don’t believe in infantilizing teen girls, either. The full face makeup – eh. As long as it isn’t every day, I don’t think it’s a big deal. My friend’s signature look is a bold lip, so her four year old daughter sometimes wants to wear makeup so she can be just like mommy.
“Does she dye her hair to feel older? Probably. But I figured if I let her do that, maybe she wouldn’t be in such a hurry to rush the rest.”
This makes a lot of sense. As a parent, you have to choose your battles carefully. It’s just hair! So many other potential issues to worry about.
I’m not a fan of a nine year old wearing makeup but I wouldn’t bother to criticize her. And honestly it seems kinda expected coming from that family. Poor girls, it’s good they have each other.
I watched that show in the beginning and Teresa treated Gia more like a friend/sister than child. It is a very strange bond they have. It doesn’t surprise me Gia shows up dressing like a twenty something instead of a teen. The youngest is pretty with lost eyes. Can’t be easy having each of your parents in prison. Eeeks. GL girls.
I’m mostly pissed that she scammed, went to prison, and is back out scamming and there are no consequences. The jewelry, the trips, the clothes…regular people don’t get these chances. As a society, we’ve glorified scheming and stealing as long as it gets and keeps you in the spotlight.
I think that she could afford to learn that she herself is beautiful as she is, and to teach her daughters that, but I simply don’t give a shit what people let their kids do if it isn’t harming them (or others). If mom wears makeup, why shouldn’t baby wear makeup? It’s paint, y’all. It’s the same as people freaking out about little girl bikinis being “slutty.” No, that just makes you a pervert, lmao.
Yes. There’s a nasty trend of people projecting the toxic myths they’ve internalized onto random young girls who aren’t even their daughters. Sometimes a female in the public eye can even be 18 or older and get the ‘where are her parents’ treatment when folks see something immodest, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see some not do that for once. #Progress
If this is the worst thing people have seen a 14 (or even 17) year old wear, I invite you to New York City, in the village or on the LES to come take a peak at what the 14 year olds wear here. Much ado about nothing. They’re on VACATION.
These look like teenage girls you see everywhere. The 9 year old doesn’t look bad or inappropriate. Most little girls love makeup and Youtube beauty stuff. I find the outfits on the one on the far right to be the worst considering how young she is but even that is not that bad. People need to stop with the concern trolling.
