Malfunctioning fembot Sarah Palin was not invited to John McCain’s funeral

I didn’t see this yesterday, but it’s sort of amazing: apparently, Donald Trump wasn’t the only one shunned by John McCain in his final days, weeks and months. The McCain family has let it be known that Sarah Palin is unwelcome at Senator McCain’s funeral too. You guys, I think we should give John McCain some credit: even in death, he was such a magnificently grudge-holding bitch. If anything, I like him more him now. McCain famously chose Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008 without even doing cursory background research on her. Palin helped his campaign at first, but her ignorance, lies and dog-whistle racism ended up destroying the campaign in the final weeks. Palin ended up being the Ghost of GOP Future, and apparently McCain held a grudge about all of it.
President Donald Trump and former John McCain presidential running mate Sarah Palin are not invited to memorial services for the iconic Arizona senator, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.
“Two names you won’t see on the guest list: Trump and Palin,” says a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of funeral plans for McCain, who died of brain cancer Saturday at age 81.
“Invitations were not extended” to the two political figures, confirms Carla Eudy, a fundraiser who has worked with and been friends with the McCain family for decades. A source with knowledge of the funeral arrangements adds that several longtime McCain staffers were also removed from the invite list in recent days by Eudy. The fundraiser, who helped plan the memorial services, did not specifically address where the requests originated, nor how they were conveyed. Speculation in Washington, D.C., is that they came from “the family.”
“My guess is, it came from Cindy,” says a source close to the McCain family. “She is very protective of John’s memory and legacy. She’s also a grieving widow. I think she wants to get through this as best she can.”
Speculation also has focused on the process of disinviting someone to a funeral.
“Donald Trump and Sarah Palin were not served official notice outright,” says the source close to the McCain family. “I want to make that clear. It wasn’t a no-trespass order. They won’t be turned away by guards if they show up at the funeral.” The stay-away messages were sent through intermediaries, the friend tells PEOPLE. The messages were received, sources say.
A source goes on to claim that McCain and Palin always had a nice “friendship,” and I do think McCain genuinely felt bad about choosing Palin because she was initially so traumatized by the heat of the spotlight. But I think Palin was likely not invited simply because no one in the McCain family wanted the spectacle that Palin brings. Her whole shtick these days is conspiracy theories and ignorance, like she’s Alex Jones with a bad wig. John McCain wanted his funeral and memorial service to have some dignity. I can’t say I blame him.
Yeah it would be a spectacle and those two would make it about them.
I love McCain and his shade!
Basically, they worked together for one year. He only chose her because they wouldn’t let him have who he wanted so he went along with the party pick, who was pushed by Limbaugh as a counter to the Democrats not choosing Clinton. They actually told him that women would be so angry over Obama getting the nomination over Clinton that they would swing to his side because of Palin. He didn’t have a longstanding knowledge of her beforehand. They never worked together again. They weren’t friends. There’s no reason for her to attend the funeral. One of the wakes would be one thing but not the funeral
McCain may have hated Trump — but by choosing Sarah Palin and then not publicly denouncing her when she took her post-fact, racist, it’s-ok-to-be-a-nutjob shtick mainstream — he had a central role in paving the way for Trump. He stood by while the Tea Party took over his party. It was only when they inevitably began to transition to the even more horrible party of Trump that he spoke out.
I voted for Clinton in those primaries, and there was no way I was going to vote for a ticket that had that clown show just because she was a woman. Color me surprised that Rush Limbaugh was out of touch.
I know that was a big part in them selecting her, but I still can’t believe they thought all those women would just blindly vote for her because of her gender.
@lucy2, I completely agree. Her being a woman played no factor for me. I will fully admit, Palin is the #1 reason I did NOT vote for John McCain that year. And it had nothing to do with her gender. It was because she was so batsh*t cray cray.
Couldn’t he have defied their advice? That’s one aspect I’ve never fully understood.
Not even a year. They announced McCain’s pick on August 29, 2008 (so 10 years ago yesterday which is hard to believe that’s how long the world has had to deal with Sarah Palin). The election was in November. So basically 2 months. They were in close quarters for a few months which doesn’t exactly justify an invite to his funeral. I think McCain always had regret for foisting Sarah Palin into the public realm. I’m sure he was cordial to her up until he died and apart from one comment he never publicly denounced her (I wish he had). I doubt they have really spent any meaningful time together since he lost the 2008 election.
I always felt that Palin was part of the beginning of the Tea Partiers, and where the Republican party is today. The extreme, hypocritical lunatics, no longer Conservatives.
Agreed. We didn’t get into the situation we are in now out of the blue. This has been festering for years, if not decades.
I think it’s great that the McCain family isn’t inviting her but I do note that his cynical campaign consultants who encouraged him to pick her will be front and center at the funeral crying their eyes out. Lot of them make the news show circuit raling against Trump without taking one iota of blame for Palin, the proto-Trump.
The Tea Partiers emerged before Palin but she launched them into the mainstream with her breathtakingly snarky, appalling convention speech. She really did unleash the forces of darkness like no one else prior to that.
The Republican Party started going off the rails in 1964 with Goldwater’s ultra right John Birch nonsense; then Nixon with his Southern Strategy dog whistles; then one of Reagan’s earliest campaign stops was Philadelphia, MS, site of the Chaney, Goodman, Schwerner murders. The nastiness has accelerated to the point where we are now. A cesspool of hatred, racism, misogyny, xenophobia and corruption.
HAHAHAHAHA
I admit I first thought that Palin was okay, but after her dolt family started making headlines, it’s clear that she is not a good mother and really over-marketed herself. Then her dolt daughter got pregnant not just once, but twice out of wedlock and started up all that DRAMA when she ended up engaged to that decent marine who distinguished himself in battle.
I don’t give a toss about her parenting skills, or how many kids her daughter had out of ‘wedlock’ (which I don’t count as bad parenting, anyway – people can have as many kids as they like, with or without marriage, man). I am more concerned by her blatant bigotry, racism and basic stupidity. Remember that ‘I can see Russia form my house’ comment? FAR more disturbing than her kid being pregnant on the campaign trail. One doesn’t need to be a ‘good’ parent to be a good leader/politician. But being a good human, and vaguely smart is kind of important.
Amen to that.
Well she has proven to be both a bad parent and a bad human being. And Bristol is both a girl who got pregnant without being married, and an idiot who parrots her mother.
I’m no Palin fan but it was Tina Fey who made the “I can see Russia from my house” comment. But it was very much something Palin would say in all her ignorance, which is probably why people remember it, lol. I think she said something like parts of Russia were visible from Alaska or something stupid like as “proof” of her foreign policy expertise. LMAO
She is/was woefully unprepared, ignorant, bigoted, and hateful, and that’s was worried me about her. Thank the heavens they lost and she’s faded from any seat of power.
But her family is messy with a capital M – drama, violence, nastiness, etc, and it does say a lot about her.
Esmom – I stand corrected – what she said was “They’re our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska”
Which is IMO equally stupid, but admittedly less quotable than the Tina Fey version.
Tina’s portrayal was a lot like Alec’s — spot-on, and the scripts were often incredibly close to actual quotes.
The first time Tina portrayed Sarah on SNL, it was on cable news the next day. My dad was almost convinced it HAD to be Sarah. They were doing split-screens to show how close the resemblance and word salads were.
Those skits provided laughs during those few months of finding out how woefully beyond her depth she (the actual Sarah) really was.
Actually, Bristol getting pregnant out of wedlock not once but twice is relevant. At the time Bristol was going around promoting abstinence and abstinence education instead of sex education so she wasn’t just a hypocrite and an idiot for getting pregnant twice but also inadvertently became the poster girl for why sex education is important.
Though McCain and I have some fundamental disagreements on pretty much everything, I do respect him. He served our country, he survived being a POW, and he did seem to have a broader outlook verses his Republican party. I think Sarah was a very poor excuse to try to get the Hillary vote in 2008. Unfortunately, someone didn’t do their homework and she turned out to be a total nutjob. McCain always seemed more sensible and it was confusing about Palin because again, she’s a nut job.
If she attended, she would absolutely try to make it all about her.
Remember when she tried to give her own concession speech after they lost? She had to be told no, VP candidates don’t do that.
There were so many gaffes and messy moments in that campaign that I had almost forgotten that one. Someone did not do even basic vetting on her, and McCain seemed completely embarrassed toward the end.
As for the funeral, I understand the survivors’ decision as to who should attend. No one who is grieving needs any attention seeking/unstable/cruel person in attendance. It’s not worth it.
Exactly. If they want to be in on it so bad, let them hold their own separate memorial service.
Considering she didn’t even know what the job of VP entailed, that doesn’t surprised me at all.
She’s so much like drump with her ignorance, hatred, hypocrisy. Her attendance would only traumatize.
Honestly this is not really shade, more likely this is a part of his legacy that McCain would rather people wouldn’t remember. Hopefully it’s a part that won’t be successfully swept under the rug, because it’s an important part of how we got to where we are now.
Palin cost McCain the Election.
She is a first rate nutjob.
I agree with no invite for Trump or Palin.
Funerals are for the remaining family to have some closure and the services are up to them.
I’m a life long Dem but McCain was a P.O.W. and Trump hit a new low when to disrespected him. McCain was from a family of people who served.
Trump has zero business mocking anyone who served when he himself did not serve.
Ha
Given the spectacle her family creates, I don’t blame them.
I have liked McCain, as a daughter of a Vietnam vet, his service tremendously influenced me. Once Palin came on board, listening to her speak and try to debate Joe Biden, I was like, sorry… going to research this Obama guy. Ended up voting Obama.
