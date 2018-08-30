Malfunctioning fembot Sarah Palin was not invited to John McCain’s funeral

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t see this yesterday, but it’s sort of amazing: apparently, Donald Trump wasn’t the only one shunned by John McCain in his final days, weeks and months. The McCain family has let it be known that Sarah Palin is unwelcome at Senator McCain’s funeral too. You guys, I think we should give John McCain some credit: even in death, he was such a magnificently grudge-holding bitch. If anything, I like him more him now. McCain famously chose Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008 without even doing cursory background research on her. Palin helped his campaign at first, but her ignorance, lies and dog-whistle racism ended up destroying the campaign in the final weeks. Palin ended up being the Ghost of GOP Future, and apparently McCain held a grudge about all of it.

President Donald Trump and former John McCain presidential running mate Sarah Palin are not invited to memorial services for the iconic Arizona senator, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. “Two names you won’t see on the guest list: Trump and Palin,” says a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of funeral plans for McCain, who died of brain cancer Saturday at age 81. “Invitations were not extended” to the two political figures, confirms Carla Eudy, a fundraiser who has worked with and been friends with the McCain family for decades. A source with knowledge of the funeral arrangements adds that several longtime McCain staffers were also removed from the invite list in recent days by Eudy. The fundraiser, who helped plan the memorial services, did not specifically address where the requests originated, nor how they were conveyed. Speculation in Washington, D.C., is that they came from “the family.” “My guess is, it came from Cindy,” says a source close to the McCain family. “She is very protective of John’s memory and legacy. She’s also a grieving widow. I think she wants to get through this as best she can.” Speculation also has focused on the process of disinviting someone to a funeral. “Donald Trump and Sarah Palin were not served official notice outright,” says the source close to the McCain family. “I want to make that clear. It wasn’t a no-trespass order. They won’t be turned away by guards if they show up at the funeral.” The stay-away messages were sent through intermediaries, the friend tells PEOPLE. The messages were received, sources say.

A source goes on to claim that McCain and Palin always had a nice “friendship,” and I do think McCain genuinely felt bad about choosing Palin because she was initially so traumatized by the heat of the spotlight. But I think Palin was likely not invited simply because no one in the McCain family wanted the spectacle that Palin brings. Her whole shtick these days is conspiracy theories and ignorance, like she’s Alex Jones with a bad wig. John McCain wanted his funeral and memorial service to have some dignity. I can’t say I blame him.

