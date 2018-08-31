Is Amazon even going to release Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day In New York’?

Last fall, the Harvey Weinstein scandal was blowing wide open and the #MeToo movement was shaping up. Around that time, Woody Allen was filming his latest movie, A Rainy Day In New York. The cast list still sounds impressive: Jude Law, Rebecca Hall, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, Diego Luna, Liev Schreiber and more. Jude plays the lead character, a Woody stand-in who is like a professor or something. And his character has some kind of sexual relationship with Elle Fanning’s teenage character. Because Dateline Predator. Anyway, of course Woody Allen got caught up in the Me Too movement and all of the predators being outed, and of course various actors and actresses came out and said that they’re sorry they ever worked with him. It’s gotten to the point where Amazon might renege on their contract and not make two more films with him. And it’s gotten to the point where Amazon might not even RELEASE A Rainy Day in New York.

Woody Allen’s latest movie, “A Rainy Day in New York,” has been shelved by Amazon and may never be released. The movie — starring Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Jude Law and Elle Fanning — wrapped filming last fall, before the #MeToo movement refocused attention on the allegations of sexual abuse Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has made against him.

While the movie had been slated for 2018, Amazon now says, “No release date has ever been set for the film.”

Amazon is so desperate for content for its streaming service, it is in talks with Paramount and Sony about developing original movies. But it has shelved a finished film that it already bought for $25 million. Allen’s deal with Amazon calls for three more movies, but that seems to be in limbo as well. The director has nothing coming out in 2019.

This reminds me of the situation with Louis CK’s I Love You Daddy. He was all set to premiere and promote that film when he was outed as a predator, and now it looks like the film will never be released. Will Amazon eventually release Rainy Day? Probably. They’ll probably wait a bit and then just release it quietly without an actual premiere, and they probably won’t ask the actors to promote it. The only sad news here is that we won’t see a Timothee Chalamet performance. But the rest of it is good news.

22 Responses to “Is Amazon even going to release Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day In New York’?”

  1. Eleonor says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I. Hope. So.

    Reply
    • Ardnamurchan says:
      August 31, 2018 at 9:38 am

      God, yes.
      I hope, having already taken a bath on this movie, they decide to cop the full cost and never release it, not even later on quietly with no promotion.
      Hopefully, they’ll decide the cost to their reputation won’t be worth it.
      Yay, Amazon????

      Reply
  2. Aims says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I believe he abused his daughter. At the very least he married his step daughter and that in itself is gross. So I avoid his movies because I will not support someone who in my opinion is a creep. It really is that black and white to me. My heart goes out to Dylan. I’m sure she feels angry anytime she sees his work or hear people praise him. It’s such a violation and reopens that wound.

    Reply
  3. Astrid says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:58 am

    I’m surprised that actors still want to work with him? There’s enough info out there and yet, making a new movie is OK?

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      August 31, 2018 at 8:54 am

      This last movie was made at least a year ago, before the shift, so to speak. I wouldn’t expect to see anyone work with him going forward.

      I know some people want to see this as a victory and I guess it sort of could be seen as that on principle? But the reality is he is retiring at 86, rich, having won every award possible, being forever studied in film schools, and still with his much younger wife and now adult kids? Oh and Amazon will have to buy him out. So, Victory? Ehhhhh. How about we just take this as a lesson as to what can happen when these things get pushed aside and out of public consciousness. On that note: just a reminder that James Franco, Louis C.K., Casey Affleck, and Dustin Hoffman are all sexual harassers and/or abusers.

      Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Amazon should absolutely cut ties with him. If they need an excuse other than he’s a predator, his last few movies have done terribly, so they can call it a business decision.
    Serious side eye to all of those actors agreeing to work with him still.

    Reply
  5. Darla says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Really? Jude Law accepted a part where he has sex with a teenager in an allen film? That is insane.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      August 31, 2018 at 8:21 am

      In fairness to Law it sounds like what actually happens is he has a relationship with a woman in her early twenties and his ex accuses him of having a relationship with a teenager. Sound familiar? Allen’s bizarre but he’s not stupid.

      Honestly? I say release it. After Louis C.K. got a standing ovation, I want to see what happens. I’m suspicious that too damn much of this movement is Twitter hashtags and “appearances”. I think the reaction would be very telling and give us all a wake up call about what has and hasn’t been accomplished. My guess is if it’s a good movie it would do really well. That’s sad…but I’m willing to bet I’m right.

      Reply
      • BrutalEthyl says:
        August 31, 2018 at 11:52 am

        I agree. Banning just makes people eager for the product. I guess we as a society will never learn anything from Prohibition. Just like tearing down statues doesn’t change history, neither does banning a film change society’s morals.

  6. P says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Hope it never gets released, and hope he never works again.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Elle Fanning wearing a sweater and short pleated skirt…that’s such an perv-pleasing outfit. I bet Allen picked it out himself.

    Reply
  8. LaraK says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Why the hell are actors still working with this creep?

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Amazon should take the loss and walk away.

    Reply
  10. Lemon says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Those flats are terribly unflattering.

    Reply
  11. Spike says:
    August 31, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Not likely according to multiple sources:
    I apologize for any repetition.

    http://www.contactmusic.com/woody-allen/news/woody-allen-career-break_6182465

    https://www.oxygen.com/very-real/amazon-shelves-woody-allen-rainy-day-film-indefinitely

    Reply

