Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival: stunning or meh?

Emma Stone arrived in Venice earlier this week to promote her latest film, The Favourite. Note the British spelling. The Favourite is about the court of Queen Anne, with Olivia Coleman playing the Queen and Rachel Weisz playing her lady in waiting/chief of staff. Weisz is heavily pregnant so she didn’t make the trip. Emma will be all over the film festivals this fall promoting this movie though. And she’ll probably be wearing Louis Vuitton throughout, because duh, she’s got a lucrative LV contract now. I dislike this hippie dress immensely.

Here’s Emma’s photocall look earlier in the day on Thursday. This is Louis Vuitton as well, and I’m pleased to see that LV is giving her some flattering clothes beyond the hippie dresses. This ensemble is possibly the best LV I’ve seen in a while.

Even earlier on Thursday, Emma wore this outfit by Fendi. Hate this.

Handsome Joe Alwyn is in The Favourite too. His hair is a bit longer and he doesn’t look so sullen and baby-faced right now.

Naomi Watts in Prada. This gown makes me sad. I’m sure it looks much better in person, where you can see the detailing up close. But it just looks sad and flat in photos. Her hair isn’t helping.

Paz Vega in Carolina Herrera. I love this? The only thing I would change: make the top part a bit more fitted. That’s all.

5 Responses to “Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival: stunning or meh?”

  1. SM says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:18 am

    That metalic (?) LV ansamble on Emma with short skirt is really nice. They almost didn’t screw up except by that baldy fitted top. Hate everything else, what was Naomi thinking?

    Reply
  2. Jegede says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Emma’s dress is replica of what she wore to the 2017 Golden Globes.
    Only with sleeves this time.

    Naomi Watts’ dress and cut is Cate Blanchett redux.

    Damn, Joe Alwyn is all legs!

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Glad to see Emma back to her darker hair, I think it really flatters her. Don’t care for any of the outfits though.

    Reply
  4. claire says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Joe is handsome?? and people don’t find Ryan Gosling handsome on this site, wth?

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Question, where did the nickname “Handsome” Joe come from? Because to me he always looks like “Petulant Joe” or “Joe who smelled a smell that he doesn’t like.”

    Reply

