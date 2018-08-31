Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper got glam for the ‘Star is Born’ Venice photocall

Here are some pics from today’s photocall for A Star is Born at the Venice Film Festival. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper arrived a few days ago with their entourages. Bradley brought Irina Shayk and their daughter too, so I suspect that Irina will probably walk the red carpet with B-Coop at the premiere tonight. We’ll have those premiere photos on Sunday or Monday, I don’t know which – we’re taking it easy throughout the three-day holiday weekend here in America, but we’ll have some posts up.
Mostly, I did want to talk about these photocall pics though… look at them! First off, I think the biggest mistake Bradley Cooper has made was shaving off his thick beard. The beard suited him SO MUCH. I genuinely found him attractive with the beard, and I genuinely think he looks asexual without the beard. As for Gaga… what’s going on there? Is that a really weird wig or is that her natural hair and hairline? And I swear to God, every time I see her, her face looks different. This time it’s her lips, mouth and jawline.
While in Venice, Gaga told the creepy makeup story again:
“I remember very, very well, I walked down the stairs of my house before we filmed the screen test for A Star Is Born, and [Cooper] had a makeup wipe in his hand,” she said. “He put his hand on my face, and he went like this… and he said, ‘I want no makeup on your face.’ This vulnerability was something he brought out in me.”
I now believe that Bradley came into her house – where the screen test was happening – with the wipe already in hand, and that was always going to be his opening “power move.” He was always going to wipe her makeup off. And it’s gross that he thought about it beforehand.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They couldn’t just tell her to be barefaced beforehand?? RIDIC
Sorry, wrong article
Very Monroe-chic.
Both of them irritate me so much
I love Gaga. I really dislike Cooper. I think he’s an ass. However, this looks really good. I’m interested. I just wish she’d use fewer wigs. Her wigs always look so cheap for such a megastar.
Who said the promo will be insufferable ? “I fell in love with her face and eyes”. Good Lord !
https://www.instagram.com/p/BnJJlhqAM0I/?tagged=bradleycooper
Probably exaggerated for PR. Makes for a good story.
The hand-holding photo really goes with that story, in a gross way. If they do this whole Pygmalion thing from here to the Oscars, I’m going to barf.
i wonder what Lady Gaga really looks like? She’s never the same in any picture. If I saw her walking down the street I’d never know
I think that’s her real hair. She looks good.
She looks pretty! I don’t get the love so many have for Cooper though. He seems like he’d be rough to work with. I agree that if he didn’t want her to wear makeup for the audition he should have just told her not to wear any. This is weird, like he gets off on the idea of molding her into the kind of woman/ actress he wants her to be.
She looks so much better with the brown hair.
She looks pretty but did she’s her lips done? they look so fake .
The fillers (?) in her cheeks throw me the most because they give her such an artificial look. To me at least.
The makeup wipe story creeps me the F out. Reminds me of Father O’Malley wiping off Patricia’s makeup in the Bells of St Mary’s
Her face IS always changing but I love her and I think she looks exceptionally beautiful here.
Never been a huge B-Coop fan but I like him well enough. He seems as harmless as a puppy. I am totally loving their obvious chemistry but don’t feel like there would be romantic feelings from either party. Like their chemistry is 100% business but they have a genuine love and respect for one another. That shines through in every photo, in every interview.
An adult man should not hold his employee’s hand, unless she is climbing a rock at a team event. That is creepy AF.
What is up with the Titts. She did this yesterday and is doing it again. A good bra would work wonders. No one needs these 2 sagging misshaped fried eggs. My eyes are damaged.
A woman with access to resources and her age should get them self some serious chest support under garments.
I’m a huge fan of both and will definitely see this movie. However, I’m prepared for it to be not that great. I think the story of Star Is Born is sort of boring. I just hope we’ll got lots of good sequences of Gaga singing in a different style than her usual. I think I can count on that.
I think her features are out of balance now. She looks off to me. Nice dress and hair.
She bugs the ever living crap out of me and this movie looks cheesy af. She does look so much better in the film, though, than she does all glammed up, imo.
I don’t like him–and I don’t know the reason why. There is something about him that rubs me the wrong way I guess. Not in a Jeremy Renner-I -want-to-punch-you-in-your-smug-face way (UGH–THAT guy), but I am not interested in B.Cooper’s movies at all. *shrugs*
I’m excited for this movie. I think Gaga has potential to be a really successful actress a la Streisand. She just so talented.
Man does she have the same plastic surgeon as Olivia Munn?
Can’t stand either of them. It’s such a reductive, immature story line. Should’ve starred two teenagers…would’ve made more sense. Way too try hard, not the Oscar worthy gem they think it is. It’s gonna be a “no” from me dog.
I’m so glad Cooper cleaned up….he’s so handsome! I hope this film is a success for him, but I think it will flop hard.
Gaga doesn’t look so great…the hair color is bad…the white dress clashes… I’d love to see her go with a more natural hair color.
