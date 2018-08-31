Angelina Jolie still uses her legal name to sign legal documents, how shocking

As we discussed earlier, Brad Pitt finds himself in a flurry of bad press because his Make It Right NOLA foundation has been doing shoddy, dangerous work for years. Some of the MIR homes are in such disrepair that the city had to demolish them. Brad will likely face a major lawsuit in the months to come. Considering he’s already waging a PR and legal campaign against Angelina Jolie, this MIR thing comes at a terrible time. Brad’s PR is that he’s the best father ever (even if he makes totally reasonable mistakes like drunkenly assaulting his minor children!) and the sexiest guy ever (even if Neri Oxman wanted none of his shenanigans). I’m actually sort of shocked that Brad hasn’t found some way to blame Angelina for the MIR problems, but I’m sure that’s coming. For now, Brad’s just going to use Angelina to distract from the MIR story.

Angelina Jolie gave her seal of approval to substitute out her lawyer as she really hunkers down and gets ready to take on Brad Pitt in their volatile divorce settlement. The Blast broke the story, Jolie was forced to go outside of Los Angeles to find a lawyer willing to wage a public war with her estranged husband. According to the document, filed by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, Jolie approved the substitution for new lawyer Samantha Dejean, as well as veteran litigator Joe Mannis. Kind of interesting, the “Maleficent” star still signs her documents as “Angelina Jolie Pitt.” Some habits are hard to break.

[From The Blast]

Angelina signed her name “Angelina Jolie Pitt” because she was signing a legal document and that’s her legal name. She changed her legal name to Angelina Jolie Pitt before they were even married, and I would assume that she’ll change it again once the divorce is completed, and she’ll probably just go for her maiden/stage name of Angelina Jolie, and drop Voight entirely. This is the dumbest f–king story. It’s like “Breaking News, Angelina uses her legal name to sign a completely normal legal document!!” For the love of God.