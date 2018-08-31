Angelina Jolie still uses her legal name to sign legal documents, how shocking

As we discussed earlier, Brad Pitt finds himself in a flurry of bad press because his Make It Right NOLA foundation has been doing shoddy, dangerous work for years. Some of the MIR homes are in such disrepair that the city had to demolish them. Brad will likely face a major lawsuit in the months to come. Considering he’s already waging a PR and legal campaign against Angelina Jolie, this MIR thing comes at a terrible time. Brad’s PR is that he’s the best father ever (even if he makes totally reasonable mistakes like drunkenly assaulting his minor children!) and the sexiest guy ever (even if Neri Oxman wanted none of his shenanigans). I’m actually sort of shocked that Brad hasn’t found some way to blame Angelina for the MIR problems, but I’m sure that’s coming. For now, Brad’s just going to use Angelina to distract from the MIR story.
Angelina Jolie gave her seal of approval to substitute out her lawyer as she really hunkers down and gets ready to take on Brad Pitt in their volatile divorce settlement.
The Blast broke the story, Jolie was forced to go outside of Los Angeles to find a lawyer willing to wage a public war with her estranged husband. According to the document, filed by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, Jolie approved the substitution for new lawyer Samantha Dejean, as well as veteran litigator Joe Mannis.
Kind of interesting, the “Maleficent” star still signs her documents as “Angelina Jolie Pitt.” Some habits are hard to break.
Angelina signed her name “Angelina Jolie Pitt” because she was signing a legal document and that’s her legal name. She changed her legal name to Angelina Jolie Pitt before they were even married, and I would assume that she’ll change it again once the divorce is completed, and she’ll probably just go for her maiden/stage name of Angelina Jolie, and drop Voight entirely. This is the dumbest f–king story. It’s like “Breaking News, Angelina uses her legal name to sign a completely normal legal document!!” For the love of God.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
Sounds pretty standard to me seeing as it’s a legal document and all. Nothing to see here. I agree, what a dumb story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT???? don’t you know that this MUST mean that she’s still pining away for him and is pissed he’s not chasing her like the mags claim???
/sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just fricking ridiculous. A legal name is not a d*mned “habit.” Good luck trying to distract from the MIR debacle, Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who in the world will believe that “some habits are hard to break” they are so dumb. That is a f*ckin legal document.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear – Brad is really scraping the barrel here.
They are trying to distract other from the MIR disaster by this and also trying to take a dig at Angelina changing lawyer.
I still cannot believe how scared Brad & team are because Angelina hired a brilliant new lawyer who doesn’t take any prisoners.
Brad was able to bully and get his way while Laura was the lawyer but he knows he cannot with Samantha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because that means she’s like still totally in love with Brad 🙄🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she probably even drew a heart instead of a dot over the “i” in “Pitt” 🙄🤣😂
Brad is one pathetic garbage human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god. Is he trying to use this to support the “she’s mad because she wants me back” narrative? He is isn’t he?
I’d laugh but there are more than enough people stupid enough to believe that and not see the problem with not signing your legal name to a document. Not enough eye-roll emojis in the world. 🙄🙄🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina is still legal married to the scum bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought years ago she and her brother took the steps to drop Voight as a legal last name for themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she changed her name to Jolie Pitt before they were even married because all the children have this name
“”I would assume that she’ll change it again once the divorce is completed”"
Why would she change her name after the divorce?
Is it necessary to change your name legally after a divorce in the US?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, but a lot of women don’t like to be accused of being clingy monsters… like Brad is doing to her now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, unless Brad files to actually makes her change her name, I’d keep using the name Pitt just to piss him off. That would be a hoot. But Angie probably won’t because she has too much class. Me? I don’t. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure he couldn’t even tell her to stop, if he wanted. She’s legally changed her name. Plenty of people don’t change it back after they divorce because of the paper work and cost. But really, I could go out and pick a new last name out of a hat and do the paper work to change it.
The main rules are:
“You can’t name yourself after a celebrity (because that could be viewed as intentionally misleading), a trademarked name, a numeral (like 4 or 8), a punctuation mark (like ? or !), or something offensive or obscene. You also can’t change your name to commit fraud, evade law enforcement, or avoid paying any debts you owe.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not, some do, some don’t.
I imagine she will change hers back though. She’s pissed at him and was well established on her own.
Speaking of J-P though, I wonder what happened to their charitable foundation?
And if this is their current attack, she signs her legal name on legal documents, OMG! then they have run out of ammo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Jolie Pitt foundation is still working. Pitt tried early on to shade Angie for not putting $ in it for a year meanwhile his charity was falling apart. Angie’s guerlain money was donated to j-p I believe.
As I said below. Maleficent just wrapped and she signed all the gifts with Angelina Jolie plus has given autographs with just her name. After they got married she did sign autographs with his ugly name but that’s ova!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some women don’t do it so they have the same last name as their children, or maybe they were just established with their married name. However, my sister went through a pretty bitter divorce and couldn’t change her name back to her maiden name fast enough. My aunt’s been divorced for 15 years and still has her ex’s last name, while another aunt of mine changed her name back to her maiden name right after she divorced. It’s a personal preference thing and it doesn’t prove that a woman is still pining for her ex, which is what I’m sure Pitt is trying to imply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Look what you made those buildings do, Angelina, it’s always your fault.” —Bradora Pitt
(#SharpObjects –Anyone else watch? So sad it’s over… what a haunting show.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Sharp Objects. Could not believe the ending. I had Adora figured out all alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She legally dropped Voight as her surname so I don’t think she’ll be going back to that.I think few people even realized she legally took Brads surname,& she is a Big name on her own so I think it’ll remain just A/Jolie🤷🏼♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have yet to read a mainstream story about the NOLA houses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FOX news is covering it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it sounded like an aside in the article so it’s not that bad to mention even if it’s not a habit like mentioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t his lawyer whining about how he totally asked for bifurcation first? Well, what’s going on with that? He went even more nutts after those documents where she’s asking to speed up the divorce came out. He is pathetic and truly wants people to believe she wants him even tho he harmed her children so bad.
Maleficent just wrapped and AJ gifted the crew with items and signed her name Angelina Jolie. So stuff it Brad. Pitt is a horrible last name.
He’s already trying to pretend he has very little to do with make it right but when it first started he and the media couldn’t stfu about how amazing he was. I always knew he was faking that just like he’s faking now. Loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this unhealthy level of outrage. if it’s such a dumb, non-story, why cover it? yes, it’s “gossip” but it seems to be causing you rage fits, so best to ignore, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina legally dropped Voight, years ago, if Maddox is 17yrs, it happened 16 yrs ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol @ Brad. Angie did the right thing in hiring this new lawyer, she must have felt something wasn’t right and well, she was right. He and his team are really nervous. I wonder if Brad is holding all of this up b/c he thinks Angie is gonna change her mind and take him back or give in? Could he be that delusional. The woman has moved on, it’s time he does the same.
I know one thing though, when I look up Angie on the internet, I want to see her news not his. She’s no longer w/ him internet people. Lol.
Also, the reason we’re just now hearing about the homes in New Orleans and it’s being reported finally is b/c the lawsuit is about to go into effect. This actually has been happening for the last couple of years, Brad’s company built shoddy homes and he was trying to keep it out of the press b/c it’s Brad. He tried to clown Angie and her charity work but her stuff is doing great. Brad’s people lie/work overtime for him. SMH. I’m glad it’s being exposed and I hope for those people’s sakes, they win their lawsuit against Brad and his company. They’ve been through enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sidewithkids He is such a bore with his story lines that they attach him next to Angelina on the internet. Get use to it he can not generate interest on his own he needs the attachment to Angelina to stay relevant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brat pit stop trying to deflect from MIR lawsuits. He always trying to win as a victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that all the lying drive by tabloid media can come up with to bash Angelina this week a signature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse