Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez left a restaurant to avoid seeing her ex

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez slip out the back after a bite at Craig's

In a city where there are only so many hotspots, it’s bound to happen. Jennifer Lopez, out with current squeeze Alex Rodriguez, ran into her ex, dancer Casper Smart, at West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s on Monday night. In the insightful words of the immortal Pauly D., the situation was “Awk-ward!”

Jennifer, giving us “Jenny from the block realness” in a navy blue track suit and the half up-half down ‘do that Vogue has dubbed “the hairstyle of the summer” and Alex, in a light blue sweater and khaki pants, were dining with Jen’s manager Benny Medina. Casper, whom Jennifer dated on and off from 2011 to 2016, showed up, reportedly for a “business meeting” of his own. I’d like to know what kind of “business” Casper is into, but that’s a topic for another post.

According to E! News, Lo-Rez beat feet out of the eatery via a back door a few minutes after Casper’s arrival. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple and Casper didn’t see or speak to each other in the restaurant. Thank goodness she was wearing her finest athleisure wear so she could make a speedy escape, right? Crisis averted. As you were, everybody.

This happened to me a few months after I had started dating my current guy. I saw my ex the minute we walked in and told Kevin, but he wanted a burger and didn’t want to leave, so he walked me right past my ex and his friends to our table. It was awkward, but we made it through without incident. This wasn’t the first time Jennifer ran into Casper, and it probably won’t be the last. I’m sure she’ll handle it with style every time.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Casper Smart grabs dinner at Craig's at the same time as ex Jennifer Lopez

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Photos: Getty, WENN, Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez left a restaurant to avoid seeing her ex”

  1. Mishka says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:07 am

    I forgot about him!! Casper not so Smart!

    Reply
  2. Renee2 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:17 am

    I love her sunglasses.

    I guess they are comfortable but I’m always surprised when I see her in track suits??? And for once she doesn’t match with A-Rod.

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Running into an ex when you are with a new partner is awkward, but seeing an ex with a group of friends is worse! You just imagine all those eyes focused on you as you walk by and continue to sneak glances at you! Shudder

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:25 am

    At least it wasn’t Ben Affleck…

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Between the two of them, they must run into exes often! I still can’t believe she dated that Casper guy for five years.

    Sides of your hair pulled back is the “style of the summer”? Everybody has done that forever.

    Reply
  6. Justmyopinion says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Should your partner “make” you walk past someone you are clearly not wanting to possibly confront?
    Anyways, good for you, for not cowing. They’re exes, what’s the worst that can happen?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment