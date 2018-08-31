Daryl Hannah and Neil Young had a ‘small, intimate’ wedding on a yacht

Considering I didn’t even know that actress Daryl Hannah and rock ’n’ roll curmudgeon Neil Young were together, I was surprised that they got married in not one but two ceremonies.

Daryl and Neil have been dating for four years. They met while working on a Greenpeace documentary together and Neil ended up leaving his wife of 36 years to be with the actress, who is no stranger to dating rock stars. Remember when she was with Jackson Browne and had Clarence Clemons (RIP) over for a jam session?

Even though 57-year-old Daryl and 72-year-old Neil haven’t made an official statement about the state of their union, the evidence that they are now Mr. and Mrs. is pretty solid. A local boat captain in the San Juan islands in Washington State told People magazine that he saw a “small, intimate gathering” taking place on Neil’s 1913 vintage boat, the W.N. Ragland, on July 27. Ron Fugere told the magazine that “[I] thought, ‘Gosh, that looks like a wedding!’ We got out the binoculars and looked and sure enough, it looked like a wedding going on.” From a distance, the captain said he could see a couple and an officiant, noting, “They threw some flower petals and wrapped it up.”

The couple threw another top-secret wedding ceremony near San Luis Obispo, California last Friday. Page Six reports that 100 guests, including Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills, were there to celebrate their union. There aren’t any photos from the ceremony, since guests were asked to leave their cameras and phones at their hotel. The wedding favor was a locket with photos of the bride and groom inside of them. I would have preferred Jordan almonds.

On Saturday, Daryl posted a photo of an owl, with the vaguely enigmatic caption, “someone’s watching over us…. love & only love.”

someone’s watching over us…. love & only love

Daryl’s friend, actress Rosanna Arquette, may have congratulated the couple by commenting, “You are the whisperer to all the animals…birds and bees follow you and protect you. What a beautiful time of love and magic.” Guitarist Mark Miller wasn’t quite so subtle, writing on his Facebook page, “Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have a long and happy relationship.”

A guy cheated on his wife of 36 years and got remarried. Sounds like a match made in heaven. But, that’s rock ’n’ roll. Congratulations, I guess.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young have a romantic outing in Malibu

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young depart from LAX

6 Responses to “Daryl Hannah and Neil Young had a ‘small, intimate’ wedding on a yacht”

  1. Yuma says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I thought he was Mel Gibson in the thread picture!

  2. Floydee Mercer says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I hope he treats her kind and he don’t mess with her mind when he shows her just how nasty he can be.

  3. Aang says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:26 am

    This is kind of sad and disappointing, I hope he left his former wife with a generous pile of cash. I was a massive Neil Young fan in the late 80’s early 90’s. Don’t know why, his music just spoke to me. And I wore a flannel shirt everywhere. So when grunge hit I was ready.

  4. Chaine says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I feel bad for the original wife. Hopefully she got a divorce settlement that reflected her 36 years of support for this man.

    Also, the favor was a locket with their picture in it? Can’t say I’ve ever been to a wedding where I left wanting to wear a mini photo of the bride and groom forever close to my heart.

  5. kellybean says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I think they are both weird/odd but this is a really strange union to me.

  6. manda says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Perhaps the wife of 36 years was happy to see him go! Who knows what was going on behind the scenes? I try not to judge too harshly when people cheat. Yeah, it’s a shitty thing to do because just speak up if you are unhappy, but I am sure there are times when the feelings are true and strong and unexpected. I am sure there are times when the spouse had mentally checked out anyway. Without knowing both sides of the story, it’s not fair to take sides. I just look at it is something that happens and I hope it never happens to me

