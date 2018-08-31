Gérard Depardieu, 69, has been accused of raping a 22-year-old actress in his home

Gérard Depardieu attends a presentation for his book 'Innocente'

Perhaps I always assumed I’d be reading this headline at some point, or perhaps I thought I’d already heard this headline. French actor Gerard Depardieu has been accused of rape. The French authorities have officially opened up an investigation into Depardieu, 69, after a 22-year-old woman went to police to file a criminal complaint. She came forward and told her story to police. This happened recently too – this isn’t a story about Depardieu raping a woman ten years ago and now in the Me Too era, his victim has come forward. According to French outlets, this young woman says he sexually assaulted her twice in the past month.

Acclaimed French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of raping a young French actress, officials said Thursday. The Paris public prosecutor’s office is looking into allegations that the 69-year-old “Cyrano de Bergerac” star raped a 22-year-old this month in one of his Paris residences, a judicial source told Agence France Presse on Thursday. The actress was “devastated” by the alleged attack, her agent said to BFM-TV.

According to Holland-based news agency BNO News, citing French officials, an investigation was launched after a woman told police that she was raped by Depardieu on two separate occasions. Sources speaking to Le Parisien newspaper claimed that a woman went to the police in Lambesc, southern France, on Monday to file the criminal complaint, saying she been sexually assaulted at Depardieu’s home in Paris on Aug. 7 and Aug. 13 of this year. The case was then passed to prosecutors in Paris.

BNO also reported that the woman, described as an actress and dancer in her 20s, was known to Depardieu, who was giving her professional advice.

He denies the allegations “absolutely,” his lawyer Herve Temime told AFP news agency.

“I had a long meeting with Gérard Depardieu and and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established,” he told France Info radio.

[From Page Six & THR]

I believe her. I would have believed her even without his lawyer’s statement. “I had a long meeting with Gérard Depardieu and and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established.” So glad we cleared that up, dude. Imagine if we actually handled everything that way. Woman: “I was raped.” Men: “We have consulted with each other and decided that he’s innocent.” Oh, wait. That’s exactly what happens in most cases. This young woman was very brave for coming forward and filing a criminal complaint. I hope the whole thing is investigated thoroughly.

74th Venice Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 9

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Gérard Depardieu, 69, has been accused of raping a 22-year-old actress in his home”

  1. Yuma says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I agree with you- I thought I’d already read a headline like this. He is a pig and I 100% believe the woman who has come forward- I’m sure many more will follow.

    Reply
  2. prissa says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Always heard terrible things about this man. So glad the actress had the courage to come forward and I hope she gets justice!!! It’s about time!

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:40 am

    To be honest I thought I’d already read a story like this about him. Zero surprise.

    The attitude of the French media and celebrities towards MeToo has been…questionable. Hopefully the police will surprise me.

    Reply
  4. LA says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Didn’t he serve time for rape many years ago? I could swear he did.

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Why I am not surprised at all?

    Reply
  6. Tw says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:44 am

    My first thought – he’s been taking young actresses for decades.

    Reply
  7. Sara says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I was an extra on the movie Marie-Antoinette by Coppola 12 years or so ago and the makeup artist had a thick bandage on her arm. I asked what had happened and she answered :” My next holiday.” When I asked what she meant, she told me Depardieu had attacked her with a broken bottle and had given her money to sign an NDA.
    So yeah, he sounds a treat.

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    This is the least surprising news ever and I’m kind of surprised this is the first time he has been publically accused of sexual violence.
    I’m in awe of this young actress’s bravery. Depardieu is a living legend in France, a “monstre sacré” as we say over there.

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      August 31, 2018 at 10:04 am

      His aura has been fading rapidly though. All that stuff about rescinding his citizenship to avoid paying taxes and moving to Russia, the peeing in a plane incident and Netflix’s Marseille (seriously guys, check 15 min of it, it’s sooooooo bad), most people are now totally over him. People definitely glossed over him beating Carole Bouquet and being a raging drunk for the last 30 years or so, but the last 5 years made him less untouchable than he used to be.

      I’m sure it won’t be the only rape accusation we’ll hear about this filthy pig

      Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    August 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’m only surprised there is only one woman with this story right now about him because I feel like he could be a Weinstein level rapist. I feel like I have been hearing stories about his horrible behavior for decades.

    Good actor, absolute trash human being.

    Reply
  10. Zapp Brannigan says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:04 am

    From Time magazine 2001:

    ” The ruckus stemmed from a TIME story about the French film star published in late January. Depardieu, 42, was asked about remarks he had made in an interview published in 1978 in the magazine Film Comment in which he described his rough childhood and said, “I had plenty of rapes, too many to count.” Asked by a TIME reporter if he had participated in rapes, Depardieu said yes. “But it was absolutely normal in those circumstances,” he added. “That was part of my childhood.”

    That admission, not surprisingly, drew an outcry from women’s rights activists, newspaper columnists and others. Depardieu later denied making the statements and threatened a libel suit against TIME and any news organization that reprinted them. “It is perhaps accurate to say that I had sexual experiences at an early age,” the actor said in a statement. “But rape — never. I respect women too much.” The TIME interview, which was conducted in French, is on tape. The Depardieu camp contends that his words were mistranslated and that he admitted only to having witnessed rapes. TIME has refused the actor’s demand that the passage be retracted.”

    We are going to be hearing from a lot more women I think.

    Reply
  11. Gutterflower says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I am curious as to the full story, of how it happened a second time. To be clear, I am NOT saying I don’t believe her AT ALL, I am just wondering the circumstances, and why she didn’t/couldn’t report it the first time.

    Reply
  12. Miss Gloss says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Not surprised. And didn’t he admit to drinking an ungodly amount of wine a day? He’s a mess. And, I’m not making light of addiction by any means.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I have no trouble believing this.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:11 am

    He is so discusting this is the oposite of surprising. Also this statement: “I had a long meeting with Gérard Depardieu and and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established,” which means not that he did not assault a woman but that they feel they hqve enough to refute the accusation.

    Reply
  15. Heidi says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I do believe the woman.

    But what I don’t get is…if she was raped at his place, why did she go back there days later?

    I can understand that she didn’t go to the police immediately, but would a victim not avoid an attacker at all cost?

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      August 31, 2018 at 8:45 am

      There’s lots of reasons a woman can’t or doesn’t avoid her rapist, often times it’s somebody known to them so they might encounter each other in their daily lives. It can sometimes takes victims years to process what happened and she doesn’t know how to act. Or, if for example she had drink taken she might have felt she was overreacting or that it was her fault. She could have been in denial and trying to pretend everything was normal. He’s a powerful and influential man in France, she might have thought it was safer for her to play nice so he wouldn’t destroy her career, she might have felt that he wouldn’t try it again. There’s any number of reasons a woman who has been through a traumatic incident might make choices that make no sense to you, please don’t judge her for it.

      Reply
    • Apalapa says:
      August 31, 2018 at 8:45 am

      I learned it is not entirely uncommon for people to try to confront their rapist and possibly be raped again.

      I also knew two women who dated her rapist. It was their mind’s way of dealing with the trauma. The thought process they told me, went something like, he is my boyfriend now, we have feelings for each other, so then it couldn’t have been rape before, right? It was just a misunderstanding, something this horrible didn’t actually happen between us.

      I think it is not uncommon for victims to question and gaslight themselves about whether or not it was rape. Unfortunately.

      Reply
  16. ellebee says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Disgusted but not shocked.

    Reply
  17. livealot says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:52 am

    My knee jerk reaction was that he looks like a rapist (meaning no one would possibly give consent to that beast)..

    Then my thought went to all the african american men that are falsely accused of this or similar…

    So i will suspend judgement until further notice.

    Reply
  18. L84Tea says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I can’t say I find this shocking. It’s been common knowledge for years that he’s a disgusting drunk who does whatever he pleases. And France has him on a pedestal.

    Reply
  19. Léna says:
    August 31, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Like most of us here, not surprised at all.

    Can’t wait for all the “french Cinema” to come to his rescue like they defend Polanski. Deneuve I am looking at you.

    Behaviors and mentality like this in the french Cinema make me ashamed to be french, out of other things .

    Reply
  20. Theodora says:
    August 31, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Not surprised at all.

    Now we’ll probably see an “open letter” from a bunch of French artists, intellectuals and public personalities defending the monster, as it happened with Polanski and Strauss-Kahn. They will speak about the end of flirting, gallantry and courtship, how the French should be more sophisticated than the Puritanical simpletons from America and their #MeToo trifle and how the French women should consider themselves lucky to be surrounded by the ardor and passion of red-blooded men like Depardieu. Because what is rape if not a little bit of joie de vivre?

    Hopefully, in spite of that, justice will prevail.

    Reply
  21. chinoiserie says:
    August 31, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Well oviously his lawyer tries to defend him, that’s literally his job. But I am pretty sure he is guilty.

    Reply
  22. paranormalgirl says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Such a terrible man. I was at an event many years ago and he was present. He spent the evening leering at young girls and getting sloppy drunk. He actually asked me “what is the saying? Does the carpet match the curtains?” in regard to my red hair. I get disgusted just thinking about it.

    Reply
  23. Valerie says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:25 am

    No surprise at all. I’ve always hated him.

    Reply
  24. burdzeyeview says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Yes, the going back again thing….maybe she had been drinking a lot and it happened quickly when she was caught off guard without her consent – he is a lump of a man….but she thought …I am drunk.. it was awful, I didn’t want that but I wont say anything – it is Depardieu….no-one will believe me, I don’t want anyone to know. Then she is in his company again….and he does it again. This time she decides not to let the bastard get away with it. Still a very brave thing to do…no doubt his lawyer and “French cinema” are looking for ways to discredit/trash her even as we speak. Lets hope other women who have been raped and/or assaulted by him (which seems likely) will speak up, and this POS will go to jail.

    Reply
  25. Starkiller says:
    August 31, 2018 at 11:52 am

    I thought he gave up French citizenship and moved to Russia because he was tired of paying tax? What’s he doing still living in Paris?

    Reply
    • Arpeggi says:
      August 31, 2018 at 1:50 pm

      It’s just like Johnny who became a US citizen just to pay less taxes (and apparently, strip the older kids from his will) but would fly back to France every time he needed medical attention because why pay the US fees when French tax payers can pay for it? Gérard probably still spend lots of time in France because that’s where work and fun is…

      Reply
  26. MelM. says:
    August 31, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    How do you rape someone twice on two separate occasions? He raped her on August 7 and she went back on August 13. A good defense attorney is going to ask these questions. Not victim shaming, I seriously want to know.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment