Donald Trump: ‘I don’t think they can impeach somebody that’s doing a great job’

I’ve been mostly thinking about the US Open and celebrity gossip this week, but I’ve been keeping a low-key eye on Donald Trump. Doesn’t it feel like there’s been another shift? I said, at the time, that it felt like there was a shift right after the Treason Summit in Helsinki earlier this summer. And now there’s a bookend in the last weeks of summer with John McCain’s death and how Trump mishandled it. Like, this time he actually alienated veterans groups and Republicans. I still say that of all the dumb and treasonous crap Trump does on a daily basis, I still think he was actually *trying* to be somewhat respectful of the McCain family. I mean, the bar is set so low, I get that, but he didn’t hate-tweet about McCain or anything. Anyway, Trump must have been worried, because he gave an interview to Bloomberg and defended his reaction to McCain’s death:
Asked if he missed an opportunity to unite the country and made a mistake, Trump disagreed.
“No, I don’t think I did at all,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News in the Oval Office. “I’ve done everything that they requested and no, I don’t think I have at all. We had our disagreements and they were very strong disagreements. I disagreed with many of the things that I assume he believed in.”
Asked if McCain would have been a better president [than Obama], Trump declined to say, even as his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, stared at him.
“I don’t want to comment on it,” he said. “I have a very strong opinion, all right.”
Sanders, he joked, was “having a nervous breakdown” over his response. “Maybe I’ll give you that answer some day later.”
What’s funny – to me – is that I’ve gotten to the point where I flat-out expect Trump to be a blathering idiot and to constantly say and do the most offensive things. This shows that he’s actually aware enough to keep his mouth shut instead of tell some pleasant lie about how much he respected McCain. He didn’t respect McCain. He hated McCain. In the same interview, Trump was asked about the possibility – and likelihood – of impeachment. His response:
“I don’t think they can impeach somebody that’s doing a great job. You look at the economy, you look at jobs, you look at foreign, what’s going on with other countries. You look at trade deals. I’m doing a great job.”
Trump said that if he’s impeached, then every future president would be in danger of the same fate whenever the opposition gains control of Congress.
“So you get elected as a Republican or a Democrat and the opposite party gets put into the House. That would mean, oh, let’s impeach him. Can’t do it,” Trump said. “If you look at the definition of impeachment, that’s a high bar and that would take a long time to fight that if you’re doing a good job. And I’m doing a great job.”
LOL. I’m not even going to bother. This week has been full of shenanigans, right? All of the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Bigly back together again. Speaking of, the Washington Post just released new polling numbers: Trump is historically unpopular, with 60% of Americans saying they “disapprove” of him. A majority of Americans support Bob Mueller’s Russia investigation, and 49% say that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings. You can read more about the poll numbers here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
That top expression is killing me!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking (appreciatively) that this site picks some doozies, but WaPo and the NYT run similar photos. I think he just is that ugly and derp. Doesn’t take good photos because he’s fugly inside and out.
WaPo had a picture of him with his arms folded tightly around himself, facial expression that of a sulky child. Very presidential. /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he lets his body language talk too much. from facial expressions to the crossed arms (I’ve seen that a LOT), you can always tell how he really feels even if his words don’t match.
remember how he looked when he came out of that meeting with Putin? Putin was all smug smiles and 45 looked like a petulant child who just got reamed out by his mother and wanted to punch her. humbled, but pissed that he had to show humility. slumped shoulders but an angry expression.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I recently added the “Make America Kittens Again” extension to change Trump’s odious face to fuzzy kitties. I was using it right after the election, then stopped. It’s fantastic to have the kittens back! I hope it keeps working. Never seeing his face again is one of the things I’ll enjoy most once he’s in prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here just to say that! The photo selection on here is top-notch trolling, really superb stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to say the obvious. For all his cruelty, bragging, lying, he is hyperaware of what his pols are and that he faces impeachment if the Congress turns Democratic. His lawyers are prepping him for this. I’m always a bit surprised how he even responds defensively to what people say about him on Twitter.
His lies and attacks are definitely a barometer of his awareness of how much people hate him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A new PPP poll shows his approval at 35 per cent, which is pretty terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you are trying to get in front of impeachment, it’s a really bad sign. Chuck Todd predicts Mueller is going to drop something big today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought so too, with it being Friday and all. I was hoping for Drump Jr. In handcuffs. But I don’t think Mueller would drop a bomb like that during McCains’s services, so we may have to wait til next week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a pathetic excuse for a man, and I use the word ‘man’ lightly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His measure of doing a great job is the stock market. I just got off the phone with my congressional representative’s office. My great aunt has yet to receive her income tax refund. We filed her return in March. We have been given absolutely no explanation as to why her money still sits in the Treasury Department instead of in her bank account. Trying to contact a human takes hitting the wrong buttons in the automated phone system and then waiting on hold for 90 minutes to 2 hours and when you do get a human, the phone system is so outdated that you get static and then they can’t help you until you file yet another form. And nobody ever gets back to you when they do because they are so short-staffed. The Social Security administration is the same way and their local offices have to close early at least once or twice a week so they can work on paperwork. And today, he announced he’s canceling their pay raises. No, he’s not doing his job at all.
We need to vote his enablers out of office in November. Resoundingly. It needs to be a crushing wave.
And Nagini took her daughter for a photo op with Lindsey Graham to work on “women’s issues” yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grifter wore an Alice band to project an air of innocence amidst so many charges against the drump charitable foundation. But she did make sure to highlight her favorite features with a tight black nipples blazing in one of her trademark sexual seduction tactics towards the Congress. That she is even visiting Congress is typical of how spoiled and manipulative she is. Wonder if Graham is the only one who would agree to see this drump leech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Quite a few of them are legitimizing her flagrant violations of 5 USC 3110 by agreeing to meet with her, pose for pictures, and thanking her on their Twitter and Instagram pages, which she then retweets.
And Nagini, honey, the nipples are wasted on Lindsey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re canceling raises for government employees? That’s an… interesting strategy, even ignoring the recent massive tax cuts for the rich. We’re three weeks into the new school year, less than three months from midterm elections, and heading into America’s absurdly extended Holiday season. I can’t imagine that’s going to be a popular decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes they can’t afford to give federal employees raises because we gave the rich tax cuts. It was very clear from the outset that we the people would be paying for those tax, essentially paying the rich. It’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ask Bill Clinton. Congress tried impeaching him, and he was way more successful that Cheeto Dotard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alas, the Congress of the Clinton era is dead and gone, otherwise Trump would have been impeached 100 times over by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, wasn’t Clinton actually impeached? Just not removed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the House of Representatives, lead by that august group of House managers: Dennis Hastert, Henry Hyde, Jim Sensenbrenner, Asa Hutchinson, Bob Barr,
Bill McCollum, and Lindsey Graham, impeached Clinton for obstruction of justice because he lied about a blowjob from Monica in his deposition in the Paula Jones case (Jones LOST her case TWICE). They had to put him on trial in the Senate, presided over by Justice Rehnquist, and they lost so he was not removed from office.
ETA: Yes, quite a few of them had issues of their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Newt Gingrich. The man was hiding a mistress of his own at the same time he was leading impeachment proceeding against a man for having an affair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saddest, scariest thing is I know people who agree with that headline.
A week ago I saw 2 teenage boys and one was wearing a Trump 2020 shirt with that stupid red hat and they were hanging out in front of a convenience store. He was making eye contact with people and had this belligerent look like he was daring them to say something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how kids are acting up nowadays! haha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care that he has a base. Nixon had his base of about 30%. I do care that so many of them seem so violent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Those people are as delusional as he is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve noticed teenage boys wearing that stupid hat as if it’s edgy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s been almost two years, but I still can’t believe the guy is President.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Maria. I’ m still in utter shock!.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still say this almost daily. It feels like some horrible alternate universe.
I don’t hate things/people. I think hate erodes your soul and heart. However, I truly think I hate this man and what he’s doing to our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HeatherBoBeather I used to feel like it was an alternate universe when he was elected, now it’s not shocking and it feels almost normal. Not that his behavior and policies are normal, but the division in our society seems normal.
I think that is what this is really all about, on a larger, spiritual and universal scale: causing us to look at our hate and find another way when we see how destructive it is. We are not there yet.
No matter how bad he is, I will not hate him because then I am like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I believe it. I just got off the phone with a friend who defended Trump about his treatment of McCain. She was like what least when you know Trump “holds a grudge, he holds a grudge.” Meaning he’s not fake. And this comes from a person who voted for McCain/Palin. Yes, she also voted for Trump. She’s a lifelong New Yorker who normally would be a liberal Democrat and whose parents were immigrants.
Last year, after finding out she voted for 45, I nearly cut off our friendship but decided not to in hopes she will eventually see the light. She’s come around a bit, but the cult of Trump is hard to break. And guess what? She’s a federal employee, so she’s not getting a raise next year. Maybe when it hits her pocketbook, she’ll vote blue in November.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This part of the interview aggravates me:
“No, I don’t think I did at all,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News in the Oval Office. “I’ve done everything that they requested and no, I don’t think I have at all.”
It’s sad that they had to request that the flag be flown at half staff and that Trump thinks he’s done what he was supposed to do.
Also a bigger story is that Trump has taken away pay raises for federal employees (which includes the military) because the economy can’t handle the pay raises (waiting for a reverse on this in 3, 2, 1 so that he looks magnanimous). Yet he just gave tax credits to the rich and will shut down the country if he doesn’t get his wall paid for (of which the money could be used for those raises).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he specified there’d be no pay raise for CIVILIAN federal employees. Gotta keep up the charade that he gives a shit about the military!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought I read that it also included military but I can’t find the article right now (enjoying the morning at a park with my youngest granddaughter before she heads to school this afternoon). I could be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The economy is the best it has ever been and that’s why we can’t afford to give employees raises. Got it. Jebus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can’t afford a raise for the federal workers because he put the tariffs on, the farmers had to stop 🛑 growing certain produce so they are being bankrupt, the dotard had to bail them out by giving welfare in the tune of $9B. Instead of taking the tariffs off, he would save the nine billion dollars and would have money to give the federal workers their 2.1%.
I see lots of help wanted signs in my area but all the jobs are for low wages. No training programs. So he’s talking unemployment is at an all time low, but not talking about wages is low and inflation is going up and health insurance is going to go up in November I believe. I hope people are catching on to what he’s doing to the majority of the people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our federal agencies are all seriously short staffed to the point where some of them no longer function (Social Security, IRS) . This will only cause more workers to leave and lower morale of those who stay, grinding our federal agencies to a halt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about his “you look at the foreign” line? Not gonna lie, I had to put my head on my desk for a minute. I’m not sure if it was his ignorance stalling me or if I was bowing to his superior stupidity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, that jumped out at me, too. I can’t. I’m exhausted by him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Must have missed that one. Will go back and look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nasty, nasty, nasty man. With a nasty, nasty family. And nasty hangers on. And moronic cultists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow this interview really made me realize how he can barely express himself coherently. Constantly repeating himself and it seems he really struggles to follow a single train of thought. I believe he’s aware of certain things going on around him in general (like he might be impeached and how people view him as a terrible president) but I really do think he is headed toward dementia. Even two years ago when he was elected he was more coherent (or at least that’s my impression). I basically grew up watching my grandmother’s dementia progress. By the time I was old enough to hold an intelligent conversation with her, I realized it was impossible. She repeated the same stories over and over, asked me the same questions over and over (like asking me if I wanted something to eat or drink and forgetting that about 10 minutes later), but she was still aware of who I was and the people around her for quite some time. (I’m talking over two decades of watching the disease progress, she died when I was 23 and by that point she had been living in a nursing home for several years in a wheelchair and no longer knew who I was).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry for your pain. It takes a real toll on your heart watching the people you love live with that. The first time my grandma failed to recognize me almost destroyed me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just for a complete, wonderful distraction, the dozens of pink Cadillacs outside Aretha’s funeral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the changing of the guard at BP played “Respect!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Delusional much!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That first picture scared the sh*t of me. Like the mask of a serial killer….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dids – as usual, Kaiser’s choice of pictures for this clown is SPOT ON!!
The arms folded picture – he is SUCH a petulant, grumpy man baby
Waaaaah!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree but this is the first time my heart almost jumps out of my chest.
Which is perharps a bit surprising, considering….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a good job he’s not doing a great job, then! Impeach away, America- please…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you can’t impeach someone doing a great job, then Trump should be scared shitless since he’s doing a terrible job. His delusions are insane. I would LOVE to treat him. He would be a hell of a case study.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish his face was pixilated in the header photos! Every morning I’m scrolling through and all of a sudden his gaping mug pops up on my screen, almost lose my breakfast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dotard, “you don’t impeach somebody if they are doing a great job.” The latest poll: 60% of the people said NO!, you are not doing a good job. The majority of the people approve of the Job Mr Mueller is doing and 49% of the people want to start impeachment. 45 will be having another sleepless night. I see the tide is turning against 45.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. He is just the worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since he’s a delusional crack pot, and not doing a good job I’d say, “Full speed ahead” with the impeachment!
I am also very, very, interested in the Senators and Reps. that will get taken out with him. The DNC wasn’t the only entity hacked. . .I bet there are some Senators that we will be surprised about–not just the obvious ones.
I always think the Reps are a crap shoot, because there’s a lot of crazy-ass, ridiculous fools in the House–so any Rep that gets nabbed in that RNC net will not surprise me at all. Okay unless it was Ted Lieu or Adam Schiff–I would be surprised then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse