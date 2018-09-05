Cher: ‘I wasn’t a big fan of Abba in the ’70s’ 

For those of you who love Cher like me, 2018 has blessed us with so much from the 72-year-old diva. Her no-holds-barred Twitter feed has taken 45 to task, but also given us her honest, emoji-packed and often funny thoughts. I mean, look at her review for the Lady Gaga version of A Star is Born. She’s a Roger Ebert in the making.

Just Saw Ad For “A🌟IS BORN”

LOOKS 2 🌬❄️❄️…..👏🏻👏🏻 Remember…..🌬❄️=COOL — Cher (@cher) August 31, 2018

La Cher pretty much stole the show in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again and will be awarded a Kennedy Center Honor for her career achievements. In addition, the musical based on her life, The Cher Show, opens on Broadway on December 3. If you need a musical Cher fix before that, fear not, as her cover album of ABBA hits, Dancing Queen, will be released on September 28.

Cher was recently the subject of a career-spanning interview with The New York Times, where she discussed meeting Sonny Bono, how she made the leap into acting, and so much more. This all coming from a woman who admitted, “I can’t hold back. It’s about character. My mom would beat me to death if I lied. I’m not starting now.” Here are some highlights:

On relying on her own instincts:

Before I met Sonny, I was very much a person who relied on her own instincts. But I was very young and just handed that over to Sonny. Then when I left him, I was real happy. But I started to make huge mistakes in front of everyone because I was still 16 inside. I hadn’t grown. On her confidence as a singer:

I never feel confident. Off and on, I’ve felt good about my singing. But I’ve never been a huge Cher fan. I like doing it more than hearing it. So except for a couple of albums … Cher on ABBA:

I wasn’t a big fan of Abba in the ’70s. Benny [Andersson] took the girls and used them like instruments. Sonny used to do that to me. He would carve out a place for them in the songs, and they would fit in that little place. But he didn’t give them space to sing the way they might have wanted to. [My versions] are a lot freer. And it was a great time to do it. I’m a news junkie, and these are rough times. But when I was recording, I got swept up in the fun of it. The songs are silly and crazy, and for the album, I chose the ones that are saddest and the most fun. On The Cher Show:

You have to know something more about me after the musical. That’s important to me. Listen, I didn’t have a play about myself before, and I was living very happily. So, I want it to be true and fun and like life is: Sometimes you’re great, and sometimes you’re pathetic. Sometimes you’re tired, and sometimes you break down. It should be like that. And nothing should be glossed over. On her political tweets:

Trump voters don’t like me anyway. And I don’t blame them. I say terrible, true things about him. I hate him because he’s using his job to make money. But mostly, I hate him because he’s tearing this country down, and it’s going to take generations to put it back together, if we even can.

[From The New York Times]

Cher has already released her cover of “S.O.S.” from Dancing Queen. If it’s any indication of what the rest of the album is going to be like, I think both ABBA fans and Cher fans alike are in for a treat. Now, if I could only scrape together enough money to get to New York to see that show.

