Natalie Portman in Gucci at the Venice ‘Vox Lux’ premiere: dated or fabulous?

I’m an idiot who never took Latin. I thought “lux” meant “luxury,” as in that was the Latin root of the word luxury. But lux is Latin for light. And “vox” is Latin for voice. So Natalie Portman’s new film is called Vox Lux, and that means Light Voice or Voice of Light. It makes sense because Portman plays a pop star who is off-the-rails, perhaps Britney-like, but it tells her story from the inside. Natalie executive produced the film and stars in it. It’s getting great reviews in Venice, and some are saying that another Oscar campaign could be in the works.
Natalie dressed the part of a potential Oscar-campaigner on the red-carpet premiere of Vox Lux. She wore this sparkly Gucci gown which could go either way. It’s DRAMA and fun and a show-stopper and it will get her on a million fashion blogs and in all the magazines. On the other side… the shoulders are bad and it’s really just an updated version of an ugly ‘80s gown, the same kind of fashion disaster that you would have seen on Dynasty.
Natalie’s costar Stacy Martin wore Chanel Haute Couture. At first I only saw this from the crotch up, and I thought “wow, Chanel made a surprisingly good sparkly jumpsuit.” But Karl Lagerfeld just has to screw it up somehow – look at the bottom of the pant leg. UGH.
Another costar: Raffey Cassidy in Oscar de la Renta. I honestly don’t mind these princess dresses in Venice, in particular. Venice is like Cannes – the bigger dresses really work on the carpet, because everyone has room to pose and look dramatic. I’ve never seen this girl in my life, but she reminds me a bit of Sophie Turner, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think if it had been a different color, it wouldn’t have been so bad.
Yes that’s what I thought – Cate Blanchett or Tilda would have rocked this.
I find it difficult to like her, even when she’s ‘acting’.
It’s very 40s to me.
But I agree completely about Cate. That’s exactly who I thought of when I saw it. Natalie is tiny and I think the dramatic gown swallows her up.
yh the last girl gives me a mini Sophie Turner vibe
I kind of love it (Natalie’s outfit.) Its a little dynasty-esque, those shoulders are a little too big, etc – but somehow I still really like the overall effect.
I was surprised how well she pulls of the mega-shoulders with her petite frame. But she does! I also kind of love it
I love it too!!! Even though I don’t like the bottom of the dress I think that she looks super glamorous, and her face and hair are gorgeous. I like that she wore something fun, it’s dope.
+1, I also love her hair and make-up and she seems to glow. I’m usually not a fan of her but here she looks lovely.
Without the shoulders it would have been awesome.
With them it looks bad costume-y.
Yikes! She just traveled to the Dinasty set, raided the closet and went back to the Venice with this one. No bueno
Looks fun in the photos in which she is smiling. Terrible when scowling!
I’m just curious about the movie itself! Brady Corbet is becoming quite an interesting director, and Vox Lux received all positive reviews, from what I’ve seen. She plays a glam rocker, so this dress seems to reflect her role to some degree.
