Natalie Portman in Gucci at the Venice ‘Vox Lux’ premiere: dated or fabulous?

I’m an idiot who never took Latin. I thought “lux” meant “luxury,” as in that was the Latin root of the word luxury. But lux is Latin for light. And “vox” is Latin for voice. So Natalie Portman’s new film is called Vox Lux, and that means Light Voice or Voice of Light. It makes sense because Portman plays a pop star who is off-the-rails, perhaps Britney-like, but it tells her story from the inside. Natalie executive produced the film and stars in it. It’s getting great reviews in Venice, and some are saying that another Oscar campaign could be in the works.

Natalie dressed the part of a potential Oscar-campaigner on the red-carpet premiere of Vox Lux. She wore this sparkly Gucci gown which could go either way. It’s DRAMA and fun and a show-stopper and it will get her on a million fashion blogs and in all the magazines. On the other side… the shoulders are bad and it’s really just an updated version of an ugly ‘80s gown, the same kind of fashion disaster that you would have seen on Dynasty.

Natalie’s costar Stacy Martin wore Chanel Haute Couture. At first I only saw this from the crotch up, and I thought “wow, Chanel made a surprisingly good sparkly jumpsuit.” But Karl Lagerfeld just has to screw it up somehow – look at the bottom of the pant leg. UGH.

Another costar: Raffey Cassidy in Oscar de la Renta. I honestly don’t mind these princess dresses in Venice, in particular. Venice is like Cannes – the bigger dresses really work on the carpet, because everyone has room to pose and look dramatic. I’ve never seen this girl in my life, but she reminds me a bit of Sophie Turner, right?

12 Responses to “Natalie Portman in Gucci at the Venice ‘Vox Lux’ premiere: dated or fabulous?”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I think if it had been a different color, it wouldn’t have been so bad.

    Reply
  2. L says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:25 am

    yh the last girl gives me a mini Sophie Turner vibe

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:29 am

    I kind of love it (Natalie’s outfit.) Its a little dynasty-esque, those shoulders are a little too big, etc – but somehow I still really like the overall effect.

    Reply
  4. Maum says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Without the shoulders it would have been awesome.

    With them it looks bad costume-y.

    Reply
  5. SM says:
    September 5, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Yikes! She just traveled to the Dinasty set, raided the closet and went back to the Venice with this one. No bueno

    Reply
  6. Endoplasmic_ridiculum says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Looks fun in the photos in which she is smiling. Terrible when scowling!

    Reply
  7. Tiny Martian says:
    September 5, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I’m just curious about the movie itself! Brady Corbet is becoming quite an interesting director, and Vox Lux received all positive reviews, from what I’ve seen. She plays a glam rocker, so this dress seems to reflect her role to some degree.

    Reply

