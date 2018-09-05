Star: Jennifer Lawrence has already moved in with Cooke Maroney after 2 months

I keep saying this, but I really can’t get a reading or a vibe on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, her art-gallery-director boyfriend. I could easily get a reading on J-Law and Nicholas Hoult, and that reading was “hot.” I could get a reading on J-Law and Chris Martin too, and that was “sad mid-life crisis meets young woman on the rebound.” But what’s up with Cooke and J-Law? Is their vibe “low-key, low-drama, super-real”? The thing is, I’m not feeling that at all. I think he looks like the kind of bro who wants some drama. Anyway, Jennifer and Cooke have been dating for… the summer, basically. Three months, tops. Is that too soon for Cooke to have moved in?
Jennifer Lawrence can’t contain her joy when it comes to her new beau, but pals close to J-Law fear that her hurried decision to move in with Cooke Maroney after just two months together is a recipe for disaster!
“Jen’s friends were a little surprised that she decided to take this step so early on,” a tipster tells Star. Jen began dating Cooke in June, but Cooke’s belongings already moved into J-Law’s LA and New York homes, and friends fear they’ll be the next young couple racing to the altar!
“Jen swears this isn’t an impulsive decision,” adds another friend. “Jen is a traditional girl at heart, and she’s longing to get married. She’s not had the best luck in love but she’s crazy about Cooke and wants to do whatever she can to make this work.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
The only thing I buy is that Jennifer is a “traditional girl at heart” and maybe she’s eager to settle down… or perhaps just settle for marrying Some Guy. The Darren Aronofsky thing was a disaster. Hoult has a baby with his girlfriend. Chris Martin is terrible in relationships. I think maybe Jennifer is at the point where she’s like “maybe I should just settle for a normal guy who isn’t full of drama and shenanigans.” I think Anne Hathaway got to that point too, no disrespect to Adam Shulman (long may his jeggings reign), but I always got the feeling she was mostly in love with how Shulman was totally normal and undramatic. Is J-Law going to pull a Hathaway? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I can actually believe this.
NOT saying it’s true, but I’ve always got the impression from JLaw that she wants to be in a relationship and have a family by a certain time.
(She admitted to been that girl in her recent interview with Emma Stone)
I found it interesting that after the end f her relationship with Aronofsky, Amy Schumer tweeted about Jennifer ‘dying alone’.
So she’s single, in her 20s and that already correlates to dying alone?
Yeah she was kidding, but jokes can come from a place of truth and similar to Schumer’s quickie marriage, I can see Lawrence also on a path to settle down.
(Plus, Nicolas Hoult already becoming a father may have been a tough pill.)
It’s very sad if she’s put a deadline on things. That’s…not healthy. Career goals are great, relationship goals are not so great, at least not unless they’re VERY flexible.
I remember finding it hilarious how both Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson did the super successful in their 20s thing and then got married and move to Paris for the “culture”. Natalie put out a press release! Then they both ran back to the U.S. so fast my head was spinning. These ideas sound romantic but the reality is very different. FFS you are not even 30 and have more money than some countries! Take your time!
Yeah you’re right.
Though I thought Portman and ScarJo got married cause they were pregnant, close to 30 and felt it was ‘the thing to do’.
Maybe I’m recalling wrong.
Shoot. With Agent Orange in office I’d love to move to fall in love with a dashing, brilliant man and run away to Paris.
lol Right all those american actresses who date or marry french or british guys because they are caught up in stereotypes.
I thought Jennifer Lawrence said it was possible she might be still unmarried at 40.I believe she told this to Diane Sawyer. Not sure about the kids part though.
Man she has lost so much weight these last couple of years. As to her boyfriend, it does seem a tad too soon, but what do I know.
Is this instant relationship trend gonna last? Is that a new thing?
BTW, she has great legs. That’s all i got.
Honestly, I almost expect women with her kind of socioeconomic power to date older. How many men in her age group are actual equals? He may lack the profile, but he has the resources to hold his own with her, and the lack of celebrity means they aren’t fighting for the spotlight. If patriarchy wasn’t a thing, younger men might have an easier time dealing with women who are their social superiors, but unfortunately, that’s not how we raise them.
Moving in early can be a toss up. I’ve known couples who jumped into it and regretted it, and I know others who wound up marrying that partner. With these two, I imagine it’s not really a commitment the way it would be for most of us. If they break up, neither is financially stuck in a contract they can’t eacape from, and they both likely travel enough that they aren’t living together consistently.
She has lost a lot of weight. I think I remember years ago when she first dropping pounds she attributed it to a cold, but she never put the weight back on. If she wants to be this weight, more power to her. I just wish she’d owned it originally and not made up flimsy excuses.
Maybe today she would have been honest. I do like how the trend has gone away from “I’m so thin and it’s so effortless” to “look how much time I put in at the gym to get strong.” Some of it is performative, of course, but I still like the trend toward making hard work transparent and not pretending progress is super easy.
Am I the only one who finds it odd that he’s moved his shit into BOTH of her homes? I think even one would be too soon, but maybe like oh, he just left some stuff there. But both?? I think she’s getting in over her head.
If she’s looking to just marry Some Guy, that’s pretty sad. I have friends who feel like they’re under pressure to be married by a certain age, and I don’t think it’s fair society puts that on them at all.
I think some of her weight loss is definitely aging – there was a baby fatness to her face in her early twenties that’s gone, but yeah, while she’s more toned than a lot of the skinny minnies out there, there’s clearly been pressure on her to lose weight. Which is a shame. She looks good, but she always looked good is the thing.
Isn’t it every girl’s dream to find a man who will accompany you on your contractually obligated product-placement pap walk?
In fairness, that’s her “job.” I’d rather her find a man that embraces that aspect of her life than jogging down the sidewalk to avoid pap shots, ala Chris Martin.
I like the whole story much better if I replace “Cooke Maroney” with “Cookie Monster.”
LOL! If it was Cookie Monster I would have eloped already! 😂
Not gonna lie, I always pronounce his name “Cookie” in my head. If he was my boyfriend, that would be his nickname.
I believe this couple is as real as Taylor/Joe.
I moved in with my (now ex) boyfriend when I was in my early 20-s, after three months of dating. We were together for eight years. We were the same age, and we grew up together basically so it was a great call. I would do it again; nothing like living with someone to see how compatible you are.
Don’t do it Jen! Your babies will look like potatoes!
He bears a striking resemblance to my husband. I wish her all the happiness in the world and hope this guy is good for her. Her last two were anything but, especially Aronofsky. He was bad for her career, too.
I don’t know why but this relationship just feels staged to me. She always looks like she’s trying to steer him into better lighting; and he always looks about as enthused to be dating JLaw as a wet fish. Even Aronofsky looked more involved – which is saying something.
Is she trying to take an acting break while staying relevant, and restoring her q score rating? All she really needs to do is pick better smaller budget non-headliners, and be less obnoxious to fans.
Wait, when did ‘Hoult has a baby with his girlfriend’ happen???
