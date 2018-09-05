David Beckham was ‘uneasy’ about the whole ‘happy family’ Vogue shoot

This cover, above, is the subscriber’s cover for the October issue of British Vogue. The newsstand cover is at the end of the post, and it does not feature David Beckham at all. The newsstand cover makes everything about Victoria Beckham and her four children, and as I said, it’s the kind of cover that makes her look like a single mom. The subscriber’s cover isn’t much better – placing Victoria and David in front of a dead and rotting tree seems pretty symbolic of the state of their marriage. That’s what the Daily Mail says too – their columnist Alison Boshoff claims that David, as always, has one foot out the door:

What Victoria said about her marriage in Vogue: ‘We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond, and that is key.’

Then why didn’t the newsstand cover feature Victoria & David? That her husband has now seemingly decided not to pose with her on the cover of Vogue (with family dog Olive standing in, and all four children showing their support) makes it all the worse. It’s doubly curious because each Beckham has their own PR adviser — David has Simon Oliveira while Victoria has Jo Milloy. They are said to be paid £10,000 a month each to preserve and burnish Brand Beckham’s image. Surely they must have had a hand in this high-profile media venture? A source said that the media releases would have been approved in advance by the Beckham team, and that everything was agreed between Vogue and them.

David did insist that he didn’t want to be on the cover: David had insisted that he didn’t want to be on the cover of the shoot, saying that because the interview was to mark his wife’s ten years in fashion, he should steer clear. However, he agreed to be on the subscribers’ cover — a version of the magazine with a different cover which goes to those who subscribe each month.

David was uneasy about the whole shoot: Numerous sources suggest that, though David is just as narcissistic as his wife, he doesn’t like the way she constantly posts pictures of the family on social media. This ‘family’ Vogue shoot apparently made him uneasy. A source said: ‘David deplores the way that the children are becoming famous . . . it makes him feel really uncomfortable.’