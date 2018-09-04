Victoria Beckham appears on the British Vogue cover without David, after all that drama

posh beckham

It’s been a summer of drama for the Beckham family, and I’m still not sure why. It started in June, with internet rumors going into overdrive about an imminent divorce announcement from Victoria and David Beckham. Nothing happened, and their spokesperson said plainly that they’re not getting a divorce. Posh and David made a big show of “unity,” which always looked rather forced, especially for David. Reportedly, David is the one who is bored of the marriage and already building his own separate single-ish life for himself in Miami.

So why even stay together? For the sake of Victoria’s Vogue profile! That was really the report several months ago, that David wasn’t going to dump Victoria when they were so obviously playing happy-family in British Vogue. Just last month, the Daily Mail reported that David originally said “no” to appearing on the cover with Victoria, but he felt he had to appear on the cover because of all the divorce rumors. So… British Vogue just dropped their cover. And David isn’t on it – it’s just Victoria and the Beckham kids. It makes her look like a single mom, right? David is featured in one of the interior photos, but still, this cover absolutely makes it look like Proud Single Posh Is Building A Post-Divorce Life For Herself. Also: their dog is named Olive, just FYI.

Edward Enninful’s letter from the editor doesn’t address the rumor parade about the Beckhams’ marriage whatsoever. He just says that Victoria got the cover because of Victoria’s fashion line debuting at London Fashion Week for the first time, and Enninful also writes: “What has been obvious to me in getting to know them over the years is that beyond the paparazzi flashbulbs, masterful personal branding, social-media savvy, and fashion and sporting prowess, lies the day-to-day business of family life.” Uh-huh.

Here’s the video British Vogue put together with Victoria. It’s cute. But why a “decade of elegance”? Posh has been elegant for TWO decades.

Oh, and apparently David Beckham wants us to know that he does appear on the cover with Victoria – but only the subscriber’s cover.

Cover and photo courtesy of British Vogue.

  1. Astrid says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Enough already, get a divorce. It’s not the worst thing to happen to a family.

  2. B says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Little Olive is quite photogenic ;) .

  3. Louise says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Why not even put their arms around each other in the second cover? just something? who do they think they are fooling and WHO actually buys into this Beckham brand rubbish anymore? I said this on Twitter yesterday. They are on the Daily Fail every day. Its no big “drop” to be on a cover of a magazine like this. Its not like you never see them, the kids are private. its a big deal about..nothing.

  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:31 am

    The dog is the best thing about that cover – give her one of her own.

  5. Slowsnow says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Ahem. I beg to differ: “Here’s the video British Vogue put together with Victoria. It’s cute. But why a “decade of elegance”? Posh has been elegant for TWO decades.”
    Nope. She has been elegant for ten years. Before that she was the very definition of tacky.

  6. Char says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:49 am

    That video is so great, she’s funny and better, she doesn’t laugh of her own jokes.

  7. Sonya says:
    September 4, 2018 at 10:54 am

    That’s a dumb cover. The clothes the kids are wearing looks stupid.

  8. Kerfuffle says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I actually love Victoria, but I find her eldest son aggressively average in pretty much all aspects.

  9. Molly says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:26 am

    I have no doubt where their marriage is headed (officially or otherwise), but I’m still really sad about it.

  10. Lucy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Cute cover and pictures. What can I say, I like Posh a whole lot. I hope she’s okay.

  11. Mei says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:32 am

    He couldn’t be less over it if he tried (and it’s obvious he isn’t). He is always so passive about Victoria and it must be awful for her. Can’t even manage a ‘love you’ and a namecheck on his anniversary or when he posted the cover on his IG just ‘I’m happy to be in a position to support her dreams’. Are you serious??

  12. nikki says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:33 am

    The video was pretty funny! :D

