Victoria Beckham appears on the British Vogue cover without David, after all that drama

It’s been a summer of drama for the Beckham family, and I’m still not sure why. It started in June, with internet rumors going into overdrive about an imminent divorce announcement from Victoria and David Beckham. Nothing happened, and their spokesperson said plainly that they’re not getting a divorce. Posh and David made a big show of “unity,” which always looked rather forced, especially for David. Reportedly, David is the one who is bored of the marriage and already building his own separate single-ish life for himself in Miami.

So why even stay together? For the sake of Victoria’s Vogue profile! That was really the report several months ago, that David wasn’t going to dump Victoria when they were so obviously playing happy-family in British Vogue. Just last month, the Daily Mail reported that David originally said “no” to appearing on the cover with Victoria, but he felt he had to appear on the cover because of all the divorce rumors. So… British Vogue just dropped their cover. And David isn’t on it – it’s just Victoria and the Beckham kids. It makes her look like a single mom, right? David is featured in one of the interior photos, but still, this cover absolutely makes it look like Proud Single Posh Is Building A Post-Divorce Life For Herself. Also: their dog is named Olive, just FYI.

Edward Enninful’s letter from the editor doesn’t address the rumor parade about the Beckhams’ marriage whatsoever. He just says that Victoria got the cover because of Victoria’s fashion line debuting at London Fashion Week for the first time, and Enninful also writes: “What has been obvious to me in getting to know them over the years is that beyond the paparazzi flashbulbs, masterful personal branding, social-media savvy, and fashion and sporting prowess, lies the day-to-day business of family life.” Uh-huh.

Here’s the video British Vogue put together with Victoria. It’s cute. But why a “decade of elegance”? Posh has been elegant for TWO decades.

Oh, and apparently David Beckham wants us to know that he does appear on the cover with Victoria – but only the subscriber’s cover.