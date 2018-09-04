Kristen Bell celebrates her husband Dax Shepard’s 14th year of sobriety



Kristen Bell recently shared a post dedicated to her husband’s 14th year of sobreity. Kristen and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013 and they have two daughters together: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3. (They’ve been together since 2007, got engaged in 2009 and waited to get married until same sex marriage was legal again.) These two spearheaded the “no kids policy” in 2014 which resulted in increased protections for children of celebrities baby. While they’ve shared embarrassing stories about their kids and traded on their family image to sell projects and products, they’ve never shared photos of their children’s faces on social media, which is admirable in a way. (Dax has shared a video of Lincoln riding a mini motorcycle and recently Kristen posted a photo walking Lincoln to kindergarten, shot from behind.) So it’s nice that Kristen posted some baby photos along with this message to Dax on his sobriety anniversary. Kristen used cute emojis to cover her children’s faces, which makes me think that her daughters are really happy and well behaved behind those cartoon faces. Here’s what Kristen wrote:

At least Kristen and Dax are somewhat consistent about protecting their children’s identities. I still think Kristen shouldn’t have told the pinworm story about her youngest daughter, which she shared multiple times in different contexts. As the mom of a teenager, I know her daughters will appreciate their privacy when they reach that age. They’ll also surely be mortified by many other things their parents do.

In terms of Dax’s sobriety, both of them have been open and honest about his past struggles with addiction. 14 years of sobriety is amazing. I do think Kristen is right that Dax has helped a lot of people. Look at Ben Affleck. It doesn’t matter if you have tens of millions in the bank, are an Oscar winner, or date Playboy models. Addiction will kick your ass.

Also, that story about having to put their dog down got to me.

Look at their dogs!