CNN has pulled all of the ‘Parts Unknown’ episodes featuring Asia Argento

We’ll never know why Anthony Bourdain killed himself in France in June. We’ll never know the entirety of what he was going through psychologically, emotionally, perhaps even physically. There isn’t always a “why.” There is rarely “a reason.” But as months have gone by, we have gotten more information about his final months on this earth. We’ve gotten more information about his relationship with Asia Argento, and we’ve gotten HER version of events regarding the then-teenager she allegedly raped. Argento claimed that her victim was basically blackmailing her and instead of going to the police, she talked to Bourdain about it and he decided to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to her victim. That would have happened just a few months before Bourdain’s suicide. Well, here’s something else I didn’t know: Asia was apparently featured in several episodes of Bourdain’s CNN show, Parts Unknown. CNN isn’t going to air those episodes now.
CNN is pulling all episodes of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” featuring Asia Argento, following allegations that the Italian actress and activist sexually assaulted an underage former co-star. The outspoken #MeToo activist, who was dating Bourdain at the time of his suicide earlier this year, appeared in two episodes of the show filmed in Rome and Southern Italy and directed another episode in Hong Kong. All three have been removed from CNN’s streaming service CNN Go, the network announced.
“In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of ‘Parts Unknown’ that included her, until further notice,” a CNN spokesperson told Buzzfeed News on Saturday.
Last month, the New York Times reported that Argento paid former child actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000 in hush money after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 and she was 37. Argento staunchly denied “any sexual relationship” with Bennett, but acknowledged the payment – claiming her former beau Bourdain “personally undertook to help Bennett economically” fearing the bad press. But text messages leaked to the press allegedly show Argento admitting to having sex with Bennett when he was underage, alongside a photo that appears to show the pair shirtless in bed together.
What’s better, to completely refuse to air those episodes now or to air them and remind everyone that Asia Argento was likely a manipulative predator and that Bourdain couldn’t see it? I don’t know. It makes me sad either way. I think CNN is probably making the right decision to completely blank on anything having to do with Argento. But it won’t stop the questions about what she told Bourdain versus what really happened, and why.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This makes me sad. I am trying to not think about this but I feel that maybe her actions had something to do with his death. If folks pile on me about this have at it, I am not going to argue with you, it is a shitty thing to put out there.
If he hadn’t struggled with depression and addiction his entire life, he could have survived her and this. So I guess you can’t say she was “the cause”. But come on man, he survived for 60 something years in that condition. His last public act was to unfollow her on social media. Now all of this comes out. Yeah, she had something to do with it.
She about month before he killed himself was filmed with a younger man, being very affectionate with him. A young version of Anthony and she put it on her Instagram. Then going on Social media to say she is still with Anthony. A form of social gas lightening. That had to trigger something, especially Anthony knowing she had done it before and he probaby helped pay them off.
I have to agree. She’s such a SHADY person, I can’t help but think she’s a user. When the news first broke that Bourdain took his own life, the rumors immediately swirled that he had seen pictures taken by a paparazzo of Asia holding hands with and kissing another man. The paparazzo has since refused to have the photos published and issued multiple apologies and stated his regret that he believes the images played a role in Bourdain’s choice to end his life. It doesn’t help that close friends and relatives said Bourdain was suicidal over other women leaving him in the past. I’m not willing to throw that stone and imply that Asia played a role because there’s just no way of ever knowing if that’s true, but I will say that unfortunately it seemed like Bourdain got mixed up with a bad woman, and to all of us that loved him and are still so sad he’s gone, it sucks to know that he was probably used by her.
I feel the same.
He was vulnerable to depression for most of his adult life. That combined with a crazy toxic woman like Argento who is well known for using people was always going to hit him hard when it went wrong.
She has been exposed for what she is – her ‘career’ is over.
I can’t look at pictures of her anymore without seeing a smug, manipulative smirk.
Same! She looks like she’s secretly laughing at you through the camera… I miss Tony and I’m sorry this person pulled the wool over his eyes. I think he would have had a very hard time squaring everything that we now know about AA with his own moral code.
I have only watched a few of the “Parts Unknown” shows but did happen to catch the Rome episode and Southern Italy too. What struck me was that they seemed “darker” in tone that the other episodes I watched (Newfoundland, Nashville and Antarctica) does anyone here watch them, and if you do did it seem off to you too? I can’t explain it, they just seemed more out of step with the other shows I saw.
His Detroit and West Virginia episodes are among my favorites…and Liberia when he got sick for the first time. His humor in that episode, was so funny and made you like him instantly.
It does however confirm that women are always held to higher standards no matter what. Not approving her behavior but they were quick to cut her offf, Charlie Rose Mat Lauer layer Harvey phucking weistein #NotSoMuch
I get what you’re saying and don’t disagree, but I think it’s important to remember, too, that those men worked on different networks. Also, they were earlier in what we are calling the #MeToo era. I do wonder if reactions may have been swifter if those men weren’t among the first accused during all this. But yes, society judges women more harshly for sure.
They had broken up in the days preceding his death.
Asia needs to be scrubbed from his work. Knowing what we do of how she used Bourdain and manipulated him, including as a part of the show, she needs to be erased from his legacy.
Yes. Erased. He may have been teetering along a ledge for years but his involvement with this despicable lying user was the final push off in my opinion. I can’t quite believe I’m saying that, but yes, this once, that’s what I believe happened.
I have no sympathy for her. All sexual deviants should be punished like this, and much worse as far as I’m concerned.
He was one of my favorite tv personalities and I adored his shows. I miss him. Asia gives me the freaking creeps. Glad CNN is not going to give her any oxygen but I admit in my heart of hearts, I would like to see the episodes.
