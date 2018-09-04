Emma Stone: ‘I can’t even imagine what my life would be without’ Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone may only be 29, but she’s had quite a few memorable roles, like her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land. The actress was honored at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Saturday, receiving a silver medal from La La Land director Damien Chazelle. A retrospective was played of some of her best scenes from movies including Birdman, Battle of the Sexes and Crazy, Stupid Love. With all of this, Emma joked, “I hope this isn’t a lifetime achievement award.”
Of course, Emma couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about her “dear, wonderful friend” and co-star Ryan Gosling, whom she starred with in three films – 2013′s Gangster Squad, Crazy, Stupid Love and La La Land. She said, “I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” and went on to praise him, noting, “He’s so special. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.” She also recalled that the day they auditioned for Crazy, she felt, “we had an unspoken understanding of each other.”
In addition to being honored by the festival, Emma was in Colorado to premiere her latest film, the period piece The Favourite, helmed by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimosopen. The new movie, set to hit theaters on November 23, stars Emma and Rachel Weisz as scheming cousins vying for the favor of Queen Anne (played by The Crown‘s Olivia Colman) in 18th century England.
The film has already generated talk of Oscar nominations for all three actresses. Emma told the Los Angeles Times, she explained how excited she was for the role:
“I mean, I don’t think of it so much as, ‘What a well-written female character.’ I just think of it as, ‘What a well-written character that I might get to play and two other women will get that chance too.’ But it is so rare to find parts like that for women. I was doing this talk earlier today and [the moderator] said, ‘It’s like a unicorn’ and I said, ‘It’s like a unicorn in a corset.’
I’ve always like Emma and I think she and Ryan have fantastic chemistry. I wouldn’t be mad if they decided to make another movie together. And The Favourite looks amazing. Quirky period pieces with strong female characters are kind of my thing, and the trailer looks incredible. I have a feeling this will be added to the next Emma retrospective.
Photos: WENN, Getty
Wow, that trailer was a bit disorientating! That movie is either going to be dreadful or a real stand-out. Are Joe Alwyn and Nicolas Hault in it too? Joe is getting around… and he looks more handsome every time I see him on here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I watched it twice with liberal use of the pause function and I’m like “waaat just happened?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love a good period drama and this is getting good feedback from the critics plus anything with Weiss and Coleman in it is bound to be good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stone and Gosling have always giving me more of a brother/sister vibe than anything.
She waxes lyrical about him, but he talks of her like an amusing younger sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like she has a small crush and he seems to be amused by it. It’s kinda cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even I think she has a slight crush on him. The way she talks about him in interviews and says he wants to work with him in EVERY movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem to really adore each other on a friend/sibling level, it’s really nice to see a non-romantic closeness between a man and woman in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m very excited for The Favourite. I think I’m going to love it.
It will also be my first time seeing Joe Alwyn I’m a movie, so I’m curious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m trying to like her but I still don’t understand why she agreed to play a non-white character in that island film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Add to that her making movies with Woddy and I have no interest in seeing her in anything. And she has yet to apologize for the Aloha debacle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she was offered a role. those people that offered her a role would’ve given it to some other celebrity if she had declined it. it’s not like she stole the role from an asian actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Horseandhound
If she was not an established actress at that point I would agree with you. Emma Stone was a famous, in demand starlet when she accepted those roles. That shows me that she doesn’t really care. Just because you cannot single handedly fix a problem does not mean you should be a part of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a more interesting story than it appears on the surface. Cameron Crowe based the character on a woman he knew who ethnically was half Asian and half white, but in looks was a white red head. Basically someone who looked like Emma Stone, so in “look” she was perfect for the part. Unfortunately he wanted that “look” so badly he didn’t think about how extremely problematic it was. If they’d thought about it here was an opportunity there to cast a mixed ethnicity actress who would have some interesting perspective on appearing entirely white. But like usually happens in Hollywood…nobody thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I kind of understand it. Alexa Chung is half Chinese and she looks almost identical to Emma Stone. You can’t tell how a mixed person would look like. Should it have been played by the actor of color? of course. but it was a shity movie anyway, someone dodged a bullet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i always felt like she had a bit of a crush on him(who wouldn’t?) He is always so gracious, nice and funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma joked, “I hope this isn’t a lifetime achievement award.”
Female years are like dog years in Hollywood, so there’s a bit of truth in 29 year old Emma’s humour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have fantastic chemistry on screen and in real life too, watched their graham norton appearance. Everyone just raves about working with Ryan, from Harrison Ford, Emma, Russel Crowe, Steve Carrel and all his directors. He must be a really great guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hated The Lobster and killing of sacred Deer so I’ll be skipping this despite the Oscar buzz. This director keeps getting funding for his films that never make any money yet there are talented directors of colour struggling to get their shorts made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewww isn’t that “delicate” up there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’ve seen The Lobster, you will not think of this as a “period film” AT ALL. This is not going to be Pride and Prejudice…
Forget about the forgettable Emma Thomson, I love Olivia Colman. And I loved The Lobster. I know it’s not for everyone, but it was incredibly compelling and unique. You guys have to give me unique at least right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma Stone the Asian in Aloha and the same who did two bad movies with Woody Allen.
No, thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Favourite is Oliva Colman show. She’s the actress who has Oscar buzz and raves in all the reviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never gotten a romantic chemistry from Emma and Ryan Gosling, but they have excellent brother/sister chemistry. I adore their friendship, they seem to really enjoy each other’s company. And I hate how people constantly want them to hook up- he has a wife and kids and why would everyone want such a great friendship and work relationship ruined?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them together and separately. They were lovely in Crazy, Stupid Love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really looking forward to The Favourite after reading a few reviews. Most excited for Olivia Colman to really have a moment, who has been the best thing in every British drama/sitcom/sketch show/film she’s been in for at least a decade and it sounds like Emma gives an interesting performance against type too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooo Olivia Coleman’s short hair in the photos. My baby just turned 5 months old and now my wonderful preggo hair is falling out i can hear the pixie crops calling me from all over the internets!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Emma Stone as an actress, there’s something about her that’s not as try hard as some of her peers, which is refreshing.
Plus, I would sit and watch Olivia Coleman walk in and out the supermarket all day, or listen to her reading the telephone book. She’s just fabulous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Emma and Andrew were back together or did I dream that? Emma is nice. Pretty inoffensive but she kind of bugs me with the way her face scrunching up when acting lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse