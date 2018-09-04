Lala Kent, 28, got engaged to Randall Emmett, 47, in Cabo over the holiday

Since I don’t watch Vanderpump Rules, I basically only know Lala Kent from her beef with Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law is a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules, and when Jennifer was drunk on Watch What Happens Live, she called Lala a C-U-Next-Tuesday. Lala dined out on that for weeks, smack-talking Jennifer all over the place. Lala eventually stopped, because Jennifer sent her an apology. That’s really all I know about Lala, but she seems like a pretty popular reality star. So maybe you’ll be interested in hearing about her engagement? Lala got engaged during the sleepy Labor Day holiday, which ensured that she would get lots of media attention because gossip is rather boring this week.

Lala got engaged to her boyfriend Randall Emmett. And let me tell you, Randall came to play. Immediately following the proposal – she said yes, obviously – they posed for tons of Instagram shots, AND exclusive People Magazine photos AND they told every media outlet about the proposal and how much the ring costs and so much more. So here are some basics:

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. Over the weekend, the “Vanderpump Rules” beauty got engaged to her boyfriend during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the pair also celebrated Kent’s 28th birthday. A source close to the couple revealed Emmett, 46, popped the question to Kent during dinner on the beach, where he set up a screen to play the reality star’s favorite show, “Friends.” Before Emmett proposed, a video featuring the two began to play on the screen. A fireworks show ignited after Kent said yes. “Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world,” Kent posted Sunday on Instagram. The insider also shared Emmett co-designed the ring with jeweler Richie Rich, and that the scenic proposal was not filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” The source told us Kent is the star of the relationship.

I laughed so hard at “The source told us Kent is the star of the relationship.” THANK YOU, SOURCE. The Source is absolutely Lala Kent, who must have called up every media outlet she could get on the phone on Sunday. “Say that a source told you that ‘Lala is the star of the relationship!’” What else? Lala is 28 (and a Virgo!) and Randall is 47. Hm. You can see the People exclusive photos here. Us Weekly also did an exclusive with the ring designer Richie Rich, who says the ring has six carats’ worth of diamonds – it looks like just a big circular cut diamond with a small diamond surround. It looks huge on her hand, but it’s not the prettiest ring. Us Weekly also claims that Randall and Lala had been in to look at rings several times but that Lala was still SO “surprised.”