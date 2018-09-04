Lala Kent, 28, got engaged to Randall Emmett, 47, in Cabo over the holiday

View this post on Instagram
Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world. @randallemmettfilms @people @richierichny https://people.com/tv/vanderpump-rules-lala-kent-engaged/
Since I don’t watch Vanderpump Rules, I basically only know Lala Kent from her beef with Jennifer Lawrence. J-Law is a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules, and when Jennifer was drunk on Watch What Happens Live, she called Lala a C-U-Next-Tuesday. Lala dined out on that for weeks, smack-talking Jennifer all over the place. Lala eventually stopped, because Jennifer sent her an apology. That’s really all I know about Lala, but she seems like a pretty popular reality star. So maybe you’ll be interested in hearing about her engagement? Lala got engaged during the sleepy Labor Day holiday, which ensured that she would get lots of media attention because gossip is rather boring this week.
Lala got engaged to her boyfriend Randall Emmett. And let me tell you, Randall came to play. Immediately following the proposal – she said yes, obviously – they posed for tons of Instagram shots, AND exclusive People Magazine photos AND they told every media outlet about the proposal and how much the ring costs and so much more. So here are some basics:
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. Over the weekend, the “Vanderpump Rules” beauty got engaged to her boyfriend during a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the pair also celebrated Kent’s 28th birthday. A source close to the couple revealed Emmett, 46, popped the question to Kent during dinner on the beach, where he set up a screen to play the reality star’s favorite show, “Friends.” Before Emmett proposed, a video featuring the two began to play on the screen. A fireworks show ignited after Kent said yes.
“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world,” Kent posted Sunday on Instagram.
The insider also shared Emmett co-designed the ring with jeweler Richie Rich, and that the scenic proposal was not filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” The source told us Kent is the star of the relationship.
I laughed so hard at “The source told us Kent is the star of the relationship.” THANK YOU, SOURCE. The Source is absolutely Lala Kent, who must have called up every media outlet she could get on the phone on Sunday. “Say that a source told you that ‘Lala is the star of the relationship!’” What else? Lala is 28 (and a Virgo!) and Randall is 47. Hm. You can see the People exclusive photos here. Us Weekly also did an exclusive with the ring designer Richie Rich, who says the ring has six carats’ worth of diamonds – it looks like just a big circular cut diamond with a small diamond surround. It looks huge on her hand, but it’s not the prettiest ring. Us Weekly also claims that Randall and Lala had been in to look at rings several times but that Lala was still SO “surprised.”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram, Snapchat.
Layla meet Shauna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I have no idea who either of these people are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he like ridiculously rich or something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One would clearly assume so lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he likes to portray that image. Have a look at what’s he produced. All bombs other than Power. And that’s on Starz… how much could he possibly be making from that?
I think a lot of these low level “celebs” live off credit and eventually have to go bankrupt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she’s not marrying him for his looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who either of these people are, but her nails…! Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a bit of a stretch calling these two celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea who these people are but I clicked because the picture is HILARIOUS!oh yeah, it’s a true love match. Clearly. Then my question was so is he wealthy or does he have Hollywood connections. Google tells me it’s both! It alllllll makes sense now. 😏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhhhh! I figured he was just really rich but this adds a whole other “layer.” Rich AND connected?! Score!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. The picture makes no sense without a background check.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a producer. He has bought her two luxury cars. So far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…amd I’m embarrassed as hell that I know this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn. Another dude with a woman who is half his age. He looks cheesy but if they’re happy then *shrugs*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only tune into these posts for the jewelry. I thought maybe because of the age difference, I’d get to see something ‘different’ looking. But nah, just another 6ct round brilliant.
I’m currently working on designing a sapphire ring. For no real reason other than taking “treat yo self” too seriously. But I’m getting a precision cut gem from a guy I know in Montreal and I’m so pumped. But I’m trying to make it ‘different’ in some way or another because I find the big trends so boringggg. Lala’s ring is hella sparkly, but other than that it’s everything I DON’T want in a ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope your ring comes out just as you wish!
Re: Lala’s…I think halos detract from the center stone. Do not like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not a ring with a diamond that is 6 carats. That’s 6 carats total, which is a wholllle other thing. She’s gold digging but she’s got C-level game. Needs to take lessons from other more successful ladies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NotSoSocialButterfly I hope so! It’s nothing insanely pricey, but it’s definitely a treat. I have a hard time narrowing down the cut and exact color I want though, so I’m still not positive on what I want. But I’m excited! I think halos CAN look good, but more often than not I don’t like them. I like them more when it’s around a colored stone, or if the halo is made of colored stones.
IDK @bros, the jeweler wrote on his own post “6 carat round brilliant diamond”. 6ct is just below 12mmx12mm. I think the center stone could be about 6ct, but it seems like most articles are reporting 6ct total. That said – there’s 6 diamonds on each side of the band, and they’re definitely not tiny. Then there’s a halo around the band – I can’t imagine there being less than 2ct of halo and pave diamonds. But who knows. I’m just going by the jewelers IG post. I’m not unwilling to believe it was discounted when I’m seeing how much the story is being linked to the jeweler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I a hardcore hypocrite for judging in these situations?! My partner and I are 18 years apart, but idk, there’s no power imbalance or anything to be gained (other than happiness) by being with him. We just so happen to be years apart. But then you see a guy with connections with a young “reality star”… they could be totally in love and his position/her youth has nothing to do with it. But sometimes the most obvious answer is the correct one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh darling, he is biting the poisoned chalice.
The same self-doubt he had all these years that made him pursue much younger and prettier girls thanks to his money is coming back with a vengeance on his saggy, pasty bottom. Give him the honeymoon or the morning before the wedding and he will look at himself in the mirror and he will know.
And then, he will spend all his energy pretending to the world he doesn’t.
But he does. Every single second.
Thanks to Oedipe issues the size of Montana, I have been around quite a lot of guys way older than me, you don t want to be shallow and trapped the way they trap themselves. No pity either.
Even the ones who seem to pull the very young ladies without effort are bitter, petty losers (James Woods, I am talking about you) , quite the evidence their bs is not working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, never heard of them.
The ring is gaudy and her nails are ridiculous,
And he doesn’t look like the man of anyone’s dreams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just laughed out loud in my cubicle, pretty sure my office mates think I’m deranged! But YES! Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never heard of her before but I was flipping through my Instagram feed and someone I follow must liked her pictures because I saw her engagement photos. I clicked on it because the guy looked so much older than her and I was curious. She has a post that basically says “you think my show and singing suck, but where’s your record deal? Where’s your show? That’s what I thought”. That’s not how this works, girl. Now I know where she’s from at least, so I can avoid the show now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was sick in bed all weekend and on Instagram WAY too much-pretty sure she was tagging People’s account in the photos before they picked anything up-these are all photos she put online, not exclusives. Kind of…says it all? I’m sure they’re both getting what they want out of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please have no children and a pre-nup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or if there is a pre-nup, have at least one kid?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve honestly never heard of either one of them. Those hideous nails make the ring look extra cheap and tacky. Why do rich people spend a fortune on jewelry that looks like costume junk jewelry from Claire’s?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gues Randall’s love for his previous life wasn’t circular. Lol. Maybe more overlapping…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. His ex has openly called Lala “the mistress”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly after a week off prior to Labor Day, I’m open to this route. Coming into work to 200 emails, basically drowning in paperwork…. I don’t blame her LOL. Of course laying under him is probably also work, i guarantee it doesn’t last 8 hours a day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment just made make the most evil cackle. 🤣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, I do know who Lala is. Always wondered who her meal ticket was. Looks like they deserve each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watch reality tv and couldn’t really tell you what a LaLa is, so I don’t think we can describe her as a “pretty popular reality star”. I think most folks would classify the Vanderpump Rules folks as pretty bottom tier reality TV, just a step above Bad Girls Club. However, I clicked because that header picture is hilarious, and the ring totally lived up to my tacky expectations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couples like this, especially when the woman isn’t shy about her taste in men being rich, are my favorite. Salute to her. Mission accomplished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I know about this relationship is that Lala hid him for at least a year and refused to name him or release a picture leading to (true?) accusations by her cast mates that she was the mistress to a married rich man and also she was a gold digger. Lala would unconvincingly claim that all her suddenly expensive cars and clothes and jewels etc. were all self bought (eye roll). (It was a very similar situation IMO to Kim Zolciak blatantly dating a married man on her show and hiding him and only calling him by his nickname Big Daddy.).
Anyway, Lala eventually quit the show and then milked that for publicity, claiming she quit the show because of the “bullying” over her relationship.
So these are the first pictures of them together as far as I’m aware. Did he get a divorce?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very rich, and a producer in Hollywood. His ex wife is an actress and most notably on a couple seasons of Ray Donovan. LaLa has been dating him for a couple years now. She is pretty devoted to him, I think they will at least last longer than Jax and Brit, Jax will obviously cheat again if he hasn’t already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I just realized the ex-wife was Ashley on Ray Donovan!! I loved that character so much. Remember when she handcuffed herself to Ray’s bathroom vanity?! As you do! Stu Feldman is not worthy 😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lala is a D-list celebrity from Vanderpump Rules, which I love to watch. It’s just so trashy, it’s fun.
Lala is not very bright, but she hussles. She brags on the show about how because she had sex with her old boyfriend, he flies her on private jets. When she gives oral, she get a new car or purse. She’s a kept woman….which on one hand, all she’s got going for her are her looks, so she’s proudly capitalizing. I guess good for her? On the other hand, she and her shady boyfriend made people sign non-disclosure forms before hanging out, since he was cheating on his wife with Lala and didn’t want it to get out. They only started taking couple pics together after the affair came out and his divorce started.
But I’ll never understand a mistress who quickly moves up to Wife position. If he’s a cheater who had a mistress with the first wife, Lala becoming Wife 2 creates a job opening for future mistress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read recently that he filed for legal separation in 2015. I dont know when he started seeing Lala but I thought it was in 2016-17???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so funny and sad at the same time watching these couples and I am not talking about the age differences either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find them both to be rather gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Add 10 years to Randall’s current double chins and he’ll look just like Oliver Hardy of Laurel and Hardy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even know who these people are!! LOL! And so glad I don’t know !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse