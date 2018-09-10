Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey: ‘I believe every human being has the ability to reform’

Robin Wright covers the latest issue of Porter Edit magazine. The shoot is severe, which I think is probably a reflection of Robin – nothing superfluous, nothing garish, nothing frilly. Robin did the cover interview to promote her “socially conscious clothing line,” Pour Les Femmes, but she talks about other things too. The interview took place before her wedding to Clement Giraudet this summer, and it also took place right around the time that she first spoke about her House of Cards costar Kevin Spacey. She talks about Spacey at length in this piece and her comments are… not great. They actually border on offensive. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She loves Paris: “I always knew I would end up [there]… I was there modeling, right out of high school, and fell in love with it. It’s old school. You have to get up, put your clothes on and go down to the boulanger to get your croissant. Most of your day is about building the next meal. Being in nature.”
Her clothing line, Pour Les Femmes. Inspired by a trip to Congo over 10 years ago, Wright started the company with her friend Karen Fowler to provide economic opportunities – and a skilled trade in sewing – for women in conflict zones around the world. The range consists largely of pajamas, partly because both of them love to sleep (“I wish I could sleep like a teenager. But I love being in bed, working in bed, watching movies in bed,” says Wright), but also because pajamas represent comfort and security, which women in war-torn regions rarely have. “Buy our pajamas because you are helping a woman start her life again after being raped repeatedly,” she says, frankly. “It’s pretty simple.”
How close ‘House of Cards’ came to being cancelled: “Very, very close. Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know. Harvey Weinstein… People were [saying], ‘We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that’s dirty.’ Our show’s not dirty. I believed we should finish. I believed we should honor our commitment. To the people that loved the show, also. Why quit? They printed that it was ‘only’ 600 people out of work, but if you include security, cops, shooting on location in Baltimore, everything, 2,500 people would have been out of a job. And that’s not fair – to take that security away from those people… They didn’t do anything [wrong].”
Whether she’ll reach out to Kevin Spacey: “No. He’ll reach out when he’s ready, I’m sure. I think that’s the way it should go.” Does she feel sorry for him? Another pause. “I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena. It’s a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share [a performance] with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. It’s so invasive. I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever – I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business. But I’m not talking about this [#MeToo] movement,” she clarifies, in case she’s thought to be condoning Spacey’s alleged behavior or criticizing those who came out publicly against him. “I’m talking about media. The exposure. It’s an awful feeling. A stranger deciding they know who you are and they are going to put that in a…,” she drifts off. “I mean, it’s criminal, it really is.”
Whether she thinks Spacey deserves a career reprieve? “I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t. I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”
I absolutely loathe Robin’s tangent – or was it? – about poor celebrities having to deal with media intrusion, like that was the issue regarding Kevin Spacey. That’s what she was asked about, and she does the “pity poor celebrities” bit. Kevin Spacey’s issue wasn’t that part of his personal life got exposed. Spacey’s issue was that he was and is a serial predator who has groped and assaulted multiple men and boys over the course of decades. And no, Spacey should not get a chance to “reform.”
Just because they can reform, doesn’t mean they will.
Just because they can reform, doesn’t mean you have to accept them back into your life.
I agree with her— I just think she stopped her statement too soon.
This. She’s not advocating for Spacey’s rehabilitation specifically, but explaining her own process of empathy. She’s right. It’s our ability to be open to the possibility of growth and redemption that keeps us human through all of this.
And if they *do* reform–that doesn’t mean that consequences for past behavior stop.
I’m so exhausted about getting offended by everything. War offends me. A person putting their thoughts together about a person they cared about once who has hurt others doesn’t offend me. I’m not sure i’d be able to answer that kind of question.
Sane view. Thank you.
I agree. I’m more offended by her description of my second city, Paris, as I said below. And by Spacey’s creepiness. I could see that in her mind she was thinking more about the series and whether it should have gone on or not, how to deal with scandal within a production and the collateral damage of a person’s crimes in the public eye. Thats why she started talking about the public aspect of making films, imo. Also, she must be deeply conflicted and embarrassed by her friend’s bad deeds.
Wow, she really stepped in it for me.
Cancelled
Ugh. The whole thing with Spacey is that he was notoriously private and thus managed to hide his offences for years. It was the media intrusion that outed him and ultimately protected any future victims. She is way off here.
As awesome as she is onscreen I am always a bit confused when people are surprised when she makes off statements. Ummmm…did you forget who she was married to for a really long time? Who she has two children with? I imagine she’s had to make a lot of excuses to justify a lot.
That is an excellent point, Mia. She was married to a racist, abusive POS, who hasn’t really been held accountable for his own behavior. I think it would be better just to say, no comment. Why do they all feel the need to try and rationalize their co-worker’s/friend’s behavior?
And it was THEIR son (in his late teens, I believe) who spit a racial slur at the paparazzi, so…
I’ll be generous and say I think she tried to deflect the question and it did not go well. She should have just said she felt bad for his victims and left it at that. She needs a better publicist to train her better on how to answer the Spacey questions.
And I get what she’s trying to say about reform, but this isn’t the situation to be bringing it up.
Her tiresome complaint about the invasive burden of fame did not serve her well. Some huge misattunement there.
Her comments about Paris are so ridiculous it makes me laugh:
“It’s old school. You have to get up, put your clothes on and go down to the boulanger to get your croissant. Most of your day is about building the next meal. Being in nature”.
Yes, lady that’s how I lived there for 12 years. Thinking of the next meal but in a completely different way. And Paris is so polluted that they have non-paying days in the tube so that people don’t use their cars. A great contact with nature indeed. {I do like Paris, go there for work all the time but this is so up her butt it’s hilarious}.
Yeah I don’t understand where in Paris she gets to ”be in nature”. It’s a very polluted city and completely removed from nature, unless you count manicured parks (I don’t).
They all go on-and-on about how great/better/homier France* is, but as soon as they DIVORCE/separate/split, they are outta there and never a mention again. Johnny Depp, Natalie Portman, Scarlet Johansson, etc.
*While Paris is lovely, it just tickles me how it’s the bees’ knees — until it’s not.
Thing is how do you answer that kind of question? She should have been better prepared but when people want to know your opinion on a friend/colleague/acquaintance about how they sexually assaulted/raped other people and you had no idea that was going on, it’s pretty devastating to learn especially if you were close with that person. How do you reconcile who you thought a person was with who they actually are? To me it’s the equivalent of finding out someone you were once close to is actually a murderer. It’s not just the victims of these people who are affected. Family, friends, etc. are equally affected too with the revelations.
She should have just stopped at “I feel sorry for the victims and I am sorry to learn Kevin was not the person I thought he was” but it’s clear she’s confused and doesn’t know what to think. That’s how I read her statement.
Jesus. He didn’t hold shoplift or write bad checks – he sexually assaulted someone. And he has yet to take full responsibility for his actions. Stop being cavalier and acting like it is just as simple as him”reforming” himself.
This is the part I have a hard time with. Yes, these men did something horrible and something that needs to be called out. But how are we supposed to punish them? Should they have to go away and lose everything? I know this has been done to women in the industry for years but are we to impose the same fate or forgive and move on. We humans are all flawed and we learn through trial and error and deserve forgiveness and a chance to try again. I know there’s a lot of anger around this subject and it’s new to us. I just don’t think this is a situation where we force these people into exile for the rest of their lives.
$325 for a pair of “socially conscious” pajamas!!! Are you kidding me??
So basically she believes exposing an abuser is a “crime,” but the actual crimes he committed are not? She seems to feel disgusted that people wrote about his predatory ways more than the acts themselves.
Also, even if someone is capable of reforming, doesn’t mean we are under obligation to forgive and forget. There are still consequences, and if they’re mad about it, they should have thought of that before they chose to inflict pain onto others.
