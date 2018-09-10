Lady Gaga in Armani at the TIFF ‘A Star Is Born’ premiere: widow-chic or tedious?

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - A Star Is Born - Premiere

Lady Gaga brought the DRAMA to the Toronto International Film Festival last night. Gaga and Bradley Cooper went from Venice to TIFF to promote and premiere A Star Is Born. The promotion has quickly become The Gaga Show, as you can see in these photos. I sort of feel like… that’s the way it should be, though. That’s one of the big reasons why she was hired, so that during the promotion, she would wear big, dramatic looks and create all of this free advertising for the movie.

Gaga wore Armani Prive Fall 2018 to the TIFF premiere. No more feathers, which I understand – the TIFF red carpet is much less dramatic than Venice. So she went with a more goth-widow-chic look, complete with a veil which she “dramatically” pulled aside on the red carpet. The gown itself is velvet, which gives me hope that velvet will be big this winter. I could do without the tulle sleeves and the veil and the hat. But whatever, DRAMA.

Bradley Cooper and Gaga have gotten on the same page for the quotes they’ve given in interviews too – it’s all about how they had an “instant connection” and she was surprised that he had such a good singing voice and how much she respects him as an actor and director. The Oscar campaign has already started, so we’ll be hearing these quotes for the next five months.

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - A Star Is Born - Premiere

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - A Star Is Born - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

22 Responses to “Lady Gaga in Armani at the TIFF ‘A Star Is Born’ premiere: widow-chic or tedious?”

  1. Desolee says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I like it! Can’t wait to see this

    Reply
  2. Char says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:03 am

    At least we’ll have some fashion foward dresses from Gaga, not the boring stuff actresses tend to wear during Oscar runs.

    Reply
  3. Nola says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I love this so much.

    Reply
  4. Lee says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:07 am

    She is never boring on the red carpet!

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Ha, the headline cracked me up because tedious is the perfect word for her. Not a fan of the look.

    Reply
  6. TurkeyLurkey says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:13 am

    That hat reminds me of an old time stewardess hat, that and the veil and sleeves ruined the look IMO. Reminds me of Amal and the white gloves at the Globes, all it takes is one little thing to destroy the dress. But it will get everyone talking so I guess that is what they want.

    Reply
  7. Veronica S. says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:13 am

    She’s ridiculous. I love it.

    Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Sigh…this is the hazard of these long Oscar seasons. The movie sounds very good, I’ll likely see it eventually; but I’m already sick to death of their campaigning.

    If Oscars want to look at another reason for ratings dropping? The duration of campaigning! By March, who the hell cares?!?

    Reply
  9. Prissa says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I like the silhouette of the dress. Very Morticia Gomez lol

    Reply
  10. Tifzlan says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I loveeeeee the look but the Judy Garland Mega Fan in me will be so salty if this wins an Oscar because Judy’s ASIB definitely deserved it. I’ll still watch though, but man i’ll be SALT GALORE.

    Reply
  11. Joy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:26 am

    This is some straight up goth drama and I am HERE FOR IT

    Reply
  12. Jane says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:30 am

    She really needs to stop with the facial surgery. At this point every change just makes her look overly worked on and thus much older than she is.

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I bet he has a handy travel pack of wet wipes in his pocket.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I love it. The actual dress is beautiful and relatively simple – a well designed black velvet gown (reminds of Kate Middleton’s black velvet McQueen from 2011), but the veil and headpiece add some drama and “gaga” to the look. Amazing.

    Reply
  15. smcollins says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I kinda love it while I simultaneously roll my eyes at it. The Gaga Show is exactly what this promotion is going to be, banging us over the head with “A Star Is Born” not only being the title of the film (yeah, she’s already a Pop Star but now it’s time for her to be a Movie STAH!). It’s going to be so cringy and pretentious, but also fabulous and very entertaining.

    Reply
  16. Jeanine says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I know she’s dressed for the red carpet… but do you think it coincide with the film if she was fresh face and classically done?

    Less theatrics and showcasing her beauty

    Reply
  17. Aerohead21 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Widow chic should never be a thing! However when she uses the veil as a cape it’s really flattering on her.

    Reply
  18. Midigo says:
    September 10, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I met her twice here in Milan. I don’t care for her as a singer, however she is the kindest celebrity I’ve ever seen. She stops and signs autographs, She smiles and looks really approachable.

    Reply

