Nike’s gamble with Colin Kaepernick has paid off with surging sales

Last week, Nike announced that Colin Kaepernick is the face of their 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign. The tagline on Kaepernick’s ad is: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” Morons and racists decided to burn their Nike gear in protest of… Kaepernick, or perhaps in having conversations about police violence towards communities of color. Other people noted that Nike was making more of a strategic business decision rather than a profile in courage towards Kaepernick and football-player protests. Even if Nike had all of the right, woke intentions – which hahaha of course they didn’t – the effect is the same, and Nike sales went up.

Nike’s sales have gone up amid a backlash over the 30th-anniversary “Just Do It” campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, the football player who started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016. The brand’s sales increased 31 percent from Sunday through Tuesday over Labor Day, according to Edison Trends. During Labor Day 2017, sales increased 17 percent, the company reported.

What’s weird is that before this issue with Nike, I’d only really noticed how many men at my gym wear Under Armour gear. Now I can’t stop seeing how many men and women wear Nike. Do I think that wearing Nike is a political act at this point? No. Do I think that all Nike-wearers are doing it to support Kaepernick? No. But some of them are, and some people are making a point to buy and wear more Nike gear. And that’s good enough for me.

Do you need to cry today? Let’s watch that Nike ad again.

One more thing: just a reminder that stupid people are stupid.

Just confirmed this is real. The City of Kenner, Louisiana just banned all purchases of Nike in their parks and recreation department. Foolish. pic.twitter.com/bJsRMqaiZ4 — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 9, 2018

