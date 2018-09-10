Nike’s gamble with Colin Kaepernick has paid off with surging sales

Last week, Nike announced that Colin Kaepernick is the face of their 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign. The tagline on Kaepernick’s ad is: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” Morons and racists decided to burn their Nike gear in protest of… Kaepernick, or perhaps in having conversations about police violence towards communities of color. Other people noted that Nike was making more of a strategic business decision rather than a profile in courage towards Kaepernick and football-player protests. Even if Nike had all of the right, woke intentions – which hahaha of course they didn’t – the effect is the same, and Nike sales went up.
Nike’s sales have gone up amid a backlash over the 30th-anniversary “Just Do It” campaign starring Colin Kaepernick, the football player who started the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016.
The brand’s sales increased 31 percent from Sunday through Tuesday over Labor Day, according to Edison Trends. During Labor Day 2017, sales increased 17 percent, the company reported.
What’s weird is that before this issue with Nike, I’d only really noticed how many men at my gym wear Under Armour gear. Now I can’t stop seeing how many men and women wear Nike. Do I think that wearing Nike is a political act at this point? No. Do I think that all Nike-wearers are doing it to support Kaepernick? No. But some of them are, and some people are making a point to buy and wear more Nike gear. And that’s good enough for me.
Do you need to cry today? Let’s watch that Nike ad again.
One more thing: just a reminder that stupid people are stupid.
Just confirmed this is real.
The City of Kenner, Louisiana just banned all purchases of Nike in their parks and recreation department.
Was there ever any doubt? Nike is not simply a shoe and apparel company. They are a tech company as well, and did their research first!
And Phil Knight is going to donate a big chunk of those profits to the GOP, just like he’s done in the past. It was a win/win for him either way.
That’s why Trump shut up about NIKE and their ad last week. He mentioned the amount of rent they pay and then said, “they give me a lot of money” There were local articles about him still doing business while president, but I bet it was P. Knight’s donations he was referring to.
Nonetheless, I am glad it was successful for Colin’s sake.
He was referring to the Nike store that was in one of his NYC buildings. Except that store is closed because he can’t get anything right.
Really? Boy this is a real downer. I was so excited about my new nikes coming, and now I am hearing that womp womp womp music.
Me too Darla!!!!!
:’(
I was going to say that also. This was 100% a calculated marketing move, nothing to do with values or principles or taking a risk. Knight has JUST made a million dollar donation to the GOP candidate for governor in Oregon. So please temper your purchasing enthusiasm.
Yes Grabby. Nike as a Corp. is problematic in many ways. But this is a great ad, no matter the reason they made it. My kids wear Nike for sports and Addis as street wear. I think a lot of kids are the same, at least in my area.
Well, I am not too picky about my gym shoes. But I did get myself a pair of custom Nikes this weekend, online. I can’t wait till they get here! I didn’t realize you could design your own online. And yes, I did it as a political act.
I’ve become a Nike convert. I used to live in Adidas. But Nike is now carrying plus size stuff – I’m on the cusp of straight sizes and plus sizes because of my chest and butt – so I have more options there and can decide on the sized based on the specific fit easier.
It’s about time for me to buy a new pair of sneakers, and I’m making sure they’re Nike. And I could use a new hoodie too, so another purchase.
I looove the idea of the custom shoes too. But I’m terrible at narrowing down my decisions, so I’ll probably stick to black and white for now haha.
Thanks for the tip about the plus sizes. I have a butt too and it’s hard to find quality workout clothes.
I live in a red state and my gym plays Fox News all the time. I bought 2 shirts with large swooshes on them and 1 that says “Just Do It” in enormous letters. Can’t wait to make people mad at the gym.
They keep bleating about the 2% share price drop but ‘forget’ that Adidas also suffered a 2% share price drop as well on the same day. Analysts all said it was expected.
I had to pick up socks this weekend, and I made a point to buy nike.
My 75-year old neighbor took a public bus 15 miles to Nike Town to buy herself 2 pairs of shoes just to support Nike and Kaepernick. She wanted to tell Nike employees in person how much the ad meant to her. Boss.
That’s awesome!
As mentioned before, I got my shoes on Friday and was all pumped for a run, only to find the shoes fit a bit too small. I brought them into the store, hoping to swap them out but they didn’t have the shoe in stock (they had Pegasus 34, not 35). So, back to waiting I go. The short time I wore them, they were comfortable as heck! Far better than the New Balance I’d been wearing for running.
My husband absolutely loved his Nike runners too. In fact, I stole wearing his while just walking around the house because they were very well cushioned.
As an aside, the store was super busy while I was there. Nike is not suffering any hardships from the ad.
I hate that Nike’s running shoes don’t fit me right because I’d love to send some money their way right now.
Also hey Kenner, classy brah! You’ve made the national news and it’s not a good look for you.
thank you for embedding the whole add. I feel like I need to watch it. Every day. With my kids.
I live in the City of New Orleans, in Orleans Parish (we have Parishes instead of Counties in Louisiana, part of our French heritage).
New Orleans is a liberal place in the middle of a vast racist wasteland.
Jefferson Parish, in which Kenner sits, is a racist, white flight suburb of New Orleans.
In the late 1980s when I was in high school in northern Virginia, there was national news that Louisiana had elected a klansman, (actually, a “grand dragon, or grand wizard or some kind of racist, ridiculous leader of the klan) to the state senate. I assumed this vote came from some rural, backwoods, deliverance kind of place.
Nope. Jefferson Parish. In the 1980s Jefferson Parish (a hellaciously gerrymandered political district stretching from just west of New Orleans down to the Gulf of Mexico) elected David Duke to the state senate.
Their racism continues to this day, spanning generations like a defective gene.
It is gross. It is vile. It is Louisiana.
I am embarrassed by Kenner’s racist figurehead, and those that support him.
On the bright side, how great is it that THIS is the message and it knocked it out of the park. There may be all kinds of hidden agendas, but this ad is another step in the path to to positive, permanent change because so many people bought Nike BECAUSE of this message. At least that is what I am telling myself when it all gets to be too much.
I purposefully wore my Nike gear to the gym Friday. I’m a middle aged white lady and I’m gonna rock the heck out of all my Nike gear and I DARE anyone to say anything to me about it.
So disappointed in Colin. I totally understand why Nike used him to make money. I think it was obvious why they did what they did. However for someone like him who is into social justice I’m very surprised that he would front for a company that basically use a slave labour to make the shoes that we buy here. I just can’t buy products that I know someone was treated poorly to make them for me. It really bugs me that these big companies do stuff like this purposely to make it look like they are into activism when in reality they actively push people into poverty and horrible situations in other countries.
