How many Oscar nominations will Bradley Cooper get for ‘A Star Is Born’?

Here are some more photos of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga promoting A Star Is Born at the Venice Film Festival last week. Get comfortable with seeing Gaga and B-Coop look awkward as they hold hands, because we’ll be seeing a lot of them in the months to come. The reviews out of Venice are really good, and of course everyone is already saying that Venice is just the first step in a massive Oscar campaign. Just how massive? Variety did a piece on how this year’s field is relatively weak, so much so that if A Star Is Born plays its cards right, the film could easily end up with like nine Oscar nominations (I’m editing this story):
Bradley Cooper both puts a fresh spin on a decades-old movie staple and transcends its very place in cinema history by fixing the story, turning a classic role, finally, into a tragic figure you actually care about. For that and many more reasons (like a field that isn’t as competitive as usual), the lead actor Oscar race might be over and done with. Cooper is that good as the kind-hearted but haunted Jackson Maine, and the screenplay — from Cooper, Will Fetters, and Oscar winner Eric Roth — finely tunes his story.
Lady Gaga…is, of course, sensational in her first starring role — an absolute natural. And when her version of the discovered talent, here called Ally, first steps onto a stage early in the film to perform one of her own songs for the first time — already a highlight from its positioning in the trailer alone — I’ve rarely seen so arresting a moment in cinema.
Cooper’s crew, across the board, nailed this project. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s work, particularly in capturing the intimacy of performance numbers, is such a remove from the kind of high-gloss work you might expect from a studio production such as this. Jay Cassidy’s editing moves the story more swiftly… High marks, too, go to the sound mix and editing of the aural elements, courtesy of Oscar-winning talents like Michael Minkler and Alan Robert Murray (Cooper tapping pal Clint Eastwood’s regular).
Including best picture and director, where are we now? Nine nominations? Let’s push a little more… The costume design deserves a mention for Ally’s metamorphosis in the film to a full-blown pop sensation. Sam Elliott’s supporting performance as Jackson’s much older brother (it’s explained), meanwhile, was a big source of the emotion for me, particularly in one moment that so tenderly captured the stifled affection between the two men. Those are on the table as well. And we haven’t even talked about the songs. Expect the enforced maximum of two nominations, assuming Warner Bros. decides to promote as many; often studios will opt to consolidate their campaign power behind just one track for films like this that have an array of possibilities.
So. Yes. “A Star Is Born” (2018) is an across-the-board Oscar contender. More than that, and assuming this is even still possible in the modern era, it has the muscle to achieve what only three films in movie history ever have: Win all five major Academy Awards (picture, director, actor, actress, and screenplay). It’s that kind of accomplishment, and even more, it makes you realize what this well-worn, Oscar-winning material was capable of all along.
Variety also points out that Bradley Cooper has songwriting credits on a few of the songs, and at least one of those could end up with a nomination, which means that he could end up with five Oscar nominations in total – director, actor, songwriter, screenplay, producer. Are you already over this conversation? Because I am. Maybe that’s because I’ve never been a huge believer in Bradley Cooper as an actor – I’m willing to give this film a chance, of course, but I’m actually expecting Bradley to be a bit self-indulgent as a director, considering he was “directing himself” in a role that aims to be Oscar-bait. I generally find him to be the worst part of every one of his films, so we’ll see.
Also: in Vulture’s recap of what went down at the Venice Film Festival, they had a little sidenote which was basically “there’s a rumor going around the festival that Gaga and Bradley barely even speak to each other,” as in they’re just doing performative lovey-dovey crap on the red carpet and they really can’t stand each other. That sidenote was edited out of Vulture’s piece hours later. Interesting, right? Something to keep our eye on in the months to come.
Can you get writing credit for rewritting a movie that’s been done 3x before and not changing anything?
I bet it does as well as LaLaLand because ok movies about relationships that can’t survive the industry apparently get all the awards
Came to say the same thing. Remakes, gender swap, twenty sequels…give some awards to a movie with some originality
Someone wrote the other day that this was going to be this year’s La La Land and I suspect it too.
Even the Guardian loved it (as they did La La Bland)!
I hope it gets all the nominations and wins nothing.
Lady Gaga is beautiful and her voice is amazing.
Bad use of fillers and wigs. Good voice, but overrated.
Debbie Downer: Scene One. 🎬
So if she doesn’t look like a Victoria’s Secret model and sing like Whitney Houston, she should just quit and go home? Man, If people had this high of standards for POTUS, we wouldn’t have Cheeto.
I’m over this because I don’t get why everyone is so into a remake. But, I’m a film snob so what do I know…
Right there in the corner of the movie (and book) snobs with ya.
Let’s get some popcorn and call it a year.
Coming from a theater background, remakes make total sense to me. Theater is built on new interpretations of old shows. You can have the same script, and 200 different theater companies will all give you something different and possibly worthwhile. Even many new shows are built on premises of classic storytelling. How you tell a story is so important.
@Tiffany:) Yes, let’s compare A Star is Born to Chekov, and scenography to remakes.
You are trying to be snarky, but it just comes across as ignorant to me. New interpretations include Chekov, yes, but it isn’t a process that is limited to classics.
You come across as disingenuous because the processes are not the same. You can even argue that there are only 5 narrative structures in the universe and all storytelling corresponds to one of those and that everything is a remake of the Illiad and the Odyssey. However, Hollywood remakes are not made in the same spirit than any play. It’s usually an opportunistic and lazy appropriation of a tired trope wit a gender reversal / or a different geographic context to turn it palatable to whatever trend is going on.
Sorry if I sounded snarky. I just find your comment is a potential great chat but not in this context – for me.
I disagree that the processes are not the same. Theaters also pay attention to box office, so there is always a balance between luring asses into seats with something they are familiar with, and the artistic goal of creating something with new eyes. The priorities of the money people and creative people do battle in theater AND in film. Reducing that to “scenography” is just touching on such a small aspect of the creative process, it makes me question where you are coming from.
Just as with theater, new film interpretations impact everything from casting, costumes, set, and in this case, the dialogue, new music and the musical genres of the characters. Based on reviews, it seems this interpretation of the same story is giving people all kinds of new feelings. That’s appears to be a successful reinvention from my perspective, but I will have to see the film to have my own take.
I totally agree that there are a limited number of narrative structures, that is exactly what I am talking about. I disagree that Hollywood remakes are that different from a play, however. HOW is more important than WHAT when it comes to storytelling.
Add me to the movie snob list. From everything I’ve read, it’s a step by step remake, just modernized. Not about to shriek over copied mediocrity and it will honestly feel like cheating if it sweeps the Oscars.
So so sick of this movie and them. Yeah, I can believe they can’t stand each other because I can’t stand them either. Their interactions certainly come across as forced and fake. Not seeing it, wish it would come out and go away already.
I loved him in Silver Linings Playbook
SAME.
He was awesome. I love that movie!
I have absolutely no desire to see this film.
SAME.
Right, never cared for it the first few times
I do, but I really only care to see it for Gaga’s role. Could care less about BCoop.
I don’t care if something is a remake or wholly original, as long as it’s well done. I’d watch this.
I still remember him as the geeky friend on Alias. I loved that show before it went off the rails.
I remember him from a cameo on Sex and the City.
Me, too. He looked like an ostrich.
Me too!
I’m not super interested in Bradley Cooper in general, but I’m sure Gaga will be nominated (which is why she really should’ve gone with her given name for this film, not her stage name, ugh). And based on the reviews, rightfully so.
This year’s Oscar field is anything but weak. ‘Widows’, ‘The Favourite’, ‘Roma’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’, and those are only the more popular-to-artsy-non-baity ones. Then we have ‘Black Panther’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’, ‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ among the critically beloved smash hits. And among the more beauty, conventional prestige there’s ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, ‘On the Basis of Sex’ and so on. Variety has a tendency to ride on hype trains, but it’s almost like they’re letting ASIB’s team write the press releases.
I agree.
Hopefully, not a single one.
I wonder who worked so hard to make him become a “star”.
I wonder too. He’s just, meh.
This has just started and I’m already sick of their red carpet little performances for the cameras.
I wasn’t interested in this movie because of the trailer — it felt so flat and moribund. I think they should have made the main focus on Lady Gaga’s character instead. But I wasn’t surprised to see that Cooper directed, though, because that explains the trailer’s focus on his boring character. Despite the good reviews, I’ll probably skip this.
I watched the premiere at tiff on Sunday and it was excellent. I was not a fan of Cooper before but I have to say I am now. And Gaga was perfect in the role. She got a standing ovation and she was in tears. They did a Q&A afterwards and it seems like her and Bradley had a lot of admiration for each other.
B.Coop has had a raging hard on for Oscar glory, for years. Looks like he might finally score.
