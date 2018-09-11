Jon Voight wept when talking about how Donald Trump is amazing for America

Jon Voight is a right-wing nutter. People always seem to forget that when they try to throw it in Angelina Jolie’s face that she has a strained-to-non-existent relationship with her dad. Her father is a Trump supporter, so much so that he actually weeps when talking about Trump’s greatness, I sh-t you not. Voight loathed Barack Obama with every fiber of his being, just as Voight despises all Democrats and thinks they’re pulling lies out of thin air to discredit Donald Trump. Voight chatted with Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin show on Sunday and these video clips are a trip. A very scary trip, wherein we can see the heart of Trump supporters: ignorant, vile and delusional.

The clip where he cries about Trump actually upsets me more than the part where he claims, “He is one-by-one picking out the stuff of the weeds, and they are the weeds, and this is their dying breath they have to stop him right now. So that’s what they do, conjuring lies and slanders.” I somewhat understand the delusional see-no-evil Republicans who merely have their blinders on because they agree with Trump about most things and they’re using this vile man for their own purposes. It’s awful but I understand it logically, the transactional nature of why most Republicans still support Trump. What I don’t understand is how anyone can be a true-believer at this point. I don’t understand the people like Voight, who actually WEEP because they’re so moved by Trump’s unhinged leadership of this country.