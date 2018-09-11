Jon Voight wept when talking about how Donald Trump is amazing for America

'Ray Donovan' For Your Consideration event

Jon Voight is a right-wing nutter. People always seem to forget that when they try to throw it in Angelina Jolie’s face that she has a strained-to-non-existent relationship with her dad. Her father is a Trump supporter, so much so that he actually weeps when talking about Trump’s greatness, I sh-t you not. Voight loathed Barack Obama with every fiber of his being, just as Voight despises all Democrats and thinks they’re pulling lies out of thin air to discredit Donald Trump. Voight chatted with Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin show on Sunday and these video clips are a trip. A very scary trip, wherein we can see the heart of Trump supporters: ignorant, vile and delusional.

The clip where he cries about Trump actually upsets me more than the part where he claims, “He is one-by-one picking out the stuff of the weeds, and they are the weeds, and this is their dying breath they have to stop him right now. So that’s what they do, conjuring lies and slanders.” I somewhat understand the delusional see-no-evil Republicans who merely have their blinders on because they agree with Trump about most things and they’re using this vile man for their own purposes. It’s awful but I understand it logically, the transactional nature of why most Republicans still support Trump. What I don’t understand is how anyone can be a true-believer at this point. I don’t understand the people like Voight, who actually WEEP because they’re so moved by Trump’s unhinged leadership of this country.

'Ray Donovan' For Your Consideration event

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Jon Voight wept when talking about how Donald Trump is amazing for America”

  1. Sara says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I mean he really is a piece of work isn’t he?. I can see why Angelina keeps her distance with him.

    Reply
  2. Laughysaphy says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:50 am

    WTF did I just watch?! Wtf?!

    Reply
  3. SilverUnicorn says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Good. Grief.

    *fades away whilst facepalming into oblivion*

    Reply
  4. Rocky says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I just cannot wrap my head around this. Why Trump? Of all the Republicans leaders they could have gotten all cult like about why trump?

    Reply
    • Brandy Alexander says:
      September 11, 2018 at 11:27 am

      Just speaking for the crazies in my family – the seem to have been avid viewers of The Apprentice, and I think that’s what got them. They loved seeing him on tv, they loved all the music shout outs he used to get because he had money. He had such a big name in pop culture, that they just gravitated to him, even while failing to see he represents everything they claim to hate in celeb culture, big business etc. They think he is the most amazing business man to ever business, and he can fix the country by running it as a business. I don’t even try to argue with them anymore, it’s not worth my sanity.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 11, 2018 at 11:33 am

      Because he is openly racist like how they want to be.

      Reply
      • Snappyfish says:
        September 11, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        This. The racist, bigoted xenophobic masses now know they are no longer alone. I have cut off all who continue to support Trump at this point. It truly is country or Trump.

        As for Voight I always knew he was bad just not this delusional. IQ45 is all about himself

  5. Mamunia says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:56 am

    He’s Batshit crazy.

    Reply
  6. Cee says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I can’t believe this man spawned someone like Angelina Jolie.

    Reply
  7. Mel M says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Sadly I think my parents, especially my father is the same. Still a believer like Voight and not just to push an agenda. He only watches Fox News or listens to Hannity or Limbaugh so he gets reinforcement and ideas planted in his head that Trump is a mere victim of the evil left. I haven’t talked politics with my parents since before the election and I used to regularly. I’ve made it clear I don’t want to hear anything they have to say about trump but I’m not sure they know to what extent I hate the man and everyone around him. And no I can’t just cut off my parents because they are my parents and I won’t let Donald Trump do that to my family. My father is not evil like him and the GOP but I believe all of this stems from hating the Clintons so much and voting for anyone but her and it has grown from there. Honestly I don’t think they have any idea of the extent of evil this man is because although they do watch Fox they don’t pay that much attention. They get the cliff notes and go from there. Ignorance is bliss. It will be interesting to see what happens, if anything, when they come this weekend to watch my oldest daughter and they see a list of democrats running here in my state on the fridge.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I have some neighbors like this. It’s tears of White joy that the country is no longer being run by a Black man.

    Seriously, people like this need mental help. Immediately.

    Reply
  9. Darkladi says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Jon, you poor weak-minded b*tch

    Gee, why can’t actors stick to acting & stay out of politics 🙄 😉 see what I did there?

    Reply
  10. Juls says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I’m not as upset by the weeping as I am about this: Voight says that he loves that Trump is rich enough to fund his own campaign and not be beholden to donors. Let’s put aside the fact that this is a lie because Trump is owned by the Kochs, Mercers, and Putin. And focus instead on what he is actually saying : Only filthy rich people should run for office in order to counter campaign finance interference. This is what he is literally saying. How about we just take all money out of it completely, let anybody that meets agreed-upon qualifications to run for public office, and require that they all be given equal, free airtime to express their views. Why is this not the preference of everybody? Well, we know why, and it has NOTHING to do with what’s best for the people of this country. Capitalism at it’s finest, y’all.

    Reply
  11. Incredulous says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Mickey Donovan is a better person than Jon Voight. My brain hurts.

    Reply
  12. Sila says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Every in law in Eastern Oregon I have is a strong Trump supporter. Makes me cringe.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Fool.

    Reply
  14. Lala11_7 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:35 am

    So comforting when you see an actor you admired since you were a child…who have starred in some of the most vanguard movies regarding social issues…
    (Coming Home/Conrack/Midnight Cowboy) and to find out decades later that he’s nothing but a bitter, mean, ignorant racist deplorable human being….

    Reply
    • Catarina says:
      September 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      LaLa11-7: Jon used to be very much a leftist, and he even personally helped hide a group of leftist radicals called the “Weather Underground” (which my cousin was a member of) once the group accidentally set off a bomb in NYC, killing some people, and became fugitives wanted by the FBI. It’s shocking to me that he has changed this much, gone so far from one side of the political spectrum to the polar opposite one! Though overall the “Weather Underground” did not manage to change society, and are mainly known (when at all) for being social wanna-be revolutionaries who failed, and as criminals, they had a great deal of sympathy for civil rights activists like the Black Panthers and for women, and antipathy towards the police, and my cousin says that Jon had similar sympathies back then. How someone can completely alter their values, principles, morals and ideals so much during the course of one adulthood is alarming and astonishing to me. It makes me feel like he never did have much passion in the things he once supported (like caring for the poor, equality for all people, etc.) if he can now be weeping w joy over the “ethics” and actions of a demented, racist, misogynistic monster like 45.

      Reply
  15. OriginalLala says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I met my first Deplorables this weekend – I am Canadian and largely spend time with people who aren’t unhinged so I’ve been spared until now…and wow, I have no words. Racists, misogynists….made me so angry and sad because they seemed really sweet on the surface.

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I weep when I realize how many diehard Trumpsters are still out there, and how many I actually know. No matter how hard I try, I cannot understand how Trump still has any supporters. What are they thinking?!

    Reply
  17. Maria says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I weep when I remember that Trump is President.

    Reply
  18. girl_ninja says:
    September 11, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    What a horrible old man.

    Reply
  19. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 11, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    He’s freaking nuts. Completely insane & toxic. It makes me sad that Angelina & her brother lost their mom so early. They clearly adored her. One good thing about having a crap parent like Jon Voight – I’m sure it’s made Angelina utterly focused and motivated to always do right by her children.

    Reply
  20. Savvy B says:
    September 11, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    This man is a great actor &that’s awesome. However, he has proven himself a horrible parent and deplorable person.Frankly, no one cares what this old fart bag says about the President.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment