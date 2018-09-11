Robert Pattinson: ‘Twilight’ isn’t anyone’s guilty pleasure, it’s just a pleasure

Embed from Getty Images

Do we praise Robert Pattinson enough for making a point of working with female directors? He does, you know. Most actors can go decades without ever working with a woman in the director’s chair, but Rob averages one female-directed film a year almost. Rob is in Toronto right now to promote his latest film, High Life, at TIFF. High Life is sort of sci-fi, in that it takes place in outerspace and there are space suits involved. But according to this Guardian review, it’s more like a quiet, unsettling drama about space sex and what it means to be human. It was directed by Claire Denis.

Meanwhile, even when he’s in TIFF to promote an art film about space sex, Rob still has to talk about Twilight. He’s still pretty funny:

Erstwhile “Twilight” star and indie film darling Robert Pattinson says it feels like “not a day has passed” since he filmed the “Twilight” franchise. Pattinson, who stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T to talk about his new sci-fi film “High Life,” joked that he “stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies.” “Whenever anyone says [‘Twilight’]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” he said. Pattinson continued that he doesn’t feel that he made a conscious choice to switch from a massive franchise to more arthouse films: “It’s just the stuff that appeals to me.” He added that he doesn’t make choices flippantly. For “High Life,” Pattinson said it took him three years to get a meeting with director Claire Denis and then another four years passed with him attached to the film before shooting began. “Pretty much everything I’ve done are these massive processes…I’m just hoping that these things happen and there’s ton of circumstances that come into play.” When it comes to a “Twilight” reunion, Pattinson joked that “the amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!”

He’s quite obviously joking, but that hasn’t stopped Twihard-friendly sites from baiting the old-school Twihards that some kind of reunion might happen. It’s not going to happen. None of those actors care about Twilight anymore. Rob just wants to make his art films and so does Kristen Stewart. They are not secretly together. They are not having a baby together.

Also: I love his Dior ensemble. I also love that his hair is so long!

