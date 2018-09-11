Robert Pattinson: ‘Twilight’ isn’t anyone’s guilty pleasure, it’s just a pleasure

Do we praise Robert Pattinson enough for making a point of working with female directors? He does, you know. Most actors can go decades without ever working with a woman in the director’s chair, but Rob averages one female-directed film a year almost. Rob is in Toronto right now to promote his latest film, High Life, at TIFF. High Life is sort of sci-fi, in that it takes place in outerspace and there are space suits involved. But according to this Guardian review, it’s more like a quiet, unsettling drama about space sex and what it means to be human. It was directed by Claire Denis.

Meanwhile, even when he’s in TIFF to promote an art film about space sex, Rob still has to talk about Twilight. He’s still pretty funny:

Erstwhile “Twilight” star and indie film darling Robert Pattinson says it feels like “not a day has passed” since he filmed the “Twilight” franchise. Pattinson, who stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T to talk about his new sci-fi film “High Life,” joked that he “stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies.”

“Whenever anyone says [‘Twilight’]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” he said.

Pattinson continued that he doesn’t feel that he made a conscious choice to switch from a massive franchise to more arthouse films: “It’s just the stuff that appeals to me.” He added that he doesn’t make choices flippantly. For “High Life,” Pattinson said it took him three years to get a meeting with director Claire Denis and then another four years passed with him attached to the film before shooting began.

“Pretty much everything I’ve done are these massive processes…I’m just hoping that these things happen and there’s ton of circumstances that come into play.”

When it comes to a “Twilight” reunion, Pattinson joked that “the amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!”

[From Variety]

He’s quite obviously joking, but that hasn’t stopped Twihard-friendly sites from baiting the old-school Twihards that some kind of reunion might happen. It’s not going to happen. None of those actors care about Twilight anymore. Rob just wants to make his art films and so does Kristen Stewart. They are not secretly together. They are not having a baby together.

Also: I love his Dior ensemble. I also love that his hair is so long!

27 Responses to “Robert Pattinson: ‘Twilight’ isn’t anyone’s guilty pleasure, it’s just a pleasure”

  1. Tania says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:17 am

    My nieces visited for 6 weeks this summer (they’re 4 & 9) and they would constantly watch Twilight on their TV (it wasn’t hooked up to cable and they’d just watch shows on the kindle app).

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      September 11, 2018 at 7:43 am

      My 10 year old discovered one on tv this summer and then insisted on watching the rest immediately, lol. I always enjoyed them for what they are, an escape from reality like any other movie.

      I think Rob is pretty talented and funny, hopefully he’ll have a long successful career.

      Reply
  2. OSTONE says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Robert Pattinson is my not guilty pleasure. He is handsome, talented, self-deprecating and funny! I really like this guy!

    Reply
  3. Astrid says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I’m really enjoying his career and humor. “the amount of moisturizing” LOL

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    September 11, 2018 at 7:45 am

    “You say guilty I say pleasure” is gonna be my new catchphrase. For everything.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I like that he just embraces the role Twilight played in his life and career.

    Also, I like that he says its not a guilty pleasure. I don’t really feel guilty about things that I like. I don’t like the Twilight movies (SORRY ROB) but I did read the heck out of those books and in general I love YA fiction, and I don’t feel the least bit guilty over it lol.

    Reply
  6. Abby says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Ah he’s just adorable. I definitely watched, read and enjoyed Twilight in that era. Was not obsessed, but it was a cultural thing and I participated. I’m glad he’s so good-natured about it! That says a lot about him. I’m sure he’s sick of being asked about Twilight.

    Reply
  7. Anname says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:18 am

    He’s been my favorite for 10 years now, still the same quirky, sweet guy who just wants to make weird movies.

    I can’t say I’m in love with the new Kim Jones-Dior aesthetic here. Rob’s outfit makes me miss the Kris Van Assche era. Maybe it’s just the disheveled hair and too much scruff that makes it look worse.

    Reply
  8. Ryme says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I had such a huge tween crush on him when was Cedric Diggory. I’ve always enjoyed his humor when it comes his Twilight days. He can joke about it without being dismissive of the whole experience as some actors can be.

    Reply
  9. Ninks says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I’m really glad he said this. I work in a library and I find that people *WOMEN* constantly feel like they need to explain why they’re only borrowing ‘something light this time’ instead of the latest Booker Prize winner or whatever. I’ve never encountered a man who felt he needed to justify reading the latest James Patterson instead of something ‘heavy’ or ‘worthy’. And the amount of times that people have come back in to extend a loan on a book they’re struggling to get through instead of just leaving it back and getting something they’d actually enjoy reading. Who cares, if you like it, enjoy it.

    Reply
  10. RunnerMomLawyer says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:38 am

    It’s so nice to see a movie star not crap all over the teen dream role that made him/her famous. The fact is that Twilight gives him the name recognition and bank to take the roles he wants now. He just seems so nice.

    Reply
  11. Zoe says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:54 am

    He looks way hotter with longer hair.
    He broke up Soki Waterhouse already apparently it was just a fling he didn’t want a relationship.

    Reply
  12. launicaangelina says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I like the first Twilight movie and I read the books. My taste changing over the past few years and I’m craving lighter entertainment. I recently watched iZombie and Being Human and just started catching up on season two of The Good Place on Netflix.

    Reply
  13. Gingerbaby says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I love that risky outfit on him… he seems to wear classic suits most of the time but doesnt shy away from a challenge once in a while, I also adored his furry coat with short wide pants he wore at Berlinale last year, I live for those sartorial choices, lol

    Reply
  14. Courtney says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Still would.

    Reply
  15. Mara says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Yeah… I like quite a few of the people involved in the Twilight films but my god those films were dire.

    Reply
  16. Sophia says:
    September 11, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    One female directed film a year?

    I must have missed a bunch of his films because I have only know about twilight and high life.

    Reply
  17. Meg says:
    September 11, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    youtube has a great montage of him criticizing twilight even when he was promoting it. he was asked the films are wrapping up, fans are going to miss them, what about you? he responded, ‘you guys might miss them-’

    Reply
  18. susiecue says:
    September 11, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    He looks so good here!
    I heart Rob & always will!

    Reply

