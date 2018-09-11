Robert Pattinson: ‘Twilight’ isn’t anyone’s guilty pleasure, it’s just a pleasure

Do we praise Robert Pattinson enough for making a point of working with female directors? He does, you know. Most actors can go decades without ever working with a woman in the director’s chair, but Rob averages one female-directed film a year almost. Rob is in Toronto right now to promote his latest film, High Life, at TIFF. High Life is sort of sci-fi, in that it takes place in outerspace and there are space suits involved. But according to this Guardian review, it’s more like a quiet, unsettling drama about space sex and what it means to be human. It was directed by Claire Denis.
Meanwhile, even when he’s in TIFF to promote an art film about space sex, Rob still has to talk about Twilight. He’s still pretty funny:
Erstwhile “Twilight” star and indie film darling Robert Pattinson says it feels like “not a day has passed” since he filmed the “Twilight” franchise. Pattinson, who stopped by the Variety Studio presented by AT&T to talk about his new sci-fi film “High Life,” joked that he “stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies.”
“Whenever anyone says [‘Twilight’]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” he said.
Pattinson continued that he doesn’t feel that he made a conscious choice to switch from a massive franchise to more arthouse films: “It’s just the stuff that appeals to me.” He added that he doesn’t make choices flippantly. For “High Life,” Pattinson said it took him three years to get a meeting with director Claire Denis and then another four years passed with him attached to the film before shooting began.
“Pretty much everything I’ve done are these massive processes…I’m just hoping that these things happen and there’s ton of circumstances that come into play.”
When it comes to a “Twilight” reunion, Pattinson joked that “the amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready!”
He’s quite obviously joking, but that hasn’t stopped Twihard-friendly sites from baiting the old-school Twihards that some kind of reunion might happen. It’s not going to happen. None of those actors care about Twilight anymore. Rob just wants to make his art films and so does Kristen Stewart. They are not secretly together. They are not having a baby together.
Also: I love his Dior ensemble. I also love that his hair is so long!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
My nieces visited for 6 weeks this summer (they’re 4 & 9) and they would constantly watch Twilight on their TV (it wasn’t hooked up to cable and they’d just watch shows on the kindle app).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 10 year old discovered one on tv this summer and then insisted on watching the rest immediately, lol. I always enjoyed them for what they are, an escape from reality like any other movie.
I think Rob is pretty talented and funny, hopefully he’ll have a long successful career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robert Pattinson is my not guilty pleasure. He is handsome, talented, self-deprecating and funny! I really like this guy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I love him, always have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the clip of Pattinson saying this and it was even more charming to hear it said with his trademark humor.
I have a real soft spot for him because of his personality and have become a true fan because of his acting/film choices. I think the combination of these things will give him a long career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really enjoying his career and humor. “the amount of moisturizing” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? He could dismiss his Twilight years, but instead he embraces them with charm and humor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You say guilty I say pleasure” is gonna be my new catchphrase. For everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that he just embraces the role Twilight played in his life and career.
Also, I like that he says its not a guilty pleasure. I don’t really feel guilty about things that I like. I don’t like the Twilight movies (SORRY ROB) but I did read the heck out of those books and in general I love YA fiction, and I don’t feel the least bit guilty over it lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you may like the throne of glass series that Hulu bought the rights for and is producing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have read it and loved it but didn’t realize Hulu had bought the rights! Yay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah he’s just adorable. I definitely watched, read and enjoyed Twilight in that era. Was not obsessed, but it was a cultural thing and I participated. I’m glad he’s so good-natured about it! That says a lot about him. I’m sure he’s sick of being asked about Twilight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been my favorite for 10 years now, still the same quirky, sweet guy who just wants to make weird movies.
I can’t say I’m in love with the new Kim Jones-Dior aesthetic here. Rob’s outfit makes me miss the Kris Van Assche era. Maybe it’s just the disheveled hair and too much scruff that makes it look worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had such a huge tween crush on him when was Cedric Diggory. I’ve always enjoyed his humor when it comes his Twilight days. He can joke about it without being dismissive of the whole experience as some actors can be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really glad he said this. I work in a library and I find that people *WOMEN* constantly feel like they need to explain why they’re only borrowing ‘something light this time’ instead of the latest Booker Prize winner or whatever. I’ve never encountered a man who felt he needed to justify reading the latest James Patterson instead of something ‘heavy’ or ‘worthy’. And the amount of times that people have come back in to extend a loan on a book they’re struggling to get through instead of just leaving it back and getting something they’d actually enjoy reading. Who cares, if you like it, enjoy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so nice to see a movie star not crap all over the teen dream role that made him/her famous. The fact is that Twilight gives him the name recognition and bank to take the roles he wants now. He just seems so nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks way hotter with longer hair.
He broke up Soki Waterhouse already apparently it was just a fling he didn’t want a relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were together yesterday at Soho House in Toronto
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s tiff everyone is there.They were friends before that hook up so hanging out in the same group like they were before they hooked up doesn’t automatically mean it’s back on, although they could be still casually hooking up. Idk, He can do a lot better to be honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I ask, where are you seeing that they were together at Soho yesterday? I assumed their fun summer fling had wrapped up, but you never know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the first Twilight movie and I read the books. My taste changing over the past few years and I’m craving lighter entertainment. I recently watched iZombie and Being Human and just started catching up on season two of The Good Place on Netflix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that risky outfit on him… he seems to wear classic suits most of the time but doesnt shy away from a challenge once in a while, I also adored his furry coat with short wide pants he wore at Berlinale last year, I live for those sartorial choices, lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah… I like quite a few of the people involved in the Twilight films but my god those films were dire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One female directed film a year?
I must have missed a bunch of his films because I have only know about twilight and high life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
youtube has a great montage of him criticizing twilight even when he was promoting it. he was asked the films are wrapping up, fans are going to miss them, what about you? he responded, ‘you guys might miss them-’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks so good here!
I heart Rob & always will!
Report this comment as spam or abuse