Cardi B has ‘no remorse’ & would totally throw her shoe at Nicki Minaj again

As we discussed earlier, Nicki Minaj went off on her “Queen Radio” on Monday, talking all about Cardi B and the incident at the Bazaar ICONS event Friday night. There was a long-simmering beef between Cardi and Minaj, and Minaj has been itching to take the beef to the next level. Minaj is, in my opinion, less relevant these days and so she’s eager to get into a massive controversy with Cardi, who at this moment is much more popular than Nicki. To be clear, I know that both women have said and done some terrible things. The difference to me is that Cardi has spent most of past two years minding her business, and from where I sit, Minaj was poking the bear for months. Minaj got what she wanted – a huge confrontation with Cardi, and lots of attention. Minaj also has free rein to talk sh-t about Cardi all over the place now. Well, Cardi wants us to know that she wouldn’t change a thing about the ICONS throwdown.

Cardi B wouldn’t change a damn thing about her decision to attack Nicki Minaj — in fact, she’d even chuck her shoe again in that same situation … TMZ has learned. Sources close to Cardi tell us the “I Like It” MC feels zero remorse about her dustup with Nicki this weekend at a New York Fashion Week event. Our sources are adamant — Cardi was simply defending her daughter’s honor after hearing Nicki had been talking trash about her family … and she’d still sling her stiletto if she had to do it all over again. Cardi thinks Nicki has some nerve saying SHE needs an intervention, when Nicki is the one who incites people almost for sport. Nicki denied speaking ill about Cardi’s baby on Queen Radio. Cardi says that’s just a baldfaced lie. We should make clear that Cardi isn’t seeking Nicki out for another round — only that she would do the exact same thing she did last week if a similar situation presents itself in the future.

[From TMZ]

It feels a bit like Cardi and Nicki are playing from different sets of rules. Nicki is trying to get attention and reassert herself as the alpha of the music industry, but Nicki has shown time and time again that she’s a total coward when anyone calls her on her bulls–t. Cardi isn’t pretending anything – this is who she is, this is how she rolls. If you poke her enough times, she’s going to lose her temper and throw a shoe.