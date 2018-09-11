Cardi B has ‘no remorse’ & would totally throw her shoe at Nicki Minaj again

As we discussed earlier, Nicki Minaj went off on her “Queen Radio” on Monday, talking all about Cardi B and the incident at the Bazaar ICONS event Friday night. There was a long-simmering beef between Cardi and Minaj, and Minaj has been itching to take the beef to the next level. Minaj is, in my opinion, less relevant these days and so she’s eager to get into a massive controversy with Cardi, who at this moment is much more popular than Nicki. To be clear, I know that both women have said and done some terrible things. The difference to me is that Cardi has spent most of past two years minding her business, and from where I sit, Minaj was poking the bear for months. Minaj got what she wanted – a huge confrontation with Cardi, and lots of attention. Minaj also has free rein to talk sh-t about Cardi all over the place now. Well, Cardi wants us to know that she wouldn’t change a thing about the ICONS throwdown.
Cardi B wouldn’t change a damn thing about her decision to attack Nicki Minaj — in fact, she’d even chuck her shoe again in that same situation … TMZ has learned. Sources close to Cardi tell us the “I Like It” MC feels zero remorse about her dustup with Nicki this weekend at a New York Fashion Week event. Our sources are adamant — Cardi was simply defending her daughter’s honor after hearing Nicki had been talking trash about her family … and she’d still sling her stiletto if she had to do it all over again.
Cardi thinks Nicki has some nerve saying SHE needs an intervention, when Nicki is the one who incites people almost for sport. Nicki denied speaking ill about Cardi’s baby on Queen Radio. Cardi says that’s just a baldfaced lie. We should make clear that Cardi isn’t seeking Nicki out for another round — only that she would do the exact same thing she did last week if a similar situation presents itself in the future.
It feels a bit like Cardi and Nicki are playing from different sets of rules. Nicki is trying to get attention and reassert herself as the alpha of the music industry, but Nicki has shown time and time again that she’s a total coward when anyone calls her on her bulls–t. Cardi isn’t pretending anything – this is who she is, this is how she rolls. If you poke her enough times, she’s going to lose her temper and throw a shoe.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Cardi if you need more shoes to throw at Nicki hit me up
Me too…and I wear a size 12!!!!!!
OMG me too! As do my daughter and my sister!
Hahahahaha
I was thinking the same.
Ha ha.
I think a Mariah Carey style Who? I Don’t Know Who That Is would be sufficient. Cardi should have just played that WHO? card all along. Everybody knows that being ignored is Nicki’s kryptonite.
Sooo right on here!
Agreed. I wish she had handled the situation without resorting to violence- and her man’s cheating as well.
Nicki got what she wanted, which was free publicity for her album and getting people to talk about her.
I am a grown ass woman and I love Cardi B so much! She made a mistake and should not have been violent… she has serious anger management issues. But I can’t help enjoying her authenticity and personality. I could totally see myself eating at her lunch table in HS. She’s a cool b!
Enough with this anger management issues when speaking about women! Women should be allowed to react as they see fit without others being judgemental.
I would have thrown my whole shoe collection to Nicky Minay!!
I wasn’t speaking of her anger management issues as anything to do with women… it’s clear she has a temper and needs to learn how to effectively deal with those feelings in a productive way like anyone (man or woman) who has a short fuse! I happen to like her and understand where she is coming from only because I deal with the same… I agree about Nicki Minaj being a pain but it does not help a situation to get physical… I mean inciting physical violence is wrong!
Anger is healthy at a certain degree. Expecting to contain it all the time isn’t feasible or healthy, depending on situation.
Inciting violence against others? Well no, but the sacks in my gym have seen several punches of mine
P.S. I have a temper too and managed to express it when needed, or contained it when counter producing. I’ve shut down a few debates during the last years.
No. When a person resorts to violence you can and should speak about anger management issues period. Violence is never okay, and this whole narrative that violence coming from women is somehow different than regular violence is harmful. Now, if you were to come to me with concerns about how women are told to “calm down” when they are showing emotions or how the “angry, unstable woman”-argument is used to silence and demean women I am right there behind you, calling for change. But that was not what you did here.
@ Tobbs
I agree totally. And that’s coming from someone with a short fuse as well. I’m all for verbal sparring….no matter how smart mouthed either side gets, no irreversible harm can come of it.
Violence though? I just think it’s never, ever excusable. It’s very easy to cause irreversible damage when you lash out physically; the prisons are jam packed with men and women who lost control for a few seconds and will now live out the rest of their lives there.
I can’t stand Nicki Minaj and don’t really know much about Cardi B, but as far as I’m concerned, she’s in the wrong here and should never be invited anywhere in polite society ever again.
As much as I’m for Cardi, I will say she is being used straight up. The only person who gets Nicki any ink lately is Cardi. She’s been poking and prodding for a long time. Not that Cardi shouldn’t respond because she’s well expected to when this dumb bum trying to malign her and her child. But man …Nicki need to issue Cardi a check for her best album PR at this point.
Also, anyone catch that she threatened Cardi life on air yesterday? And compared to a child molester to Drake?
Everyone need to distance themselves from Nicki. She flailing and this her last stand.
Threatened her life? You mean the whole (paraphrasing) “if Cardi puts her hands on the wrong person, she could die” thing? Ugh. Did Nikki forget that Cardi is an ACTUAL gang member? It was not the smartest thing for her to say.
Nicki is feeling the pressure now that cardi is around,& it turns out she’s met her match.I’ll never forget how she was acting all tough & grown to “lil ol Miley Cyrus”,& now she’s a “victim”?Gimme a break Nicki!
That whole thing pissed me off. Not that I’m a Taylor stan (I listen to her music but she infuriates me often), but Nicki’s original tweet was TOTALLY a slap at Taylor’s music video because Taylor’s video was the only one that matched what she tweeted. And again, it was Nicki acting out because she didn’t get nominated/noticed/given attention for something. Then when Taylor called her out, she twisted it like OH NOOOOO that’s not what I was talking about at all, and made it look like she was the magnanimous one by sharing the stage with Taylor. Which just brought her press and attention. And then she snapped at Miley to make herself look tough. So lame.
Cardi B gets away with do much I do not understand. Is it because people expect her to be this way that they find her actions cute? She’s mad about an Instagram post regarding her parenting skill yet she has no problem talking crap about other people’s dead kids shes a hypocrite. People have no.problem calling out Nicki when her butt is crazy and I lost all respect for her when she supported her rapist brother but Cardi is no better and had it been Nicki throwing her show in a public setting like that I’m sure the reactions would be diffrent
Doesn’t Cardi send mend to beat up strippers because her boyfriend can’t keep it in his pants?
Nicki‘s been cancelled years ago.
Oh, these two. Stop it.
Only time will time if Cardi will still be around in five to ten years. Personally, I think she’s a flash in the pan and I don’t foresee her having a long illustrious career. But I do wish she would grow up. She’s a mom now. You’re being invited to parties at NYFW; they don’t invite you to throw shoes and act a fool.
but she is being invited to those parties because she reached this level thanks to where she’s from and the culture of, yes, urban dialect, cursing, shoe throwing and standing up for yourself! it’s standard hipocrisy at work here. she is being authentic. Minaj claims she’s the same, but she isn’t, she’s much more sinister, according to recent accusations of trying to get others blacklisted, for provocing then hiding behind a wall of bodyguards, being hostile to other women in the industry and so on.
And there’s a difference between using the thing that got you to your advantage, and not being able to use any sort of judgement. Nobody is saying she can’t use her urban dialect, nobody is saying she can’t stand up for herself. She could have thrown plenty of verbal shade Nicki’s way – and not caused the same kind of a scene. There’s no excuse for her taking things to a physical level over some freaking social media posts. That’s insane. That’s not what you do AT WORK. I’ve been dealing with a bunch of sexist asshats at work (management is getting involved) – do you think it’d EVER fly if I decided to start hurling objects at them and trying to fight them? The fact that she can’t manage to leverage enough good judgement not to do that doesn’t reflect well on her – parenting skills included. Regardless of how ‘authentic’ she is, she’s stooped too low. As soon as you’re acting like she did, you’re losing. We’re constantly telling kids that violence isn’t the answer, that you can’t lay your hands on people – but I’ve seen a disturbing amount of people thinking this is funny.
Cardi B has a long history of disrespecting dark skin black women and gays so she is not any better than nicki.
Thank you! It’s particularly annoying seeing dark skinned women defend her.
Stop endorsing a violent idiot.
in world of rap music-not industry, this just proves that Minaj is fake. Remy Ma stated this in Shether, Cardi just proved it.
Minaj brand is all about tough from the street, but with all the things Remy and Cardi accused her of, and considering her reaction, it rings false.
lainey at Laineygossip made a great analysis of all this, especially regarding classism (sp?) and all those “why is Cardi so ghetto at a bigwig event, how pearl clutchy” and I totally agree with her.
I don’t understand this narrative……if I’m rich enough to afford to pay a small army of bodyguards, why on earth would I jump in front of them to face off some crazy woman and then get punched, bitten and scratched to smithereens?
Lol…I don’t think so.
That’s *precisely* what the wall of bodyguards are for. If I even broke a nail in the fracas, you better believe I would go on a massive firing spree.
This reminds me of Solange and the elevator “incident”… No matter the reasons you give yourself, you shouldn’t assault anyone. The whole “protecting my baby’s honor” thing is BS; by the time that kid knows how to read or surf the internet, both of them will have become irrelevant, the baby doesn’t care about Minaj, she just want her mum around. Cardi shouldn’t feed the troll.
If Cardi wants the best for her kid, she has to stop throwing violent tantrums, because that’s how her kid will end up in foster care.
LOL her kid is not going to end in foster care because she threw a shoe at Minaj. Calm down.
TBH if I were in that close of quarters with my brother-in-law who I just found out cheated and was about to embarrass my sister in front of the world I prob would have thrown hands too. And I’ve only ever been in a physical fight (if you could call it that lol) with my sister.
Offcourse she will throw a shoe
God forbid these weirdos learn to grow up and control their impulses.
I don’t listen to either of these girls but I read an article yesterday and I’m on cardi b’s side. Only because I guess Nicki bullies a lot of up and coming rappers/artists and it was starting to mess with cardi working with people in the business. No one has stood up to Nicki and I’m glad cardi has. Nicki knows she has a time limit on her career and she is doing everything she can to be relevant.
Nicki-if you want to be a shit stirrer be prepared for the shit.
You can tell this is a Cardi B fan site. No one points all any of the bad that Cardi did but brings up old stuff on Nicki….. like someone said above Cardi B is only here for a few
Throwing a shoe was so immature. That shoe could have hit ANYONE. Does Cardi not care about assault charges?
