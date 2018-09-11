Nicki Minaj calls the Cardi B incident ‘so mortifying & so humiliating’

Yeah, I still don’t really want to get too involved with this Cardi B-Nicki Minaj beef. I was pretty clear in repeatedly saying that I don’t want to do minute-by-minute Beef Watch on these two, because most of it would just be a series of censored bleeps anyway. But everything came to a head at the Bazaar ICONS event on Friday night and shoes were thrown and Cardi had her ass out and wouldn’t you know, Nicki Minaj is all talk?
Reportedly, someone said something and it likely involved Minaj saying something about Cardi’s parenting of baby Kulture. Maybe. But to be clear, there was a lot building up to what happened on Friday. What I do know is that Cardi was more than ready to rumble and Minaj hid behind her bodyguards. I know that Cardi left the event with no shoes and a bump on her head. And I know that Minaj posed her ass off when she left the event (see these photos), even using a street post as a makeshift stripper’s pole. Cardi posted her version of events on Instagram soon after it happened. Minaj waited a few days until she went on air on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, and she gave her side of the story. Some highlights:
The ICONS incident: “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together. I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt.”
She would never say anything about a baby: “It’s all lies…I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. … These lies are ridiculous. I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown s—.”
Minaj criticizes Cardi personally: “You came into my f—in culture. I never had to bang a DJ to play my songs. You call black women roaches. Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f—in help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”
Why she took a few days to address the incident: Addressing Cardi, Minaj remarked that since “you knew that when that footage came out, you was about to look f—ing dumb,” Cardi and her publicist “hurried up and put out a statement” right away. “I’m such an ill-ass bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night. She has built her career off of sympathy and payola.”
She goes on to mock the idea that Cardi might have postpartum depression: “So very often I let a lot people do a lot of bullsh*t talking about me, and the world believes it. But people don’t know what kind of disgusting pig this person is! Let’s get up a 1-800 number for postpartum depression. The lord gave you a blessing with a bundle of joy and the only thing on your mind was to attack people and to stop their bags. Who are you angry at sweetheart? You’re angry and you’re sad, get this woman some f*cking help. I’m not one of these bitches in the strip club or on a reality show. My money is very f–king long too.”
This was not good from Nicki. Cardi’s not my favorite person but I still feel like Minaj has been poking the bear for too long and Cardi just had enough. Weirdly, I feel like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift have the same fundamental problem: brand confusion. Wild tonal swings. Nicki Minaj would have us believe that she’s the hardest, baddest bitch out there AND she’s classier than every stripper and hustler and video girl and reality star all put together. Minaj wants you to believe that she belongs at a high-class fancy event with a giant entourage to hide behind AND that she understands how to be “street.”
To be clear, physical violence is never the answer… but if you spend months talking sh-t about people and acting like you’re the baddest bitch around, people are going to expect you to do more than hide behind a bodyguard when one of people you’ve trashed comes looking for you. It was the same thing with Remy Ma – after years of Minaj poking the bear, Remy Ma dropped “shETHER” and suddenly Minaj went silent. At some point, even Minaj’s fans have to acknowledge that she’s all talk, right? That she is, in fact, a coward and a Mean Girl who hides behind a mic or a bodyguard rather than actually deal with people face-to-face.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She’s spot on about Cardi and Offset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being a “bad bitch” has nothing to do with kicking ass whenever you feel threatened.
It means being that baddest, flyest woman that every man wants and every girl wants to be.
Please understand the culture you’re speaking about before coming to an unfair conclusion about Minaj LIKING, not stating, a tweet for cryin our loud.
Cardi does need to do better, especially since she has her own daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Violence is never excusable. Plus cardi b have a long history of violence. This is not a poking the bear issue. This is what cardi does. This is y’all relatable queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cardi had been pushed past her limit. Everybody has one. I have sympathy for her as she really lost her temper after being injured by Nicki’s bodyguard. I agree that Nicki is trying to have it both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone. This is not a one time thing with Cardi. She does this all the time. I was watching a clip of a Love and Hiip Hop (I think) reunion where she threw a shoe at Asia and it connected. it thumped into her chest really hard and the audience was laughing, as was Cardi. She had to be restrained multiple times there as well. Normal people don’t do that. She should not be idolized for being “real” when she’s an unhinged person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one in this story is modeling adult behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad & So true.
I don’t listen/follow either one, but they have a following that respect & look up to them.
How is laying hands and verbal insults on such a large platform helping?
Makes them both look childish & petty as hell, There are real world problems that they could bring attention too instead of being two grown women beefing. Urgh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently we are living in a Real Housewives Reunion Special world now. It’s awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just childish behavior, yes, but it really gets under my skin like a rash when people talk about their riches or designer clothes or how tough they are. Right there, in my eyes, you’re tacky and pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I myself do not condone violence but I to had to confront someone talking trash which involved my son. I was in my early 20s went to the girls house and needles to say she didn’t dare step outside her door. I’m older now so I would choose to do things differently Some people talk trash and those who do cannot back it up it’s just talk. As I grow older I pick and choose my battle. You talk or do something to me all you want. You mess with my kids or my mom that’s a different story. Nicki is a trash talker and nothing more. She always saying something about someone. Look what she did at the VMA awards. And Cardi B not really a fan of I think the ingnorant act is not becoming of a black woman or a woman period. But I do admit 20 yrs If you were talking trash about my kid I probably would have jumped over the table 😇. Not tripping if someone talking about my parenting skills because I know I’m a great mom that’s not a question. But kids are off limited period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think my issue here is how anyone thinks throwing a shoe or slapping at someone at a formal public event (or, actually ANYWHERE) in response to basically any verbal insult does anything BUT make the thrower/slapper look like a toddler-tempered moron. Kids/parenting can be very sensitive issues but like you pointed out, a mom knows whether she’s a good mom and an adult knows when to be a sensible role model and use those shoes to walk away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mortifying is hiding behind your bodyguards when your songs and image is all about being a bad bi***.
And she did got Stormi Webster in the middle of her kerfuffle with Travis Scott, so there’s a huge chance she did said something about Cardi’s daughter. And now she’s mocking post partum depression.
What to expect from someone who deffends a sexual offender?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The people mag article said she had 8 or 9 bodyguards. I think it’s also mortifying that she has to travel with that much protection to what she herself described as an upper eschelon event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SERIOUSLY
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That behavior screeams peasent. Why do you need eight bodyguards in a close place that already has tons of security?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, I thought it was HILARIOUS that she talks so tough and then just hid behind all those dudes. you’re not the bad bitch you claim to be, Nicki, just because you have money.
also she wants to act like it’s because she’s classy and above it all and she’s so much better than strippers, but then is posing with street poles like they’re stripper poles? okay. I see you.
honestly SHE’S disgusting for calling Cardi a disgusting pig and then insinuating it’s because she had post partum depression.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, she did include Stormi in her previous drama. Clearly she isn’t above bringing babies into things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeahh… when it comes to Nicki, both her and her pedophile brother seem to be obsessed with children. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am team no one – this is just a sad attempt to stay relevant and get attention from both of them. Both are problematic and violence is never the answer. As for Minaj allegedly insulting Cardi B’s parenting I would need to see the receipts as it is a low thing to do esp as it seems it was all hearsay (i.e. someone told someone else who told someone else who told Cardi B).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wrong.
Screenshots captured the Minaj insult so not hearsay. I agree that Cardi has anger management issues and I abhore violence but this was not an attention grab for her. I’ve spoken to people who have known her for years and she is relatively authentic – with a very short fuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My understanding is according to another gossip website that Nicki “liked” a comment by someone who criticized Cardi for supporting Kodak Black, who is accused of sexual assault I believe. I saw the screen shot on another website and the person was saying how can a mother of a daughter support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What scares me is that we live in a society that takes twitter so seriously that people will assault you for liking someone else’s post as if that’s the equivalent of you saying something yourself. People take the internet way too seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bubble why would you like something if you didn’t agree with the sentiment though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah my bad – I wasn’t aware of the whole tweet liking thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn. I’m embarrassed for them both tbh. Grow up ladies, you’re both to blame and playing innocent ain’t cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Nicki is right to be mortified. Cardi should be as well. Trashy behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, guys. Nicki is out of line in some of her comments – but not all. But I’m not going to give her crap for allowing her body guards to do their job. You never know who’s going to really take things too far – and she has security for a reason.
And at the end of the day – these are grown ass adults. They should NOT be turning to physical violence – ESPECIALLY at an event honoring people for their work. Grow the hell up and at least have the same level of decency that the rest of us are expected to have out in public.
The music industry thrives on beefs. This is going to benefit them in the long run – but they need to stick to digs at each other and keep the fighting away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. No one is covered in glory here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And people have murdered people with shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am submitting a formal request for more information about this…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with violence is not the answer. BUT if your going to constantly take jabs at someone at least have enough guts to stand up for yourself. I have no problem with someone confronting another person on the BS they say. If you say BS about someone you have to be ready to say to their face. Don’t hide behind bodyguards or talk on the radio. If you can’t say it to my face then you shouldn’t say it at all. I cannot stand behind what Nikki has said about Cardi B. Nikki uses her sexuality to make money but uses it as a weapon against another women…. shaming them. All this proves to me that Nikki has no conviction and doesn’t really stand for anything unless its to her benefit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah I was over Nicki when anaconda came out and it was all “fuck you skinny bitches” when her ass is fake. she’s a hypocrite. she wants to make rude snarky comments about strippers but then uses her sexuality to make money – which is what strippers do? okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure what you’re expecting. I honestly don’t think she’d be too ashamed to say what she thinks to her face – and I don’t think she’s literally afraid to. But when you have someone who has absolutely no issue trying to throw down at an event like this – what do you think should happen? She should just stand there and allow her to assault her? If Cardi had ONLY been hurling insults and Nicki was hiding, then I’d agree – but she started with the physical – of COURSE the body guards are going to intervene. If they hadn’t intervened, the event security would have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edited because the comment I was responding to has disappeared.
I think that they are both trashy people who both suffer from misogynoir, Nikki has a song in which she refers to “nappy-headed hoes, so she can miss me with her acting like she is the saviour of Black women, she has beef with men but it is interesting to note that she mainly starts feuds with Black women rappers. Nikki is considered more articulate than Cardi so she comes off as slightly “classier”, but she is SUPER messy and her “music” is extremely immature and desultory. What’s with this Barbie shtick at 36 years old??? Ridiculous. I give some props to Cardi for confronting her although she should have made sure that she had a good chance of her blows landing instead of simply causing a scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t get over naming your baby Kulture… lol… Strongly reminds me how in Soviet times babies sometimes were named by random words like “Electrification “ or “Turbine” or” Industry”. 😂🙈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minaj is such a hypocrite. Immediately after sucker punching Cardi while her security team held her Minaj posted a live video of herself in the parking lot bragging about being uninjured. Gross. Not to mention taunting Cardi about her parenting skills while defending her convicted rapist brother and working with pedo Sixx Nine. Just ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus there’s the punching down and misogyny she’s hypocritically trying to use to her advantage. Someone needs to explain to Onika that using the hymen-archy to elevate yourself over other women doesn’t exactly scream ‘bad bitch’. That’s just survivalistic, brainwashed ‘Daddy’s Girl’ behavior under patriarchy. All of this with her alleged attempts to sabotage Cardi’s career makes for an explosive combination. Cardi still shouldn’t have stooped to violence though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the first I am hearing about a sucker punch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team No One, but this is 100% manufactured drama by Nicki Minaj – she kept escalating until she got the result she wanted, which was a chance to look like a victim because none of her other attention seeking ploys was working. Hopefully this one will be temporary because she is nearing Azalea Banks levels of crazy.
At the end of the day, they are both pedo supporting jerks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicki is the biggest liar ever let’s not forget what she did to the blogger Wanna she’s got her fired and all her fans have been harassing her all summer. She also blantly lied about that. Just like she’s lying about the Cardi tweet cause i saw that on my tl. She talks about Cardi coming into her culture but last time i checked nicki is trini and Cardi is trini and dominican so what i she talking about? Nicki said she wants to punch Travis in the face to Ellen and she was talking about ”cutting bitches” but where was all that energy? Now it’s humiliting huh. Let’s not forget she called lil Kim a monkey and to go back to her habitat. Nicki is the kid that chatted shit but when it comes down to it she hides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F-ck Nikki for repeatedly mocking post partum depression. That’s all I’ve got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see why people would expect Nicki to fight at what was basically a professional event for her. Yes it’s a party, but it was a high fashion industry party. Nicki was there for publicity and to be seen in her Gaultier gown. She was working and so was Cardi. I agree completely that this was the wrong place for Cardi to start a fight. At the end of the day Cardi ripped the Dulce and Gabbana gown that she likely borrowed and left the venue injured, shoeless, and escorted by security. That being said I don’t think Nicki owes anyone a fight when she pays security to fight for her. Rappers lie is songs all the time. Migos in particular rap about trapping that they didn’t actually do but saw other people they knew do. Many rappers claim gang affiliations that they don’t have. Many rappers (Drake) straight up lie about their upbringing and and where they grew up. If you’re still believing rappers are hard because they said they are then you need to think more critically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree completely. One of my best friends works at Harpers and was working that event and she said Nicki was keeping her calm and telling her security to not get into it. Regardless, neither of them are acting like role models and they are completely embarrassing at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicki supports her rapist bro. She was talking shit about Stormi when her album wasn’t #1. So she’s clearly a hypocrite. Idk I just don’t like the woman. She’s seem more fake than anyone in the kardashian klan. And honestly less talented than most of them…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Assault is not okay, whether its by a woman or a man. Cardi should not be excused just because she was ‘provoked’.
I think she is a hypocrite, considering that she made some terrible comments about some woman’s dead child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about they’re both awful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both trashy, sorry. However, violence should never be the answer. Cardi B should have dropped a diss track instead, isn’t that how it’s done?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody is good here. But for Nicki- when you brand yourself as a bad bitch (Not the baddest bitch mind you, that is TRINA) you should probably not be blown away when somebody meets you at the level you promote yourself to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah… physical violence is never the answer. But Nicki acts like she’s about it and then hides. Because she’s alllll talk. I’d rather have someone authentic. And it’s a shoe folks… real housewives, “upper echelons” act like this all the time and no one says it’s ghetto then. Nicki has been doing everything she’s claiming Cardi does and when she gets called out she’s all, “WHO ME?” Like she thinks her talent is so much better than every other female rapper. Sorry sweetie, Cardi can spit too. This is a serious gas lighting campaign and is saddddd. Nicki is sad. Which is too bad because she just put out the best album of her life and all anyone is talking about is all the drama she can’t stop stirring up. So desperate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it me, or do these rappers now spend more time manufacturing/keeping beef alive than working on the music?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe I still have to read “violence is never the answer” when we’ve got literal Nazis running around. Nah. There are good reasons to throw down. And CRdi has been poking the bear as much as you accuse Nicki – if you follow rap beef. Cardi has long since been trying to find any reason to fight her and just used her kid as an excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How so? I’m not trying to be rude, I’m genuinely curious as to how Cardi’s been poking the bear, because the only thing I’ve caught on to was her comment at the VMAs where she not-so-subtly responded to Nicki’s payola comments and ended the statement with the word bitch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Team Grow the F Up, but starting a physical altercation on a professional event is just mindless. I’m not surprised Nicki didn’t fight – why should she? At a fashion event? This is why she has bodyguards, to keep her safe at work. Cardi has a history of violent behaviour, so whatever reason she gives is just an excuse anyway- she’s just very thin-skinned, bad at self-control and used to “solving” her problems with violence. This is inexcusable. And every comment saying “I’m not for violence, but she was provoked”… This is the excuse every abuser uses. “Look, what you made me do”. Just no. Be responsible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since both are acting like little children in playground:
The one with more muscle won this time
Didn’t cardi get her boyfriend’s side chick beaten up by bodyguards?
In a dog eat dog world, you may be a big bully but someone will always be a bigger bully than you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, this article, especially the last part-it’s like you stole words from my mouth! I actually made a similar comment on Cardi thread and then I read this article. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sickened by all the posts saying “ violence is never the answer BUT”… and then excusing Cardi for violence.
What has become of our society? Appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no comment except to say that Nicki’s makeup, hair and outfit combo make her like she’s in the Broadway production of The Lion King. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somebody has to be the mature, professional, Nicki has been in the business for more then 10 years, smart woman, don’t let this mess with your money, or career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A smart woman knows when to retire if she can’t back up all her tough talk. She’s not about that life and let’s get real she was ok telling Miley “what’s good” but when someone steps to her she is silent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so tired of Minaj and her holier-than-thou attitude when it comes to Cardi’s life and background. Yes, she was a stripper. Minaj also takes off her clothes and shakes her ass any chance she gets for money, what’s the difference? Cardi needs to get a thicker skin though and not use violence to deal with issues. USE YOUR MUSIC! Get off social media! Cardi is far from perfect, but I’m rooting for her because she works hard and appreciates her success. Nicki hates other women and thinks she’s an untouchable god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse