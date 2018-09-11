The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s travel itinerary for their Australia tour is epic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake their first long-distance royal tour as a married couple in October. I mean, they’ve traveled together before, and they did a short trip to Ireland this summer, but this will be the first proper “tour.” Meghan and Harry (I literally almost wrote “Kate and Meghan”) will be traveling nonstop for more than two solid weeks, through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. As some have pointed out, just the bare-bones travel itinerary is so much different than William and Kate’s tour of the same countries – when Will and Kate made their trip, they built in all of these rest and vacation days. I understand the jetlag argument, but it did feel like that tour (and other tours they’ve undertaken) are more like taxpayer-funded vacations with a handful of events. In Meghan and Harry’s case, they actually have a lot of stuff to do with the Invictus Games and all of that. You can read more details at the Kensington Palace Twitter. Here’s the travel itinerary:

Tuesday 16th October: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday 17th October: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday 18th October: Melbourne, Australia

Friday 19th October: Sydney, Australia

Saturday 20th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 21st October: Sydney, Australia

Monday 22nd October: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday 23rd October: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday 24th October: Suva, Fiji

Thursday 25th October: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Friday 26th October: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday 27th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 28th October: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday 29th October: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Tuesday 30th October: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday 31st October: Rotorua, New Zealand

[From Royal.uk]

I hope Meghan isn’t pregnant already because that sounds like the most hectic travel schedule for a pregnant woman. Maybe she’s not and she’ll GET pregnant on this crazy tour? I don’t know. We’ll see. What are you expecting from her fashion choices? I haven’t really thought about it, but Meghan does seem to not feel any pressure to wear certain designers because of their nationality. I mean, yes, she’s been wearing some British stuff in Britain, but she’s also highlights Canadian and American and Italian designers. My guess is that she won’t wear Aussie and Kiwi designers exclusively, but she’ll wear *some* of it.