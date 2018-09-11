The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s travel itinerary for their Australia tour is epic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake their first long-distance royal tour as a married couple in October. I mean, they’ve traveled together before, and they did a short trip to Ireland this summer, but this will be the first proper “tour.” Meghan and Harry (I literally almost wrote “Kate and Meghan”) will be traveling nonstop for more than two solid weeks, through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. As some have pointed out, just the bare-bones travel itinerary is so much different than William and Kate’s tour of the same countries – when Will and Kate made their trip, they built in all of these rest and vacation days. I understand the jetlag argument, but it did feel like that tour (and other tours they’ve undertaken) are more like taxpayer-funded vacations with a handful of events. In Meghan and Harry’s case, they actually have a lot of stuff to do with the Invictus Games and all of that. You can read more details at the Kensington Palace Twitter. Here’s the travel itinerary:
Tuesday 16th October: Sydney, Australia
Wednesday 17th October: Dubbo, Australia
Thursday 18th October: Melbourne, Australia
Friday 19th October: Sydney, Australia
Saturday 20th October: Sydney, Australia
Sunday 21st October: Sydney, Australia
Monday 22nd October: Fraser Island, Australia
Tuesday 23rd October: Suva, Fiji
Wednesday 24th October: Suva, Fiji
Thursday 25th October: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga
Friday 26th October: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia
Saturday 27th October: Sydney, Australia
Sunday 28th October: Wellington, New Zealand
Monday 29th October: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand
Tuesday 30th October: Auckland, New Zealand
Wednesday 31st October: Rotorua, New Zealand
I hope Meghan isn’t pregnant already because that sounds like the most hectic travel schedule for a pregnant woman. Maybe she’s not and she’ll GET pregnant on this crazy tour? I don’t know. We’ll see. What are you expecting from her fashion choices? I haven’t really thought about it, but Meghan does seem to not feel any pressure to wear certain designers because of their nationality. I mean, yes, she’s been wearing some British stuff in Britain, but she’s also highlights Canadian and American and Italian designers. My guess is that she won’t wear Aussie and Kiwi designers exclusively, but she’ll wear *some* of it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That’s a breakneck schedule.
I have no idea how these people deal with jet lag. It absolutely necessary for me to take two-three days to first get settl s when I go to other countries. And I never have to be “On” all the time after that and perform anyway…
They travel first class or in private planes
You can sleep on comfy beds in business class itself.
And some first classes even have gyms.
It’s busy but keep in mind all the Australian locations are a short journey from one another. Less than an hour by plane from one to the next. (except Fraser Is. – that’s closer to 2 hours).
They are not going coast to coast. It’s entirely east coast and close proximity. I can’t believe they’re going to Dubbo! haha you bloody beauty!
I love them together. Hope if she’s pregnant all that travel won’t be too hard on her.
That said, I can’t wait for the daily fashion report while they’re on tour.
If she does do some Aussie designers, I could definitely see some Zimmerman & some Camilla & Marc making an appearance.
Meh. Totally depends on the woman and the pregnancy. For my first, never felt sick at all and was completely normal in the first and second trimesters. For my second, sick as a dog for the whole 9 months, could barely get out of bed the first 4 months.
If Meghan is already pregnant and not having too hard a time, she could do this trip, easy.
This.
I agree. Plus, she’ll be with Harry the whole time.
These 2 mean business and they always have – a tour is not a holiday *cough* W&K*cough* although rest days are built in. Plus am not on the ‘she’s pregnant’ train, if she was then there is no way they would have this schedule.
It will be interesting to see how they will be received – will it be better than William and Katie Keen? I wonder if they will pull the usual W&K stunt and ban press from a scheduled public event so they can spend some ‘alone time’ together – remember the mountain hike in Bhutan?!?!
Evil Pap Smurf has raised his mug again – he’s been bleating to the Mirror about his fears of being kidnapped and how ‘boo hoo’ he can’t afford to move. He has a nice property in Los Feliz in LA which is a VERY VERY nice and safe area to live. Someone has been triggered by the stories of Doria’s secret visits to the UK, Meghan’s closeness to Charles and this tour.
Ugh.
HA! Back when he began his sh!tshow (complete with matinee performances and two on Sundays), I SAID he’d pull this crap about being a target of kidnapping!! A$$wipe!
Frankly, I wouldn’t put it past Scammy and him to put this out, have him “disappear” for a while and cry “Who took Meghan’s Daddy???” “Why aren’t you looking for him???” “IT’S ALL ON MEGHAN’S HEAD” bullish!t.
Hilarious. Who would kidnap him? He’s so obnoxious after a few hours they kidnappers would be trying to pay people to take him off their hands so they didn’t have to hear him endlessly repeateding his sad little repertoire of Meghan stories.
Lol. If you’ve never read “The Ransom of Red Chief” by O Henry, that’s basically the plot. Except “Red Chief” was an obnoxious little boy instead of a fame-thirsty old troll. (Great story btw, very funny.)
I’m sure if he were kidnapped the Daily Fail would put up the ransom. They need him around to create trouble.
Wasn’t there a Bette Midler movie with this plot? Ruthless People?
And no one pay his ransom, anyway. Why bother?
Ugh, I’ll bet he hasn’t mentioned any names, has he, heh heh. With all the money he’s making off his daughter’s back, of course he’d be able to afford to move. If he’d cut down on the beer and smokes he could save even more money, lol. If the tabloids want to continue to pay this miserable excuse of a man to lie, that’s their problem.
Ugh and Sammy has just come out with her very own Twitter storm. I just wish they would go away.
And it’s nasty, and I hope she’s gone too far so that she’ll be shut down. She’s completely out of control and utterly blind to why Meghan won’t and can’t react. No wonder no one in her family speaks to her. I think she also lies through her teeth about how often she speaks with her father herself.
It is a massive trip!! But they’ve got a lot of days in Sydney so they will at least be in the one spot for a few days whilst the games are on!
So glad they’re sneaking into Melbourne for the day… I will be keeping my ears and eyes open so that I can bump into them somewhere!!! It’s a great time of year to be here. Weather should be nice and spring is in the air! Good for baby making 😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t go gaga over the Royals or their fashion choices, but am quite looking forward to their visit. It will be a pleasant distraction from the whole ongoing Turnbull-Morrison-Dutton debacle and its aftermath! Spring is a great time to visit Australia, and October will be even warmer, but the school holidays will be over. (Teacher here.) I hope I bump into them in Sydney, as my mission will be to cadge a lift to New Zealand!
Meghan looks lovely that blue hue, and those shoes…!
If they are worried if zika they won’t try for 6 months post possible exposure. It is suspected to live within sperm for 6 months.
DEET to the preventative rescue!
We went to zika area for our honeymoon. I was DEET every day, I ruined my sandals because leather didn’t agree with the spray. But i got bit still. Imagine if i didn’t. We waited months before trying. Didn’t want to risk it.
Yes, it’s a busy schedule and they have to be “on” all the time. But it’s not the way peasants travel, in cramped economy and missed connections that makes travel a drag for the rest of us. They have “people” to smooth things out. That being said. I enjoy seeing them as a couple, they seem really good together and it warms my heart.
This isn’t crazy, it’s just how a royal tour’s meant to be.
Philip and Charles used to fit more in when they were younger.
This is a good point. Our expectations have shifted lol.
Invictus Games are in Sydney, right? that’s why all the time there? So it looks like they are there for the opening of the games, then stop back for a few days, and then will be there for the closing ceremonies?
That looks like a busy schedule. I know they don’t travel the way peasants do, lol, but it still seems hectic and exhausting.
It’s a busy schedule. I wouldn’t like it. Not because I mind working, but because a royal tour is so public. There will be endless photos, news coverage, screaming crowds, fashion scrutiny, etc etc. I’m introverted and two weeks of non stop scrutiny would just kill me.
That being said, I’m happy they are out working, being visible and engaged with the public all over. It’s kind of infuriating how Will and Kate, who will actually inherit the throne, have gotten away with so little work over the years. And the spare and his wife are out there doing these kinds of heavy tours just a few months into their marriage. I really hope Harry is conscious of his and Meghan’s boundaries, and won’t accept putting in tons of work just to cover for Will and Kate while they are lazying at Anmer Hall.
To be fair to William and Kate, they went on a tour of Canada two months into their marriage
Which also included days off and a private overnight visit to a remote cabin, requiring the RCMP to camp out days ahead and be on alert in the middle of the woods. So Bill and Kate could have a little taxpayer-funded vacation in the middle of the tour.
Add in the silly Hollywood made-up event because Katie wanted to meet celebrities and the charity polo match where the guy handling the money has been disappeared from royal circles? I wouldn’t say it was a big success.
To be fair, it should be mentioned that during the April 2014 tour of New Zealand and Australia, George was with William and Kate.
I’m sure bringing your first infant overseas would of changed things for them a bit.
Maybe? Hard to give the benefit of the doubt with these two.
so I partly agree, but I also think they built in some significant rest time/private time on other tours as well, like their first tour of Canada (which was a pretty big tour IIRC) and their tour of India and Bhutan.
Which would be valid if they didn’t also treat their other tours as holidays with a tiny bit of work sprinkled in along the way
We also don’t have the actual events yet. It could just be a gala dinner and a performance, or a hike at each 1 day visit. When the events are recorded then we will know if fluff or not. There’s good expectation they will deliver, so fingers crossed.
I only wish they did the tour bits br/after IG because they’re taking the press with them, so that will be days when there would be coverage but now it’ll be in NZ. But given the length of the games and how much each host country has to pay it makes sense to double up.
I just finished catching up on The Crown– I know, I am late to the party. This is very busy but it hardly seems epic when you consider Elizabeth and Phillip’s Australia tour.
I don’t think they would take Zika the risk on Fiji and Tonga if she were already pregnant.
I am excited to see her wardrobe though! I am sure Harry will bring a number of blue suits.
They will miss most of Invictus, so I don’t like how the tour was planned.
The Invictus games will be overshadowed by H&M visiting other places, since the press will focus on them.
I don’t like it
They would have been dragged over hot coals if they had gone to Invictus and *only* Invictus for the duration. This is a compromise that works.
It could also end up drawing more attention to the games due to being linked to the tour and the additional attention from the press. Harry can still comment on how he feels about each day’s events while on tour .
I can’t wait for this tour. Harry and Meghan have a lot of charisma
I feel bad when people talk about pregnancy. I mean, I wish that’s not the case with Meghan, but from Jennifer Aniston’s last interview I got the feeling it wasn’t that she didn’t want children like her ex made seem, but that she medically couldn’t have a baby later and everybody was just waiting for it to happen.
I know that they talked about having kids and Harry loves children, but to always speculate must put a lot of pressure on the poor woman.
Agreed, I’ve said that before on here and it didn’t get positive responses. Lol.
And let’s be real, fertility issues can get you at ANY age, it isn’t just her age. There are rumors that she told her ex husband she could not have kids. Mind you, I have told some stories like that as well to ‘call the dogs off the hunt.’
Or gasp of all gasps! Maybe they just want to live their lives together and don’t want kids. I know I’m talking crazy talk but there are people out there like that (ME!) and they’re not sociopaths.
Exactly, this woman has been married for less than a year and everybody has put a time stamp on her eggs. Funny how people cry feminism all the time but can’t lay off the baby talk.
How about installing a policy where we just wait and see? If and when she gets pregnant, we can talk about it. Is just unfair to expect things like this to happen because just makes the person feel pressured and inadequate.
“Or gasp of all gasps! Maybe they just want to live their lives together and don’t want kids. I know I’m talking crazy talk but there are people out there like that (ME!) and they’re not sociopaths.”
I was talking with a friend the other day who was like, I really don’t understand why Harry married her… she’s so old…too old for having babies …
And I was like MAYBE HE MARRIED HER BECAUSE HE LOVES HER OMG JUST LAY OFF IT ALREADY
Because regardless of gender, society is brought up to think that marriage=babies, that is there is no other reason to get married. It is an outdated way of thinking.
The listing is of what cities the Sussexs will be in on what days, we don’t know yet if each day of the tour is packed with engagements or if rest breaks are built in. Personally I don’t begrudge them if personal / rest time is built into the schedule.
Would feel incredibly conflicted going there after that cartoon in the Herald Sun. Yesterday on Twitter on the Herald Sun’s feed the news of their trip preceded the tweet of the cartoon. If I was her, at that point I would just feel so fucking tired of it all. That’s my friend, she was at my wedding and that the best Australia can do. Harry was going by himself.
ugh yeah, I didn’t even think about that. Times like that would be hard to be a royal where it’s your job to make these appearances.
That cartoon was hideous. Hopefully there’ll be some backlash. And surely it doesn’t represent the Australian people’s opinion as a whole.
I know it doesn’t rep the country as a whole, you’re right. It’s just exhausting. I read alot of comments yesterday on the entire situation and the amount of people that don’t get the cartoon or even pause to think for a moment why Serena did what she did is incredibly sad. I know Megan has her responsibilities but in this moment I imagine she’s in her friend’s corner too. But everyone has to get into their big girl panties right? @SWP I hope my response clarifies.
Confused. Please clarify? Offensive to Meghan? From Australia?
Racist and sexist cartoon of Serena Williams from an Australia cartoonist.
So it looks like the Invictus Games won’t get the attention they deserve – the press and hoopla of this tour will take away from it. Splitting coverage – great planning.
This was my thought, too. I almost think it would have made more sense for them to do the bulk of the tour the week before Invictus started, but maybe there was some other conflict?
They have to work around Eugenie’s wedding October 12th.
If they had only gone to Invictus for the duration of it, all we would have read about was a taxpayer-funded vacation down under. If they’d gone to all of Invictus then done a two week tour after, same criticism. This tour is a compromise position. Some of Invictus with plenty of royal duties around it.
Now Harry doesn’t have to pay for anything concerning Invictus as he has managed to piggy back it with the official tour.
I believe the OP was saying that the grand tour will detract from Invictus in terms of publicity and enthusiasm..
Well isn’t that a nice change, then, seeing as the first few years of Invictus were not official work? If he had flown all the way to Australia for the whole set of events, he would have been dragged. If he had skipped it entirely, he would have been dragged.
Now they are getting dragged for only attending some events, even though this is the best possible compromise.
Yeah, the flight from the uk is damn long but the travel they are doing once they start the tour is not epic as the flights aren’t significantly long. They might fly in a day early to shake any jetlag so they can hit the ground running on day one. Considering they use to see each other every two weeks between london and Toronto when they were dating, I’m guessing these two have air travel down pat.
Flight lengths :
Sydney to Dubbo 1 hr flight
Dubbo to Melbourne 3hrs 30mins (with 1 stop)
Melbourne to Sydney 1.30 hrs
Sydney to Fraser island For us non-royals, you normally fly to Brisbane (1.30hrs) then get a boat/ferry, I’m guessing they will fly private direct from Sydney
Fraser Island (Brisbane) to Suva 5.20hrs
Suva to Nadi 30 mins
Nadi to Tonga 1 hr 20 mins
Tonga to Sydney 5 hrs 45 mins
Sydney to Wellington 3 hrs 15 mins
Wellington to Auckland 1 hr 5 mins
Auckland to Rotorua 45 mins
Yeah the constant airports would be a hassle for us but 1. It’s the job of which they seems to be happy to accept the perks of; and 2. It’s not like they aren’t getting vip service with road closures and sections of the airport not being accessible to the public to facilitate their trip more smoothly then in first class all the way with the entourage taking care of everything on their behalf. They aren’t having to check in then hang around for hours before their flight.
They are working which is great but let’s actually see if there is real work involved and not just fluff with visits to beaches, zoos and fun events instead of reasonably serious events in regards to being representatives of the head of state. It would undermine their claim at seriousness if they primarily do fluff engagements and harry’s pet project only. Too many royal tours recently have been holidays under the guise of work – I do hope they buck that trend. Also it would be great if Meghan does solo events in Sydney whilst harry is at Invictus (outside of opening and closing).
Maybe I am cynical but I worry they are being set up to fail. They are being put on a pedestal of overcoming great obstacles to win / her outfits are always perfect / never has a royal being more in love / they are the people’s couple / they will change the world, etc. Maybe that is necessary to counteract all the racism bs that they have dealt with but when the fawning is so heavy and the projection is perfection 24/7, there is no way they can live up to it. I just hope they actually work instead of talking about hitting the ground running then disappear for extended periods, who try to at least earn some of the ridiculous wealth & influence they get due to a fluke in dna, that they don’t need for excessive multiple vacations a year or refuse to undertake the work they don’t consider fun / pr friendly to promote the image / narrative that Kensington Royal is pushing that week, they limit the obscenely expensive toys – be it some of her fashion, the multiple houses, his cars/bikes, etc as the optics look bad whether it was paid for by the public purse or not. Be interested and informed when they do undertake engagements (which they both do really well currently but as we have seem with others, it can drop off after a period).
All royal tours are essentially taxpayer funded vacations. Let’s not kid ourselves that this is hard gruelling work. The events they attend are mostly photo ops involving smiling, waving & shaking hands. They’re not being asked to work 10 hour shifts a day. It’s far from being hard labor!
Royals are known for their holitours, and many of Harry’s trips to Botswana fall under the holitour category. They are all guilty of it.
Royals are known for their holitours, and many of Harry’s trips to Botswana fall under the holitour category. They are all guilty of it.
I agree, royal tours were holitours long before William and Harry came of age. Sandringham is littered with “trophies” from hunts that took place during royal tours going back to when Edward VII was Prince of Wales.
Why have they not done a sustained grand tour of the UK? A city here or there doesn’t count.
IMO, holitours don’t cut it any longer.
I would actually like to see some of the younger royals do that – kind of like how Charles goes to Wales for two weeks every spring or summer and does events there. I would like to see either some sort of “grand” UK tour or sustained time in a certain region – go to Scotland for two weeks, etc. I think especially for Meghan, being an American, something like that could be informative and interesting .
Let’s be honest, they’re not flying coach, packing and lugging their own bags and doing manual labor on this “work” trip. Pregnant or not, I think they can handle it.
I’ve traveled from the US to Asia and Africa a few times and, for me, with jetlag, it was always easier to just keep going. Go to sleep at a normal time, work a normal schedule, yes it meant I sometimes woke up at 5 am but I wasn’t overly exhausted. Maybe this schedule is what works for them. Shrug.
Kate and William had a baby with them, I think that made the difference.
And these two will be flying in luxury and staying in luxury. I’m really not too worried about them, the poor dears.
But I AM excited to see her clothes and can barely contain myself to see them!
Wow, that schedule is a lot. Hopefully they have beds on the plane.
As someone who has been through it I’m fairly confident that they have their healthy embryos on ice and ready to go. She’s getting older and I don’t see them leaving that stuff to chance. It will be right on their schedule.
Looking forward to the tour and I don’t think Meghan is pregnant. Sam’s Twitter screed? She’s mad that Doria got to stay with Meghan and Harry over the summer, Meghan’s beagle Guy got a book deal before she did; and her two plus year smear campaign using Bad Days as a cudgel backfired. Harry hasn’t dumped Meghan, the royal family hasn’t Fergied her and a big swath of the public still admires her.
You have to remember that Will and Kate had a 1 year old along during their big trip to Australia and New Zealand. Travel is very different once you have a child in the picture. I admire that Will and Kate planned time to be with George and also tried to not be gone overnight too much. It’s much easier to plan travel when you are dealing with 2 adults and no kids.
I sincerely hope Meghan isn’t pregnant and with a trip this busy, she won’t be getting pregnant. Best wishes to them in the baby department but at her age, they better not wait too long.
Here’s hoping Meghan gets her fashion mojo back. She’s been so hit and miss since she got married. I hope she finally found a tailor. She needs to learn that she can’t wear things off the rack. Say what you will about Kate and her fashion choices but her clothes fit. I still can’t believe Meghan’s wedding dress was at least 2 sizes too big. I understand not wanting a super tight dress but she was swimming in that dress.
