Donald Trump is too stupid to focus on Hurricane Florence or 9/11 remembrance

President Trump delivers his State of the Union Address

Hurricane Florence is barrelling down on the Carolinas, and CB and I are here in Virginia, where we could be facing a massive flooding event, not to mention wind damage, power outages and everything else. If you’re in the path of the hurricane, please listen to your local officials and experts. If they say get out, get out. If they say ride it out, go to a shelter and ride it out. I’m making special note of the local and state officials, because as the East Coast is bracing for a historic natural disaster, the not-my-president has spent much of the past 30 hours hate-tweeting about Bob Woodward, Barack Obama and the Mueller investigation. He issued a few tweets about the hurricane, and quite honestly those tweets were blatantly done by staffers.

Imagine being the president and only being “informed” about the biggest natural disaster of the year on a Monday evening, days after NOAA began sounding the alarm. According to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, the White House staff had spent “part” of the day trying to get a deranged toddler with no attention span to focus on the hurricane.

And now that it’s September 11th, you would think that Donald Trump would be tweeting about the anniversary and #NeverForget, right? Wrong. Before he posted a tweet about Patriots Day, he tweeted this:

And then this:

Welcome to Trump’s America. We’re on our own. He’s too busy rage-tweeting sh-t from Lou Dobbs and whining about how the Justice Department should be MORE partial to him. It would be interesting to hear what the 9/11 families think of Trump’s sh-tposting this morning too.

President Roundtable Discussion on Tax Cuts for Florida Small Businesses

Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.

84 Responses to “Donald Trump is too stupid to focus on Hurricane Florence or 9/11 remembrance”

  1. Alexandria says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Let me correct that headline: Donald Trump is too stupid.

    • Erinn says:
      September 11, 2018 at 9:02 am

      I’m picturing the Simpsons “old man yells at cloud” news headline with grandpa Simpson yelling and shaking his fist at the sky. But it’s really unfair to Abe Simpson, because that man was a patriot.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      September 11, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      “but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.”

      One of the super right-wing guys I went to high school with made a post the other day about how it was the dems colluding with Russia. I can’t believe people buy this crap! Does anyone know if they are referring to something specific? From what I can tell, it just seems to be a “I know you are but what am I” tactic.

      • Agirlandherdog says:
        September 11, 2018 at 1:38 pm

        There doesn’t even need to be a factual basis for it. His mindless followers are so hungry for anything to support their ignorant ideals, they’ll take anything he says or tweets as gospel without even wondering for a second if it’s actually true, let alone actually do a little research of their own.

  2. minx says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:44 am

    “My people.” Fcuk off.

  3. Lindy79 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Considering he was joking on the air on the day the towers fell about how his building was now the tallest in Manhattan, I expect nothing less.
    He is vile hate filled scum. A being utterly lacking in empathy, compassion or any sense of basic human decency. Racist, misogynistic, stupid, ignorant and a fool.

  4. Astrid says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Celebitchy’s stay safe! and do what you need to do. The rest of us on high ground can do without celebrity gossip

    Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:48 am

    If my hatred could determine his fate, we’d all be better off.

  6. Jenns says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Thinking of everyone in the path of this storm. Hopefully it won’t stall.

    I’m in the Philly area and this summer has been so wet and humid. Not to mention the ocean temp was still at 82 degrees last week. All of this can contribute to stronger storms and greater damage. And it’s only going to get worse as climate change continues to accelerate.

  7. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:52 am

    drump is beyond excruciatingly hideous. My God, when will this end? He’s so horrible.

    Also chubby middle aged white guy Pompeo releases his State’s Department seal renaming it the Department of Swagger and has a picture of Pompeo in what looks like his hand on a black woman’s throat. These “people” are just beyond the pale.

    This on a day that should be one of muted dignity. But the administration has again shown they are so out of their depth, not to mention just despicable swamp creatures.

  8. Lightpurple says:
    September 11, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Orange Voldy finally acknowledged the day by tweeting a Scavino tweet about what he did last year to acknowledge the day, nothing about the lives lost or the heroism, just about what HE did last year. He has just tweeted that he is going to Skanksville for the ceremony for the new memorial with a picture of himself & Malaria on the White House lawn with staff, including STAFFER Princess Nagini.

    My hearts go out to those at that service today who will have to contend with his rudeness and inappropriate behavior on this solemn day.

    Reply
  9. tw says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I’ve always said, that if Hillary had to lose, the only consolation is knowing that this POS will be exposed and go down in history as a traitor. As a corrupt, money-laundering, mob-dealing, broke and owned, disgraceful traitor. The brand he’s so proud of and stamps on tacky, poorly-constructed buildings across the world, will be worth shit in the end.

  10. Veronica S. says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Be careful, guys. I hope you stay safe. We’re also bracing ourselves in Pennsylvania because if the storm manages to last long enough to sweep upwards into the Northeast, it usually results in mass flooding here, too (i.e. Ivan). Weather is all the more worrisome in the age of the Anthropocene.

  11. Mego says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:21 am

    It has nothing to do with HIM and since he doesn’t genuinely care about anyone or anything else, how the hell is he supposed to muster enough compassion to tweet about weather or 9/11? He can’t fake that he cares either because he literally doesn’t care enough to bother.

  12. Beth says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Kaiser and anyone else in the area this storm is going to hit, please, please stay safe and take the warnings seriously! A year ago, I foolishly ignored warnings about Irma, and was in my house when the storm ripped it apart. No matter what I saw, I never thought it could possibly happen to me. I couldn’t have been more wrong! Trump doesn’t give a fuck about anyone but himself, and throws paper towels at, and tells storm victims to “have a good time. “I remember after the towers fell on 9/11 he bragged about how his building was now the tallest in the area. This disgusting pig doesn’t care about victims of any kind of disaster

  13. Nancy says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Like c sucker cares about Florence. The victims of Maria still need help, but won’t get it from him. After all Puerto Rico isn’t “really” American. I can’t look at him. When his face is on the tv, I turn it off or mute it. I’m afraid people will forget 9/11. Every year the memorials are more distant. I was laying in bed having had oral surgery the day before and Howard Stern talked us through it, as we all watched in disbelief. Guess for some people in Washington, it was just another day.

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Dear Emperor Zero:
    Enjoy the book dropping today. I’ve read they’ve printed upwards of one million copies.
    How about that?

  15. Darla says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Kaiser I hope you stay safe and get the least of this possible.

  16. Christin says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:36 am

    While watching 9/11 documentaries last night, I wondered if Tweetolini would even acknowledge the 17th anniversary or not.

    As for Florence, even his favorite channel has routinely been featuring updates. I don’t see how anyone in the south or mid-Atlantic could not have known about this before Monday! I guess he takes a snack or potty break when the coverage isn’t about him or a conspiracy.

  17. Liz version 700 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Stay safe in Hurricane folks. This storm is heading straight for my family in NC and I am worried. They live inland now, but my hometown is right in the landfall path.

    Reply
  18. Jerusha says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:17 am

    How a REAL president responds:
    https://twitter.com/barackobama/status/1039512025406349312?s=21

  19. SusieQ says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I live in the foothills of southwestern Virginia, and it’s basically been raining for 4 months straight. The ground is already a mess, and I can’t even fathom the damage we’ll have from this hurricane. But the president is an unethical monster who will let us all drown (and most of my Confederate-loving neighbors voted for him).

  20. Laura says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:29 am

    This f*ckwit is almost as revolting as the pieces of sh*t that carried out the 9/11 attacks 😐

    The world never really recovered from these horrific attacks, which set off a chain of reactions that resulted in numerous terrorist attacks, the rise of vicious groups such as ISIS, increased anti-Muslim sentiments, millions of displaced people, and countless deaths 😔

    My heart goes out to all who were impacted on 9/11, the heroes who did their very best to rescue others, and the thousands of innocent people who lost their lives 💛

    PS. To those in the path of the hurricane, stay safe and know that we are all here for you should you need us. We love you 💛

  21. Beth says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:57 am

    This clown, double fist pumping as he arrived at the 9/11 memorial service today, is another example of how stupid and tone-deaf he really is

  22. Cate says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Not to wish ill on anyone other than Trump, but I do wish this storm were aiming straight at Mar-a-Lago instead of the Carolinas.

  23. Rapunzel says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Let’s also not forget that his own economy people have admitted he lied about it.

  24. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:41 am

    His Ireland trip has been cancelled. Yes!

  25. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    September 11, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    What an assclown.

    I’m from Va Beach originally and went through Irma last year. Y’all are in my thoughts. Be safe.

  26. Liz version 700 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    There is a picture of Emperor Babyfists giving thumbs ups and fist pumping while going to the Flight 93 memorial. I can’t even. Everyone around him looks horrified. Even the press pool

  27. jules says:
    September 11, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    He’s stupid, corrupt, ineffective and most of all WEAK.

