Donald Trump is too stupid to focus on Hurricane Florence or 9/11 remembrance

Hurricane Florence is barrelling down on the Carolinas, and CB and I are here in Virginia, where we could be facing a massive flooding event, not to mention wind damage, power outages and everything else. If you’re in the path of the hurricane, please listen to your local officials and experts. If they say get out, get out. If they say ride it out, go to a shelter and ride it out. I’m making special note of the local and state officials, because as the East Coast is bracing for a historic natural disaster, the not-my-president has spent much of the past 30 hours hate-tweeting about Bob Woodward, Barack Obama and the Mueller investigation. He issued a few tweets about the hurricane, and quite honestly those tweets were blatantly done by staffers.
My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018
Imagine being the president and only being “informed” about the biggest natural disaster of the year on a Monday evening, days after NOAA began sounding the alarm. According to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, the White House staff had spent “part” of the day trying to get a deranged toddler with no attention span to focus on the hurricane.
Staff spent part of the day trying to turn focus to this https://t.co/y8wWRynEVF
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 10, 2018
And now that it’s September 11th, you would think that Donald Trump would be tweeting about the anniversary and #NeverForget, right? Wrong. Before he posted a tweet about Patriots Day, he tweeted this:
“We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.” @SaraCarterDC @LouDobbs
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018
And then this:
New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018
“ERIC Holder could be running the Justice Department right now and it would be behaving no differently than it is.” @LouDobbs
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018
Welcome to Trump’s America. We’re on our own. He’s too busy rage-tweeting sh-t from Lou Dobbs and whining about how the Justice Department should be MORE partial to him. It would be interesting to hear what the 9/11 families think of Trump’s sh-tposting this morning too.
Let me correct that headline: Donald Trump is too stupid.
I’m picturing the Simpsons “old man yells at cloud” news headline with grandpa Simpson yelling and shaking his fist at the sky. But it’s really unfair to Abe Simpson, because that man was a patriot.
Nailed it!
Yeah, all Trump’s real tweets recently just scream “doddering old coot”.
Not sure I want to hear his thoughts on 9/11. Closer to the event, he actually said that now his building was the tallest. Yep, he hears the two towers went down and he thinks “hey, now my building is the tallest one”. And he even lies about how tall it is – he did some creative floor numbering that added at least ten phantom stories to it.
I just want this guy to be gone. Let him go into exile in Dubai so he can toddle around the golf course there as much as he wants and get the heck out of our news cycle.
@jwoolman, he did the same with trump tower in Vegas. I know a few people who had to sue to get their deposits back because they were on, say, the 25th floor, and it turned out the 25th floor was really floor 5. (But the contract price reflected a 25th floor price)
My prediction: “9/11 very sad. So many great businesses lost money. #MAGA”
“but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.”
One of the super right-wing guys I went to high school with made a post the other day about how it was the dems colluding with Russia. I can’t believe people buy this crap! Does anyone know if they are referring to something specific? From what I can tell, it just seems to be a “I know you are but what am I” tactic.
There doesn’t even need to be a factual basis for it. His mindless followers are so hungry for anything to support their ignorant ideals, they’ll take anything he says or tweets as gospel without even wondering for a second if it’s actually true, let alone actually do a little research of their own.
“My people.” Fcuk off.
That jumped out at me as well.
I’m so sorry that this is where our country is, 17 years later.
Considering he was joking on the air on the day the towers fell about how his building was now the tallest in Manhattan, I expect nothing less.
He is vile hate filled scum. A being utterly lacking in empathy, compassion or any sense of basic human decency. Racist, misogynistic, stupid, ignorant and a fool.
Did he…really say that? What am I saying, of course he did! I’m not shocked, just appalled. He is so vile and disgusting.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-bragged-tallest-building/
He was discussing the shock of what happened, so I wouldn’t quite call it overt bragging, but it definitely has a touch of his typical narcissism that he could only frame a terrorist event around how it affected him.
Yes, he said that! And he said lots of his friends died at WTC, he lied. And he saw lots of people jumping out the buildings, another lie, and Muslims were dancing on on roof tops in New Jersey rejoicing for the buildings coming down, another lie.
The fact it even entered his thought process when there was images everywhere of those planes hitting the towers and people jumping from them, is beyond disturbing. That he now had the tallest building in downtown Manhattan, it had been the second but now it was the tallest. He also said he could see people jumping from his apartment 4 miles away.
And didn’t he also claim he saw Muslims celebrating it in New Jersey. He doubled down on these hate filled claims during his campaign.
Mmm-hm. And here’s Trump arriving in Shanksville:
https://twitter.com/dougmillsnyt/status/1039502832397963264
Scroll to see more accounts of his classy 9/11 remarks.
That arrival photo…just when you think we’ve seen it all.
I feel sorry for the family members who are in attendance. He’ll probably muse about how it’s too bad they couldn’t succeed at taking and landing the plane.
That photo….Christ. A true tribute to those who lost their lives on that day and prevented more tragedy by fighting the hijackers. This asshat doing a constipated face and air punches.
DM2 that is an awful snap of exactly who Trump is. He just… wut… what is you doing.
That photo. My God.
What is with the raising of the fists as if a victory was just had? What a god awful picture.
Omg. That is Donald Trump in a nutshell, if that’s the first (and probably only) thing he took from 9/11. He is a soulless, empty shell.
Celebitchy’s stay safe! and do what you need to do. The rest of us on high ground can do without celebrity gossip
If my hatred could determine his fate, we’d all be better off.
SAME
No f%^&ing kidding. I’m beside myself with rage so much of the time.
Amen.
Thinking of everyone in the path of this storm. Hopefully it won’t stall.
I’m in the Philly area and this summer has been so wet and humid. Not to mention the ocean temp was still at 82 degrees last week. All of this can contribute to stronger storms and greater damage. And it’s only going to get worse as climate change continues to accelerate.
drump is beyond excruciatingly hideous. My God, when will this end? He’s so horrible.
Also chubby middle aged white guy Pompeo releases his State’s Department seal renaming it the Department of Swagger and has a picture of Pompeo in what looks like his hand on a black woman’s throat. These “people” are just beyond the pale.
This on a day that should be one of muted dignity. But the administration has again shown they are so out of their depth, not to mention just despicable swamp creatures.
“Also chubby middle aged white guy Pompeo releases his State’s Department seal renaming it the Department of Swagger and has a picture of Pompeo in what looks like his hand on a black woman’s throat.”
WHAT??!!
I’m with you, what? What?!
Check out Pompeo’s seal on Twitter. It’s horrible. I hope it will be removed and destroyed as soon as possible.
https://www.businessinsider.com/state-department-swag-mike-pompeo-2018-9
OH MY GOD THIS IS REAL
JFC WILL THIS NIGHTMARE EVER END?
Holy shirt.
Idiocracy is here. Let me know when we start watering our crops with Brawndo.
OMG WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAGE!
When am I going to stop being shocked by these people???
Guys, guys, he’s fist bumping the white woman and the black woman is in the background. His hand is not on her throat.
I think everyone knows that, but it’s a f*cking AWFUL photo to choose, given the racist agenda of this administration. I mean, it’s a really bad, awkward photo that should be deleted, not made into an official seal.
Snowflake, you are absolutely correct to put my statement in context. Sorry for the outrage. But that’s what many countries will see in this seal, given that “swagger” will not be easily translated into other languages.
But I can not believe not one person pointed this out to Pompeo.
Someone failed at basic photography skills.
Orange Voldy finally acknowledged the day by tweeting a Scavino tweet about what he did last year to acknowledge the day, nothing about the lives lost or the heroism, just about what HE did last year. He has just tweeted that he is going to Skanksville for the ceremony for the new memorial with a picture of himself & Malaria on the White House lawn with staff, including STAFFER Princess Nagini.
My hearts go out to those at that service today who will have to contend with his rudeness and inappropriate behavior on this solemn day.
Also, he named the 9/11 remembrance anniversary “Patriot Day”??
…..like “Patriots’ Day” that we celebrate here in Massachusetts?????
WTF does 9/11 have to do with patriotism? How about honoring the first responders that lost their lives that day trying to save others? God he is so remarkably dumb.
Actually Kitten 9/11 has been known officially as Patriot Day (among other things) since the first anniversary of the attacks so Trump had nothing to do with that: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patriot_Day If you buy any kind of calendar, usually 9/11 is designated as Patriot Day on it. I knew this without looking it up but I am from the NY tristate area and grew up about 45 minutes from Manhattan so anything involving 9/11 I am pretty knowledgable on. Trump is stupid but he isn’t wrong about that. I know Massachusetts has Patriots’ Day (my mom works in Boston and I know you are from there) which I think coincides with the marathon ever year but that’s a separate state holiday. Patriot Day on 9/11 is a national day of mourning. I could understand the confusion though.
Oh jeez I could have just googled it instead of embarrassing myself like that. I truly never heard the 9/11 anniversary referred to as “Patriot Day” before. Then again, I still refer to Mass’s “Patriots’ Day” as “Marathon Monday” so maybe I’m just not hip to the patriotism
Thank you for clarifying though, Amelie.
Nobody here in Boston refers to September 11 as Patriot’s Day ever. Not even at the memorial services for the people on the planes.
Amelie: It hasn’t caught on, that’s for sure. I’ve never heard anyone refer to it that way. Ever.
I haven’t heard anyone call it Patriot Day either and I’m from NY. My point was Trump didn’t just make it up and just because most people haven’t heard of it or noticed it doesn’t mean it’s not a thing. As much as I hate Trump… *sigh*.
Also I’m just a collector of random obscure facts. It’s my thing.
At airport getting on flight and we were waiting on the TSA line when at 8:45 the entire airport went silent. It was a moving tribute to 9-11, something 45 knows nothing about.
Oh, that made me tear up (again)
I’ve always said, that if Hillary had to lose, the only consolation is knowing that this POS will be exposed and go down in history as a traitor. As a corrupt, money-laundering, mob-dealing, broke and owned, disgraceful traitor. The brand he’s so proud of and stamps on tacky, poorly-constructed buildings across the world, will be worth shit in the end.
Be careful, guys. I hope you stay safe. We’re also bracing ourselves in Pennsylvania because if the storm manages to last long enough to sweep upwards into the Northeast, it usually results in mass flooding here, too (i.e. Ivan). Weather is all the more worrisome in the age of the Anthropocene.
Anyone in the path, even after it lands, needs to be watchful. We just had the remnants of Gordon here in the Midwest. Gordon was not as powerful as Florence and there was still flooding from it. Stay safe, please.
It has nothing to do with HIM and since he doesn’t genuinely care about anyone or anything else, how the hell is he supposed to muster enough compassion to tweet about weather or 9/11? He can’t fake that he cares either because he literally doesn’t care enough to bother.
Kaiser and anyone else in the area this storm is going to hit, please, please stay safe and take the warnings seriously! A year ago, I foolishly ignored warnings about Irma, and was in my house when the storm ripped it apart. No matter what I saw, I never thought it could possibly happen to me. I couldn’t have been more wrong! Trump doesn’t give a fuck about anyone but himself, and throws paper towels at, and tells storm victims to “have a good time. “I remember after the towers fell on 9/11 he bragged about how his building was now the tallest in the area. This disgusting pig doesn’t care about victims of any kind of disaster
Like c sucker cares about Florence. The victims of Maria still need help, but won’t get it from him. After all Puerto Rico isn’t “really” American. I can’t look at him. When his face is on the tv, I turn it off or mute it. I’m afraid people will forget 9/11. Every year the memorials are more distant. I was laying in bed having had oral surgery the day before and Howard Stern talked us through it, as we all watched in disbelief. Guess for some people in Washington, it was just another day.
Dear Emperor Zero:
Enjoy the book dropping today. I’ve read they’ve printed upwards of one million copies.
How about that?
They are in their 7th or 8th printing of it. I preordered mine so that I would have a copy to read on the way to and from Disney World (and at night). Can’t wait to read it.
Amazon just emailed that mine is on the way! I ordered the hard cover because my iPad is broken and I want people to see what I’m reading on the train
Lightpurple
Perfect!
Cheers
@lightpurple, then I’ll go check my status. Checked last night just in case they got to send it out early. Mine is hardcover also – don’t have any type of reader. Waiting to see what people in the airport and on the plane say.
Shoot – not sent yet!
Check out the comments made by EZ in the book on page
69!
Already downloaded it on Kobo. $15.
Kaiser I hope you stay safe and get the least of this possible.
While watching 9/11 documentaries last night, I wondered if Tweetolini would even acknowledge the 17th anniversary or not.
As for Florence, even his favorite channel has routinely been featuring updates. I don’t see how anyone in the south or mid-Atlantic could not have known about this before Monday! I guess he takes a snack or potty break when the coverage isn’t about him or a conspiracy.
He tweeted it was 17 years with an exclamation point, as if he’s thrilled to show he can do basic subtraction.
Stay safe in Hurricane folks. This storm is heading straight for my family in NC and I am worried. They live inland now, but my hometown is right in the landfall path.
How a REAL president responds:
https://twitter.com/barackobama/status/1039512025406349312?s=21
I live in the foothills of southwestern Virginia, and it’s basically been raining for 4 months straight. The ground is already a mess, and I can’t even fathom the damage we’ll have from this hurricane. But the president is an unethical monster who will let us all drown (and most of my Confederate-loving neighbors voted for him).
Sigh. Please stay safe
This f*ckwit is almost as revolting as the pieces of sh*t that carried out the 9/11 attacks 😐
The world never really recovered from these horrific attacks, which set off a chain of reactions that resulted in numerous terrorist attacks, the rise of vicious groups such as ISIS, increased anti-Muslim sentiments, millions of displaced people, and countless deaths 😔
My heart goes out to all who were impacted on 9/11, the heroes who did their very best to rescue others, and the thousands of innocent people who lost their lives 💛
PS. To those in the path of the hurricane, stay safe and know that we are all here for you should you need us. We love you 💛
This clown, double fist pumping as he arrived at the 9/11 memorial service today, is another example of how stupid and tone-deaf he really is
Not to wish ill on anyone other than Trump, but I do wish this storm were aiming straight at Mar-a-Lago instead of the Carolinas.
He owns a golf resort he spends millions of taxpayers dollars at in Virginia, which is a state this storm is also aiming at. I hope there’s no damage done anywhere but that resort
He’ll probably award federal dollars to properties anywhere near the path. Didn’t he supposedly get money from 9/11?
Let’s also not forget that his own economy people have admitted he lied about it.
His Ireland trip has been cancelled. Yes!
When did this happen? They just cancelled his campaign visits to Missouri (yay) and Mississippi because of Florence.
Swack, Ireland announced today the trip for November was cancelled. Dublin was planning a massive protest. The WH says they are still considering it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks.
What an assclown.
I’m from Va Beach originally and went through Irma last year. Y’all are in my thoughts. Be safe.
There is a picture of Emperor Babyfists giving thumbs ups and fist pumping while going to the Flight 93 memorial. I can’t even. Everyone around him looks horrified. Even the press pool
He’s stupid, corrupt, ineffective and most of all WEAK.
