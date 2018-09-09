Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s simmering beef turned into a physical altercation

I honestly never wanted to cover this Cardi B-Nicki Minaj beef. The beef has been simmering not-so-quietly for months now. My take has been, from the beginning, that Nicki Minaj isn’t really relevant anymore and that she’s been doing everything but light herself on fire to get attention. She’s been spilling dumb tea on ex-boyfriends, she’s been talking graphically about sex, she’s been on social media 24-7 and on and on. She’s been goading Cardi B, trying to get Cardi to pay attention to her or engage her in some kind of something. Cardi B has mostly refused to take the bait, although yes, there has been some lower-key shadiness, especially around the VMAs. Well, Minaj got her wish – Cardi engaged with her nonsense. The two women attended the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event during NYFW. The event was Friday night, and the photos in this post are from before all the sh-t went down. Cardi left the event bruised and battered, her clothes in shreds. Personally, I think Minaj looked wasted before she even got to the event. So what happened? From People:
The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B just turned physical. On Friday night, the rappers got into a fight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party that left Cardi bruised, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The bash was part of the festivities for New York Fashion Week. An insider tells PEOPLE that Cardi arrived at the event first. After Nicki showed up, there was an “altercation” on the second-floor balcony during a Christina Aguilera performance.
“The scene was f—— crazy,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “It was entourage against entourage. They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.”
Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside. Cardi was seen leaving the party with a large lump on her forehead but no shoes.
“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” source said. Cardi was wearing a red Dolce & Gabbana gown. In another video obtained by Cosmopolitan, Cardi can be seen removing her shoe as she repeatedly screams, “I will f— you up!”
Cardi is then seen throwing her shoe before she is dragged away while yelling that people were talking about her daughter. An NYPD Public Information Officer confirmed to PEOPLE that there have been no arrests at this point and officials are still on the scene, noting that while the “incident itself has ended, the investigation is still ongoing.”
After the incident, Cardi wrote an Instagram post where she detailed all of the stuff Minaj had been doing which Cardi had let slide. Cardi argues that she went to Minaj in person twice and both times Minaj “copped a plea,” but at the ICONS event, Minaj “choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter.” And that’s what set this off, according to Cardi. I believe her. I believe that Minaj really was that desperate to create a beef with Cardi that Minaj decided to say something about poor baby Kulture. Anyway… Team Cardi.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nicki is jealous she got to have her baby while due to circumstances she never was.
I highly doubt that. Nicki’s issue is with other female rappers period.
Completely on board with Nicki being a thirsty instigator, but … How about Team Grown Women Who Don’t Respond to Obvious Public Taunts by Throwing Shoes and Slapping at Each Other?
+1
Really. Grow up.
I totally agree with your point, I would absolutely take the high road, but we don’t know what was said at that moment and if someone had involved my baby, I would totally lose it too.
Jaysus. How pitiful, embarrassing and undignified. These two really need to start behaving like the adults they are. And get their makeup sorted. Ugh.
BURN.
Exactly, this is not the junior high girls bathroom, you are at a fashion event with other people in the fashion and entertainment industries. It was someone else’s night to shine, the designers, the models, the people who were performing at the party, and you took that away from them with your childish antics. Not to mention, if you physically attack someone, you could be arrested and charged with a crime.
Yes. Just tacky and gross.
No exactly her brand.
Don’t respond to public taunts? Yes. But it seems like Cardi was not only taunted, she was physically assaulted! If your dress is ripped and you have lumps on your head, someone put their hands on you. I don’t blame someone for throwing a shoe on the ground after they’ve been assaulted. It would create feelings, ya know?
Well, I don’t like either of them, but Cardi shouldn’t be starting physical fights, which she did here. Cardi’s a supposed rap artist, put her grievance in one of her songs and make bank off it too.
Nothing positive about a person starting fights. Cardi left that party with a big knot on her head. Something could have happened to her, and her daughter would be motherless.
Exactly. Cardi has a history of violent behavior and we excuse her because…. It’s not even the first time she’s thrown to a shoe at someone or instigated violence. As far as I see it, she’s unfit to be a mother if she behaves like that. #mess
Nope, team nobody. Stop acting like toddlers. Hold your head up and move along, don’t get physical. That’s just so wrong.
Team no one. I don’t condone violence. She could have taken someone’s eye out and I’m not even talking about Nicki.
I read that it blew up when Nicki was posing for pics and she stepped on Cardi’s dress as she walked past causing it to rip. I’m not on board with physical scuffles but I’ve been there. When someone baits you and you reach a breaking point.
I also believe Cardi when she said on IG that Nicki regularly threatens not to work with other artists if they work with Cardi. I’ve never been a Nicki fan but she clearly has talent and loyal fans. What really turned me off was her going off on Travis Scott because his album debuted at #1 and hers was #2. I mean, be thankful people are still buying your album!
Well, Cardi’s tired excuse post on IG didn’t mention that about the dress, so I think that’s just a rumor to spin this mess.
Yeah, I tend to more support Cardi here. Nicki is gross. She’ll do whatever it takes to remain in the spotlight including attacking another female artist while simultaneously peddling her faux feminism. Physical violence like this never occurs at anyone’s finest hour, but Nicki has been goading Cardi – and it feels like she’s doing so to say “You see? I told you she was ghetto.” That’s vile.
Well, Cardi proved her right.
@Toot I think maligning people based on where they are from and their socioeconomic status while growing up is the grossest thing a person can do. But sure, let’s keep perpetuating it to suit our own opinions. That’s certainly not a larger societal problem.
@Enormous Coat: Right. I think reality TV, plus some other physical altercations involving celebrities over the years, shows that public fighting isn’t really about socioeconomic status.
Team nobody.
Even if Carly was right, the mature thing would’ve been not to engage in a physical altercation.
Be smart, write a dish song, release it, be successful and make Nicky boil with jealousy
Honestly, in what world is a thrash talker worse than a physical abuser. Some people have their priorities all messed up. If a man would’ve done what Cardi did, everyone would scream bloody murder.
Not if that man did it to another MAN. Actually, if a fight between two men involved one throwing a shoe at the other, that would probably get a laugh. Let’s not pretend ‘female privilege’ is a thing.
If a man went after a woman, everyone would be up in arms. It seems we’re very sensible to issues of physical abuse unless it happens to amuse us. Then, it’s acceptable..
please don’t fix your typos, either of you.
No adult should be hitting anybody for reasons other than self-defense. But I’m sure you’d readily acknowledge that a 20-something female MMA fighter punching out an 80-year-old man who uses a walker is worse than her hitting someone who’s as young and healthy as her. Or a 30-year-old male gym teacher punching out a 10-year-old student. With violence, power imbalances have to be acknowledged.
As grown adult women they should know better. Taunting each other and having a physical altercation in plain sight of people at a gala event is so low class. Cardi is very lucky that Nicki didn’t completely bust her up.
I say put both of them in an octagon and do some MMA. If they are going to act like cage fighters, then put them in one.
I’m team being ladies and acting like grown adults who should know better. PERIOD.
Urgh to ‘being ladies’…surely we’ve moved on from this antiquated idea of how females should behave? Not saying they acted in the best way but this phrasing suggests women be held to a higher standard than men and I’m not here for that.
Ditto class based judgements.
I mean…of course we haven’t actually moved on from that but we sure as hell should have.
If I saw two men going at it in the same venue-I’d believe they should act like gentlemen. I am not directly or indirectly implying that women should be held to a higher standard.
I just watched the video on You Tube and I was appalled by what I could see.
Ladies and gentlemen are both words that should be banned imo *shrug* There’s good and bad behaviour, it shouldn’t be genderized.
So classy. These are our ICONS?
erm not mine or anyone I know…
Shameful and ridiculous. But especially Cardi, throwing a shoe because someone insults her about being a mother. Yea, that will make her daughter proud.
Honestly? I would probably be secretly proud.
I would think it was awesome that my mom fought Nicki on my behalf, so I dunno.
I don’t blame Cardi, I think she just hit her limit. the only thing that’s embarrassing is based on pictures she got her butt beat and Nicki didn’t.
Idk, isn’t Cardi only like a month and a half postpartum? If someone were shit on my baby or my mothering at that point, idk what would’ve happened. And I’m someone who is completely against violence and engaging petty people like Nicki. But when you’re still recovering from having a baby and breastfeeding and all that, your hormones can make you a little nuts lol
Also, I’m forever NOT team Nicki, since she has a thing for defending people who do bad things to children.
Nicki didn’t say anything bad about her kid, she just liked a tweet pointing out Cardi was welcoming a rapist back into her and her child’s life.
Cardi needs to stop putting her hands on people period. That includes getting her crew to do it. Whether it’s Nicki or side chick strippers. Is Nicki doing the most? Absolutely! Nicki was liking the side chick strippers posts. And Nicki was liking comments questioning Cardi about her loyalty to Kodak, an alleged rapist, now that she’s a mother. So Nicki is trying everything to get Cardi attention. Nicki sees her relevancy slipping away. It started last year when she had that big lost to Remy Ma. So Nicki is out her firing people, talking about people’s kids, doing whatever it takes to keep people talking about her. And it worked to bc Cardi took the bait.
BTW My little sister told me all this gossip. She got all the details from a YouTube channel.
I saw a lot of this on Lovelyti’s channel. Cardi does have impulse control issues and she seems to want to get triggered. Mind you, Nicki is also engaging in Weinstein media manipulation $hit, big time!
Yes. That’s the channel my little sister told me to watch. I called my sister yesterday asking her what’s going on. She told me all that. I was like how you know about this? No one on the internet is saying this! She like most sites don’t report on it bc they in Nicki’s corner. She said go watch it on YouTube and gave me that channel. My old butt learned about how shady Nicki really is.
Violence is never the answer.But I have to say if someone made any comment on child or fitness to be a parent I would be very tempted to want to slap that person.
Nicki should not be commenting on other people’s families considering that nasty situation involving her brother and a minor.
Stones and glass houses…..
I’m not saying violence is the answer or the adult way, but what Nicki is allegedly (I believe it) doing to her is a shitshow too. Coming after someone’s child, spreading nasty rumors about her, and attempting to sabotage her career- with everything that’s been discussed about Hollywood and other workplaces lately? That’s a mess. If you’re going to try to blacklist someone and destroy their career, let it be because of something seriously wrong that they did. Not over personal petty things or insecurity. I know sabotaging someone’s career is sort of normalized in this industry (like that old predatory dude-Les Moonves?- who tried to ruin Janet Jackson’s career as a tantrum about her female modesty and her not having the proper, repentant attitude). But I can’t respect someone who does something like that, especially now.
I don’t agree with this being framed as a ‘let’s be ladies’ issue though. Age is the reason why Cardi should’ve handled this better, not gender.
I’ve never been a Nicki fan. But Cardi should have kept her hands to herself. To me it has nothing to do with ‘let’s be ladies’. That’s sexist. It should be let’s be civil. Or let’s be adults. Cardi should have put all that beef in a record. Hit her hard like Remy Ma did.
Onika rubbed me the wrong way from the start. Her voice is annoying. And she gained popularity by talking smack at Lil Kim. As the years went on and she became more mainstream I started to hear whispers about her shady ways esp concerning other women MCs. That’s not working anymore and she slipping in sales and popularity. That’s why she out her doing any and everything to stay relevant.
Nicki didn’t saying anything bad about Cardi’s child. She liked one tweet that pointed out Cardi was welcoming a rapist into her and her baby daughters life. Cardi has liked tweets about Nicki and her brother, so it’s like for like.
The day before this drama Cardi told someone who mildly criticised her on IG that it was a good thing their baby died because they didn’t deserve a child. So she really has no leg to stand on here. For some reason people ignore her constantly lashing out at people on social media, but she’s far crueler than Nicki on her worst day.
Ugh, she really said that?
As far as her career I don’t think Cardi has much staying power. I can see her becoming a footnote before too long.
And Nicki is on the downward slope as well.
How trashy. These two shouldn’t be at any event tilted Harpers Bazaar Icons. Grow up ladies.
Nicki hates most women. She nearly drove Demi Lovato to drink again. She had issues with Mariah Carey too. She’s incredibly insecure. That being said nobody should fall for her provocations. Now Cardi B has a huge bump on her head and all for what. Nicki would hate it more if everyone simply ignores her.
I am Team Cardi all the way, but she really embarrassed herself and should not have tried to attack anyone. Use MUSIC to get at her. She could have done an epic song calling Nicki out on her BS. As for Nicki…she is a classic mean girl. I think she’s talented and I like some of her music, but the way she’s been acting in recent years has been a huge turn off. I believe that she tells her pals like Drake and Lil Wayne not to work with certain women. I believe that she hates other women unless they think she is the greatest (Beyonce, Ariana). I also believe Nicki is bullying Cardi and many other women in the industry because she’s insecure and jealous.
Didn’t even recognize Nicki. Woah.
Both losers on both sides. Nicki because she can’t absorb the fact that there’s another girl in the game, and has to tear down another woman’s success.
Cardi, because she is in fact an industry plant and a Nicki clone. She has no originality. Kudos for her for finding happiness as a mother and speaking her mind all the time, which is refreshing with so much pretentiousness *cough Taylor swift.* But I think she rose to fame too quickly and has proven time and time again she can’t handle it…sadly I think her 15 minutes are almost up.
Nicki is a narcissist and faux feminist.
Also, was it not that long ago where Nicki and Cardi collaborated on a track together? It seemed refreshing to me at the time that there was no bad blood between them. Where did this feud all of a sudden come from then?
And Nicki, Lil Kim called. She wants her face back.
Serious question, why does Cardi always get a pass? This is not the first time she has resorted to violence to solve her problems. And no, sorry, but having your parenting skills criticized is not a good enough reason to try and physically harm somebody. Why does she get a pass for constantly throwing around the n word? She is just as vile as Nicki so how can anyone take anyone else’s side in this fight?
I read, cardi was already inside, while waiting for Nicki who was on the Red carpet, so..liking someone post is caused for this mess?, cardi is a mess, Nicki needs to separate herself from this, it makes both women look horrible, nicki just dropped her album and it’s number 2 on The billboard, Nicki has nothing to prove, she has been on top for 10 years, everyone must come down sometime, and let someone else shine, i just hope it’s not cardi.
What a pair. Team STFU AND GROWUP.
Thank you!
Been watching this beef and yeah, seems like Minaj can’t handle her flagging popularity. How she reacted to people wondering about her “rescheduled” concert dates sealed it for me.
Also #TeamCardi.
yeah, I can’t believe people yelled at me when I said that Cardi B is trash… Yeah, so classy. Being illiterate, getting dangerous butt injections and nearly dying from them, going into public fights are all indications that she’s extremely intelligent.
