Serena Williams: ‘It blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women’

I’m still thinking about the US Open women’s final and the massive controversy still reverberating throughout the tennis world. I’ve worked it out – the issue with Serena Williams and Carlos Ramos is the “Permit Patty” of the tennis world. It was written on the biggest tennis stage in the world, for everyone to see. Technically, Umpire Carlos Ramos was simply “enforcing the rules,” going with the very letter of violation-law in place for Grand Slams. But what happened to Serena was about a lot more than one player violating the “sacred” code of conduct and one umpire deciding to enforce the rules. It was about race and sex, it was about how a black woman was “policed” more than any man would have been, and it was about the UNWRITTEN rule that the umpire shouldn’t be the centerpiece of a Grand Slam final. In a final, the umpire is supposed to give more leeway. In a final, the umpire has more discretion to give a “soft warning,” to de-escalate situations with players.

Incidentally, this is the same tournament where, in an early round, an umpire left his chair to literally give a male player a pep talk, which was absolutely on-court coaching. This is the same tournament where the USTA has been making rules up on the fly about which players can leave the court in the heat and which players can’t. I’ve been watching so much of the tournament, and let me tell you something else – so many players, male and female, get coached from their boxes. Besides the coaching issue, the thing that sticks out to me still is that… calling someone a “thief” and a “liar” should not be a violation, especially in a Slam final. Serena was upset. She lost her temper. Carlos Ramos could have easily talked to her, and given her a soft warning (with no penalty) and told her that if she didn’t calm down, he would give her another violation. He didn’t do that. And some people even thought Carlos Ramos was baiting her or goading her:

Serena is right. I was there. And worse, he was baiting her. https://t.co/CinW6AJJNo — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 8, 2018

So how did Serena feel after the match? She came to her post-match press conference like a professional and fielded inane questions about “what she would tell her daughter” about what happened. Stick around for the end:

Serena spoke about her history at this specific tournament, the US Open, where in 2004, she was the victim of such horrible line calls that every Slam from then on instituted the hawkeye and challenge system. She also referenced the 2009 US Open, where she was defaulted from the semifinal when she got a (bulls–t) foot fault and lost her temper. But the moment of grace and emotion came at the end when Serena was asked, “If you could change one thing about what occurred, what would that be?” Her answer:

“I don’t know. You definitely can’t go back in time. I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief, because I thought he took a game from me. But I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things. I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief’. For me it blows my mind. But I’m going to continue to fight for women and to fight for us to have equal — like Cornet should be able to take off her shirt without getting a fine. This is outrageous. I just feel like the fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions, and that want to express themselves, and want to be a strong woman. They’re going to be allowed to do that because of today. Maybe it didn’t work out for me, but it’s going to work out for the next person.

[Via The US Open]

That’s it in a nutshell – as Jon Wertheim pointed out on Twitter, “The word for the day is ‘precedent.’… We’re now docking players for calling the chair ‘thief’ and ‘liar’? …well, interesting days lie ahead….” That’s exactly it. The next time a player argues a call – a bad call or a justified call – with an umpire and says something like “you’re wrong” or “you’re lying,” will that be a “verbal abuse” violation too? Or will it only be a violation if a black woman says it?