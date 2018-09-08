Serena Williams lost the US Open final in the most shambolic sports moment of the year

I hoped to write about Serena Williams winning her long-awaited 24th singles Slam title. But that didn’t happen – she was beaten by Naomi Osaka, a young woman who plays a lot like a younger version of Serena. If Osaka’s victory had been a straight-forward win, of course it would have been notable and widely discussed. But as it turns out, the actual tennis match was not what people will remember. They’ll remember the name Carlos Ramos, who was the umpire on the match. He gave Serena her first violation (a warning) because Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou was “coaching” her from the box. WTA players can have on-court coaching during WTA events but not during Slams. Patrick was making a motion to Serena to tell her to move in to net, and Carlos Ramos saw Patrick do that. What no one is sure about is whether Serena actually saw or understood Patrick’s coaching. Which is why she reacted this way to the first warning:
"I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose."
—Serena to the chair umpire after receiving a coaching violation pic.twitter.com/v6Q2GWYYOn
— espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2018
I think Serena is saying that she saw Patrick give her a thumbs up, and considering the distance from where she was standing to her box, that’s a possibility. And Serena’s argument was that a thumbs-up is not coaching. Except he was. This was Patrick’s coaching:
Coaching or not ?#usopen pic.twitter.com/OATS0LE2Y2
— Ashish TV Slams (@ashishtvslams) September 8, 2018
After the match, Patrick admitted that he was coaching and that ALL coaches coach their players during Slams and he even name-checked certain players, like Rafa Nadal:
Serena's coach says that a penalty for coaching during play is hypocritical because every coach does it. pic.twitter.com/AvU3TnKUIH
— ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2018
But, as I said, there was no point violation or anything there, it was just a warning. Then after Serena dropped the first set, she broke her racquet. Second violation. It comes with a point penalty. After that, Serena got really angry and she argued with Carlos Ramos even more and she invoked her daughter and said that of course she wouldn’t cheat, because she was still caught up in the fact that he gave her the first warning for coaching. In her mind, the racquet break should have been her first violation.
She was still mad about it during a second set changeover, where she and Carlos Ramos argued. She called him a “liar” and a “thief” for the point penalty. And that’s when he gave her a third violation for “verbal abuse” and a GAME penalty, meaning the match was almost over. Serena completely lost her cool then – she was crying, she called for the supervisor, and here’s part of what happened:
Serena Williams: "There's a lot of men out here that have said a lot of things and because they're a man, that doesn't happen to them." (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9MqhnAja20
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2018
This is where I was completely behind Serena – you can argue the finer points of coaching and all of that, but to be given a “verbal abuse” code violation for merely venting – in perhaps justifiable anger – that the umpire is a “thief” is NOT VERBAL ABUSE. Serena is absolutely right when she said it was sexism and that men are allowed to get away with saying a lot worse on-court without getting any violations. She didn’t use profanity, she didn’t call him an obscene name. She called him a thief because he gave her a point violation which she did not think it was fair.
So from there, everything was a blur of absolute shambles. Few people in the crowd understood what was happening. Osaka won the match in the next few minutes and people booed her (this poor girl). Serena gave her a big hug and then Serena refused to shake hands with Carlos Ramos, telling him again that he needed to apologize to her.
The trophy presentation was rough too. The crowd was still booing, Osaka started crying and Serena put her arm around Osaka to comfort her. Serena was in tears too.
Serena comforted an emotional Naomi Osaka after losing in the US Open 😥 pic.twitter.com/oCLTRn66cW
— espnW (@espnW) September 8, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I love Serena but she behaved really badly.
She’s a fierce competitor. 1 side she should have kept her cool. Other side… this was unfair. I’d argue too given the stakes.
I think serena showed a lot of humility comforting Osaka. That defines character imo.
Banned catsuits, outrageous ballerina twirls and tutus, shattered rackets, umpire showdowns, fiery , tear-filled losses……..
Absolutely *NOBODY* brings the drama like GOAT, Queen Serena.
Long may she reign!
Over doing it.
I never watch tennis, but I found a stream of this just because I knew Kaiser would cover it. I don’t know enough about the rules to understand what was fair and what wasn’t, but I felt like I was watching someone have a breakdown. It was bizarre. I feel horrible for both players. What a terrible stain on your first slam win, and it wasn’t Osaka’s fault at all.
Agree – I am normally a Serena fan (although I will admit Venus is really my girl), but this display from her was outrageous and embarrassing. I understand that she was emotional and pissed off (perhaps justifiably), but this is no way for a professional athlete to behave, and continue behaving on court. It is the very antithesis of sportsmanship. I saw shades of McEnroe in her today (ick, he is the worst), and that makes me so sad. If ANY other player had behaved this way we would NOT be defending them.
Frankly, she may have felt the ref robbed her, but SHE robbed Osaka of the joy of winning her first grand slam. And no, she wouldn’t have won the match without the code violations and penalty. She was outplayed today.
And, before you flame me, I fully accept that the ref may have been unfair and biased against her (I am no pro, I don’t know) but the place to challenge that is not on court, and certainly not by calling the ref names. She certainly has the clout to challenge unfair calls afterwards.
Sad situation all round – that Osaka has been robbed of enjoying a victory she earned, and that Serena (Still GOAT no doubt) will now forever be tagged with this one off display.
Agreed. Poor sportsmanship is poor sportsmanship. No, you don’t get to vent and call a ref a “thief”, that will get you a violation in a LOT of sports.
Let’s you get drug tested more than any other player in the league. The woman deals with racism and sexism constantly. I’m amazed she doesn’t blow her top more often. Her coach is targeted when other coaches are not?! Calling the umpire out for the hypocrisy that she would be penalized for calling the umpire a “thief” when a man would not is not wrong in my book. This thing escalated and Mr. Snowflake White Man in his throne decided to rattle Serena and throw off her game. SUCKS that he can get away with it and not get penalized himself. Toss him from working Grand Slams!
I think the crowd was booing the situation not Osaka but the whole thing was unfortunate.
They booed the situation, but that impacted Osaka negatively. This didnt matter. End of the day the booing was because Serena was cheated out of a victory and the booing would continue over the person who won.
Serena was never going to win that match. She wasn’t cheated out of a victory. I think the booing does matter enormously to Osaka, who would not have looked nearly as miserable if she had lost.
Osaka beat her in both sets. Serena was not robbed of a victory. To say so is to imply Osaka didn’t play well enough to earn the win and isn’t a worthy champion.
An umpire nor call should ever decide a match. The fact he was hostile to her throughout is problematic. He wasn’t fair and impartial and it showed. In a world where Krygios gets away with murder and Millman pulled all kinds of delay tactics in his loss, Serena didn’t deserve what happened to her. Just highlights how the misogyny and racism has been flowing against Serena and the ladies this year.
I felt awful for Naomi. She played great and deserved to win. She didn’t deserve to have her first GS marred by Ramos’ ego show.
Story of what EVERY single Black Women has been through more than once in her life.
PREACH, ELLE
It was really hard to see Serena cry like that when she called the supervisor. Because if you follow tennis then you know she wasn’t crying about that point penalty or the warnings.
It’s years of defending yourself against cheating and doping accusations. Years of getting booed from your home crowd. Years of questioning your femininity and mocking your body. Years of never being given the benefit of the doubt. Years of living on the defence just for being the best in a sport that’s not designed for you.
I love Naomi and I was rooting for her. But reading the headlines and twitter is nauseating. Like people were DYING for an excuse to call Serena classless and other dog whistles.
Oh and here’s a link to a twitter thread about the inconsistency of “enforcing the law”: https://twitter.com/thaiguy84/status/1038643618251268096?s=19
No. It got wrecked by Serena’s ego show. He was not hostile, and he was not being unfair. He didn’t coach her from the sidelines. He didn’t smash her racquet, and he didn’t call himself a thief. He made calls within the rules of the game. She knows the rules of the game. Crying foul and unfairness was whiny bullshit. She did deserve what happened to her. She is not entitled to the win. But she was acting as though she was – and that if she didn’t get it, it was because of unfairness…….she should feel terrible about her behavior and how it has affected Naomi Osaka.
The issue of others getting away with stuff outside the rules needs to be addressed, but is a totally separate issue.
PREACH!!
That’s garbage, Lola. God, whenever a black person calls out unfair crap, they are always accused of “ego show” or arrogance. Heaven forfend they stand up for what’s right—or demand to be treated as human. Ramos busted her coach for doing the _exact_ same thing other coaches (of white players) do, then he compounded things by unfairly yanking that point. What should Serena have done—smiled and taken it?
@Deering I can’t say what she should have done – but smashing her racket and calling him names was not it. It’s beneath her, and it was extremely unfair to Osaka, who outplayed Serena.
I just feel bad for Osaka who has basically had her dream win ruined by her hero’s actions.
Serena really was gracious during the trophy presentation. Yes she lost it, but she got her shit together and showed why she’s GOAT. Also- I wonder what is going to happen with Patrick and Serena because he admitted he was coaching and during the press conference she was like I DON’T CHEAT. So that’s a little inconsistent.
I hope she fires him! After he said he was coaching her, and that he coaches her in every match, how could she stay with him? He opened the door for her enemies to say she isn’t a champion but a cheater who finally got caught. Serena fought the umpire over her reputation and good name, and then her own coach shoots her in the back by basically saying: yeah I was trying to to cheat coach and I try to cheat coach every game. What was he doing/thinking? She cannot stay with him, can she?
Yep. He (her team and therefore her infraction) was cheating. Whether she benefited from it or not, isn’t even the point.
I don’t care if everyone and their mother does it (punish them all please), but you can’t cry victim when your team is openly cheating AND you smash your racket before shouting at the ref. I 100% think the Tennis Associations are routinely unfair to Serena, but she was the one bang out of order today.
I understand how she thought that was unfair, but everytime a player yells at the umpire I always think : pick up your racket and go win. No umpire will ever go back on his or her words because it would make a precedent nobody wants. IMO yelling is pointless. She could have come back and win. She has done it many times. I’m afraid she was feeling hopeless and just threw a tantrum to take the attention away from that. I’ve been told i am not enough of a rebel and that i accept too easily those kind of situation.. (when someone in authority makes a call i can’t change.) I’ve learned to focus on the things I can change… But on the other hand, calling out sexism like she did was surely IS a way to change things. I hope. Anyway i dont know what to think anymore. But i feel for Naomi. I hope she wins MANY MORE grand slam titles so she can forget this weird win.
Alsooooo… I feel bad for even saying this, but i just wanted check if, maybe, i wasnt alone. I dont have kids and i dont want kids. Does that make me a bad person who would or could cheat? I dont know… That comment she made invoking her daughter kind of rubbed me the wrong way.
I agree like what did her being a parent have to do with this. Like by saying she is a parent is insinuating that no parent could ever do such a thing *eye roll*. Like yes there were bad calls in the match but no he was never going to reverse the call. I trained/worked as a ref and the one thing they always drilled into you was that you die with the call no matter how bad it is because once you cross that line and reverse it than there is no going back.
Totally Dids. I have a child and love her to death, but it is only in having a child that I really realized what an awesome option remaining childless could be. Being a parent doesn’t unlock some better self that wasn’t there before…………..
I love Serena’s Baby – she is perhaps the most beautiful child ever born, and I love the story of how she and her husband met. I am amazed by her physique and am in awe of her talent – and yet I just can’t help but always root for her opponent. Because her personality is brutal. All the twirling – all the screaming, all the drama – it’s brutal. And she alone wrecked Naomi Osaka’s first major win. Her coach got caught breaking the rules. She smashed her own racquet and verbally sparred with the ref…………….what the Christ else was supposed to happen? Invoking her child, her motherhood, and sexism is whiny bullshit.
She should feel like a complete asshole for the way she behaved today. She and the audience were all one big amorphous dick today. She felt entitled to the win is all I got from her. If I was Naomi Osaka’s parents I’d be livid.
I have so much respect for Serena, but i feel the same way you do about her. It’s nice to know i’m not alone. (She is so awesome!) But I guess I identify more with the quiet ones, who show their strength differently. In a less intimidating way, i guess. But i still believe we need women who stir up sh*t and yell like there is no tomorrow, but i also think there are other ways to fight.
Thank you for agreeing with me about the motherhood thing.
I had to learn that lesson the hard way. I argued with a ref for what I saw as a bad call and ended up with a red card. My team had to play man down the rest of the game and because it was a tournament, I was forcibly benched the rest of the weekend. To add insult to injury, there were college scouts there. As athletes (especially that of Williams level) we are competitive and forceful when it comes to winning by nature. We wouldn’t compete if we were wired that way. Losing is not something we handle well. Even if we show a graceful face. Serena did not handle losing well, and yes she was losing before the ump did anything. But the one thing we can’t lose is our cool. ESPECIALLY against those with the power to screw us. My dad always told me to not piss off the alligator UNTIL you cross the river. Serena was in the wrong here and to envoys her daughter was just low.
I was a little confused by why she brought her daughter into it? Was she suggesting people without children cheat more? And frankly, was her behaviour today (smashing her racket? calling the ref names?) the behaviour she wants her daughter to emulate? This is so far beneath her, and I hope it was just a one off. This shit can’t be her legacy.
Donald Trump is a parent. Ivanka Trump is a mother. Hell, even Harvey Weinstein is a parent. Having children doesnt automatically make you some idol of all that is good and pure. That was a low call by Serena.
Yup. Having kids is zero indication of any kind of moral character.
I think men have done and said much worse than Serena but she also should have LET IT GO! She was playing badly and just kept dwelling on it more than she should’ve because of how badly she was playing. That ref is a snowflake for making the calls that he did. Also patrick is SAVAGE throwing uncle toni and rafa under the bus!!!!!!
I’m sorry she lost her cool in the sense that the first violation messed up her mind set. This wouldn’t have happened to her before. But that umpire is an ass – that was NOT verbal abuse! Goes to show how precious men’s experiences are that he thought a black woman standing up for herself was abuse against him. Idiot.
Um………I don’t agree at all. She called him a thief. I think that totally qualifies as verbal abuse. She demanded an apology from him when she was the one misbehaving as a player. Just how entitled should does she feel? Just because she didn’t swear doesn’t mean she wasn’t being abusive. She was behaving badly. She owes Naomi Osaka an apology.
I’m sorry but Serena was incredibly unprofessional; I hate it when sports people yell at the umpire/referee/whatever. Accept what’s been said and move on even if you disagree with it- the decision won’t change. She was verbally abusing the umpire and thus deserved the penalty. I thought the whole thing was a bit of a shambles and felt so sorry for the poor girl who won- the booing was atrocious.
This is tennis – what Serena did does constitute verbal abuse.
Yes, Rafa has gotten away with many infractions (time delays galore!) and yes, he should’ve gotten calls/warnings/penalties on it. It’s been really unfair to Rafa’s opponents.
Using this as what seems to be Serena’s excuse for not being given a penalty though, is absurd. And it was just a WARNING. She didn’t have to break her racquet, right? That’s on Serena.
TOTALLY AGREE!!!
I was actually at the match today, I hope to leave a longer comment tomorrow but I just wanted to make it clear that the crowd, before anything happened was clearly for Serena but was very vocal in their support for Osaka and throughout cheered for her amazing plays. The booing was strictly for the umpire and USTA, and any moment that it switched to Osaka the crowd actively worked to try and let her know they were cheering FOR HER AND HER VICTORY. Even after the start of the shenanigans the crowd was still quite loud in cheering for Osaka too, I was surrounded by die hard Serena fans that were on their feet several times to give Osaka credit for her play.
I was also at the game and I agree 100%. No one was booing Osaka. She was probably going to win either way, she played really well. But the whole situation with the umpire felt out of place. After the first warning, it felt like he was just going after Serena to ” put her in her place” or something.
Kaiser, I admit to going to your Twitter right away when this happened, because I thought you could explain what the heck happened. I don’t watch that much tennis, and it seemed to all happen so fast. The penalty seemed pretty severe for just complaining and some snipes at the ref? In the end, I know Serena will feel so bad For Naomi to have the booing and controversy during the ceremony. Just all so unfortunate.
I didn’t see it. I heard Serena speaking from the next room, and I thought she sounded gracious. I texted my husband & asked “did she win?” He said “no, and she completely lost it.” Hmm..
So, we spoke in person, lol, a few minutes later, and he told me again that Serena lost it. Keeping in mind that my hubs likes McEnroe and found it funny when he’d throw tantrums, I asked, “So Serena lost it worse than McEnroe used to?” He hesitated and then said, no, Serena did not match McEnroe level.
I just want everyone to be fair. I don’t claim to know much about tennis, but I do know men typically get away with SO much more in every area of life than women. Privileged men, that is. There are different standards expected of women. Higher standards and less reward.
Congrats to Osaka. I felt for her. I’m glad Serena was hugging her and saying encouraging words. Wow, what a career Osaka will have!
Serena got overreacted, but honestly, when a ref doesn’t come at you correct from jump…I don’t know see why she should have to put up with BS. And I’m glad she didn’t. I hope he never works a professional event again in his life. Go back to calling lines for the juniors since you can’t handle this level of competition.
We see coaching ALL THE TIME. It is never called. Now in the finals of the Women’s US Open, he wants to call someone out? GTFO
I think that ump was racist and sexist. For everyone who said she is supposed to be better, seriously??? Do you know what it is like to put up with all those little injustices – she had to hear about her physique, about how she doesn’t look feminine. Then there is the fact that she has been drug tested more than any other female player, including actual dopers. Then they gave her her sh*t for wearing an outfit of medical benefit to her. Some times you just lose it after the 1000th papercut. This wasn’t a John McEnroe type situation here. The ump didn’t give her the benefit of the doubt the way he did the other grand slam finals where he is present and reffing. He held her to a different standard because she is black and a woman.
Sexist and racist? Did I miss the part where Serena’s opponent on the other side of the net in this final was a white male?
If Serena doesn’t win the point/game/match the only person who gets the advantage is her fellow female and Women of Colour Naomi Osaka, not a guy!
You missed the entire point. Just because her opponent is not a white male doesn’t mean Serena wasn’t subjected to racism, sexism, misogyny and outright unfair treatment in this match and over her entire career. Things are not as simple and straightforward as they appear to you. Develop some empathy.
Unfair treatment in the match?? Let me break it down for you…
Her coach got caught gesturing to her during the match. He told her to move forward and she did which resulted in her winning the point. She got a code violation and rightfully so. She isn’t the only player male or female in the history of tennis to received a coaching violation lots of other players have got it too.
Secondly she received a violation for breaking her racket. Again, she isn’t the only player male or female or black to receive a violation for breaking her racket lots of other players have received it too. The tennis authorities have become a lot stricter in recent years with players breaking rackets. Its got nothing to do with Serena but it makes players look bratty and childish, destroys the hard work racket manufactures and stringers do and damages the court surface.
Thirdly, she called the umpire a liar and a thief. In my opinion that IS verbal abuse. If someone called me those names I wouldn’t stand for it so why should he? There are players that have received code violations for saying a lot less to an umpire.
I feel you with the benefit of the doubt NEVER going to Serena! My family and I were discussing that having others assume the best and being forgiven or having others let things slide is such a huge part of privilege. Yeah, no one should do it, but when everyone except you does it, receives the advantage, and suffers no consequences, and then you do it and receive harsh punishment, it becomes lawful evil. It’s injustice approved by the authorities. I understand why Serena had enough and lost it. I also understand that many in Tennis will continue to assume the worst of Serena while assuming the best of Sharapova, Agassai, McEnroe, Nadal and this year’s Wimbledon players accused of receiving coaching, Muguruzas and Garcia. Enforce rules for all, or not at all.
No one won. They should sack up and admit this was a biased ref and do a rematch. The entire establishment owes Serena an apology for policing her body and clothing to writing about her intimidating muscles and basically doing everything to keep this athlete down. Just to show her “her place”… Can’t have a black woman inspire other minority women to rise up. These people hold on to their privilege like it’s a birthright and subjugate everyone else who is different from them. It’s time to shut their s**t down.
No one won? Naomi Osaka beat Serena in both sets. She won cleanly, played incredible tennis, and Serena wasn’t robbed nor was Osaka handed the championship by the umpire. It’s a shame that what should’ve been a glorious moment in a young athlete’s life has been sabotaged by the controversy and the disgusting behaviour of fans on court and on social media.
It’s a sad, sad day when Osaka had to apologize for winning her first Slam. I don’t care that the crowd wasn’t booing her. It still made her feel horrible and cheapened her victory. Shame on everyone involved who created this mess. The only one who deserves an apology is Osaka. Even the USTA didn’t give her enough support when Serena and the umpire were arguing. Nobody approached her to ask if she was okay. She had to sit around and wait for Serena to get back in the game. And then for her and her family to experience such an ugly reaction to her win?
Naomi won. She played extremely well & was fabulous on court. Please don’t undermine her achievement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to Osaka for defeating Serena! Osaka handle herself with class on the court.
I expect to see the violations heavily enforced on the other players as well. Rules are rules, but the priority of enforcement matters and can be heavily biased aka why our current criminal justice is so f*cked up. If you want to call Serena out on them, I expect you to do the same for each and every player that commits a similar offense in the future.
YES! 100%
Enforce the rules for all or not at all.
The crowd was atrocious. To continue booing was just despicable. Yeah yeah yeah, they weren’t booing Osaka (according to some comments above) but that doesn’t matter, does it? Just because you didn’t mean to hurt someone’s feelings doesn’t mean you didn’t hurt her. The jeers and booing still made Osaka feel bad and she was miserable on what should’ve been one of the happiest days of her life. So congrats, US Open crowd. Trying to justify the booing is hilarious. The moment Osaka won, they should’ve stopped and just applauded her. How humiliating for Osaka and her family to stand under all the jeers and endure such disrespect.
As for Serena, this isn’t new. She’s been disqualified before for threatening to shove a ball down a line judge’s throat…because the line judge called her out on a foot fault.
She was right to question and stand her ground. But to break her racket knowing she’s already on a warning? To continuously berate the umpire after she’s already got a point deducted? To say she would never cheat because she has a daughter (why even invoke motherhood here)? That was all on her.
She’s human, true. She has feelings, yes. But so does her opponent. Osaka, who had to sit and wait while Serena was having it out with the umpire. Tennis is a mental game. Osaka waiting around while Serena and the umpire argued could’ve lost her focus and it could’ve derailed her game. Osaka, who was sad because she won her very first Grand Slam instead of the crowd favourite, and she couldn’t even enjoy it. Osaka, who couldn’t even give a happy speech lest the crowd get even more vicious. She’s the only person I truly feel sorry for in all of this. Her victory now is either overshadowed or is marred by fans thinking Serena was robbed of the Slam, as if Osaka didn’t play well and beat Serena cleanly.
Totally agree Rainbow!
It’s a bit like Tay Tay’s VMA moment being spoiled by Kanye isn’t it? In the sense that the moment was ruined for her and she can’t ever quite get that back – and whenever it’s referred to in the future, it will be as part of “that controversy”.
I know Serena has had a hard time coming back from maternity leave. I think it’s unfair that she lost her seeding. She cops a lot of criticism about her appearance that isn’t fair and she doesn’t always get acknowledged for her greatness. BUT this is twice now when her behaviour on court has been frankly appalling and embarrassing. Even if the umpire was being unfair, I doubt she’d have reacted in that way if she hadn’t been losing and I can’t imagine a Federer or Djokovic or a Venus reacting that way.
That is so true. As if Serena’s attitude wasn’t bad enough, the crowd was simply horrid. Why boo Osaka (if indirectly)? And to not be able to see Serena was the one in the wrong this time? I can’t with their willful blindness.
Very well said, Rainbow.
I didn’t see the game , feel for both of them in different ways, but immediately I was reminded of John McEnroe and his infamous temper. Definitely not tolerated as much froma woman as a man. And maybe poor behavior shouldn’t be tolerated ( cough… Donald Trump) , but in sports, the temper flares are a little more understandable given the physical effort and hormones and neurochemicals flowing free.
Man, it was hard to watch. I sat on the couch just cringing and yelling through the epic meltdown. And while I really wish Serena had kept it together, I have to admit that I identified with her frustration and anger. She gets calls that no other players get, all while having to play the hardest matches. Even though she’s the GOAT and has been for years, I think there’s still a part of her that remembers every single day what it’s like to be an outsider and an underdog.
Naomi played a great match, hopefully this will be a good learning experience for her and she’ll go on to be a tougher competitor.
This sucks because this is making the tournament about Serena instead of Osaka who won. Serena was unprofessional and her fans are blind to the fact that she was wrong.
(how does being a mother and gender equality justify racket slamming and calling Ramos a liar and a thief?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evidence that Ramos is not sexist and applies rules fairly (if a little bit strictly):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJm_oYcDMkM&list=FLOraXRkhSL0i3YkZDzFRZ_Q&index=2&t=0s
See? What sexism? I rest my case. Thanks tasitash, for posting this link.
If Serena believes motherhood improves her focus and makes her want to better herself even more, then that’s her prerogative.
I only watch women’s tennis because of her & her behaviour today was very bad. She clearly needs more psychological support to deal with nerves in the finals. Poor Naomi was reduced to tears. I felt awful when she was standing on stage & pulled her cap down to hide her face while she was crying.
Also Serena needs to rest & be in a better place mentally before her next tournament.
If you act like that towards a ref in a lot of sports, it will net you a similar violation or even get you tossed from the game. It’s not acceptable, “venting” isn’t part of sports, save for like, hockey fights. You’re supposed to check yourself and play.
Maybe Serena is pregnant again… maybe she really wanted to win because she will shortly need to take time off circuit again and then possibly maybe never regain form, so she thought this was a last hurrah. It would explain the emotion, the irrationality and the outburst…..doesn’t excuse it at all, but would explain it..
She/ her coach cheated, saying “everybody does it” is a childs excuse. Did Osaka get coached during the game? NO.
This all is pointless thou, Serena was never gonna win that match, anybody could have seen that. Osaka did great job, i except a greta career for her!
