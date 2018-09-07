“Are you here for Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh?” links
  • September 07, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Are you here for Willem Dafoe in Eternity’s Gate? He plays Vincent Van Gogh. [Dlisted]
Les Moonves was intent on destroying Janet Jackson’s career after the 2004 Super Bowl. Ugh, this story is so awful. [LaineyGossip]
Lily Allen claims James Blunt had sex on her foyer. [The Blemish]
Rob McElhenney explains how he got ripped. [OMG Blog]
Whatever happened to Steve Zahn? [Looper]
Plaid Shirt Guy was the Greek Chorus for America. [Buzzfeed]
Cate Blanchett in green ruffles… love the green, hate the ruffles. [GFY]
Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s first days-of-school won’t be photographed this year, because reasons. [JustJared]
A throwback to some seriously vintage Burt Reynolds. [Seriously OMG WTF]

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Photocall

5 Responses to ““Are you here for Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh?” links”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    I am here for Mr. Dafoe…in ANY AND EVERYTHANG!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. MI6 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    YES

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Definitely going to see it.

    Janet’s life is going to be an epic bio-pic some day. Maybe a whole mini-series. At least she had enormous wealth to cushion her, unlike some of Moonves’ other victims.

    Thank you for posting the plaid shirt link, I had no idea what people were talking about until now. Hilarious!

    Reply
  4. tealily says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Sure!

    Reply
  5. Mrs. Peel says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Love Willem Dafoe, but Van Gogh died when he was 37 years old and Dafoe is 63, so the authenticity factor is stretched.

    Reply

