“Are you here for Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh?” links

Are you here for Willem Dafoe in Eternity’s Gate? He plays Vincent Van Gogh. [Dlisted]
Les Moonves was intent on destroying Janet Jackson’s career after the 2004 Super Bowl. Ugh, this story is so awful. [LaineyGossip]
Lily Allen claims James Blunt had sex on her foyer. [The Blemish]
Rob McElhenney explains how he got ripped. [OMG Blog]
Whatever happened to Steve Zahn? [Looper]
Plaid Shirt Guy was the Greek Chorus for America. [Buzzfeed]
Cate Blanchett in green ruffles… love the green, hate the ruffles. [GFY]
Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s first days-of-school won’t be photographed this year, because reasons. [JustJared]
A throwback to some seriously vintage Burt Reynolds. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I am here for Mr. Dafoe…in ANY AND EVERYTHANG!!!!!!!!!!
YES
Definitely going to see it.
Janet’s life is going to be an epic bio-pic some day. Maybe a whole mini-series. At least she had enormous wealth to cushion her, unlike some of Moonves’ other victims.
Thank you for posting the plaid shirt link, I had no idea what people were talking about until now. Hilarious!
Sure!
Love Willem Dafoe, but Van Gogh died when he was 37 years old and Dafoe is 63, so the authenticity factor is stretched.
