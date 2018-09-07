Donald Trump’s ‘unraveling’ mental state has been ‘scaring’ staffers for two years

Since I’ve been mainlining the US Open into my veins for two weeks, I’ve felt such a pleasant distance from all the political shenanigans going down. I’ve been paying attention, of course, because it’s hard not to when my Twitter feed is clogged up with Brett Kavanaugh BS and Bob Woodward stuff. The one-two punch of Bob Woodward’s book plus the New York Times op-ed seems to have done a number on Donald Trump. He’s been acting particularly unhinged this week, according to multiple sources and multiple media outlets. But because of my distance from the hourly shenanigans, I do have to ask: what’s so different this time? People have been saying that Trump is nuttier than a fruitcake for two damn years. Every week there’s a new scandal, controversy or act of treason and every week it feels like people are saying “no, he’s really losing his mind bigly over this, this week it’s different.”

Which brings me to this Salon exclusive, which features some interviews and statements from various physicians and mental-health professionals. Dr. Randy Lee, a Yale University psychiatrist, says that Trump administration officials contacted her almost a year ago asking for help with Trump’s mental state:

According to Lee, the revelations about the Trump White House found in the New York Times article and Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book “Fear” suggest “how deeply the troubles run and what effort is required to protect the nation from what are obviously psychological symptoms.”

“None of the behavior that came out in the Bob Woodward book — as in the Michael Wolff book ["Fire and Fury"] … is a surprise, since it is all consistent with the psychological signs we observed and warned against 18 months ago. Mental health is a science-based field of serious conditions that have predictable patterns. We foresaw the course of this presidency, based on our knowledge and clinical experience, and were concerned enough to put our warnings into a book. We now warn that things will rapidly deteriorate and that the president should submit to an urgent, independent mental health evaluation by an appropriate specialist, as is warranted. We may be delayed, but it is still not too late. The 25th Amendment is a political decision, but it would set in motion the proper treatment of an individual showing his signs of instability: restraint, limit-setting, and removal from access to weapons.”

Lee also told me that these worries about Donald Trump’s mental health by staffers and those other people in the president’s inner circle predate Wednesday’s Times op-ed: “Two White House officials actually contacted me in late October, stating that Trump was “scaring” them, that he was “unraveling.” Not wishing to confuse the role I chose, as an educator of the public, and a potential treatment role, I referred them to the local emergency room without inquiring much further.”

Donald Trump has been scaring his staff for two bloody years. And none of those cowards have the guts to actually do anything about it. The story of the Trump Administration isn’t just one of a delusional, fascist maniac who is compromised by Vladimir Putin – it’s about the thousands of enablers who stood by and did nothing (but write a self-satisfied op-ed) while Trump burned down the world.

Speaking of the Stable Genius, here he is slurring “anonymous” twice in a row last night.

And here he is calling the NYT op-ed “treason.”

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he explains his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement at the White House

112 Responses to “Donald Trump’s ‘unraveling’ mental state has been ‘scaring’ staffers for two years”

  1. Darla says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:45 am

    The claim that two staffers phoned a mental health expert for help because his behavior was terrifying them, is, well, kinda terrifying.

    What WAS up with that anonymous thing last night? I saw the clip on Lawrence O’Donnell and it shook me up a bit. I don’t believe that was a mispronunciation. Yeah, he couldn’t pronounce the word, but it was something much more than that. It almost seemed as if he was drugged? Too much xanax? I dunno.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    President Gwen Stefani’s shit is still bananas. B A N A N A S. His latest tweet?

    “The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle. I wish the people could see the real facts – and our country is doing GREAT!”

    Delusional af. He’s so unhinged, he’s basically a parody of himself at this point.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    US Open – Osaka was scary, icy efficient last night.

    I’m fed up with this staff of his being worried but not doing a damn thing. They can implement the 25th Amendment or get Ryan on the phone and tell him to do his damn job and impeach. Instead, they’re allowing this madman and his unethical snake daughter, who is even more unqualified than he is, run the country into the ground.

    BTW, this video of Smarmy, smirking Jared is absolutely hilarious

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smq8SY_UBFI

    Reply
  4. KNy says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:49 am

    100% true that this has been common knowledge. I hope, though, that Woodward’s book and the op-ed piece can shift the republican establishment and hammer home the point that THIS WILL NOT END WELL FOR THEM. They will forever be tied to a madman they let run amok. I think that, once they collectively truly realize that, it will be a race as to who can distance themselves the farthest from trump. Right after the NYT op-ed, Axios published that two other trump unnamed officials reached out to them because they would have written the exact same article.

    Reply
  5. DeeDee says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I think it is different this time because it is “anomynous“ and he has no idea who to take it out on. He also knows that that person is in his orbit and it’s driving him crazier than usual.

    The Op-Ed is a big deal and I’m glad it was written, but the anonymity of it bugs me a bit. I think the people in the administration will use it after the fact the rehab their image. We will be inundated with people speaking out and saying they were part of the resistance all along. If you worked for this administration, you should not be able to erase that from public consciousness.

    Reply
  6. Jenns says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:51 am

    So eventually, all of these staffers are going to be portrayed as hero’s who saved America from a mad man, right? We’ll just forget that they keep enabling a mentally ill man in favor of tax cuts.

    It’s kind of like how GW Bush is now be painted as everyone’s favorite, bumbling grandpa, instead of a war criminal who once delivered a hate speech on gay marriage so he would rile up his evangelical base.

    Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

      IMO W is only looked upon fondly now bc we have sunk so low even an anti gay war criminal who sent us into a recession looks “good” because at least he has some common decency (like his friendship with Michelle) and wasn’t tweeting about “fake news” and all his so-called “enemies” at 3am while trying to take a dump. Had Trump not come along W would still be hated. If anyone has benefited from this shit-show its probably W.

      Reply
  7. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Plaid shirt guy at the rally was incredible. Clearly mocking drump at every sentence. Someone tweeted “Does anyone know which gulag they took this guy?” after he was removed.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I wish I felt more confident that this was going to be how people finally realized how dangerous he is rather than a GOP manufactured press set up designed to ouster him and usher in Pence now that 45 has served his purpose.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I’m sick and tired of everyone acting like he has mental health issues. He does not. He is just an ignorant, mean, boorish racist. Every one of us white people has someone like this in our extended families, it’s just that most of them don’t have unlimited money and power and a national audience. They are not mentally ill. They are just bad people. End of story.

    Reply
    • tw says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:58 am

      Narcissism is a personality disorder. I believe he is a malignant narcissist who has been abusing speed for decades and this has lead to increasingly erratic behavior. And yes, he is also an ignorant, mean, boorish racist. These things are not mutually exclusive.

      Reply
      • Darla says:
        September 7, 2018 at 9:03 am

        That’s interesting tw, would speed make you slur like that? I thought something like xanax, but I don’t have any experience with people on speed.

      • Kitten says:
        September 7, 2018 at 9:53 am

        The clips I saw of him last night and at other rallies–my first thought was speed or cocaine.

        The thing is, I saw a video of him from yesterday earlier in the day when he was talking to a reporter and his voice/posturing was very calm and subdued.
        I think he takes some sort of upper before his rallies…

        I also believe he is a malignant narcissist and that he could also be suffering from dementia. I never bought the idea that he’s mentally ill, although I suppose anything is possible. Sigh. What are we going to do, guys? This gets scarier every day…

      • Darla says:
        September 7, 2018 at 10:05 am

        I don’t know Kitten. I alternate between working for my local democrat, Libua Grechen Shirley, who is taking on Peter King in LI’s 2nd district, protesting, and then taking weekends to myself where I stay inside and to be honest, drink.

      • Kitten says:
        September 7, 2018 at 10:49 am

        Working on campaigns must be really empowering, Darla. You are doing the right thing. Voting on Tuesday made me feel like I was doing something for the first time since we last protested. My coping mechanism is to do any little thing that helps me feel like I have a tiny bit of power–a tiny bit of control–over our powerless circumstances. Oh yes and the vodka and weed therapy also helps.

      • Esmom says:
        September 7, 2018 at 11:08 am

        Kitten, I’ve been working on a campaign too and on those nights I do feel better for a while, although I’m not sure he’s going to unseat the GOP incumbent. Fingers crossed. I did have an interesting call with a 70 year old man who said he’s never voted D in his life but would do so if our candidate would guarantee to make Trump’s impeachment a priority. I was floored, and am hoping more people are thinking that way. I know the Dems are dancing around impeachment and trying to stick to the “issues,” but clearly impeachment is an issue for some.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 7, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        I’ve been doing volunteer work for a local Democrat voting drive group. My district went from pretty secure red to a toss up. If Dems actually show up and vote, I think we can give our rep the boot, but there are a LOT of older, more conservative voters in my area, so I don’t know. But at least I feel like I’m doing something.

    • Rapunzel says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:59 am

      I think he has mental health issues and is also everything you say. I think the mental health issues just make the other stuff more obvious.

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:04 am

      I think it’s both. He is absolutely an ignorant racist. But he’s also 72 years old and people can lose some of their mental ability at that age. You can tell by the way that he speaks and repeats the same phrases that’s something’s not right.

      Reply
      • Swack says:
        September 7, 2018 at 9:30 am

        My mom had small TIA’s at that age. It effected her short term memory. Because nothing else was effected no tests were done and could live her life alone (although we were near) without problems. She stopped driving at that point because she couldn’t remember how to get to places she normally went to. Later they did tests because she was having neck problems and they discovered it then. So I can truly believe he may have had some small TIA’s that is effecting him in this manner.

      • Christin says:
        September 7, 2018 at 10:08 am

        Swack, a TIA (mini-stroke) crossed my mind when I saw him try to say “anonymous” twice. It was as if he had a brief episode. I do not believe it was dentures slipping, either. He tried to pronounce the syllables twice and could not do it.

    • Indiana Joanna says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Agree, and so do any number of psychiatrists. Allen Frances, MD, a prominent psychiatrist, said people need to stop saying drump is mentally ill. He says his patients are some of the kindest people he has ever known. He says drump is an evil, dangerous man, but not mentally ill.

      Please stop stigmatizing people with mental illness.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 7, 2018 at 10:11 am

      He was a violent child whose parents had to send him to military school – as a young child he was violent to other children. He is a walking list of personality disorders on top of , what I think, ADHD and learning disabilities. The bullying and bombast is there in part to hide his limited intellect and skills – I have encountered enough malignant narcissists in my life to see the signs. The shrieking and temper tantrums are used to deflect from their bad behaviour.

      He can be a horrible nasty woman beating racist and have severe mental health issues. Stress can exacerbate personality disorders which is what you are seeing with him – he’s terrified.

      I once worked with a narcissist (who was also bi-polar) and he would shriek and stamp his feet to be at the centre of things and once he got there he’d make mistakes and then sh!t himself in fear of being exposed. He often was and then would turn on the tears and drama making up stories about his health (ala Thomas Markle).

      Not all people who have mental health issues are mean but some are.

      Reply
  10. Eric says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:55 am

    As an Amommymusss person I’d like to say that Emperor Zero is batshit crazy and Bob Woodward has totally unhinged the Fat Orange Stain.

    Lie detector
    Amomymouuus Op-Ed
    Bob Wordwood
    It was Genireal Kelllllli
    Fake Mews
    I’m Tonald Drump

    Reply
  11. tw says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:55 am

    My medical opinion is that he has been taking some sort of amphetamine for decades. Shame on the shady doctors who have not reported on his drug use, especially that Dr. Feelgood navy doc who got canned last year. This will come out eventually.

    Reply
  12. Floydee Mercer says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Let’s all hope that today is the day Mueller indicts Junior and Javanka.

    Reply
    • Jenns says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:59 am

      But what will that change? Trump’s still not going anywhere. If that did happen, it’ll only increase his anger and paranoia.

      Reply
    • KNy says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I think Mueller is saving them for last. For some reason, I’ve been reading more and more articles about Mueller (not new ones – just going searching for older ones) and it’s all the same thing: he is so smart, so hard working, he knows exactly what he is doing. There was one video compilation put together about him when he was appointed Special Counsel and someone talked about how he went into private practice law for a short period of time but couldn’t stand it, because he would interview potential clients and would say to them, “Well, it sounds like you’re guilty and should go to jail.” I trust that he sees everything wrong about trump that we see, and that he has a plan. I have to, or this will drive me a crazy as trump is.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 7, 2018 at 9:18 am

      No, they’re both too far up the chain.We’re still in the early stages and they still have tons of information to comb through from people who flipped in the past week. Lower level people like Stone and Page and some more Russians and some people we haven’t heard of yet. STAFFER Nagini will be last with Daddy as her co-conspirator. There are also several state and foreign investigations into her and Jared..

      Reply
  13. SM says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

    The most powerful man in the world, does not know to spell, how to pronounce words and I am sure would not be able to show where for example Sweden is on a map.

    Reply
  14. Rescue Cat says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Trump proves that those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world usually do.

    Reply
  15. adastraperaspera says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Marco Rubio said on NPR interview just now that everything is fine… He said that Trump’s policies are great, and he’s doing everything in line with what Rubio thinks is good for the country. It’s clear that the GOP will protect Trump as long as they can. They’d rather have an authoritarian state than a democracy. Definition of tyranny.

    Reply
  16. Sam the Pink says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I remember when people freaked out over the possibility that Ronald Reagan may have been experiencing dementia while in office. Well, at least Reagan had a decent VP and senior staff to cover for him, and at least the rationale was based in trying to protect the country (not showing weakness during the Cold War). Trump has no such excuses. Generally, I hate speculating on anyone’s mental health, but with him, it just FEELS like something is amiss. Granted, I do not think Trump is mentally ill – I think he’s just a jerk – but his mental fitness is certainly something that needs to be thought about. The scary thing is that nobody around him is really competent to step into his place. If he goes down, he’s taking a lot with him.

    Reply
  17. Louisa says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Ryan and the GOP will do nothing until they have Kavanaugh confirmed and on the bench. Only then, when they have what they want, will they make a move to get rid of him.
    And if a miracle happens and he is not confirmed then this farce will just continue until another “Kavanaugh” is.

    Reply
  18. SlightlyAnonny says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:19 am

    i was thinking about this on my commute to work. Marco Rubio was on NPR talking about how the aides should resign and the congress and elections are the checks to the president. Eye-to-the-roll. And all I could think was that if any of these people were true patriots, or truly cared about the country they would have acted by now. The constitution has laid out what’s to be done and they just won’t do it. Congress is not acting as a check or a balance. And the Cabinet refuses to do their constitutional duty and invoke the 25 amendment. There are rules in place for situations like this. They are just too craven or cowardly to use them.

    Reply
  19. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I haven’t read anything yet. Just a thank you for posting my fav pic of POS – I needed that laugh before I cry

    Reply
  20. Swack says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I will not give this anonymous source a pat on the back or a cookie for their “courage” in writing this. Until someone decides to take action, sooner than later, nothing will change. But I believe, as others, that once Kavanaugh is confirmed they will begin getting rid of Trump as he will no longer be needed. They are using him to push their agenda through and he has NO idea that he is being used because he is the smartest man in the room.

    Reply
  21. FluffyPrincess says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Oh boo hoo–you’ve been scared for two years? THEN DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. I’m sick to death of all this hand wringing and “oh my!!” DO SOMETHING, or keep your pie hole shut and stop whining about it. We are all “scared” but 99% can’t do shit about it, but all these crybabies on staff can ACTUALLY do something, but all they do is cry and say, “Well, we’ve stopped him from worse…” Really, cuz no you haven’t. There are still babies in cages at the border, that tax scam bill, the rallies and the racists running amok and making policy. FU crybabies, DO SOMETHING.

    Reply
  22. jwoolman says:
    September 7, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Even though all the signs were obvious to many during the campaign that Trump would be a disaster as President, that was dismissed as just policy differences. We viewed him with alarm supposedly just because we hated his politics.

    But when people who agreed with his politics found themselves working with him up close and personal in the confines of the White House — they began to realize that there really was something terribly wrong with the guy. They tried to work around it in pursuit of the policies. Besides, he was the POTUS. What the heck could they do about it? The 25th Amendment probably had other causes in mind for removing a President besides the fact that about 1/4 of the registered voters elected a willfully ignorant, impulsive, vindictive malignant narcissist with sociopathic traits.

    The dilemma for people around him is that they want the policies without Trump’s instability and wild approach to the rest of the world. They’re trying to contain a tornado in a bottle. Pence would give them the same policies, but invoking the 25th would be quite messy and impeachment even messier. Now they are also facing the possibility that Democrats may get control of Congress, which puts their policies in jeopardy.

    Maybe they are just hoping that as everything becomes more public, Trump will resign in a snit. But now the big complication is that as soon as he leaves office, he is at risk of subpoena and indictment. Pence can pardon him only for federal crimes and he knows it. I think Trump will hang on to the POTUS job for dear life, unless he figures out a way to escape the country to a place that won’t extradite him.

    Trump will be more and more dangerous as he feels more and more cornered. There is really no great solution. Congressional Republicans will continue to cover for him because they want their agenda pushed through and he also most likely has dirt on some of them from Putin. Impeachment and Mueller’s investigation is a threat to some of them personally (such as Nunes) and to the Republican Party in general. It won’t just be Trump whose dirty laundry will be revealed. There is good reason to believe that our voting has been selectively hacked since those machines got so popular in 2004. If Mueller has found evidence of Russian hacking, he may also have found evidence of non-Russian hacking in previous years. That possibility may terrify people in high positions who know about it.

    Reply
  23. Jamie says:
    September 7, 2018 at 10:54 am

    The physician sited is BANDY Lee. Dr. Lee, who at the time that she banded together with others from Yale and made public statements about the mental health status of Trump, was not even licensed at that time. I always think it’s suspect when someone who can’t pass a licensing exam and other licensing criteria in their field feels justified in critiquing others. The issue at hand which any entry level mental health professional knows is that one cannot diagnose anyone without an IN PERSON assessment. It is highly unethical to do so. Dr. Lee’s actions were condemned by the American Psychiatric Association publicly. What also is notable is that recognized experts in the diagnosis which she assigned to Trump publicly stated that Trump did not meet the criteria for that diagnosis. Trump supposedly had a mental status exam as part of his yearly physical and passed with flying colors. None of my comment is meant to support Trump, but to clarify inaccurate information.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

      They actually have more data to diagnose Trump than they typically do with direct patients because of the extensive video record.

      Professionals are also citizens and have a duty to share their expertise in a situation like this. Trump is a danger to the entire world.

      The “Goldwater Rule” that was the basis of a critical statement by the APA about “armchair diagnosis” in general is informal and does not really apply in this situation. That hardly qualifies as condemnation of her personally. The rule is controversial within the profession, and evidence for that is the large number of professionals who wanted to sign on with their concern about Trump. Read the book. Only a small number of those actually could fit in the book.

      I don’t know why you are smearing Bandy Lee’s credentials. Yale thinks she’s fine. She is an M.D. (psychiatry is a medical specialty) who among other things is a forensic psychiatrist specializing in violence. She seems well respected by her colleagues. Snopes investigated your claim that she lacks a medical license and dismissed it as false and promoted by right-wing groups.

      The false claim apparently started when they found out she had a lapsed license in Connecticut. That was deliberate – she decided she no longer needed to maintain three different state licenses (Connecticut, California, New York) for her consulting work. She definitely has a current license in New York, she says that was the easiest one to maintain. License renewal requirements vary in different states, some are more time-consuming than others. She also dropped a license in France, which she had obtained because of her work with the French Ministry of Justice in the past.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      And did you look at that mental evaluation test that Trump allegedly passed with flying colors? Administered by the same guy who didn’t bother to measure his current weight or height?

      It’s available online so I looked at it. There is simply no way that Trump would have made 100% on that exam legitimately, just based on the cognitive difficulties he shows in interviews and press conferences. He would have to be carefully coached with the exact answers for a specific version of the test, and even then he would have trouble because of his memory problems. More likely, the doc scored his test the same way he decided Trump weighed 239 lbs and was 6’3” tall — without bothering to have him take the exam. His reward was supposed to be the VA job.

      Regardless, people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s have successfully passed that exam with an acceptable score. It is not intended as a full mental health evaluation. It is used mainly to do a quick check in situations where brain injury may have occurred.

      Reply
    • Sophia’s Side Eye says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      The only sources that are pushing that conspiracy theory about Dr. Lee not having a “Connecticut” license are far right, wingnut sites. She has a license to practice, just not in Connecticut.

      Reply
  24. Lucy says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:48 am

    So two senior officials contacted this doctor for help, and she directed them to take the president of the United States to an emergency room if they were concerned?
    Wtf?
    This shows how bad we are at mental health. So good of the Dr to keep her hands clean, if it was a genuine outreach for help, she just endangered the entire freaking world. Is giving a referral somehow unethical? I’m just mad.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:22 pm

      Lucy – if they were worried about his mental condition and the situation was acute, the ER is where they should have taken him if the White House physician was unavailable for some reason. The ER would have been able to decide what to do next, depending on whether or not he was considered a danger to himself or others. That’s one of the things an ER does.

      They only contacted her because they knew her name. She doesn’t live in DC. She was very likely right to avoid getting involved in specific treatment recommendations – that would have muddied the waters in what she was actually trying to do. We don’t know what exactly they told her, but if they felt it was an emergency then they needed to go to the local emergency specialists. The President is generally treated at the military hospital where he had his physical — that’s where they should have started. There is also a physician on staff at the White House who could make a referral. At the time, it might have been the dubious fellow who gave Trump the dubious physical, though.

      Reply
    • Lilly says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      You can’t simply come in without a prior therapeutic relationship to treat someone. That would be unethical and not in the person’s best interest. In many states you start at the emergency room where a designated mental health professional comes in to determine whether you’re a danger to yourself and others – possibly necessitating involuntary treatment. Usually, only these designated responders have the authority to do this under the court to deem a person as meeting this criteria and have access to the treatment beds.

      Reply
  25. Myrtle says:
    September 7, 2018 at 11:59 am

    I’m glad some outlets are publishing articles about the CONTENT of the anonymous op-ed piece, and not going all vulture on the MYSTERY of who it was. I watched the slurring clip and it seems like Trump was really, really trying, as hard as he could, to pronounce “anonymous” correctly. But he just couldn’t. WHY COULDN’T HE? There must be a true, perhaps medical explanation. This mystery is more interesting to me than the identity of the stoolie in the White House. What is wrong with our President? Obviously, something is very wrong. We really deserve to know.

    Reply
  26. judith reeder says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Even after 2 yrs of this moron, I still cant believe people actually voted for him, I knew he was a demented a–hol-, long before he ran, I have a son that voted for him, I love my son, but we cannot talk politics together.. He is causing the downfall of our country.. And to say that his followers are the reason if he gets impeached.. NO orange man, YOU are…

    Reply
  27. Lilly says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    So true @Kaiser and thanks: “Donald Trump has been scaring his staff for two bloody years. And none of those cowards have the guts to actually do anything about it.” They, who chose to remain employed, and thus, enabling this clown are all tainted cowards. There’s no altruism here despite writing anonymous articles. People like #PresidentMiller are there to forward their despicable agendas and undermine the country.

    Reply
  28. Jerusha says:
    September 7, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Fvck trump. President Obama is giving a blustering speech right now. I hope it lights a fire and gets people off their duffs.

    Reply

