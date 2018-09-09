Julia Roberts in Givenchy & Dsquared2 at her TIFF premieres: tired or lovely?

This weekend, the Venice Film Festival was winding down as the Toronto International Film Festival was just getting going. So these are photos from the mountain of TIFF premieres from the past three days. Julia Roberts was doing double-duty this weekend, promoting both Homecoming and Ben Is Back. Julia is back! Or something. This is her premiere look for Homecoming – a Givenchy tuxedo jumpsuit, with some kind of cape? It’s not my favorite thing, but she looks mostly good here. I wish she – and Nicole Kidman – would stop with this too-light strawberry-blonde shade though.
Julia wore Dsquared2 to the Ben Is Back premiere. She’s lost weight. I like the subtle cutouts.
Natalie Portman in Christian Dior Haute Couture at the TIFF premiere of Vox Lux. This gown is actually prettier than this photo – it was surprisingly dramatic in natural light, and it’s an enchanting shade of pale lilac.
Lord, I can’t wait to see The Hate U Give. It looks incredible. Amandla Stenberg wore Gucci to the TIFF premiere – this dress is not the best, but she’s young and having fun with fashion, so I’m okay with it.
Issa Rae wore Oscar de la Renta to The Hate U Give premiere – I love this. She looks amazing.
Elle Fanning in Valentino at the Teen Spirit premiere. I love the idea of this more than the execution – I would have not made the neckline so deep, and I would have streamlined the dress a bit so she didn’t look swallowed up in it. But it’s an interesting dress.
Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann at the Beautiful Boy premiere. I love him so hard. I love his suit.
Penélope Cruz in Chanel at the Everybody Knows premiere. This is pretty, but I feel like she easily has about twenty versions of this dress in her closet. The buttons… just remind me of how much the Duchess of Cambridge would love this. LACE AND BUTTONS.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Getty.
Issa and Timothée for the win. Gosh that boy is gorgeous.
Thinking the same. I’ve no idea who Issa is, but, wow, how stunning is she?!
AnnaKist: Watch her on “Insecure” on HBO. She’s amazing.
Any word on how Beautiful Boy is reviewing? I’m really looking forward to it even though I’ll be a mess in the theater watching it lol
I have been reading the reviews, outstanding performance by timothee, good performance by carell and they compliment eachother well which is the concensus i think. Overall choppy editing and music choices for the movie.
Ummmm, sorry to disagree, but Issa Rae dress looks either childish or matronly, I can’t decide which. Not a good look for her.
Natalie’s dress looks so weird on the top, it’s definately ill fitted. Julia, Amandla and Elle looks great. It puzzles me how Elle always looks like a child playing dress up, she doesn’t age a day!
Elle’s dress is falling off her.
NP’s dress doesn’t fit well. It makes her look pregnant…
Roberts’ looks like the hangers are still in the outfits.
Portman’s dress fits horribly.
Issa Rae’s dress is what I think a Texas housewife would wear if she was trying for “edgy.”
Believe it or not all I like in this lot is Stenberg.
I love Penelope’s dress and Natalie Portman’s, the rest, nope.
I can’t even think of a word to describe how bizarre these looks are. Ick. I agree Penelope’s dress was in this time zone and she looked lovely, but the rest are awful. Maybe Timothee can let Elle borrow his jacket to cover up the front of her dress. Do they not have mirrors. Done critiquing….
Not crazy about any of them….Penelope’s is probably the best. Portman’s is sad and matronly, even if the color is pretty. Elle Fanning….smh. Sorry to see Julia Roberts is back preening.
That is a stream of fug all round. Nobedy seems to look good in couture anymore.
These women are so good looking. The older ones just keep getting better looking with age.
Natalie’s gown is making me sad. For a Dior gown to have so much puckering in the seams – it’s actually shocking. I’m imagining Michael Kors from the Project Runway days, “Tortured!”
Penélope Cruz looks gorgeous! I love the Chanel.
