Miss New York won the Miss America crown, but Miss Michigan won our hearts

Y’all know I don’t pay much attention to beauty pageants, but Miss America was especially newsworthy this year. The Miss America pageant made significant changes in the wake of the Me Too movement and assorted internal controversies. This was the first year without a swimsuit competition, because thank God. Several of the young women got somewhat political too. I don’t know if the new Miss America is one of the political peeps, but people seem to be happy about her victory. Her name is Nia Imani Franklin and she was Miss New York. After she won, she told reporters that she was glad she didn’t have to “compete” in a swimsuit contest too. Congrats to Nia!
But we can say a few words about Miss Michigan? Miss Michigan is Emily Sioma, and she’s a sexual assault survivor and advocate. She used her moment on stage to highlight the fact that many Michigan residents don’t have clean water to drink, saying: “From a state with 84% of the U.S. fresh water, but none for it’s residents to drink, I’m Miss Michigan Emily Sioma.” I love her.
#MissMichigan just said: “From a state with 84% of the US fresh water but none for its residents to drink…”
Clearly this is not your mother’s Miss America pageant. #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/VsYvFK2GQM
— Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 10, 2018
The citizens are not separate from the state and cities. People need to stop mindlessly paying and agreeing for more taxes. STay on top of your local governments and stop thinking the government always knows what it’s doing. Just blindly trusting people that are in government led to the michigan mess. Find out what your local government is doing, is it sensible, are these people qualified to make the decisions, where is the money going.
Not something to boast on the national stage, for sure?
I’m going to have to disagree with you. There was criminal conduct here. People have been indicted. This wasn’t just a lack of oversight. I don’t know how residents would have known that there drinking water was poisoned. Even when some people suspected and started asking questions, the bad actors lied. The Michigan water crisis is a tragedy on a lot of levels, and your post sounds like you’re blaming them for it.
Um…it was a declaration to highlight disparity, not a boast.
Really think you missed the point of her commentary and also wondering where you got your drinking water tester kit since you knew before the masses that a trusted resource was tainted?
