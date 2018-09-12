Donald Trump: Hurricane Florence is ‘tremendously big & tremendously wet’

President Trump Meets with the Emir of Kuwait

In the next 24 hours, the first waves of Hurricane Florence will begin to make landfall in the Carolinas. Let me tell you this: all of us here in the Southern/Mid-Atlantic region are terrified. This is the biggest hurricane to make a direct hit on our neck of the woods in years. Usually, Virginia gets left out of all of the big weather events except for flooding. And I think it will be the same with Florence this time: the hurricane will devastate the coast, and then it will just dump a ridiculous amount of water on North Carolina and Virginia as it churns and stalls out inland. Do you see what I did there? I talked about what I think will happen with some depth, trying to respect the enormity of what’s going to happen to this area in the coming days. Donald Trump can’t do that. He can only do this:

Tremendously Big and Tremendously Wet. With the kicker of a “tremendous amount of water.” Granted, all of the meteorologists are trying to sound the alarm of just how much flooding there will be with Florence. But Trump’s little pea-brain (or pee-brain) can only fart out the word “tremendous” a million times and brag about how wet this hurricane is going to be. MY GOD.

That wasn’t even the dumbest thing Trump did on September 11th. He also did this:

Yes, that’s Trump double-fist-pumping on his way to *checks notes* the hallowed ground where Americans gave their lives to stop the terrorists from flying United 93 to Washington to crash it into the White House. Those Americans TOOK A VOTE in the back in the plane about whether to do something. They made a plan involving the refreshment cart and they literally fought the terrorists in hand-to-hand combat. They were trying to break into the cockpit when the plane went down. The Americans on that flight were heroes deserving of all the remembrances and respect we have to give. And Donald Trump thinks he’s at a MAGA rally and everyone is there for him.

And that’s not all, folks. He also bragged about his response to Hurricane Maria last year, after the federal government lied for months about the real death toll, which is now estimated to be 2,975. Nearly 3000 people died because of the Trump administration’s awful response to Hurricane Maria, and here he is talking about how everything was “incredibly successful.”

President Trump has expanded bilateral meeting with the Emir of Kuwait

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

83 Responses to “Donald Trump: Hurricane Florence is ‘tremendously big & tremendously wet’”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I just can’t.

    ETA He did manage to spell “counsel” correctly in this morning’s rant so there’s that.

    Reply
  2. runcmc says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:31 am

    I don’t even have words anymore for how much I despise him.

    Kaiser & any CBs in the path of the storm… stay safe! We’re all thinking of you and hoping someone other than 45 takes the reins in the aftermath.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      September 12, 2018 at 10:06 am

      Yes, please… evacuate when they say to, stay safe!!!

      I just can’t anymore…I have no words. But everyone needs to know this, especially if you have friends and loved ones in areas that have been hit hard: this…this Sh!t stain, with black holes where a heart and brain are supposed to be RAIDED FEMA BY $10M *BEFORE* HURRICANE SEASON TO FUND ICE!!!!! WHAT THE *&^%$ F????? HOW IS THIS ALLOWED?????

      Reply
  3. Elisabeth says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:35 am

    he’s exhausting

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Stay safe everyone! Maybe if you throw your ‘tremendously big’ President at it it will disappear?!?!?

    Twitter are ripping him about his behaviour yesterday, not just about the baby fist pumping (its the kind of thing a toddler does when they’ve gone poo poo on the potty) but he was also photographed grinning and giving thumbs up to the people in attendance, using a photo from last year on twitter to say that they were on their way, acknowledging the event in minimalist terms and late in the day. It was obvs that he was treating the occasion like another one of his Nuremberg rallies. I think even his MAGAt trolls struggled to defend him.

    The twit has a very limited vocabulary. Plus why does he look so orangey red in the video?

    Reply
  5. Mariposa says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:37 am

    He literally just explained that water is wet. No words. :(

    Reply
  6. Uppenyrcraut says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    He is tremendously dumb and tremendously small of both hand and vocabulary.

    Reply
  7. LORENA says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I read somewhere that he took money from FEMA to give to ICE… right before hurricane season -_-

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:42 am

    He’s disgusting. Nothing gets me more “pumped” than going to memorial services of national tragedies, right? Trump, put you damn tiny fists in your pockets ffs

    Reply
  9. Rapunzel says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Posted a rambling video about the hurricane this morning. He is so out of touch. Bragging about how it might be “the biggest they’ve ever seen.” Also bragging about how we are so prepared for this , but then saying that one never knows what might happen in this type of situation because “it’s called mother nature.” So basically laying groundwork to excuse himself if things are disastrous.

    Oh, and he also insulted the mayor of San Juan again. Because he’s a racist, misogynistic f*cker.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Among the many things that infuriate me about this person is his TOTAL inability to discuss pretty much anything, including terrorist attacks and deadly natural disasters without framing it in competitive language in which he ALWAYS is the best.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      September 12, 2018 at 7:59 am

      Same. Same.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 12, 2018 at 9:17 am

      I liked something Woodward said this morning. To paraphrase, ‘I’m not interested in trying to diagnose or label him. The behavior itself is the concern.’

      The inability and apparent lack of interest in doing the job correctly is the problem. He can literally start WWIII, which was a basic concept a senior adviser had to explain to him, according to Woodward.

      Framing everything as it applies to him, as a competition, is a huge issue. He works for every US citizen. And, I’m glad that crazy faced fist pump photo gained traction. Tells us all we need to know.

      Reply
  11. JustCrimmles says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Maybe someone should convince him to participate in a televised boxing match. Lie to him that it’s rigged, that he the greatest boxer of all time and there’s no way he can lose, that everyone will just love him more for it, and when the day comes… Knock the ever-loving f#ck out of him.

    Biggest and wettest, does this man ever NOT have vag on the (pee)brain?!

    Reply
  12. sommolierlady says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I bet it has bigly blowy air too!

    Fist pumping to go to a memorial service for one of the worst U.S. tragedies of the 20th century? He is pure trash.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:55 am

    “Tremendously big and tremendously wet,” is almost as stupid as the way he described Puerto Rico as “an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water”

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 12, 2018 at 8:03 am

      It just supports where his intellect is, at that of a young child. When children learn something new they often want to tell people about it – that is him. He clearly had just learned that PR was an island surrounded by an ocean, a fact that impressed him so he wanted to show off that he knew this thinking that no one else did. Again, young children do this.

      Reply
    • boredblond says:
      September 12, 2018 at 8:26 am

      And after someone evidently had to explain to him that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, he still seems to believe it’s some foreign country–and we know how he hates those ‘foreigners’–asking for aid. A year later and people are still suffering there because of his stupidity, and children growing older in cages..it’s like a horrible movie, and his supporters keep clamoring for sequels.

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      September 12, 2018 at 9:00 am

      I picture that excellent educator Betsy Devos saying “Yes Donnie, that’s right, an island is land surrounded by water. Resort islands are best.” How I’d love to find out if either of those two dunces know what an Isthmus is. Betsy might win as the dumber of these two. I wonder how she describes hurricanes. “So much rain it ruined my hair!”

      Reply
  14. Nancy says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Still tweeting what a wonderful job he did in Puerto Rico. What is wrong with this person. The only thing big and wet are his smelly armpits. Prayers out to those in Florence’s path. The only thing more destructive than our new normal hurricanes is trump himself.

    Reply
  15. Darla says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

    He truly is a moron. Maybe 2nd grade level comprehension? 1st? I don’t know. A staggering moron.

    I’m terrified and I am not in the hurricane’s path. We are all so screwed with this shitshow running things. I keep asking myself, come on how did this happen? What is wrong with this country? Even though I know the answer is racism and misogyny. I still cannot truly comprehend this horrific situation we are all in.

    Reply
  16. Abby says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Something I was thinking of yesterday was how he would handle 9/11, and if it would alienate his base. I mean, he was president last year and I don’t remember anything happening. But looking at the ridiculous fist pumping photo…. his supporters are incredibly nationalist. The people I know that still support him all posted about 9/11 and remembering that day—it’s reallt important to keep 9/11 sacred to those people. I wondered if his treatment of the day in his usual way would alienate them.

    to note though, 9/11 should of course be remembered. I do agree with that. But Trump is being Trump. Again; wondering what it will take for hard core supporters to see his true self.

    Reply
  17. Tw says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Thank you for recounting the details of the bravery on that plane. That is what should be remembered. As a NYer who was here on that day, I choose to remember all of the stories of sacrifice and heroism. I cried rewatching this again last night. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MWKPjSirbcU

    Reply
  18. Themummy says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I never in my life thought I would feel this way about anyone, but I want him to have a massive heart attack and die. On camera would be cool. And I hope it’s painful.

    Does that make me a bad person? I wish I cared. I wish nature would count up all of his Big Macs, fries, soda, and ice cream, and realize it’s running a little late when it comes to this POS.

    Also, why and HOW do people not comment more on his extreme orangeness and those weird pale white eye circles??

    Reply
  19. B n A fan says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Jesus, Mary and Joseph, please deliver us from this evil the minority of the people voted for and we have to suffer the consequences. I’m exhausted 😩, this is not right.

    Reply
  20. C. Taylor says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:30 am

    A terrifying and potentially life altering storm is barreling towards our country and our moron and embarrassment in chief can only say that it will be big and wet. Does he have dementia? Because that is the only plausible reason I can come up with. And who on earth STILL supports this blithering stupid orange Cheeto of a man????

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:36 am

    There are too many comical and disgusting images of Bigly’s tremendously big and tremendously wet……. Might even garner laughs if he wasn’t the not-my-president.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Tremendously small and tremendously limp.

    Signed
    Amomymoose

    Affected areas in the Carolinas and/or Virginia will have $10 million less to work with due to the money being diverted from DHS to ICE, all for the building of the first internment camps since the outbreak of World War II.

    In November, we the people vote.

    Reply
  23. Miss b says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I hate him so much it makes my teeth hurt. I’m in VA too—stay safe 🖤

    Reply
  24. Jerusha says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I. Hate. That. Piece. Of. Sh*t. He looks sicker and sicker every day. That makes me very, very happy.

    Reply
  25. Liz version 700 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

    OMG I grew up on the coast of NC and they are about to get blasted. And the guy in charge of the country is a knock-off orange “cat in the hat wannabe.” “Water is wet bigly wet oh by the way don’t forget your pet…”. My hometown is so screwed. I have a migraine from the anxiety and he is not helping.

    Reply
  26. Jerusha says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I lived through Camille and Katrina, both Cat 5s. It is beyond terrifying. Please stay safe. I’m sorry the pathetic POS is in charge now.

    Reply
  27. greenteaandrosehip says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:23 am

    That shade of tomato orange/red!!?? Do you think the WH tanning bed has reached its max?

    Reply
  28. Flying fish says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:24 am

    To Kaiser and any other CBs in the path of the hurricane, be safe.

    Reply
  29. Valerie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Vey good, Donnie! You got one right!

    Reply
  30. Giddy says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Bigly-Boy can’t keep his lies straight about 9/11. First he said that he saw the planes hit the twin towers from his office in Trump Tower. Journalists checked that out at the time and said it was impossible. Then he said that as the planes hit, there were hundreds of Muslims watching andcheering from rooftops. Nope. Now I’m guessing that being around Rudy is making him jealous, so he is claiming that he went to the Twin Towers and worked on the rubble, looking for survivors, and that he hired others to help with search and rescue operations. I never heard that claim until this year. He is a liar and he dishonors the victims of 9/11 by claiming their bravery as his own.

    Reply
  31. Marjorie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I worked for the Port Authority of NY and NJ, in the World Trade Center, for over 10 years, and left in 1996. After I left I consulted for the PANYNJ, still do sometimes.

    One of the friends lost that day was Deborah Merrick, who was an admin for the group I used to work for. That morning she left her office in Jersey City to take the employee shuttle over to the WTC to pick up petty cash for the folks in her group. She surely was going to visit with some PANYNJ friends and catch up a bit. It was a sunny day and she was a sunny person.

    When the plane hit tower one, blazing jet fuel blasted down the elevator shafts and blew the doors open in the first floor lobby. Debby got burned over almost her entire body. She spent a month in a burn unit in excruciating pain before she died.

    The fist pumper can rot in hell.

    Reply
  32. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I despise him with the strength of 1 trillion tremendously wet and strong hurricanes.

    Reply
  33. Electric Tuba says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I’m team shoe 👠 with this farker too. Get Cardi B in here yelling Bish come here. Then everybody throw their shoes at him. Lol It was good enough for President Bush.

    Anyway Im trying to make jokes because him saying the words huge and wet made me throw up. If he says moist I may have to blind and deafen myself just to get through the day. Gag central yuck

    Reply
  34. Aerohead21 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I have family who live there and went to Johnstown just to see him. The love for him there is just astounding to me. I never liked him but he was a celebrity, so it was good entertainment. As a public servant? No. I can’t. I just can’t.

    Reply
  35. paranormalgirl says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Stay safe everyone in the path. If they tell you to evac, EVAC!!!! And make sure you take your pets with you.

    Reply
  36. why? says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:40 am

    The Dotard is so stupid. He doesn’t even make an effort to learn what he doesn’t know. He treats the presidency like it’s a reality tv show.

    Why do these reporters let him get away with lying? It would have been nice if one person in that room called him out for lying to his face. The Dotard gets away with what he does because the press, WH reporters, and people interviewing him aren’t doing their jobs(why does the press keep telling us that the economy is doing well when businesses are closing, prices are rising, and certain products are either disappearing from the shelves or taking weeks to arrive). The governor of Puerto Rico spent so much time covering for the Dotard(said that the death rate was 64 while the Dotard was in Puerto Rico doing photo-ops with his wife, then immediately after the Dotard left Puerto Rico he said that the death rate was in the 1000s; admonished and mistreated the mayor of San Juan for standing up to the Dotard) and now he realizes that all of his complicity made things extremely worse for Puerto Rico.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment