Donald Trump: Hurricane Florence is ‘tremendously big & tremendously wet’

In the next 24 hours, the first waves of Hurricane Florence will begin to make landfall in the Carolinas. Let me tell you this: all of us here in the Southern/Mid-Atlantic region are terrified. This is the biggest hurricane to make a direct hit on our neck of the woods in years. Usually, Virginia gets left out of all of the big weather events except for flooding. And I think it will be the same with Florence this time: the hurricane will devastate the coast, and then it will just dump a ridiculous amount of water on North Carolina and Virginia as it churns and stalls out inland. Do you see what I did there? I talked about what I think will happen with some depth, trying to respect the enormity of what’s going to happen to this area in the coming days. Donald Trump can’t do that. He can only do this:
“It is tremendously big and tremendously wet, tremendous amount of water “ #HurricaneFlorerence pic.twitter.com/rjj1DAgRkT
— ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) September 11, 2018
Tremendously Big and Tremendously Wet. With the kicker of a “tremendous amount of water.” Granted, all of the meteorologists are trying to sound the alarm of just how much flooding there will be with Florence. But Trump’s little pea-brain (or pee-brain) can only fart out the word “tremendous” a million times and brag about how wet this hurricane is going to be. MY GOD.
That wasn’t even the dumbest thing Trump did on September 11th. He also did this:
.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018
Yes, that’s Trump double-fist-pumping on his way to *checks notes* the hallowed ground where Americans gave their lives to stop the terrorists from flying United 93 to Washington to crash it into the White House. Those Americans TOOK A VOTE in the back in the plane about whether to do something. They made a plan involving the refreshment cart and they literally fought the terrorists in hand-to-hand combat. They were trying to break into the cockpit when the plane went down. The Americans on that flight were heroes deserving of all the remembrances and respect we have to give. And Donald Trump thinks he’s at a MAGA rally and everyone is there for him.
And that’s not all, folks. He also bragged about his response to Hurricane Maria last year, after the federal government lied for months about the real death toll, which is now estimated to be 2,975. Nearly 3000 people died because of the Trump administration’s awful response to Hurricane Maria, and here he is talking about how everything was “incredibly successful.”
BREAKING: President Trump says federal gov’t is "ready" for Hurricane Florence, and reflects on what he describes as "incredibly successful" response to Puerto Rico hurricane disasters in 2017 – “one of the best jobs that’s ever been done.” pic.twitter.com/7OWOcsCdP8
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I just can’t.
ETA He did manage to spell “counsel” correctly in this morning’s rant so there’s that.
I thought for sure the “tremendous big & tremendously wet” quote was a parody. My brain can’t process it. And when I saw that fist pump photo I burst into tears of rage.
Stay safe, Kaiser and other East Coasters.
I’m crying at my desk. I’m sure I look like an idiot, but those people gave their f-cking lives and he’s fist pumping?
I don’t even have words anymore for how much I despise him.
Kaiser & any CBs in the path of the storm… stay safe! We’re all thinking of you and hoping someone other than 45 takes the reins in the aftermath.
Yes, please… evacuate when they say to, stay safe!!!
I just can’t anymore…I have no words. But everyone needs to know this, especially if you have friends and loved ones in areas that have been hit hard: this…this Sh!t stain, with black holes where a heart and brain are supposed to be RAIDED FEMA BY $10M *BEFORE* HURRICANE SEASON TO FUND ICE!!!!! WHAT THE *&^%$ F????? HOW IS THIS ALLOWED?????
he’s exhausting
Exhausting is right. That man is an absolute idiot. Every damn day he says something that proves he is incompetent for the job. Lord Almighty anyhow!
Can’t someone muzzle him, at least?
Stay safe everyone! Maybe if you throw your ‘tremendously big’ President at it it will disappear?!?!?
Twitter are ripping him about his behaviour yesterday, not just about the baby fist pumping (its the kind of thing a toddler does when they’ve gone poo poo on the potty) but he was also photographed grinning and giving thumbs up to the people in attendance, using a photo from last year on twitter to say that they were on their way, acknowledging the event in minimalist terms and late in the day. It was obvs that he was treating the occasion like another one of his Nuremberg rallies. I think even his MAGAt trolls struggled to defend him.
The twit has a very limited vocabulary. Plus why does he look so orangey red in the video?
He’s clearly focused on himself. He spent most of yesterday tweeting defenses about himself and negative comments about the Woodward book. Yesterday was not the day to say anything about himself , but he has to continue his propaganda lies about the economy, Hillary, Obama, Woodword, etc.
Yes, what in the holy heck was going on with his orange makeup with big white circles around his eyes? He looked like a jack’o lantern. I picture a silence of the lambs type ritual where he’s dancing to creepy music and painting his face.
Could be wrong but if he is spray tanning and he wears goggles to cover his eyes to keep the spray tan out would cause those circles.
Oh I agree Swack. It’s definitely a spray tan. I was just making a joke. But this moron didn’t wear the little goggles that swimmers wear. He was wearing scuba-diving goggles. Because he’s a moron.
and that EXTREMELY definitive line where the orange ends on either side of his face by his ears, and ends just at the hairline on his forehead…it looks SO F*CKING ridiculous, but he thinks he looks “tan and healthy”.
his actual skin color is a faded gray so I guess I can understand.
@whatwhat, you just reminded me of that movie, Death Becomes Her, with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, and the can of spray paint they use at the end to cover their gray, dead skin. This is Trump.
Second that, please stay safe.
He literally just explained that water is wet. No words.
Hitting the “like” button for this one. In a bigly way.
I just can’t understand how somebody who can’t string together a coherent sentence if his life depended on it is in charge of this country. It’s as if he never got past 6th grade. Does he ever not say the wrong thing?
He is tremendously dumb and tremendously small of both hand and vocabulary.
…and heart and brain…
I read somewhere that he took money from FEMA to give to ICE… right before hurricane season -_-
Yes, https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/dhs-fema-funding-hurricane-jeff-merkley_us_5b9880fee4b0162f4731ee03
This money paid for the cages that children separated from their parents were put in.
$10 million
My rage flashes* are coming closer together these days.
*replaced my hot flashes.
Yes Rachel broke it last night. They transferred $10 million from FEMA to ICE at the beginning of 2018 hurricane season.
That, on top of him bragging about the success in Puerto Rico shows that those in the path of Florence are on their own. My thoughts with everyone and hoping it’s not going to be as bad as predicted.
He’s disgusting. Nothing gets me more “pumped” than going to memorial services of national tragedies, right? Trump, put you damn tiny fists in your pockets ffs
Posted a rambling video about the hurricane this morning. He is so out of touch. Bragging about how it might be “the biggest they’ve ever seen.” Also bragging about how we are so prepared for this , but then saying that one never knows what might happen in this type of situation because “it’s called mother nature.” So basically laying groundwork to excuse himself if things are disastrous.
Oh, and he also insulted the mayor of San Juan again. Because he’s a racist, misogynistic f*cker.
His attacks on her are blatant appeals to his base. But this time something seems different. He is clearly insane, unhinged. It’s like he’s no longer recognizing anyone else is in the room, like a kind psychosis.
Among the many things that infuriate me about this person is his TOTAL inability to discuss pretty much anything, including terrorist attacks and deadly natural disasters without framing it in competitive language in which he ALWAYS is the best.
Same. Same.
I liked something Woodward said this morning. To paraphrase, ‘I’m not interested in trying to diagnose or label him. The behavior itself is the concern.’
The inability and apparent lack of interest in doing the job correctly is the problem. He can literally start WWIII, which was a basic concept a senior adviser had to explain to him, according to Woodward.
Framing everything as it applies to him, as a competition, is a huge issue. He works for every US citizen. And, I’m glad that crazy faced fist pump photo gained traction. Tells us all we need to know.
Maybe someone should convince him to participate in a televised boxing match. Lie to him that it’s rigged, that he the greatest boxer of all time and there’s no way he can lose, that everyone will just love him more for it, and when the day comes… Knock the ever-loving f#ck out of him.
Biggest and wettest, does this man ever NOT have vag on the (pee)brain?!
I bet it has bigly blowy air too!
Fist pumping to go to a memorial service for one of the worst U.S. tragedies of the 20th century? He is pure trash.
Best to stay away if you’ve got the biggest, best guinea pig pretending to be a combover on your head.
LOL
The look on Melania’s face is the look of a parent who has just experienced hours with child saying “ are we there yet?” a thousand times and now has to deal with going on a amusement park ride over and over again.
He looks like he’s going to a wrestling match. All he needs is a cape.
“Tremendously big and tremendously wet,” is almost as stupid as the way he described Puerto Rico as “an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water”
It just supports where his intellect is, at that of a young child. When children learn something new they often want to tell people about it – that is him. He clearly had just learned that PR was an island surrounded by an ocean, a fact that impressed him so he wanted to show off that he knew this thinking that no one else did. Again, young children do this.
And after someone evidently had to explain to him that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, he still seems to believe it’s some foreign country–and we know how he hates those ‘foreigners’–asking for aid. A year later and people are still suffering there because of his stupidity, and children growing older in cages..it’s like a horrible movie, and his supporters keep clamoring for sequels.
I picture that excellent educator Betsy Devos saying “Yes Donnie, that’s right, an island is land surrounded by water. Resort islands are best.” How I’d love to find out if either of those two dunces know what an Isthmus is. Betsy might win as the dumber of these two. I wonder how she describes hurricanes. “So much rain it ruined my hair!”
Still tweeting what a wonderful job he did in Puerto Rico. What is wrong with this person. The only thing big and wet are his smelly armpits. Prayers out to those in Florence’s path. The only thing more destructive than our new normal hurricanes is trump himself.
And insulted the San Juan mayor. Again. Because she’s a girl and Latina and an easy target.
He truly is a moron. Maybe 2nd grade level comprehension? 1st? I don’t know. A staggering moron.
I’m terrified and I am not in the hurricane’s path. We are all so screwed with this shitshow running things. I keep asking myself, come on how did this happen? What is wrong with this country? Even though I know the answer is racism and misogyny. I still cannot truly comprehend this horrific situation we are all in.
Something I was thinking of yesterday was how he would handle 9/11, and if it would alienate his base. I mean, he was president last year and I don’t remember anything happening. But looking at the ridiculous fist pumping photo…. his supporters are incredibly nationalist. The people I know that still support him all posted about 9/11 and remembering that day—it’s reallt important to keep 9/11 sacred to those people. I wondered if his treatment of the day in his usual way would alienate them.
to note though, 9/11 should of course be remembered. I do agree with that. But Trump is being Trump. Again; wondering what it will take for hard core supporters to see his true self.
Thank you for recounting the details of the bravery on that plane. That is what should be remembered. As a NYer who was here on that day, I choose to remember all of the stories of sacrifice and heroism. I cried rewatching this again last night. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MWKPjSirbcU
Yes, Kaiser’s words about the amazing heroes on the plane brought a tear to my eye.
I cry every time I think about the heroes on United 93. I teared up as I wrote that.
I watched (or rewatched) several 9/11 documentaries, to be sure I don’t forget how horrific it was.
Sometimes details slip away, such as how each of the planes had a very low passenger ratio (fewer people to challenge the cowards). And how the firefighters trudged up the stairs with 60 pounds of equipment (taking a minute per flight).
I don’t ever want to forget how awful and uncertain that day was.
I never in my life thought I would feel this way about anyone, but I want him to have a massive heart attack and die. On camera would be cool. And I hope it’s painful.
Does that make me a bad person? I wish I cared. I wish nature would count up all of his Big Macs, fries, soda, and ice cream, and realize it’s running a little late when it comes to this POS.
Also, why and HOW do people not comment more on his extreme orangeness and those weird pale white eye circles??
It’s a good question. I’ve wondered too. Maybe because he has been in the public eye for decades and everyone just got used to it and started to consider it normal. Much like everything about this monster. All of a sudden, it’s normal.
“Flames, flames on the side of my face!”
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92IkddsjtAA
His behaviour throughout yesterday was pathetic, his speeches were best not even given and the sight of his tanning bed orange face with large white circles around his eyes was extreme. This is a man who has gone insane, berserk. He’s broken, paranoid. Everyone in his administration who is not busy gutting environmental, financial and consumer laws is trying to keep him contained. And Republicans are passing laws that most Americans do not agree with, so they are fine with this crisis.
And Xi Jinping and Putin just declared themselves as leaders of world peace in their meeting to hold military exercises.
You’re not alone. Whenever he’s sitting behind Lincoln’s desk with his arms crossed and he’s ranting so much his face is beet red and and is eyes are popping out, I honestly hope the top of his his blows off. He and his fans deserve no less IMO.
I have NEVER wished anyone harm in my entire life. But I do now, with the intensity of a billion suns, hope that every single one of these Republithugs, who sold out our country for greed and power, and their Glorious Leader, Dump, go out as horribly and painfully as possible.
And if that makes me horrible, too, well, then I’ll come sit by you on the sofa and pass the wine and margaritas.
With you 1000% Themummy. I want it excruciatingly painful and I want it on camera so I can replay it on a continuous loop.
Jesus, Mary and Joseph, please deliver us from this evil the minority of the people voted for and we have to suffer the consequences. I’m exhausted 😩, this is not right.
Just… This. Exhausting. I feel like I just can’t this week.
This is a crisis. At some point the 25th will be invoked. He is insane and incapable of even understanding his responsibilities as are most of the people in his administration. Grifter Barbie is back on Twitter with her cut and paste job reports that make no sense. The family is one giant tumor. They are mobsters totally unfit.
I’m starting to think that the only thing that will remove him is a massive coronary or other such blessed event. The jellyfish Rs won’t do it and I’m not sure the Ds will either.
Lord, hear our prayer. (Once a Catholic…)
A terrifying and potentially life altering storm is barreling towards our country and our moron and embarrassment in chief can only say that it will be big and wet. Does he have dementia? Because that is the only plausible reason I can come up with. And who on earth STILL supports this blithering stupid orange Cheeto of a man????
Check out twitter. There are plenty of them, including a disturbing number of stupid women who apparently want him to grab their pussies. I can’t think of any other reason they’d support him.
My boss is one. She just went on a rant about how nobody respects the office of the president and what happened to civility? Why don’t you go talk to your beloved president about that? I can only think it’s because she’s super religious and getting the hardline conservative judges she wants. Ugh.
There are too many comical and disgusting images of Bigly’s tremendously big and tremendously wet……. Might even garner laughs if he wasn’t the not-my-president.
Tremendously small and tremendously limp.
Signed
Amomymoose
Affected areas in the Carolinas and/or Virginia will have $10 million less to work with due to the money being diverted from DHS to ICE, all for the building of the first internment camps since the outbreak of World War II.
In November, we the people vote.
I hate him so much it makes my teeth hurt. I’m in VA too—stay safe 🖤
I. Hate. That. Piece. Of. Sh*t. He looks sicker and sicker every day. That makes me very, very happy.
OMG I grew up on the coast of NC and they are about to get blasted. And the guy in charge of the country is a knock-off orange “cat in the hat wannabe.” “Water is wet bigly wet oh by the way don’t forget your pet…”. My hometown is so screwed. I have a migraine from the anxiety and he is not helping.
I lived through Camille and Katrina, both Cat 5s. It is beyond terrifying. Please stay safe. I’m sorry the pathetic POS is in charge now.
That shade of tomato orange/red!!?? Do you think the WH tanning bed has reached its max?
Up close photos of late show horrible skin. It’s as if he’s dehydrating.
Someone came up with an image of what he’d look like without the obviously artificial color. He’d look like a pale 80 year old.
To Kaiser and any other CBs in the path of the hurricane, be safe.
Vey good, Donnie! You got one right!
Bigly-Boy can’t keep his lies straight about 9/11. First he said that he saw the planes hit the twin towers from his office in Trump Tower. Journalists checked that out at the time and said it was impossible. Then he said that as the planes hit, there were hundreds of Muslims watching andcheering from rooftops. Nope. Now I’m guessing that being around Rudy is making him jealous, so he is claiming that he went to the Twin Towers and worked on the rubble, looking for survivors, and that he hired others to help with search and rescue operations. I never heard that claim until this year. He is a liar and he dishonors the victims of 9/11 by claiming their bravery as his own.
He did nothing. Nothing.
I worked for the Port Authority of NY and NJ, in the World Trade Center, for over 10 years, and left in 1996. After I left I consulted for the PANYNJ, still do sometimes.
One of the friends lost that day was Deborah Merrick, who was an admin for the group I used to work for. That morning she left her office in Jersey City to take the employee shuttle over to the WTC to pick up petty cash for the folks in her group. She surely was going to visit with some PANYNJ friends and catch up a bit. It was a sunny day and she was a sunny person.
When the plane hit tower one, blazing jet fuel blasted down the elevator shafts and blew the doors open in the first floor lobby. Debby got burned over almost her entire body. She spent a month in a burn unit in excruciating pain before she died.
The fist pumper can rot in hell.
I am so sorry for your friend’s suffering, and for your loss. There was so much horror on that day, and the horror did not end when the day did.
Agreed about the fist pumper. Vile and indecent behavior with no respect for the fallen.
I despise him with the strength of 1 trillion tremendously wet and strong hurricanes.
I’m team shoe 👠 with this farker too. Get Cardi B in here yelling Bish come here. Then everybody throw their shoes at him. Lol It was good enough for President Bush.
Anyway Im trying to make jokes because him saying the words huge and wet made me throw up. If he says moist I may have to blind and deafen myself just to get through the day. Gag central yuck
I have family who live there and went to Johnstown just to see him. The love for him there is just astounding to me. I never liked him but he was a celebrity, so it was good entertainment. As a public servant? No. I can’t. I just can’t.
Stay safe everyone in the path. If they tell you to evac, EVAC!!!! And make sure you take your pets with you.
The Dotard is so stupid. He doesn’t even make an effort to learn what he doesn’t know. He treats the presidency like it’s a reality tv show.
Why do these reporters let him get away with lying? It would have been nice if one person in that room called him out for lying to his face. The Dotard gets away with what he does because the press, WH reporters, and people interviewing him aren’t doing their jobs(why does the press keep telling us that the economy is doing well when businesses are closing, prices are rising, and certain products are either disappearing from the shelves or taking weeks to arrive). The governor of Puerto Rico spent so much time covering for the Dotard(said that the death rate was 64 while the Dotard was in Puerto Rico doing photo-ops with his wife, then immediately after the Dotard left Puerto Rico he said that the death rate was in the 1000s; admonished and mistreated the mayor of San Juan for standing up to the Dotard) and now he realizes that all of his complicity made things extremely worse for Puerto Rico.
