“Keira Knightley wore an overworked Chanel at her TIFF premiere” links
  • September 12, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - 'Colette' - Premiere

Keira Knightley wore an overworked Chanel to the TIFF Colette premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s some updated info about Hurricane Florence: it’s going to leave the Carolinas absolutely devastated, and Virginia will be in for historic flooding. [Buzzfeed]
Nicole Kidman doesn’t want to talk about her (janky) wigs. [Dlisted]
Abhishek Bachchan is apparently hot & nice in real life. [LaineyGossip]
Of course Missy Elliott has the best dancers. Why wouldn’t she? [Pajiba]
The idea of a Redemption Tour seems so… 2018. [Reality Tea]
A Star Is Born’s producer sounds like a real POS. [Jezebel]
I can’t even concentrate on this story because of this man’s mullet. [The Blemish]
I don’t want to talk about this Paul McCartney interview. [OMG Blog]

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - Colette - Premiere

28 Responses to ““Keira Knightley wore an overworked Chanel at her TIFF premiere” links”

  1. tw says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    She also wore an overworked face. Jeez

  2. tiki says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    She looks like she’s gained a few pounds and imho, it looks great on her. The color of the gown is lovely.

  3. Janet says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Wow, surgery?? Calm down, it is literally just heavy makeup.

  4. Veronica S. says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    The dress would be fine without the suspenders, I think. And maybe get rid of the buttons? Just a little too much fussiness on the bodice, but it’s otherwise a pretty color.

    Her face, though… I almost didn’t recognize her for a second. It could be makeup and angles, but damn. I can tell some of it is weight gain (which is good – I’ve thought for years that the weight loss after PotC made her look gaunt) making her face look fuller, but there’s something else I can’t put my finger on. Something about the eye/nose proportion is different to me.

  5. huckle says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I love Keira Knightley, her face and this dress.

  6. Lala11_7 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    It looks like she just gained a few pounds…which looks WONDERFUL on her…but because she is traditionally so rail thin…a five pound weight gain would have an effect on her face especially as it’s pretty gaunt….

    I like the dress on her…..

  7. Lilly says:
    September 12, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    That interview! Alls I can say is I know men who went to boarding schools and it was the norm. But, I never wanted to know that.

  8. JRenee says:
    September 12, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Not a fan of the dress..

  9. KatieBo says:
    September 12, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    That headline for the McCartney interview is pretty genius, though haha

  10. violet says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    A trite saying by now but if ever it were true, it is here: that dress is wearing her!

    Just awful!

  11. Tiffany says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Debra Messing just took Susan Sarandon to task on Twitter. I now am in love with Debra Messing.

  12. Natters5 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    I had to keep looking at the photo to see who it was, I thought maybe Shania Twain? I think she gained a little weight and looks SOOOOO much more better. I saw her a few times two years ago in Tribeca when she was temporarily living there and she was so skinny and angular, she had a lollipop head.

  13. bitchy architect says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    weight gain + nose job methinks.

  14. Other Renee says:
    September 12, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    If only the dress had been allowed to drape from the waist down instead of being puffed out. And that stupid row of silliness below the waist eliminated. It would have been stunning. Love the color.

