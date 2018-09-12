“Keira Knightley wore an overworked Chanel at her TIFF premiere” links

Keira Knightley wore an overworked Chanel to the TIFF Colette premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

Here’s some updated info about Hurricane Florence: it’s going to leave the Carolinas absolutely devastated, and Virginia will be in for historic flooding. [Buzzfeed]

Nicole Kidman doesn’t want to talk about her (janky) wigs. [Dlisted]

Abhishek Bachchan is apparently hot & nice in real life. [LaineyGossip]

Of course Missy Elliott has the best dancers. Why wouldn’t she? [Pajiba]

The idea of a Redemption Tour seems so… 2018. [Reality Tea]

A Star Is Born’s producer sounds like a real POS. [Jezebel]

I can’t even concentrate on this story because of this man’s mullet. [The Blemish]

I don’t want to talk about this Paul McCartney interview. [OMG Blog]