Devon Windsor to models of color: ‘You know how hard it is to be blonde?’

Honestly, I’ve heard the name Devon Windsor before. I have no idea why or in what context, but I remember reading the name before and possibly even seeing her modeling photos before. Devon isn’t an A-list model, but she works regularly and she books some big runway gigs, like Victoria’s Secret. Devon is also part of the E! show Model Squad, about a group of working models and their glamorous/unglam lives. Apparently, on last week’s episode, a group of models were talking about diversity in the modeling industry. Devon is part of a group which includes several models of color, and they’re bonding about how difficult it is to get hired as a black or Asian woman for some runways or fashion weeks. What could have been a very real and interesting conversation about what those models of color face on a regular basis was quickly derailed by Devon Windsor. That’s all I’ll say, because you really just need to watch this unfold organically:

OMG. *dies laughing* “I literally f–king went through hell and literally lived in different countries every other month and didn’t speak that language, didn’t speak Paris, didn’t speak Italian, and I did that for two years.” When she’s told that no, not speaking “Paris” is not the same thing and Devon can’t really “relate” to what models of color go through, she replies, “You know how hard it is to be blonde? I have to get a highlight every month!” LMAO. That is such a blonde thing to say too – “YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO BE BLONDE?” while speaking to a black woman.

Anyway, Devon did apologize by posting this to her social media. It’s actually not the worst apology, although I do wonder about the “edited” part. People always claim that they were just edited to look racist/terrible/offensive but really… I wonder how hard the editors really had to try.