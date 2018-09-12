Devon Windsor to models of color: ‘You know how hard it is to be blonde?’

CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 in New York

Honestly, I’ve heard the name Devon Windsor before. I have no idea why or in what context, but I remember reading the name before and possibly even seeing her modeling photos before. Devon isn’t an A-list model, but she works regularly and she books some big runway gigs, like Victoria’s Secret. Devon is also part of the E! show Model Squad, about a group of working models and their glamorous/unglam lives. Apparently, on last week’s episode, a group of models were talking about diversity in the modeling industry. Devon is part of a group which includes several models of color, and they’re bonding about how difficult it is to get hired as a black or Asian woman for some runways or fashion weeks. What could have been a very real and interesting conversation about what those models of color face on a regular basis was quickly derailed by Devon Windsor. That’s all I’ll say, because you really just need to watch this unfold organically:

OMG. *dies laughing* “I literally f–king went through hell and literally lived in different countries every other month and didn’t speak that language, didn’t speak Paris, didn’t speak Italian, and I did that for two years.” When she’s told that no, not speaking “Paris” is not the same thing and Devon can’t really “relate” to what models of color go through, she replies, “You know how hard it is to be blonde? I have to get a highlight every month!” LMAO. That is such a blonde thing to say too – “YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO BE BLONDE?” while speaking to a black woman.

Anyway, Devon did apologize by posting this to her social media. It’s actually not the worst apology, although I do wonder about the “edited” part. People always claim that they were just edited to look racist/terrible/offensive but really… I wonder how hard the editors really had to try.

Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018/2019 - Celebrity Sightings



61 Responses to "Devon Windsor to models of color: 'You know how hard it is to be blonde?'"

  1. Naptime says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Probably not biased or prejudiced, just stupid.

    On another note, how is she a mode?l? She looks like a younger, blonde Teresa Guidici. Pretty, but that is not a model face.

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:39 am

    No one is forcing you to be blond sweetie.

    Reply
  3. SM says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I actualy laughted out loud when I saw this headline. So there is that upside. But then if you are a dum dum who can’t put two and two together, it is indeed quite hard to function in a society.

    Reply
    • Moe says:
      September 12, 2018 at 7:50 am

      This could have been an interesting conversation. All she had to say was ‘you’re right. I can’t relate. But I do want to listen.’ That’s it. I hate how people feel like they have to top each other’s difficult experiences in order to show they care. The fact is if you’re white you do not know what it is like to be a woman or person of Colour in any industry. But I don’t think it was out of meaness or bias. I think the ‘I don’t speak Paris’ comment suggests ignorance and stupidity as the underlying problem here. As Oprah says; is it a teachable moment?

      Reply
  4. Missy says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:43 am

    She sounds like she has very few brain cells

    Reply
  5. Maum says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:43 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

    She’s a living blonde joke. I love it.

    Reply
  6. Miss M says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I don’t speak Paris either. But I was in Paris last May and locals were really nice to me when I apoligize for not speaking French and many of them spoke fluent English.

    But back to diversity… I apologize for not understanding the struggles of getting highlights every month. It must be expensive, sorry.

    Reply
  7. Tanesha86 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:45 am

    She says she was joking and trying to add levity to the situation which is still totally inappropriate. This is what white people tend to do in conversations about race though, deflect and derail because they’re uncomfortable instead of actually listening and trying to understand what’s being said and why.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:45 am

    “I don’t speak Paris” pretty much sums up this one’s intellect.

    Reply
  9. Mrreow says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Ahh, hear the sound of another barely known’s career tanking. And it’s funny because she’s the least striking model out of that whole group in the clip.

    Reply
  10. Nev says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Can’t.

    Reply
  11. Juls says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I got the impression she wanted to be included in their conversation and just nose-dived into stupidity. When people of color are talking about diversity and their experiences, she needs to sit down, shut up, listen, and ask questions.

    Reply
  12. BaBaDook says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I mean obviously what she said is dumb and shortsighted, but so is saying something is a “blonde thing to say” – obviously not to the same degree, but what a lame stereotype.

    Reply
  13. dlc says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Wow, is there some contest about providing the dumbest sound bite I haven’t heard about? She’s making a strong challenge against Bigly’s hurricanes are wet comment.

    Reply
  14. Slowsnow says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:55 am

    While it is perfectly clear that the sequence was edited, I do believe they cut out even stupider and more offensive stuff.

    Reply
  15. TQ says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:55 am

    She’s an idiot. And clearly her PR rep drafted the statement, as the person who doesn’t speak ‘Paris’ doesn’t know what ‘levity’ means.

    Reply
    • Sigh... says:
      September 12, 2018 at 9:55 am

      Yeah, HIGHLY DOUBT “prejudicial,” “bias,” and/or “inclusion” is in her lexicon, either.

      If she supposedly “knows the struggle…is not one to take lightly,” then why was “levity” deployed? Why is HER uncomfortableness (boredom, dullness) more important than the person’s (aggrevation, sadness, anger) speaking?

      Reply
  16. Moe says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I think white people automatically try to relate their own experiences to a black person to signal that hey I’m on of you I’m human I get it. It’s much more uncomfortable to sit back and say I am privileged and you’re right. You do the talking -for once. do you think?

    Reply
  17. Tweetime says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I agree that this is more the bubble of obliviousness that some people are privileged to be able to exist in than outright prejudice.
    That said, if she wrote that statement I’ll eat my hat. The woman who can’t “speak Paris” is all of a sudden throwing around “prejudicial bias” and “infuse levity”?
    Note to PR people: make your ghostwriting style believable.

    Reply
  18. Carol says:
    September 12, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Amazingly I can’t speak “Paris” either!

    Reply
  19. B says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:01 am

    How the hell is she a model????

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:15 am

    hahaha. hahahahahahahaha. Bwahahahahahaha-haha. Just when I thought I’d seen the depths of stupidity with the current US president, this girl cut the ground from under me.

    Reply
  21. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She did not author that apology. No frakking way.

    Reply
  22. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

    This to me is a prime example of white deflection. As a black woman I have experienced this numerous times – specifically by white women. Whenever an issue comes up that they either can’t relate to or makes them uncomfortable they derail the conversation by making it all about them. And it’s usually framed as them being the “victim” or having it “just as bad” or their feelings being hurt.

    Reply
  23. Lala11_7 says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:41 am

    If I were part of that conversation and I would have heard that statement…my brain would have stopped functioning…and I would have had to have been rushed to the hospital to be put on life support to live…

    That’s what my reaction would have been to something…THAT asinine…and ignorant….

    Reply
  24. Jillie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Heck. I liked her as a model before. But. How. How can someone say that. How…. Ughhhh

    Reply
  25. perplexed says:
    September 12, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I thought she was joking, but then I watched the clip and realized she wasn’t. Yikes.

    I’m surprised she went on after everyone was looking at her in confusion. I did wonder if it was scripted, but the acting was too good.

    Reply
    • outoftheshadows says:
      September 12, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I think her apology tried to play it off as a joke, but her delivery was so awful, the “joke” was so inappropriate, and the other models were already so aghast that I’m not sure it was. This poor girl is dumb as a box of rocks. I still don’t feel bad for her, though.

      Reply
  26. A says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I mean, how exactly would you edit in the sentence “I don’t speak Paris?” Like that’s a whole sentence right there and there are no cutaways either. So?

    I don’t like blonde jokes on principle and I thought for a while that we were past that as a collective but I guess not.

    Reply
  27. Valerie says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:28 am

    If she was serious, then… Holy shit.

    Reply
  28. Electric Tuba says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

    What fresh hell is this? What was she modeling? DERPends undergarments?

    Reply
  29. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 12, 2018 at 9:51 am

    LOL This reminds me of seeing Kelly Pickler on Are you Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (turns out she’s not) when she thought Europe was a country and didn’t know Hungary was a country, either. Oh man … at first I thought this was a legitimate beef and was going to point out how much had changed, as Janice Dickinson couldn’t even get a U.S. Vogue cover back in the 70′s because she was too “ethnic looking,” but never mind.

    Reply
  30. Rando says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:03 am

    For those excusing this bigotry by chalking it up to ignorance, impact always outweighs intent.

    Reply
  31. Tiffany says:
    September 12, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Well, I did learn one thing today, that the citizens of Paris speak a completely different language than the citizens of France. I really just thought they all spoke French, huh.

    Reply

