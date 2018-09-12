Devon Windsor to models of color: ‘You know how hard it is to be blonde?’

Honestly, I’ve heard the name Devon Windsor before. I have no idea why or in what context, but I remember reading the name before and possibly even seeing her modeling photos before. Devon isn’t an A-list model, but she works regularly and she books some big runway gigs, like Victoria’s Secret. Devon is also part of the E! show Model Squad, about a group of working models and their glamorous/unglam lives. Apparently, on last week’s episode, a group of models were talking about diversity in the modeling industry. Devon is part of a group which includes several models of color, and they’re bonding about how difficult it is to get hired as a black or Asian woman for some runways or fashion weeks. What could have been a very real and interesting conversation about what those models of color face on a regular basis was quickly derailed by Devon Windsor. That’s all I’ll say, because you really just need to watch this unfold organically:
OMG. *dies laughing* “I literally f–king went through hell and literally lived in different countries every other month and didn’t speak that language, didn’t speak Paris, didn’t speak Italian, and I did that for two years.” When she’s told that no, not speaking “Paris” is not the same thing and Devon can’t really “relate” to what models of color go through, she replies, “You know how hard it is to be blonde? I have to get a highlight every month!” LMAO. That is such a blonde thing to say too – “YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO BE BLONDE?” while speaking to a black woman.
Anyway, Devon did apologize by posting this to her social media. It’s actually not the worst apology, although I do wonder about the “edited” part. People always claim that they were just edited to look racist/terrible/offensive but really… I wonder how hard the editors really had to try.
— devon windsor (@devwindsor) September 9, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Probably not biased or prejudiced, just stupid.
On another note, how is she a mode?l? She looks like a younger, blonde Teresa Guidici. Pretty, but that is not a model face.
she has a slightly different very narrow forehead, I’ve never seen that before.
I have to agree. Since she can’t “speak Paris”, I just think she’s dumb as a doornail and the subject is way over her highlighted head.
Her highlighted head 😂😂😂. I’m dying. My mom used to scold me about how much I highlighted my hair during high school in order to dye my hair pink. My mom used to said “that thing goes to your brain, be careful” Maybe she was right 😂😂😂
This seems like manufactured controversy to get publicity for their show
My bet also.
Stupid or not, I am tired of these güeritas and their mouths.
I’m tired of being patient with other peoples’ learning curves. If you know nothing, then zip it and listen. Listen and learn.
How hard is that?
Neither is a Karlie Kloss’ a “model face”, but she has a great body and height. Sometimes, that’s all that’s wanted.
No one is forcing you to be blond sweetie.
I wonder if that was the point she was poorly trying to make? That she feels pressure to be blonde by societal standards of beauty and that’s the only way she can relate to them/ make an example in her life as to how these pressures affect her? That would make her stupid but not prejudiced ya know? I’m giving her the benefit of the doubt here – she should have taken this chance to shut up and listen but here we are.
Bleachbag gives blondes a bad name.
Right lol
I actualy laughted out loud when I saw this headline. So there is that upside. But then if you are a dum dum who can’t put two and two together, it is indeed quite hard to function in a society.
This could have been an interesting conversation. All she had to say was ‘you’re right. I can’t relate. But I do want to listen.’ That’s it. I hate how people feel like they have to top each other’s difficult experiences in order to show they care. The fact is if you’re white you do not know what it is like to be a woman or person of Colour in any industry. But I don’t think it was out of meaness or bias. I think the ‘I don’t speak Paris’ comment suggests ignorance and stupidity as the underlying problem here. As Oprah says; is it a teachable moment?
She sounds like she has very few brain cells
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
She’s a living blonde joke. I love it.
Ikr? Hahaha!
I don’t speak Paris either. But I was in Paris last May and locals were really nice to me when I apoligize for not speaking French and many of them spoke fluent English.
But back to diversity… I apologize for not understanding the struggles of getting highlights every month. It must be expensive, sorry.
Its insanely expensive. And that chick could lay off the bleach for a spell. I will never understand why ANYone wants fried blonde hair … thats all it ever is to me. I’ve never seen blonde hair that doesnt look like baked straw. Have at it ladies.
Heck I hope mine doesn’t lol
lol I used to highlight my dark hair very blonde. It was hella expensive and time consuming, and all the colour correcting shampoo was hella annoying! I didn’t even last a year as a blonde before i was back to my very dark hair. I don’t know what possessed me to do it honnestly. waste of money, time and brain cells.
She says she was joking and trying to add levity to the situation which is still totally inappropriate. This is what white people tend to do in conversations about race though, deflect and derail because they’re uncomfortable instead of actually listening and trying to understand what’s being said and why.
Great comment Tanesha.
Good point about humor as deflection from white folks. But I still just think this is more just a white girl who thinks that she’s a victim.
I couldn’t agree more.
“I don’t speak Paris” pretty much sums up this one’s intellect.
Ahh, hear the sound of another barely known’s career tanking. And it’s funny because she’s the least striking model out of that whole group in the clip.
Can’t.
I got the impression she wanted to be included in their conversation and just nose-dived into stupidity. When people of color are talking about diversity and their experiences, she needs to sit down, shut up, listen, and ask questions.
I think she’s just dumb. The stupidity of this one isn’t just the pool she dove into it’s the jumping-off point as well.
I mean obviously what she said is dumb and shortsighted, but so is saying something is a “blonde thing to say” – obviously not to the same degree, but what a lame stereotype.
When I read the subject line I thought that that was where the conversation would have gone, how people assume blonde/beautiful people are stupid. Which happens, and is a bit disconcerting.
But no.
Take out “blonde” and substitute it with “white dude,” as in “that is such a white dude thing to say.” Did we just say “all white dudes talk like that?” or “all white dudes are Trump?” No. Logic.
Wow, is there some contest about providing the dumbest sound bite I haven’t heard about? She’s making a strong challenge against Bigly’s hurricanes are wet comment.
But look who’s president…he pretends he’s still blonde, too! Didn’t Feckless C*nt say he still uses “Just For Men” blonde, but can’t even sit the 5 min. to get the color right?
YES! I KNEW it: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5233035/Ivanka-reveals-secrets-dads-hair.html
While it is perfectly clear that the sequence was edited, I do believe they cut out even stupider and more offensive stuff.
She’s an idiot. And clearly her PR rep drafted the statement, as the person who doesn’t speak ‘Paris’ doesn’t know what ‘levity’ means.
Yeah, HIGHLY DOUBT “prejudicial,” “bias,” and/or “inclusion” is in her lexicon, either.
If she supposedly “knows the struggle…is not one to take lightly,” then why was “levity” deployed? Why is HER uncomfortableness (boredom, dullness) more important than the person’s (aggrevation, sadness, anger) speaking?
I think white people automatically try to relate their own experiences to a black person to signal that hey I’m on of you I’m human I get it. It’s much more uncomfortable to sit back and say I am privileged and you’re right. You do the talking -for once. do you think?
Yes, i agree. But the best thing to do I’ve found, is sit back and listen.
I mean, I think people in general try to relate their own experiences to other people because that’s the fundamental basis for all human social connection and we are evolutionarily wired to want connections … but yes, this leads to a lot of clueless (in this case IMPOSSIBLY clueless), inappropriate, flat-out wrong, hurtful, and bizarre equivalencies.
I agree that this is more the bubble of obliviousness that some people are privileged to be able to exist in than outright prejudice.
That said, if she wrote that statement I’ll eat my hat. The woman who can’t “speak Paris” is all of a sudden throwing around “prejudicial bias” and “infuse levity”?
Note to PR people: make your ghostwriting style believable.
Amazingly I can’t speak “Paris” either!
How the hell is she a model????
hahaha. hahahahahahahaha. Bwahahahahahaha-haha. Just when I thought I’d seen the depths of stupidity with the current US president, this girl cut the ground from under me.
I had to re-watch it. She seems super bored when listening to the others and then gets all flustered talking about the difficulty of being a blonde. It’s priceless.
Highlight of the week.
I see what you did there!! 🤣😂🤣😂
She did not author that apology. No frakking way.
This exactly! There’s no way someone that dumb created that apology statement. No way
This to me is a prime example of white deflection. As a black woman I have experienced this numerous times – specifically by white women. Whenever an issue comes up that they either can’t relate to or makes them uncomfortable they derail the conversation by making it all about them. And it’s usually framed as them being the “victim” or having it “just as bad” or their feelings being hurt.
Or it becomes what YOU can do to make it better, how to process YOUR feelings, or adjust YOUR attitude/outlook/level of empathy.
If I were part of that conversation and I would have heard that statement…my brain would have stopped functioning…and I would have had to have been rushed to the hospital to be put on life support to live…
That’s what my reaction would have been to something…THAT asinine…and ignorant….
Heck. I liked her as a model before. But. How. How can someone say that. How…. Ughhhh
I thought she was joking, but then I watched the clip and realized she wasn’t. Yikes.
I’m surprised she went on after everyone was looking at her in confusion. I did wonder if it was scripted, but the acting was too good.
I think her apology tried to play it off as a joke, but her delivery was so awful, the “joke” was so inappropriate, and the other models were already so aghast that I’m not sure it was. This poor girl is dumb as a box of rocks. I still don’t feel bad for her, though.
I mean, how exactly would you edit in the sentence “I don’t speak Paris?” Like that’s a whole sentence right there and there are no cutaways either. So?
I don’t like blonde jokes on principle and I thought for a while that we were past that as a collective but I guess not.
If she was serious, then… Holy shit.
What fresh hell is this? What was she modeling? DERPends undergarments?
LOL This reminds me of seeing Kelly Pickler on Are you Smarter Than a 5th Grader? (turns out she’s not) when she thought Europe was a country and didn’t know Hungary was a country, either. Oh man … at first I thought this was a legitimate beef and was going to point out how much had changed, as Janice Dickinson couldn’t even get a U.S. Vogue cover back in the 70′s because she was too “ethnic looking,” but never mind.
For those excusing this bigotry by chalking it up to ignorance, impact always outweighs intent.
Well, I did learn one thing today, that the citizens of Paris speak a completely different language than the citizens of France. I really just thought they all spoke French, huh.
