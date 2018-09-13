Steve McQueen was told Michelle Rodriguez was too ‘difficult’ to hire

In the coming months, we’re going to be force-fed a massive Oscar campaign for A Star Is Born. I get that. But can someone spare some coins for an Oscar campaign for Widows? I’ll admit it, I heard great things about Widows as a project before I even watched the trailer. Widows is directed by Steve McQueen, best known as the British director of 12 Years a Slave. McQueen put together an absolutely insane ensemble featuring Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Brian Tyree Henry and Daniel Kaluuya. The premise is that Viola, Cynthia, Michelle and Elizabeth’s husbands are a team of criminals who get killed during a heist, so the widows have to join up and pull off another heist to pay off their debts. Here’s the trailer:
I NEED THIS INJECTED INTO MY VEINS. Everyone is talking about the fact that no one would have expected Viola Davis to anchor an action-drama, but once you see it on-screen, it makes perfect sense and she’s incredible in it. Anyway, Uproxx did a good interview with Steve McQueen where he talked all about putting the film together and how much he loves all the actors he got to work with. He makes special mention of Michelle Rodriguez and how he was told that he shouldn’t hire her because she has a reputation of being “difficult.”
One reason why I love actors is these people portray humanity. They take so much risk to show up, and to be who we are. And I just, I’m so in love with them and to collaborate with an actor, to encourage them, to help them produce something that maybe they didn’t even know they could possibly do, and also inspire me? Boom. Loving it. That’s what it’s about. For me, the movie is about a rollercoaster ride. It’s a rollercoaster ride. But, on the rollercoaster ride, it’s from A to Z. You stop at certain locations which tell us about the environment we’re in and the predicament these women have to challenge in order to get to their destination. I want to tell you something as well…
Take Michelle Rodriguez. People told me not to work with her. Because she’s “difficult.” She’s this and that. “Don’t work with her. No, no don’t work with her.” But people say that about me. If you’re a white director, they call you a perfectionist. Me, they call difficult. So I didn’t pay any mind to what people say about Michelle, because I had to find out for myself. I offered her the role and she said no. She said that she didn’t want to be the character. The character was subservient to men. She didn’t want a situation where she was beholden to a man. She said no and I did a lot of auditions of other actresses, but for me it wasn’t working.
… I even sat down with her in a café in LA and we hit it off like a house on fire immediately. It was kind of funny because, what’s interesting about Michelle is, I’m interested in easy people. She is just amazing as an intellect and what she’s interested in, she’s so curious and so tenacious as a human being. When I met her, I thought, “Oh, I understand what they mean by difficult.” She’s always asking questions to herself, difficult questions. And trying to answer them. Bring that here! I want that! I have the same reputation so it’s nonsense. Again, when people say things about people, one has to find out themselves. That’s it. That’s what it is.
I think that, in a nutshell, is why so many actresses and so many artists of color seem to fade away after they do have some success in the industry – there are whisper campaigns against them, directors are “warned” that so-and-so is “difficult.” I think Michelle is difficult in that she’s got an artistic temperament and she’s passionate and not cookie-cutter. If she was a white dude, those qualities would be heralded. But because she’s a Hispanic woman, directors are warned not to work with her. I’m glad McQueen followed his gut.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Omg how have I not heard about this movie before????!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nor I. I soooo want to see this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the trailer when I went to see Crazy Rich Asians; I thought THIS looks good!! So many times, when you see a trailer, you’ve seen the best of what the movie will offer, and sometimes, the *only* good parts of it. When a trailer grips you, you know you have to see it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet it IS difficult working with people who are simply better at their jobs than you are! Can’t even imagine how easy it is to work with Perpetual Skeeze Leo or Just Flash That Smile Clooney, who “simper and smirk, and make love to us all.” I can’t even begin to imagine how kickass this world would be, and particularly the art, if we actually lived in a meritocracy, where people who were top weren’t held back for being difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this film get’s Michelle to where she should be because she should be a bigger deal. The awesomeness that was Girlfight should have made her a star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She was amazing in that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still remember her performance in Girlfight. I’ll never forget her fierce face – she owned that role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cynthia Erivo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! Incredible cast, right? Plus the movie itself looks fantastic. I can’t wait to see this, I’m going to try to organize a group outing to go see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steve McQueen is an excellent director, one of the best out there, he also directer Hunger. Great cast on top of it. Definitely going to watch this in the theater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait to see this film. I love Steve McQueen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duuuude I am so here for this movie! Granted, I’d watch Viola Davis read the phone book, but I love everything Gillian Flynn has ever written so this looks extra promising. Also, I love Michelle Rodriguez (so underrated) and Elizabeth Debeki was always the best thing about Masters of Sex imo…
PS Liam just gets better with age… *drools* lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gillian Flynn wrote the script?! I was going to see this anyway because…Viola. But I’m even more excited now. Gillian Flynn is one of my all time favorite authors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
? ? Debicki wasn’t in Masters of Sex. Caitlin FitzGerald played Mrs. Masters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do look a little bit alike though! But Debicki was flat out AMAZING in the Man from UNCLE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha omg sorry! I seriously didn’t realize they were two separate people until i looked them up! I honestly can’t tell them apart… But now I remember that I saw Debicki in Gatsby and I thought she was good in that so… I’m sure she’ll be great! lol I still stand by my statement concerning Caitlin Fitzgerald though, she was great in MoS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know Gillian Flynn was involved with the movie!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wrote the screenplay. That woman is so damn dope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that he said this publicly about Michelle Rodriguez. All of it, especially how she was like, I don’t want this part that’s subservient to a man. And I love that he was calling out the industry on their bullsh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo to him for deciding on his own rather than take the opinions of others. How refreshing! We know this is just a drop in the bucket of how many women & minorities have lost work due to being termed as “difficult”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
doesn’t she have a record? she refused to do community service when being sentenced because she’s ‘too famous’ not that famous honey
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what does that have to do with anything about her as an actress??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was given the option of community service or jail and she decided to go to jail. To my knowledge she hasn’t had a similar incident since then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
judging by her wikipedia page, I would have thought her difficult to work with too. Arrests for assault and drunk driving issues.
Not saying she’s not a lovely person. Not saying that she’s not a victim of sexism and racism. Not saying she doesn’t deserve a chance (hi, Robert Downey Junior). But her record makes it seem like she’s difficult to plan around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Also more expensive to insure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure Michelle is bi/lesbian, so likely unwilling to play casting couch games … therefore, “difficult”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on previous reports from actors such as Ashely Judd, Annabella Sciorra, and Mira Sorvino, I believe “too difficult to hire” in 2018 translates to “didn’t respond to offer for trade of sex for job.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I am so excited for this movie!!! I first heard of it when Lainey posted the trailer back in June (I think) but I think this is the first mention I’ve seen since then … and I think it says a lot about promotion of films focusing on women/POC that the advance buzz for this movie was relegated to socially-conscious gossip blogs…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I hear the word “difficult” being used I always assume that that person was labeled as such because if a woman, it means someone tried something with her and she stood up. After Me Too people should be careful to use the word. I would just assume that the person that is saying that either harassed her sexually or is repeating the words of the offender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Michelle Rodriguez. At least she owns her shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This movie looks incredible, there’s no way I’m gonna miss Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez TOGETHER plus Colin Farell.. I mean, they’re all amazing.
Also I’m sick of hearing of actresses being called ‘difficult’, when they simply may have a different opinion or something. Enough of this. Glad Mcqueen didn’t listen to those rumors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This movie looks great!
And this guy–I love him. I’m glad he found out first before making his decision. Rodriguez is no more difficult than many people we’ve heard about in H’wood.
Let’s be real here–we’ve ALLheard rumors about difficult to VERY difficult actors — I’m looking at you Christian Bale — but so far, any “whisper campaigns” about how he should not be hired? He’s been a f*g DICK to people on set, full on holy terror meltdowns, ,and it’s all, “meh, he’s an artist.” Naaah, ef that noise. Just call it like it is, “Yes, he’s a total dick to work with but sometimes he does great work. Hire him at your own risk.” But will that EVER happen. Nah. Boys club to the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
looove what he said! also he’s incredibly talented
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle is freaking gorgeous and an amazing actress. love her vibe!!!
HTGAWM is sooooooo good too!!! Viola will elevate anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse