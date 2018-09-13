David Foster talks about his 12-year connection with Katharine McPhee

David Foster and fiancée, Katharine McPhee, were interviewed in the latest People Magazine about their relationship and engagement. The article is framed as if this is the first time they’ve spoken about it but I feel like they haven’t shut up about their relationship since they got engaged. I guess David’s hasn’t addressed it in print yet, though. For his first State of the About to be Union, David decided to focus on how right this relationship is because of how long they’ve had a “connection.” So he’s trying to pluck our heartstrings by reminding us his betrothed was only 22 – and he was still married – when he first felt connected to her. Huh… that’s an interesting tactic.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster have tunnel vision when it comes to their relationship. Their focus is on one another.
That connection was on full display during Celebrity Fight Night in Italy on Sunday, where McPhee performed “I Can’t Help Falling In Love with You” with Andrea Bocelli and barely took her eyes off of Foster, who accompanied on piano.
“A few years ago I told you she was the one,” Bocelli told Foster just before the duet, to which he responded, “You were right.”
“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” says McPhee. The pair first met in 2006 when Foster mentored her and other contestants on Season 5 of American Idol.
“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” says Foster, who went on to produce McPhee’s first single. “But,” he adds, “the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”
What began “on a friend basis” says McPhee, later transformed into a romance that took them both by surprise. “There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it. I would never have imagined that this would be our future together.”
Cheers to them if they’re happy but I always side-eye a couple that goes on the offensive with how incredibly connected or in love they are. If they feel they have to convince us, my guess is they aren’t totally buying it themselves. Besides, why did they go to such efforts to convince us they weren’t a couple only to crow about it now? But that’s their angle, I guess – David’s happy, Katharine’s happy, David’s daughters are happy for them – they’re all just so happy, dammit, so stop judging, you Judgey-McJudgers! Except that I wasn’t judging at first, but now I suspect a smokescreen.
I don’t generally get too worked up about May/December romances but it weirds me out when they’ve known each other since one of them was underage. Technically Katharine doesn’t fit because she was an adult, albeit young, when they met. But still, it makes David look predatory, especially given he was her producer at the time.
And, what’s the deal with Andrea Bocelli telling David, “a couple of years ago” that Katharine was the one? Haven’t they been a couple for just over a year? Hmmm…
Photo credit: WENN Photos
You know…when I looked at David’s career…I realized that he is pretty much one of the BIGGEST planks in the popular music platform starting from the 70s…Black AND White artists…his catalog is simply…AMAZING!!!!
So…imagine my DISMAY when I saw him on the RHOBH and saw what a manipulative, narcissistic, mean-spirited creep he REALLY is…
And I’m gonna put this out there…I think…like so many older men…he’s getting a younger wife who will be able to take care of him…the way that he didn’t take care of Yolanda when she was sick….
I agree with you. Watching him on Houswives made me loathe him.
Did you know about how he hit Been Vereen with his car while he was drunk? I think he paid him off.
Nooooooooooo….really. His walking with a cane and eventual limp was never really explained. Oh my God.
@Tiffany
Yep. I’ve always thought that David Foster was pretty seedy after that. I think he tried appearing with him in public too, acting like they were good friends and all. Ugh.
Yes, Katharine had better not try to eclipse him or they won’t survive. Big ego, that guy. Anyway, they are another cliche of old man with $$$ and younger woman wanting his money and connections. i give it five years.
YES, Lala11_7! My feelings exactly. And aside from that: ew. Ew ew ew.
Yes. There’s no denying his talent, but he would be an extremely high maintenance spouse.
I’m sure his ex wife is thrilled by this news. I don’t follow RHOBH, but doesn’t she have a chronic illness?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. The ex must be thrilled he was pining for some young chick when they were married. Do all men think like him, or only the rich and powerful ones that know they can buy their true love. Sounds very much like trumps little convo with Billy Bush. FYI, he’s been married four times. Maybe the 5th time will be the charm. PS…..old men look creepy af in jeans.
I’m going to go out on a limb here, risking castigation, and say, MOST men think like this. Having a lot of money may make it easier to be blatant about it. I only personally know 1 man that is not like this, he is married to someone close to me. I have been personally shocked by men that I have known for years that I thought weren’t like this, only to find out that they are. I have had many men tell me the truth about how men really are: they can only think with one head at a time, and the smaller head wins 99% of the time. I hope that’s not true but, it could be.
Same. What a jerk.
Juls: Lol!! My comment to you didn’t post. Probably too x-rated. Ha! I do agree with your comment. Some of them have to use the larger of their heads to make decisions. That was for my husband!!!
@ Juls: agreed. I think probably 90-95% of men are just inhibited by not being filthy , stinking rich – otherwise they’d all act like this. There are a very few who are not.
McPhee looks like a young teenager in that older photo with him, ick.
He is so incredibly creepy to me. I hope she knows what she’s doing.
She knows what she is doing. $$$
Well she looks like she had her original nose in that old picture. If I remember her, she looked like Catherine Zeta Jone’s sister when she first appeared in AI. Only later did she lose the resemblance and now I see why. It’s subtle but she got a generic nose.
I remember watch that AI season. Foster was always fawning all over her. He had her on his concert of stars too and he fawned all over her. So yeah that obsession lasted years for him. He even played the piano at her first wedding.
He has not produced a viable record in years. I remember reading his bio about how it looks like he had a professional falling out with Michael Buble and Josh Grobin. Kat most likely hooked up with him to further her music career. Honey he is on a downswing. I doubt he can help you there.
I followed that season too and don’t know how she finished so highly. I still think that “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” moment late in the season was such manufactured cheesy BS when she really was never that great of a singer. It was obvious David Foster and Simon both loved her. Elliott Yamin should’ve finished above her, same with Chris Daughtry!!
hh: Her mother worked on the show in some capacity….I think as a vocal coach. She looked just liked her mother. If all these years later, nothing major has happened in her career, nothing major is ever going to happen. David Foster isn’t the force he once was. He can give her a Melania life, if that’s what she’s looking for.
@Olive: Were Elliott and Chris on her season!? I have to look that up. They both blew her out of the water. Taylor, himself, said there was a wink, wink to him that he would be the winner. Of course, now I have to go back to check that too! Lots of time on pregnancy duty!! I’ll throw out another Soul Patrol for you! Loved when he literally was singing on the floor!!! *Simon flirted with all the girls, but I think he recognized talent, and she was mediocre at best*
Everything about their rollout…..is just weird. First it was the heavy. heavy denial that they were even a couple (specifically from Katharine’s camp) to a engagement announcement.
If ti was just so they can control the narrative, I get it and that is their right, but….yeah, this just feels weird.
So they had a connection throughout his ENTIRE relationship with Yolanda? Nice.
They both creep me out.
Me too. People are going after him, but what about her. I watched her lose ungraciously against Taylor Hicks, who is weird, but a better performer than she is. Every week, she had a mishap, a slip, a rip in her dress. I’m strongly guessing she had daddy issues as well. Recently she showed a pic of Hicks as the winner of Idol and said voting counts. She’s a comedian as well. Not.
Yes, she thought she was head and shoulders above everyone on AI. And you’re right, TH was a better performer even if his voice wasn’t as good. And that fact that she referenced his win with snark 12 years on is beyond mean spirited … maybe they do have a chance after all.
He is kind of handsome in his own way. I just googled him and he has an impressive resume, including a Grammy. She had a role on some tv show and now is famous for being engaged to this old guy. Soul Patrol!!!!
She may have the better voice but her personality was always meh. She was also robotic with her singing. Sorry I never felt any emotion from her songs. If you listen to Streisand you would know what I’m talking about.
hell yeah SOUL PATROL!!
Can’t stand either of them. Foster is a creepy egomaniac and she’s there for the lifestyle and connections. Her career was meh for years.
His daughters are OK with it because they don’t want the responsibility of caring for him when he gets old and sick. You can be sure they know their inheritance is safe.
Remember, this is NOT the first time she went after a married man – I’m sure there is overlap here….https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3765941/I-don-t-regrets-Katharine-McPhee-talks-affair-married-Smash-director-ended-marriage-Nick-Cokas.html
I remember this. The affair ended both of their marriages. Her mother and sister both worked at Idol when she became a contestant. That doesn’t seem particularly fair, necessarily, but even that couldn’t get her a win. I think she’s a bit off, she has had eating disorders and other troubles. Guess she’s going in this marriage willingly, probably for the money or a father replacement, but it’s not a love story for the ages by any means,
She was also married to another person when they first had that connection – another much older man.
I’ve always found older men attractive, but there are still limitations in place. I don’t think it’s a good idea for women under 25 to get into relationships with older men. No matter how mature you think you are, how much life experience you think you have, there’s a significant gap in both of those areas that not only affects the relationship but makes me think of the guy as predatory.
So to me, this is pretty gross. Had they just met and dated this year, less so. But even though she was a legal adult, it still sounds like he groomed her.
Just, no. Gross.
After her divorce, she dated her co-star on that tv show with the geniuses that save the world (after sleeping with Mary McCormicks husband). He was around her age and they seemed super low key. I think they dated for at least two years? Maybe. Show gets cancelled and so does that relationship. Enter Foster. She had to know that her career wasn’t going to happen as planned so she went with Plan B. I’m not mad at her. I think they are both looking to the future.
